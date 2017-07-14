Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jihad Has Been Launched In Nigeria – Danjuma, Others (8972 Views)

Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma, Others Running Nigeria With Buhari - Pat Utomi / EFCC Set To Arrest Saraki, David Mark, T.Y Danjuma, Others / EFCC Set To Arrest Saraki, David Mark, T.Y Danjuma, Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The forum warned that Nigeria might be drifting towards a needless conflict that could snowball into another war if not well managed.



The group stated that Jihad or holy Islamic war had been launched in the country to eradicate democracy and supplant the constitution.



Rising from a meeting on Thursday in Abuja where it reviewed unfolding events in the country, the NCEF, a group of eminent Christian elders, noted that the nation was in the throes of jihad.



In a communique issued after the meeting and signed by its chairman, Asemota, SAN, the NCEF noted with concern the budding constitutional crisis in the country.



The group said, “The real problem with the country is that Jihad has been launched in Nigeria and Islamists that have been interfering in the governance of the country using “Taqiyya” (approved deception) as “Stealth/Civilisation Jihad” and Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen as violent Jihad, are relentless in their pursuit of eradicating democracy in Nigeria.



“The objective of the Islamists (Political Islam) is to supplant the constitution of Nigeria with Sharia ideology as the source of legislation in the nation. The conflict between democracy as national ideology and Sharia as a usurping ideology is responsible for the crisis unfolding in Nigeria. The nation is in the throes of Jihad.”



“If grazing reserve is a must for the Fulani herdsmen, instead of ranching which is the international best practice, NCEF recommends that Sambisa Forest should be given to the Fulani herdsmen,” it added.



The NCEF condemned what it called the brazen attempt at Islamising Nigeria with the introduction of Religion and National Values subject “which denigrates Christianity and promotes Islam.”



“The NCEF joins in the demand that Christian Religious Knowledge, and Islamic Religious Knowledge, revert to the original status as stand-alone subjects,” it added.



Those in attendance at the meeting included Elder Solomon Asemota, Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (retd.), Gen. Zamani Lekwot (retd.), Elder Moses Ihonde, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, and Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/14/jihad-launched-nigeria-danjuma-others/ Former military generals and other Christian elders under the aegis of the National Christian Elders’ Forum, have claimed they have uncovered plots by some Islamists to impose sharia ideology on the nation.The forum warned that Nigeria might be drifting towards a needless conflict that could snowball into another war if not well managed.The group stated that Jihad or holy Islamic war had been launched in the country to eradicate democracy and supplant the constitution.Rising from a meeting on Thursday in Abuja where it reviewed unfolding events in the country, the NCEF, a group of eminent Christian elders, noted that the nation was in the throes of jihad.In a communique issued after the meeting and signed by its chairman, Asemota, SAN, the NCEF noted with concern the budding constitutional crisis in the country.The group said, “The real problem with the country is that Jihad has been launched in Nigeria and Islamists that have been interfering in the governance of the country using “Taqiyya” (approved deception) as “Stealth/Civilisation Jihad” and Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen as violent Jihad, are relentless in their pursuit of eradicating democracy in Nigeria.“The objective of the Islamists (Political Islam) is to supplant the constitution of Nigeria with Sharia ideology as the source of legislation in the nation. The conflict between democracy as national ideology and Sharia as a usurping ideology is responsible for the crisis unfolding in Nigeria. The nation is in the throes of Jihad.”“If grazing reserve is a must for the Fulani herdsmen, instead of ranching which is the international best practice, NCEF recommends that Sambisa Forest should be given to the Fulani herdsmen,” it added.The NCEF condemned what it called the brazen attempt at Islamising Nigeria with the introduction of Religion and National Values subject “which denigrates Christianity and promotes Islam.”“The NCEF joins in the demand that Christian Religious Knowledge, and Islamic Religious Knowledge, revert to the original status as stand-alone subjects,” it added.Those in attendance at the meeting included Elder Solomon Asemota, Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (retd.), Gen. Zamani Lekwot (retd.), Elder Moses Ihonde, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, and Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife. 10 Likes 1 Share

Hmm...





This agenda was red flagged in 2015.



The APCs response was that it was false: "hey, look a pastor is our Vice President"



It appears that with the systemic killing of hundreds of unarmed persons in their farms over the last couple of years and the subtle deemphasis of CRK among others there is NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE.



I wondered in 2015 if some APC elements actually understood the import of what they were doing. 46 Likes 2 Shares

Danjuma you? 2 Likes





Watch how brainwashed and demented Christians followers will litter this thread and start chanting revenge and all brands of garbage



I really dont care about what Danjuma is saying. But the truth is any Christian that is surprised about all these happenings is just a church goer. He never read his Bible



Jesus told us that we must receive persecution here on earth. Its part of our crosses as Christians. The Apostles of old faced tougher ones too. So we need to fight back, not with earthly weapons, because we wrestle not against flesh and blood



So, any Oyedepo or Suleiman asking you to kill Fulani herdsmen is just speaking for the devil. Jesus will never do such 14 Likes 3 Shares

But I thought IPOB was a terrorist group? 18 Likes 1 Share

Alhamdulilah. 1 Like

NCEF recommends that Sambisa Forest should be given to the Fulani herdsmen. 20 Likes

It was launched since na which we know from the advent of boko haram why is it news today? 10 Likes

Why this false blower from elder statement 'Danjuma' Please lets allow peace to rain in nigeria.. Agba ki nse oro bi ewe.. 3 Likes

Hmmm..I am not surprised

na today?..what do you take boko haram for are they not jihad's fighters ?.. 4 Likes

Pls before the war starts ,someone should notify me let me relocate to ghana 5 Likes

Xeedorf:

Why this false blower from elder statement 'Danjuma'

Please lets allow peace to rain in nigeria.. Agba ki nse oro bi ewe.. As usual Yoruba Muslim..... Hiding the evil plans of their master, you will be consumed As usual Yoruba Muslim..... Hiding the evil plans of their master, you will be consumed 38 Likes 3 Shares

izzou:





Watch how brainwashed and demented Christians followers will litter this thread and start chanting revenge and all brands of garbage



I really dont care about what Danjuma is saying. But the truth is any Christian that is surprised about all these happenings is just a church goer. He never read his Bible



Jesus told us that we must receive persecution here on earth. Its part of our crosses as Christians. The Apostles of old faced tougher ones too. So we need to fight back, not with earthly weapons, because we wrestle not against flesh and blood



So, any Oyedepo or Suleiman asking you to kill Fulani herdsmen is just speaking for the devil. Jesus will never do such go back to sleep....... go back to sleep....... 24 Likes

It's been happening for long but Christians in Nigeria are very blind and dumb. Pastor Bosun warned us during the last elections but did we listen? No, many so called Christian closed their ears and voted for a religious bigot because of ethnic, tribal and other primordial sentiments. 11 Likes 1 Share

Xeedorf:

Why this false blower from elder statement 'Danjuma'

Please lets allow peace to rain in nigeria.. Agba ki nse oro bi ewe.. peace will rain when people begin to respect order peoples right life peace will rain when people begin to respect order peoples right life 7 Likes

Thank you elders for speaking up. we must not hold our peace until we defeat their evil agenda. 8 Likes

itchie:

It's been happening for long but Christians in Nigeria are very blind and dumb. Pastor Bosun warned us during the last elections but did we listen? No, many so called Christian closed their ears and voted for a religious bigot because of ethnic, tribal and other primordial sentiments.

Exactly Exactly 9 Likes

izzou:





Watch how brainwashed and demented Christians followers will litter this thread and start chanting revenge and all brands of garbage



I really dont care about what Danjuma is saying. But the truth is any Christian that is surprised about all these happenings is just a church goer. He never read his Bible



Jesus told us that we must receive persecution here on earth. Its part of our crosses as Christians. The Apostles of old faced tougher ones too. So we need to fight back, not with earthly weapons, because we wrestle not against flesh and blood



So, any Oyedepo or Suleiman asking you to kill Fulani herdsmen is just speaking for the devil. Jesus will never do such Jihadist Spotted! Jihadist Spotted! 16 Likes

GreatSE:



As usual Yoruba Muslim..... Hiding the evil plans of their master, you will be consumed By Fire! By Fire! 6 Likes

Everyday i try as much as i can to be positive even to searching reason to love this country but found non. Should i stop or keep on searching ? Let me mind my business 4 Likes

three:

Hmm...



This agenda was red flagged in 2015.



The APCs response was that it was false: "hey, look a pastor is our Vice President"



It appears that with the systemic killing of hundreds of unarmed persons in their farms over the last couple of years and the subtle deemphasis of CRK among others there is NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE.



I wondered in 2015 if some APC elements actually understood the import of what they were doing. no they didn't understand what they were doing. they are what these jihadist call 'useful idiots'. all those pastors that supported them then were obviously blinded by politics no they didn't understand what they were doing. they are what these jihadist call 'useful idiots'. all those pastors that supported them then were obviously blinded by politics 7 Likes 1 Share

izzou:





Watch how brainwashed and demented Christians followers will litter this thread and start chanting revenge and all brands of garbage



I really dont care about what Danjuma is saying. But the truth is any Christian that is surprised about all these happenings is just a church goer. He never read his Bible



Jesus told us that we must receive persecution here on earth. Its part of our crosses as Christians. The Apostles of old faced tougher ones too. So we need to fight back, not with earthly weapons, because we wrestle not against flesh and blood



So, any Oyedepo or Suleiman asking you to kill Fulani herdsmen is just speaking for the devil. Jesus will never do such Well spoken. None, I repeat none can stop this Islamic movement that will Herald the antichrist and the end. Lets understand the scriptures. To attempt to stop it is to delay the second coming of Christ. Europe as it is has been overtaken my Islam or what's left on Nigeria. Nothing. [color=#006600][/color] Well spoken. None, I repeat none can stop this Islamic movement that will Herald the antichrist and the end. Lets understand the scriptures. To attempt to stop it is to delay the second coming of Christ. Europe as it is has been overtaken my Islam or what's left on Nigeria. Nothing. [color=#006600][/color] 2 Likes

There is nothing to be proud of of this destroyed country.



The worst thing is apc is clueless. 2 Likes

Lets wait and see how things unfold.

H

Ok

Okay

Dem just wan wake up ?



We told them the risk of occurrence even before elections, anything that happens to buhari might hasten it . The polity is hot already. 2 Likes

Why are people so concerned about all these irrelevances ...Who will come ask me to change my religion and besides ain't we all serving 1GOD