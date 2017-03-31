₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,711 members, 3,451,816 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 11:24 PM

On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow (11892 Views)

Obasanjo- The Man Who Saw Tomorrow. / The Goat Who Saw Tomorrow! - (graphic Pics) / Orubebe: The Shame Of A Nation (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by ambrosini593(m): 6:20pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Me26zrF-T7c

ON THIS DAY; TWO YEARS AGO- The man who saw tomorrow; Elder Godsday Orubebe aka we won't take itA God sent Izon man called Godsday Orubebe took it upon his shoulders to liberate Nigerians.

He shouted "We won't take it, Jega you are bias, you are triabalistic, we won't continue, you have been compromised, we won't take it" as he sat on the floor on national TV watching with despair how Nigeria was rigged, thinking about how messed up this country would be in the hands of the senile vindictive ailing barawo...............Nigerians mocked him, and some insulted his tribe (Izon no know how to behave)

..... But today, I'm sure even the likes of El-Rufai, Tinibu, Dino Malaye, Saraki, Oby EzekweSILLY,Obasanjo (Navigator), Wole Soyinka (aka passport burner), Pat Utomi, Dele Momodu, kwankwaso, the naira, the economy, bag of rice, and even you; would have joined him in sitting on the floor and saying "NO WE WON'T TAKE IT"JUST TWO YEARS AND GODSDAY ORUBEBE CAN BE CALLED THE MAN WHO SAW TOMORROW!!!! WHAT ELDERS SEE SITTING DOWN, MIDGETS LIKE EL-RUFAI CAN'T SEE STANDING ON THE TREE.

Today all of us dey the wrecked ship together...... UNA CURSE MY IZON BROTHER, NOW HOW FAR#Still on
Jesus is Lord


https://mobile.facebook.com/378378918890631/photos/a.507470395981482.1073741826.378378918890631/1355538104508036/?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C6167364328

30 Likes 5 Shares

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by emeijeh(m): 6:21pm
Someone please share the WE WILL NOT TAKE IT meme grin

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by izzou(m): 6:22pm
I remember this drama

So hilarious

Sarrki,come and share your experience please

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by anotherydz(m): 6:23pm
Remember he was fighting for selfish reasons then. Not for Nigeria. grin

59 Likes 4 Shares

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by hotspec(m): 6:25pm
Now, I join millions of Nigerians to say we wont take:
$1 > N150
Insecurity
Injustice
overpayment of public office holders
fuel @ #145/ltr
joblessness
insensitivity of FG to plight of masses
propaganda
double standards
killing of local brands
etc etc

38 Likes 3 Shares

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Basic123: 6:26pm
he was like ..........tomorrow.i'm seeing that I Will loose relevance and me as the goat will be separated from the yam.I must prevent this from happening!

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by rusher14: 6:27pm
The man made a fool of himself.

Nigerians would forever remember him for his irascible nature, his false sense of power which stems from being close to the central government and his immaturity when dealing with sensitive national issues.

He would always be remembered for being Jegad like one taking the ice bucket challenge.

If he thinks himself popular let him contest for even a position in the house of reps and see how he would be disgraced, even locally.

37 Likes 1 Share

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by hysteriabox(m): 6:46pm
Lol.
Exactly two years since he was outclassed by the response n character of the man Jega.

Topic dead on arrival

27 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by GMbuharii: 7:08pm
rusher14:
The man made a fool of himself.

Nigerians would forever remember him for his irascible nature, his false sense of power which stems from being close to the central government and his immaturity when dealing with sensitive national issues.

He would always be remembered for being Jegad like one taking the ice bucket challenge.

If he thinks himself popular let him contest for even a position in the house of reps and see how he would be disgraced, even locally.


attention seeking agbero,shove ur epistle up ur arsse,abeg.... grin

34 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by emeijeh(m): 7:12pm
rusher14:
The man made a fool of himself.

Nigerians would forever remember him for his irascible nature, his false sense of power which stems from being close to the central government and his immaturity when dealing with sensitive national issues.

He would always be remembered for being Jegad like one taking the ice bucket challenge.

If he thinks himself popular let him contest for even a position in the house of reps and see how he would be disgraced, even locally.


Professor! bravo

12 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Ikpewe(m): 8:12pm
Basic123:
he was like ..........tomorrow.i'm seeing that I Will loose relevance and me as goat will be separated from the yam.I must prevent this from happening!
baba drink chill beer wherever you are it's on me.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Abbeyme: 10:03pm
Orubebe....

2 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by BruzMoney(m): 10:03pm
hmmmm
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by chiefolododo(m): 10:03pm
1
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by sotall(m): 10:03pm
ok
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Asito(m): 10:04pm
cry

2 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Ppresh2017(f): 10:04pm
To combat recession see my signature
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Abbeyme: 10:05pm
Orubebe was and is a disgrace

He was one of the reasons that GEJ accepted defeat.

8 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by MrSmith007: 10:06pm
On this particular day, some people opened their eyes and voted Bubu.


shocked

1 Like 1 Share

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Decypher: 10:07pm
Abbeyme:
Orubebe was and is a disgrace
He was one of the reasons that GEJ accepted defeat.
Fool

6 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by soath(m): 10:08pm
When my salary could cover my monthly budget sweatlessly.

3 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by anibi9674: 10:08pm
orubebe

1 Like

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by khalifahsparkles(f): 10:08pm
someone was publicly disgracing his ancestors and you are here saying he saw tomorrow. he didn't see no tomorrow

8 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by nigconnect(m): 10:08pm
I wouldn't say he saw the future... what he did there was simply for his self interest... Though that got an award of the best public stunt of the year!! cheesy grin

2 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Mouthgag: 10:08pm
grin
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Goldenheart(m): 10:08pm
grin
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by pauljumbo: 10:09pm
lol
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Enangson: 10:09pm
He saw this coming and never wanted to accept what we are experiencing today.
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Charly68: 10:09pm
anotherydz:
Remember he was fighting for selfish reasons then. Not for Nigeria. grin
Yeye people, did they serve Nigerians well with all their lootings and frauds here and there. Only God knows why these people are so shameless..It is just a pity that PMB is giving them room to talk through his own laxity

3 Likes

Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by lpiffy: 10:09pm
haahhaha grin grin grin grin
Re: On This Day: Two Years Ago, Orubebe. The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Mutuwa(m): 10:09pm
OP...

8 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

PHOTOS : See The Rocket Proof Car Of Russian President Vladimir Putin / Abdulmutallab Gets Mandatory Life In Jail / Innoson Vehicles Complains Of Low Govt Patronage!

Viewing this topic: mantosa(m), ikay00406(m), Uniqueteco(m), GUNZnROSES(m), okoroko(m), vanunu, foladj(m), MISSOPTIMIST(f), ipledge01, lazsnaira(m), maxman01, Kaykay(m), Donharrie(m), Financialslot, IDOWUOLUBUNMI(m), retrosmic(m), Winnyluv(f), Titto93(m), bellenornor(f), warriorPedigree, Sheikwonder(m), mckintoch, lawal28c, clerc(m), sodiksan(m), eddy1234(m), husseydelta(m), KINGSP(m), Emmy9ite(m), mailalaba, opethom(m), Moneytize, mysyto(m), Bankalert(m), aviona, JTrons(m), micflo28(m), jammyunn(m), potterpeters(m), LRGROUP, chrissoft(m), unlaw(m), libertymax(m), papadee93(m), chidooh1, marv1, chochopiro(m), afrodoc2, hemartins(m), ChappyChase(m), mikoyo200(m), macdelly, PMWSpirit(m), FREEBET5, TruthisOut, Africanpride, methjuior and 97 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.