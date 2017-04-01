Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan's WAEC & GCE Results Shared By Reno Omokri (Photo) (12067 Views)

Former Aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has released the WAEC results of his former boss.



Omokri said on his twitter page that the message was meant for those calling Mr. Jonathan "clueless"



He wrote;



"In June of 1975, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan sat for his West African School Certificate Examinations and made the following results.

A2 economics

A2 biology

A2 chemistry

A2 Geography

A3 CRK

C6 English

C5 physics

Mathematics was canceled, so the next year he wrote GCE in November and got A3 in mathematics. So before you call my Jonathan 'clueless', please show me your own champion's School Certificate result.

NB: We have the original certificates!"



See his tweet here: https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/848233042141249536

Excellent result! Is there any zombie great enough to take up Reno's challenge?



By the way, A2 in Economics and A3 in Mathematics plus an equally competent hand as a finance minister... no wonder the economy was that sound. Unlike someone that only gave us recession. 154 Likes 13 Shares

the children of hate won't comment on this post 47 Likes 2 Shares

Well, it doesn't connote Ability to Govern well. But yet, it should be at least a criteria for leadership of a country in this global world 13 Likes 3 Shares

we would like to see the copy of it. 5 Likes

Notwithstanding the excellent performance his leadership quality is poor. 14 Likes

Buhari show us your own certificate

Is a basic criteria to occupy that office u re abusing right now 59 Likes 1 Share

Excellent result...couldn't translate to excellent leadership. There was fear written all over him. But it is like he got his "mojo" after what he was afraid of happened...his confidence has returned. Hope no more sepee! 4 Likes

D guy tight no wonder his name is Good luck 24 Likes

leadership F9 17 Likes 3 Shares

Argue with your president and your senator Dino Melaye

Bro Jona has a wonderful qualification to show for his former position while the Other person doesn't have certificate and as well lack leadership quality. Double wahala 4 Likes

Is there no one else? in brad pitt's voice. 3 Likes

the waec he wrote with chuku chuku the waec he wrote with chuku chuku 5 Likes

I can bet u that there is no APC political office holder who has such sterling O'Level result. I challenge the person to come forward!

It's just so sad that the rule of law has been bastardised in Nigeria, if not, Buhari would be called to produce his waec result and failure to do that will automatically mean he would step down and jailed for violating the constitution of the nation. In a saner clime, Buhari should be in jail right now. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Very good result you have there, Goodluck.



Errrm ... Muhamadu, Dino and Andy how far? 6 Likes

Brilliant academic results do not always translate to good leadership..

Goodluck Jonathan made the following results.

A2 Stealing funds

A2 Hiding billion dollars 11 Likes 1 Share

We the Yoruba Muslims will produce Tifnubu result A1 parallel...

Buhari also had A1 in Islamic and Arabic studies, dats y Abacha appointed him as Petrol minister abi na oil... 5 Likes

Waiting for Buhari's own 3 Likes 1 Share

Your fada wey get a1 for leadership, wetin he don do for LGA talk less of state? If to say pupsy get this kind of result, your life for not be like this. Omase o!Your fada wey get a1 for leadership, wetin he don do for LGA talk less of state? 12 Likes

