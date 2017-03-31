Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC, A Ruling Party In Opposition - PDP (3888 Views)

Nigerians Regret Voting Out Jonathan – Ghana's Ruling Party / Two Brave Yoruba Men Standing Firm In Opposition / First Week In Opposition: PDP Struggles With The Challenge Of New Status!

Press Statement



March 31, 2017



Re: Nigerians Have Not Forgotten The PDP Years Of The Locust…APC, A Ruling Party In Opposition - PDP



We read with amusement and utter dismay the APC statement in response to our patriotic assessment of its lackluster performance in the last two years.



2. While we have no time to dwell on the internal leadership issues within the PDP in order not to fulfill the desires and aspirations of the APC, we wish to however remind the ‘ruling Party in opposition’ that Nigerians are also aware of the meddlesomeness of the APC in the current leadership issues in the PDP.



3. It has been two years since the ‘Ruling Party in opposition’ took over power in May 2015 and all the APC has done since assumption of office is complaining and whining, instead of governance and delivering to Nigerians its campaign promises.



4. Nigerians have not also forgotten how the APC in opposition politicized all issues of governance without proffering a single solution to any of them, but remained adamant, condemning the sincere policies of previous PDP administration .



5. Nigerians thought the only reply by the APC to our statement of Wednesday, March 29, 2017, would have been for the Party to role out its achievements in the last 2 years instead of another shameless descent into the abyss of propaganda, blame-game and media trial of previous PDP led administration. However, we are not surprised because the APC has no achievement to flaunt before Nigerians than the boring rehash of what the PDP did or did not do.



6. We still maintained that Nigerians should take critical look at the Mid-Term Report of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan's Administration and compare it to that of the current APC led government and access them on performance and achievements.



7. On the much celebrated anti-corruption fight of the APC, it must be noted that it was previous PDP governments that created and sustained all the institutions for fighting corruption such as the ICPC and the EFCC. Under the PDP administrations most of those who were tried by these agencies were PDP members. There was no effort to shield PDP members from prosecution and investigation as it's the case with the APC Government which has made it a policy to sweep all the dirt of its members under the carpet. Recall the grass cutting allegations against the SGF, the Awards of Contracts to ghost companies by the Federal Government Committee on Northeast, allegation of attempted bribery of Judges by the Minister of Transport and that of Science and Technology, the CBN Forex racketeering and most recently, the DSS indictment of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu and many others.



8. On the War on Boko Haram, the APC spokesman forgot to mention that it was the same weapons bought by previous PDP administration that the Present Government is still using to prosecute the War on insurgency in the Northeast. He also forgot to mention that despite his corruption claim on the PDP led Government, the PDP made Nigeria Economy the largest in Africa and the fastest growing in the world. Where are we now? In less than 2 years, our economy is in recession.



9. May we again remind the APC that the Dollar under the PDP Government was 165 Naira to 1 US Dollar. Today, the difference is there for everyone to see. The 18,000 Naira minimum wage could buy 2 bags of Rice and still had some change in the PDP led government, but today, where are we?



10. Nigerians have never been so hungry in their entire lives, except during the Civil War as seen in the last two years. The APC Spokesman forgot to add that, the Federal Government under the PDP created 500,000 jobs a year for our teeming unemployed youths. Since the APC led Administration took over, more than 4.5 million people have lost their jobs.



11. During the era of the PDP under President Goodluck Jonathan alone, 12 new Universities, and Almajiri schools were established. What is the APC achievement in education, agriculture, sports development, job creation, economy etc,



12. The APC should stop complaining and do what they promised Nigerians. The Party promised to fix Nigeria and solve all the problems in less than two years. All the Party has done is to blame the PDP and give excuse for its failure.



13. Nigerians are no longer excited with the APC's selective fight against corruption when its house is smelling and oozing with the stench of corruption and reckless looting of our common wealth. This reminds us of the Statement credited to Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna State, that the APC led government is using insecticide to fight corruption when it concerns other Nigerians but using deodorant when it concerns top APC leaders and members.



14. We believe in this Country and will not allow our hard earned democracy to be destroyed by the insensitive and clueless government of the APC.



God bless Nigeria! God bless the PDP!!



Signed:



Prince Dayo Adeyeye

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary, PDP

Everybody knows that. Every time Facebook reminds me of my old posts and how I campaigned for APC, I feel so bad!!



2 years wasted just like that.



All they keep reminding us is GEJ did this and that!!



Buhari's clone is in Nigeria, let's hope the clone does better than the Original that has gone beyond!! 30 Likes

Amazing analysis 15 Likes

APC is destined to be opposition, they have no clue about governance. Nigeria must join hands to kick them out in 2019...





Lalasticlala Dominique 23 Likes

The change we voted for!No need to complain much 4 Likes

If any set of people is to remind us how the APC is failing, it shouldn't be the PDP cos I'll ask and always ask "What did they do while the were in power?".

So who should remind you.

God?



So who should remind you.God?

Nigeria was better off in 2014 than it is now, don't you agree?

pls apc (Bmc) in the house come and tell us achievements of Apc in agriculture, Education, Economy etc. in the last two years thanks 13 Likes

Each day that passes makes it evident that the APC was ill-prepared for governance. The party's only success story since it came into power is the daily series of drama that exemplifies its ineptitude.



By the way Tonye, PDP ought to start telling Nigerians what they would have done if they were not rejected at the poll in 2015. It would aid their ambition to return to Aso-Rock in 2019. 5 Likes

Nonsense! Arrant nonsense! APC is using the same weapons PDP under Jonathan bought? Like really? How can these sodomize PDP bastards forget the blood and carnage that trailed the ineffectiveness of Jonathan's administration?



Did the PDP also forget Jonathan bought those arms and ammunition to fight Boko Haram when it was avidly clear he was going to lose the last election?



I hope these bunch of kleptomaniacs whose fingers itch them the way the vagina of a nymphomaniac itch her didn't forget Jonathan had to postpone the election cos he couldn't guarantee our collectively safety?



If the PDP think the massive looting and plundering of our collective wealth by them and their children of bile and hate will be forgotten so easily, they have another thing coming.



Even if this government is failing, the PDP shouldn't be the ones pointing fingers cos they were and still are celebrated failures. In fact, their failure has been calibrated to a level where Satan himself mocks them, that's why their party is in turmoil.



Nonsense! 4 Likes 1 Share

So who should remind you.

God?



You come dey wail pass me

Nigeria was better off in 2014 than it is now, don't you agree? Nope! Nigeria isn't any better. No one should compare failures. It is never wise.

So who should remind you.



Those whose fingers are clean. Those who haven't occupy any position of power before, not God or any of these thieving politicians...

You come dey wail pass me





Baba... If you see the way I mobilize my unit then, do everything because I think say the dead vegetable wey be our president get sense pass GEJ...



Disappointment no reach wetin I dey feel now.



PDP no get one single vote for my P.U that year!! Lol.



Thunder will kill everything concerning APC!! Baba... If you see the way I mobilize my unit then, do everything because I think say the dead vegetable wey be our president get sense pass GEJ...Disappointment no reach wetin I dey feel now.PDP no get one single vote for my P.U that year!! Lol.Thunder will kill everything concerning APC!! 14 Likes

Those whose fingers are clean. Those who haven't occupy any position of power before, not God or any of these thieving politicians...

Oya you remind us!!

Each day that passes makes it evident that the APC was ill-prepared for governance. The party's only success story since it came into power is the daily series of drama that exemplifies its ineptitude.



By the way Tonye, PDP ought to start telling Nigerians what they would have done if they were not rejected at the poll in 2015. It would aid their ambition to return to Aso-Rock in 2019. You are correct. Hopefully, after the leadership crises has been resolved You are correct. Hopefully, after the leadership crises has been resolved 2 Likes

If any set of people is to remind us how the APC is failing, it shouldn't be the PDP cos I'll ask and always ask "What did they do while the were in power?". they just listed some of it now list apc own lets compare na fight on corruption we go chop? they just listed some of it now list apc own lets compare na fight on corruption we go chop? 8 Likes

Each day that passes makes it evident that the APC was ill-prepared for governance. The party's only success story since it came into power is the daily series of drama that exemplifies its ineptitude.



By the way Tonye, PDP ought to start telling Nigerians what they would have done if they were not rejected at the poll in 2015. It would aid their ambition to return to Aso-Rock in 2019. that my man, will be seen as campaine. And against the electoral laws that my man, will be seen as campaine. And against the electoral laws

that my man, will be seen as campaine. And against the electoral laws That doesn't form part of campaign as long as electorates are not told to vote for any candidate That doesn't form part of campaign as long as electorates are not told to vote for any candidate

Nonsense! Arrant nonsense! APC is using the same weapons PDP under Jonathan bought? Like really? How can these sodomize PDP bastards forget the blood and carnage that trailed the ineffectiveness of Jonathan's administration?



Did the PDP also forget Jonathan bought those arms and ammunition to fight Boko Haram when it was avidly clear he was going to lose the last election?



I hope these bunch of kleptomaniacs whose fingers itch them the way the vagina of a nymphomaniac itch her didn't forget Jonathan had to postpone the election cos he couldn't guarantee our collectively safety?



If the PDP think the massive looting and plundering of our collective wealth by them and their children of bile and hate will be forgotten so easily, they have another thing coming.



Even if this government is failing, the PDP shouldn't be the ones pointing fingers cos they were and still are celebrated failures. In fact, their failure has been calibrated to a level where Satan himself mocks them, that's why their party is in turmoil.



Nonsense!

you ended typing nonsense

as in big nonsense..

get out!! you ended typing nonsenseas in big nonsense..get out!! 19 Likes

APC in government,PDP in power #Fact! 3 Likes

Nonsense! Arrant nonsense! APC is using the same weapons PDP under Jonathan bought? Like really? How can these sodomize PDP bastards forget the blood and carnage that trailed the ineffectiveness of Jonathan's administration?



Did the PDP also forget Jonathan bought those arms and ammunition to fight Boko Haram when it was avidly clear he was going to lose the last election?



I hope these bunch of kleptomaniacs whose fingers itch them the way the vagina of a nymphomaniac itch her didn't forget Jonathan had to postpone the election cos he couldn't guarantee our collectively safety?



If the PDP think the massive looting and plundering of our collective wealth by them and their children of bile and hate will be forgotten so easily, they have another thing coming.



Even if this government is failing, the PDP shouldn't be the ones pointing fingers cos they were and still are celebrated failures. In fact, their failure has been calibrated to a level where Satan himself mocks them, that's why their party is in turmoil.



Nonsense! My bro,we will still und u without all this vagina vagina,u dey write here.

U might have a point ,but been articulated without insults is the strength of democracy.

If Abacha were alive,dem born u well?

The beauty of democracy. My bro,we will still und u without all this vagina vagina,u dey write here.U might have a point ,but been articulated without insults is the strength of democracy.If Abacha were alive,dem born u well?The beauty of democracy. 1 Like

APC in government,PDP in power #Fact! Flesh and blood did not reveal this to you Flesh and blood did not reveal this to you 2 Likes

If any set of people is to remind us how the APC is failing, it shouldn't be the PDP cos I'll ask and always ask "What did they do while the were in power?". Like seriously??, Dude Like seriously??, Dude 4 Likes

It is not my job to remind you.

you ended typing nonsense

as in big nonsense..

after you.