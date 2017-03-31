₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by ambrosini593(m): 6:20pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Me26zrF-T7c
ON THIS DAY; TWO YEARS AGO- The man who saw tomorrow; Elder Godsday Orubebe aka we won't take itA God sent Izon man called Godsday Orubebe took it upon his shoulders to liberate Nigerians.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by emeijeh(m): 6:21pm
Someone please share the WE WILL NOT TAKE IT meme
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by izzou(m): 6:22pm
I remember this drama
So hilarious
Sarrki,come and share your experience please
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by anotherydz(m): 6:23pm
Remember he was fighting for selfish reasons then. Not for Nigeria.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by hotspec(m): 6:25pm
Now, I join millions of Nigerians to say we wont take:
$1 > N150
Insecurity
Injustice
overpayment of public office holders
fuel @ #145/ltr
joblessness
insensitivity of FG to plight of masses
propaganda
double standards
killing of local brands
etc etc
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Basic123: 6:26pm
he was like ..........tomorrow.i'm seeing that I Will loose relevance and me as the goat will be separated from the yam.I must prevent this from happening!
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by rusher14: 6:27pm
The man made a fool of himself.
Nigerians would forever remember him for his irascible nature, his false sense of power which stems from being close to the central government and his immaturity when dealing with sensitive national issues.
He would always be remembered for being Jegad like one taking the ice bucket challenge.
If he thinks himself popular let him contest for even a position in the house of reps and see how he would be disgraced, even locally.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by hysteriabox(m): 6:46pm
Lol.
Exactly two years since he was outclassed by the response n character of the man Jega.
Topic dead on arrival
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by GMbuharii: 7:08pm
rusher14:attention seeking agbero,shove ur epistle up ur arsse,abeg....
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by emeijeh(m): 7:12pm
rusher14:
Professor! bravo
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Ikpewe(m): 8:12pm
Basic123:baba drink chill beer wherever you are it's on me.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Abbeyme: 10:03pm
Orubebe....
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Asito(m): 10:04pm
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Ppresh2017(f): 10:04pm
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Abbeyme: 10:05pm
Orubebe was and is a disgrace
He was one of the reasons that GEJ accepted defeat.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by MrSmith007: 10:06pm
On this particular day, some people opened their eyes and voted Bubu.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Decypher: 10:07pm
Abbeyme:Fool
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by soath(m): 10:08pm
When my salary could cover my monthly budget sweatlessly.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by anibi9674: 10:08pm
orubebe
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by khalifahsparkles(f): 10:08pm
someone was publicly disgracing his ancestors and you are here saying he saw tomorrow. he didn't see no tomorrow
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by nigconnect(m): 10:08pm
I wouldn't say he saw the future... what he did there was simply for his self interest... Though that got an award of the best public stunt of the year!!
He saw this coming and never wanted to accept what we are experiencing today.
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Charly68: 10:09pm
anotherydz:Yeye people, did they serve Nigerians well with all their lootings and frauds here and there. Only God knows why these people are so shameless..It is just a pity that PMB is giving them room to talk through his own laxity
|Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Mutuwa(m): 10:09pm
