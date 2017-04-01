₦airaland Forum

Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Ajasco222: 7:16pm
Former Aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has released the WAEC results of his former boss.

Omokri said on his twitter page that the message was meant for those calling Mr. Jonathan "clueless"

He wrote;

"In June of 1975, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan sat for his West African School Certificate Examinations and made the following results.
A2 economics
A2 biology
A2 chemistry
A2 Geography
A3 CRK
C6 English
C5 physics
Mathematics was canceled, so the next year he wrote GCE in November and got A3 in mathematics. So before you call my Jonathan 'clueless', please show me your own champion's School Certificate result.
NB: We have the original certificates!"

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/see-goodluck-jonathans-waec-result.html

See his tweet here: https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/848233042141249536

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Splinz(m): 7:19pm
Excellent result! Is there any zombie great enough to take up Reno's challenge? smiley

By the way, A2 in Economics and A3 in Mathematics plus an equally competent hand as a finance minister... no wonder the economy was that sound. Unlike someone that only gave us recession. cheesy

154 Likes 13 Shares

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by MrRichy(m): 7:19pm
the children of hate won't comment on this post

47 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by sholatech(m): 7:21pm
Well, it doesn't connote Ability to Govern well. But yet, it should be at least a criteria for leadership of a country in this global world

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by jullty: 7:21pm
we would like to see the copy of it.

5 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by bayelsaowei: 7:23pm
O boy...

1 Like

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by dunkem21(m): 7:26pm
cheesy
Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Clemzzz: 7:28pm
Notwithstanding the excellent performance his leadership quality is poor.

14 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by eshietIntrepid(m): 7:30pm
Buhari show us your own certificate
Is a basic criteria to occupy that office u re abusing right now

59 Likes 1 Share

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Scream(m): 7:32pm
Excellent result...couldn't translate to excellent leadership. There was fear written all over him. But it is like he got his "mojo" after what he was afraid of happened...his confidence has returned. Hope no more sepee!

4 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by PrinzCarter(m): 7:32pm
D guy tight no wonder his name is Good luck

24 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Bashirfuntua(m): 7:33pm
leadership F9

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by bizza45: 7:35pm
no Bleep today

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Funlordjnr: 7:37pm
Bashirfuntua:
leadership F9


grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by dechriscool(m): 7:40pm
Argue with your president and your senator Dino Melaye
Bro Jona has a wonderful qualification to show for his former position while the Other person doesn't have certificate and as well lack leadership quality. Double wahala

4 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Pavarottii(m): 7:42pm
Is there no one else? in brad pitt's voice.

3 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Jesusloveyou: 7:50pm
MrRichy:
the children of hate won't comment on this post


the waec he wrote with chuku chuku

5 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by nwabobo: 7:50pm
Ajasco222:


Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/see-goodluck-jonathans-waec-result.html

See his tweet here: https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/848233042141249536

Lalasticlala what are you waiting for?
Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by eyeview: 7:52pm
I can bet u that there is no APC political office holder who has such sterling O'Level result. I challenge the person to come forward!
It's just so sad that the rule of law has been bastardised in Nigeria, if not, Buhari would be called to produce his waec result and failure to do that will automatically mean he would step down and jailed for violating the constitution of the nation. In a saner clime, Buhari should be in jail right now.

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by hucienda: 7:55pm
Very good result you have there, Goodluck.

Errrm ... Muhamadu, Dino and Andy how far?

6 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Articul8(m): 7:56pm
Who ask am?

2 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by idbami2(m): 7:56pm
Brilliant academic results do not always translate to good leadership..
Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 7:56pm
I hear
Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Horus(m): 7:56pm


Goodluck Jonathan made the following results.
A2 Stealing funds
A2 Hiding billion dollars

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Jokerman(m): 7:56pm
We the Yoruba Muslims will produce Tifnubu result A1 parallel...
Buhari also had A1 in Islamic and Arabic studies, dats y Abacha appointed him as Petrol minister abi na oil...

5 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Kennitrust: 7:57pm
Waiting for Buhari's own

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Jesusloveyou: 7:57pm
eyeview:
I can bet u that there is no APC political office holder who has such sterling O'Level result. I challenge the person to come forward!
fashola, onu and ameachi has more than that result your ineffectual buffoon get with expo

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by vpaymoney(m): 7:57pm
Bashirfuntua:
leadership F9
If to say pupsy get this kind of result, your life for not be like this. Omase o!
Your fada wey get a1 for leadership, wetin he don do for LGA talk less of state?

12 Likes

Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by donmalcolm21(m): 7:57pm
angry
Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 7:57pm
BROWN TEETH TINUBU CAUSED THIS
Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by bigerboy200: 7:57pm
lol

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

