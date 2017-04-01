₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:05pm
DSTV is currently trending on Twitter and the reason is not far-fetched. DSTV subscribers have received a text disclosing a price increase for all its satellite pay TV bouquets in Nigeria as from 1st May, 2017.
Nigerians have already shown how dissatisfied they are with this, as they alleged that DSTV which is owned by Multichoice, is taking advantage of the monopoly in the market. It is also alleged the company said that for one to lock in his/her old rates, the subscriber has to pay for one year.
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by nairalandbuzz(m): 7:06pm
Upon this SA wahala... We no send them comot... What Dem fit do to pay us back na to increase Dstv and gotv sub fee...
I bet it is MTN talking here... All na wash... Ur time dey count on... Tick tick says the clock
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by subtlemee(f): 7:06pm
What in God's name happened to star times na? This nonsense would've reduced if they had planned well for continuity and longevity
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by psucc(m): 7:12pm
What concern agbero with overload.
I am very careful about news and posts today. Though I may be tempted to believe some, I will vehemently and wholeheartedly reject any news from Lai Mohammed because today na him day
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by abimbolabolaw(m): 7:32pm
none of my Biz...I no dey watch dstv..mad over you on repeat
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by softwerk(f): 7:32pm
It's April Fool guys; DSTV too funny
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by Saintsammurai(m): 8:31pm
who still waste time on TV this days?
my smartphone is my TV..
its even better than dstv, because with a month glo subscription, i have the world on my hands.
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by veekid(m): 9:14pm
after BBNaija must have been concluded, they can do whatever pleases them. Awon wayre 100%
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by IMASTEX: 9:14pm
April fool
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by UnknownT: 9:15pm
Come on!!! This is bullshit! Inasmuch we all know and agree that the cost of running business in the country is high, this one is uncalled for , how much dem increase gotv own? I never get the sms
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by neoOduduwa: 9:15pm
This makes no sense. The naira has strengthened, prices should be falling not the other way round.
It's really embarrassing that a country like Nigeria doesn't have her own world class Cable TV company.
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by nigconnect(m): 9:16pm
This pple just keep extorting nigerians
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by sdavirus: 9:16pm
It's those of you still patronising. Get a smart tv, get ntel....thank me later. Besides, CMTV is there
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by metrosexual: 9:17pm
What a country!
Its not strange to have price increase for services offered but my issue with DSTV is their unapologetic stand NOT to activate pay as you watch in Nigeria as it is in South Africa.
They know they are robbing Nigerians and that free money is sacred to them.
Our legislators who are supposed to force these thieves called DSTV to implement such can't, what do you expect when themselves are certificate forgers and corrupt politicians, what a country!
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by fuckerstard: 9:17pm
What happen to HITV?
And BTW the increment na for only us o, the top guns no dey pay for DSTV.
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by donmalcolm21(m): 9:17pm
DSTV can go to hell
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by veekid(m): 9:17pm
nairalandbuzz:
Gotv is not included. Aproko
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by dragonking3: 9:17pm
It is all Buhari's fault. The dullard is a monumental failure
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by kolafolabi(m): 9:17pm
Na April fool jare
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by ngwababe: 9:17pm
Na wa a ooo
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by georgee(m): 9:17pm
I av stopped using DSTV since OCT 2015. I downgraded to goTv and watch all my football on my smartphone/Laptop with my wifi.. DSThieves can go to hell
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by azimibraun: 9:17pm
1800 now 1900...
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by merits(m): 9:18pm
.ha!!! thank God,why not #20,000?....14700 too small na.
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by FILEBE(m): 9:18pm
bloggers' words : react, slay , sultry, scandal, indecent star...
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by snezBaba: 9:18pm
Na so dem go dey react every time dey cheat us but dey will still pay the money and flaunt it. Mtchew!
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by ipobarecriminals: 9:18pm
APRIL FOOL OR MAY FOOL.,I'm done with them already,.No subscription again.Back to NTA channel 10 showing Hausa drama
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by Olufemiolaolu(m): 9:18pm
softwerk:is d dp urs or its April fool? Dstv re exploiters.
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by abhosts(m): 9:19pm
Really Surprised it took them this long.
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:19pm
because we never burn ins office upon the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by Kakamorufu(m): 9:20pm
THAts a prank
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by Lusola15: 9:21pm
They are on their way out
|Re: DSTV Subscription Fee To Increase From 1st May, Nigerians React by PunterTim(m): 9:21pm
Chei!
