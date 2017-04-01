Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React (12601 Views)

Nigerians have already shown how dissatisfied they are with this, as they alleged that DSTV which is owned by Multichoice, is taking advantage of the monopoly in the market. It is also alleged the company said that for one to lock in his/her old rates, the subscriber has to pay for one year.



Upon this SA wahala... We no send them comot... What Dem fit do to pay us back na to increase Dstv and gotv sub fee...



I bet it is MTN talking here... All na wash... Ur time dey count on... Tick tick says the clock 2 Likes 2 Shares

What in God's name happened to star times na? This nonsense would've reduced if they had planned well for continuity and longevity 3 Likes 1 Share

What concern agbero with overload.



I am very careful about news and posts today. Though I may be tempted to believe some, I will vehemently and wholeheartedly reject any news from Lai Mohammed because today na him day 5 Likes

none of my Biz...I no dey watch dstv..mad over you on repeat 1 Like

It's April Fool guys; DSTV too funny 13 Likes 2 Shares

who still waste time on TV this days?

my smartphone is my TV..

its even better than dstv, because with a month glo subscription, i have the world on my hands. 24 Likes

after BBNaija must have been concluded, they can do whatever pleases them. Awon wayre 100% 1 Like

April fool 1 Like

Come on!!! This is bullshit! Inasmuch we all know and agree that the cost of running business in the country is high, this one is uncalled for , how much dem increase gotv own? I never get the sms Come on!!! This is bullshit! Inasmuch we all know and agree that the cost of running business in the country is high, this one is uncalled for, how much dem increase gotv own? I never get the sms









It's really embarrassing that a country like Nigeria doesn't have her own world class Cable TV company. This makes no sense. The naira has strengthened, prices should be falling not the other way round.It's really embarrassing that a country like Nigeria doesn't have her own world class Cable TV company. 1 Like

This pple just keep extorting nigerians 1 Like

It's those of you still patronising. Get a smart tv, get ntel....thank me later. Besides, CMTV is there

What a country!



Its not strange to have price increase for services offered but my issue with DSTV is their unapologetic stand NOT to activate pay as you watch in Nigeria as it is in South Africa.

They know they are robbing Nigerians and that free money is sacred to them.



Our legislators who are supposed to force these thieves called DSTV to implement such can't, what do you expect when themselves are certificate forgers and corrupt politicians, what a country! 2 Likes 1 Share

What happen to HITV?



And BTW the increment na for only us o, the top guns no dey pay for DSTV. 2 Likes

DSTV can go to hell 5 Likes 1 Share

nairalandbuzz:

Gotv is not included. Aproko Gotv is not included. Aproko

It is all Buhari's fault. The dullard is a monumental failure 1 Like

Na April fool jare

Na wa a ooo

I av stopped using DSTV since OCT 2015. I downgraded to goTv and watch all my football on my smartphone/Laptop with my wifi.. DSThieves can go to hell 2 Likes

1800 now 1900... 3 Likes

.ha!!! thank God,why not #20,000?....14700 too small na. .ha!!! thank God,why not #20,000?....14700 too small na. 2 Likes

bloggers' words : react, slay , sultry, scandal, indecent star... 4 Likes 1 Share

Na so dem go dey react every time dey cheat us but dey will still pay the money and flaunt it. Mtchew! 1 Like

APRIL FOOL OR MAY FOOL.,I'm done with them already,.No subscription again.Back to NTA channel 10 showing Hausa drama APRIL FOOL OR MAY FOOL.,I'm done with them already,.No subscription again.Back to NTA channel 10 showing Hausa drama 3 Likes

softwerk:

It's April Fool guys; DSTV too funny is d dp urs or its April fool? Dstv re exploiters. is d dp urs or its April fool?Dstv re exploiters.

Really Surprised it took them this long.

because we never burn ins office upon the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

THAts a prank

They are on their way out