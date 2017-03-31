Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow (11892 Views)

ON THIS DAY; TWO YEARS AGO- The man who saw tomorrow; Elder Godsday Orubebe aka we won't take itA God sent Izon man called Godsday Orubebe took it upon his shoulders to liberate Nigerians.



He shouted "We won't take it, Jega you are bias, you are triabalistic, we won't continue, you have been compromised, we won't take it" as he sat on the floor on national TV watching with despair how Nigeria was rigged, thinking about how messed up this country would be in the hands of the senile vindictive ailing barawo...............Nigerians mocked him, and some insulted his tribe (Izon no know how to behave)



..... But today, I'm sure even the likes of El-Rufai, Tinibu, Dino Malaye, Saraki, Oby EzekweSILLY,Obasanjo (Navigator), Wole Soyinka (aka passport burner), Pat Utomi, Dele Momodu, kwankwaso, the naira, the economy, bag of rice, and even you; would have joined him in sitting on the floor and saying "NO WE WON'T TAKE IT"JUST TWO YEARS AND GODSDAY ORUBEBE CAN BE CALLED THE MAN WHO SAW TOMORROW!!!! WHAT ELDERS SEE SITTING DOWN, MIDGETS LIKE EL-RUFAI CAN'T SEE STANDING ON THE TREE.



Today all of us dey the wrecked ship together...... UNA CURSE MY IZON BROTHER, NOW HOW FAR #Still on

Jesus is Lord



Someone please share the WE WILL NOT TAKE IT meme

I remember this drama



So hilarious



Sarrki,come and share your experience please

Remember he was fighting for selfish reasons then. Not for Nigeria. 59 Likes 4 Shares

Now, I join millions of Nigerians to say we wont take:

$1 > N150

Insecurity

Injustice

overpayment of public office holders

fuel @ #145/ltr

joblessness

insensitivity of FG to plight of masses

propaganda

double standards

killing of local brands

etc etc

he was like ..........tomorrow.i'm seeing that I Will loose relevance and me as the goat will be separated from the yam.I must prevent this from happening! 14 Likes 3 Shares

The man made a fool of himself.



Nigerians would forever remember him for his irascible nature, his false sense of power which stems from being close to the central government and his immaturity when dealing with sensitive national issues.



He would always be remembered for being Jegad like one taking the ice bucket challenge.



If he thinks himself popular let him contest for even a position in the house of reps and see how he would be disgraced, even locally.





Lol.

Exactly two years since he was outclassed by the response n character of the man Jega.



Topic dead on arrival 27 Likes

attention seeking agbero,shove ur epistle up ur arsse,abeg....

Professor! bravo

Orubebe.... 2 Likes

Orubebe was and is a disgrace



He was one of the reasons that GEJ accepted defeat.







On this particular day, some people opened their eyes and voted Bubu.

Abbeyme:

Orubebe was and is a disgrace

Fool Fool

When my salary could cover my monthly budget sweatlessly. 3 Likes

orubebe 1 Like

someone was publicly disgracing his ancestors and you are here saying he saw tomorrow. he didn't see no tomorrow 8 Likes

I wouldn't say he saw the future... what he did there was simply for his self interest... Though that got an award of the best public stunt of the year!! 2 Likes

lol

He saw this coming and never wanted to accept what we are experiencing today.

anotherydz:

Yeye people, did they serve Nigerians well with all their lootings and frauds here and there. Only God knows why these people are so shameless..It is just a pity that PMB is giving them room to talk through his own laxity

haahhaha