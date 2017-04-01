₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Ajasco222: 7:16pm
Former Aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has released the WAEC results of his former boss.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Splinz(m): 7:19pm
Excellent result! Is there any zombie great enough to take up Reno's challenge?
By the way, A2 in Economics and A3 in Mathematics plus an equally competent hand as a finance minister... no wonder the economy was that sound. Unlike someone that only gave us recession.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by MrRichy(m): 7:19pm
the children of hate won't comment on this post
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by sholatech(m): 7:21pm
Well, it doesn't connote Ability to Govern well. But yet, it should be at least a criteria for leadership of a country in this global world
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by jullty: 7:21pm
we would like to see the copy of it.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by bayelsaowei: 7:23pm
O boy...
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by dunkem21(m): 7:26pm
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Clemzzz: 7:28pm
Notwithstanding the excellent performance his leadership quality is poor.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by eshietIntrepid(m): 7:30pm
Buhari show us your own certificate
Is a basic criteria to occupy that office u re abusing right now
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Scream(m): 7:32pm
Excellent result...couldn't translate to excellent leadership. There was fear written all over him. But it is like he got his "mojo" after what he was afraid of happened...his confidence has returned. Hope no more sepee!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by PrinzCarter(m): 7:32pm
D guy tight no wonder his name is Good luck
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Bashirfuntua(m): 7:33pm
leadership F9
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by bizza45: 7:35pm
no Bleep today
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Funlordjnr: 7:37pm
Bashirfuntua:
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by dechriscool(m): 7:40pm
Argue with your president and your senator Dino Melaye
Bro Jona has a wonderful qualification to show for his former position while the Other person doesn't have certificate and as well lack leadership quality. Double wahala
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Pavarottii(m): 7:42pm
Is there no one else? in brad pitt's voice.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Jesusloveyou: 7:50pm
MrRichy:the waec he wrote with chuku chuku
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by nwabobo: 7:50pm
Ajasco222:
Lalasticlala what are you waiting for?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by eyeview: 7:52pm
I can bet u that there is no APC political office holder who has such sterling O'Level result. I challenge the person to come forward!
It's just so sad that the rule of law has been bastardised in Nigeria, if not, Buhari would be called to produce his waec result and failure to do that will automatically mean he would step down and jailed for violating the constitution of the nation. In a saner clime, Buhari should be in jail right now.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by hucienda: 7:55pm
Very good result you have there, Goodluck.
Errrm ... Muhamadu, Dino and Andy how far?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Articul8(m): 7:56pm
Who ask am?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by idbami2(m): 7:56pm
Brilliant academic results do not always translate to good leadership..
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 7:56pm
I hear
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Horus(m): 7:56pm
Goodluck Jonathan made the following results.
A2 Stealing funds
A2 Hiding billion dollars
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Jokerman(m): 7:56pm
We the Yoruba Muslims will produce Tifnubu result A1 parallel...
Buhari also had A1 in Islamic and Arabic studies, dats y Abacha appointed him as Petrol minister abi na oil...
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Kennitrust: 7:57pm
Waiting for Buhari's own
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by Jesusloveyou: 7:57pm
eyeview:fashola, onu and ameachi has more than that result your ineffectual buffoon get with expo
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by vpaymoney(m): 7:57pm
Bashirfuntua:If to say pupsy get this kind of result, your life for not be like this. Omase o!
Your fada wey get a1 for leadership, wetin he don do for LGA talk less of state?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by donmalcolm21(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 7:57pm
BROWN TEETH TINUBU CAUSED THIS
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) by bigerboy200: 7:57pm
lol
