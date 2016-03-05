Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Help!!! Nipost Has Dealt With Me (3465 Views)

Please mods move this to Front page..



I have been buying stuffs on eBay since 2012. The first time I decided to sell was last year. I posted my 64gb iPhone 6 on eBay. I actually posted it as auction and the highest bidder bought it @ 420 USD.The buyer happened to come from Sri Lanka.



I was asked to ship the phone to Sri Lanka after the money entered my PayPal account. I used NIPOST first class mail to ship the phone Sri Lanka on the 14th of November 2016 and I was provided with a tracking number of which I gave to the buyer.After some weeks, my money became available.



I posted another Iphone 6. I was surprised when the buyer from Sri Lanka opened a dispute claiming he hasn't received the device. I tried but the tracking details showed its in Colombo.



The buyer escalated the case and they refunded him and debited my account. I went to NIPOST and they told me its not their fault that the iPhone had left the shores of Nigeria. They later agreed to send a mail on my behalf of which they did.



They even copied me and since then I haven't gotten any reply from both parties. Anytime I meet them, they sound so non chalant.



Please who has experienced such before? If I don't meet NIPOST, who else do I meet cos they were the ones that sent my parcel.



Please what do I do? They have my money as well as my IPhone. I am tired of calling them. Your suggestions here will be highly appreciated.



I attached screen shots of tracking numbers here.

subtlemee:

What is Nipost?

subtlemee:

What is Nipost? Nigerian Postal service Nigerian Postal service 1 Like

This Is Really Serious,one Time They Will Tell You They Are Back And We Should Patronize Them. Another Time They Will Remind You Of Their Dark Years And Tell You That Things Hardly Change For Good In Nigeria.Seriously,i Really Don't Know What To Say But To Help You Call lalasticlala....You May Find Someone That Will Be Of Help If It Gets To Frontpage. 4 Likes

Yes. Please do. I don't know what else to do.

sirlop:

Yes. Please do. I don't know what else to do.

Sorry o, if I'm to ask...Is NIPOST the only company you can use to send items outside the country?

twosquare:



Sorry o, if I'm to ask...Is NIPOST the only company you can use to send items outside the country? No. Their charges are cheaper...i just decided to give them a try. I thought they will be as efficient as China Post, Hong Kong post, Netherlands post etc. Cos they fall under the same category.most items I buy on Aliexpress come in via China Post and Hongkong post. No. Their charges are cheaper...i just decided to give them a try. I thought they will be as efficient as China Post, Hong Kong post, Netherlands post etc. Cos they fall under the same category.most items I buy on Aliexpress come in via China Post and Hongkong post.

they have done me too.

$420? I have lost more that via NIPOST. No joke. Letters and protest won't get you anywhere. Those guys are kill joy.

sirlop:



No. Their charges are cheaper...i just decided to give them a try. I thought they will be as efficient as China Post, Hong Kong post, Netherlands post etc. Cos they fall under the same category.most items I buy on Aliexpress come in via China Post and Hongkong post. We all learn in life...first rule of business which I learned from foreigners...use what is reliable, efficient and dependable even if their charges are a bit high...Now that you have started your business, ensure you use a mail/parcel delivery company that is reliable...you are running a business...don't let one useless company turn you to 'bad head'. So, ensure you calculate your shipping rates with price of your products too....about your phone...I hope you can get it back sha, otherwise, call it one of those losses incurred in business. That's why I do not like this Paypal thing and chargebacks even if the buyer is lying...you can never know. We all learn in life...first rule of business which I learned from foreigners...use what is reliable, efficient and dependable even if their charges are a bit high...Now that you have started your business, ensure you use a mail/parcel delivery company that is reliable...you are running a business...don't let one useless company turn you to 'bad head'. So, ensure you calculate your shipping rates with price of your products too....about your phone...I hope you can get it back sha, otherwise, call it one of those losses incurred in business. That's why I do not like this Paypal thing and chargebacks even if the buyer is lying...you can never know. 9 Likes 2 Shares

twosquare:

We all learn in life...first rule of business which I learned from foreigners...use what is reliable, efficient and dependable even if their charges are a bit high...Now that you have started your business, ensure you use a mail/parcel delivery company that is reliable...you are running a business...don't let one useless company turn you to 'bad head'. So, ensure you calculate your shipping rates with price of your products too....about your phone...I hope you can get it back sha, otherwise, call it one of those losses incurred in business. That's why I do not like this Paypal thing and chargebacks even if the buyer is lying...you can never know. U are right...But Chinese guys use China Post. Other countries use their own national handlers. This was my first encounter with NIPOST and it turned out to be a very bad experience. The worst thing is..I even called one day and one of their customer care agents picked and started speaking Yoruba. I had to tell her I don't understand the language before she changed to English. she told me she thought it was someone else. Can you imagine that rubbish from a company like NIPOST.Anyway, thanks again for the advice. U are right...But Chinese guys use China Post. Other countries use their own national handlers. This was my first encounter with NIPOST and it turned out to be a very bad experience. The worst thing is..I even called one day and one of their customer care agents picked and started speaking Yoruba. I had to tell her I don't understand the language before she changed to English. she told me she thought it was someone else. Can you imagine that rubbish from a company like NIPOST.Anyway, thanks again for the advice. 5 Likes

ejikeme:

they have done me too.

$420? I have lost more that via NIPOST. No joke. Letters and protest won't get you anywhere. Those guys are kill joy. Nawa oh....this is just too bad Nawa oh....this is just too bad

nipost is only good for receiving goods.even items are still lost when they arrive naija in nipost care not to talk of using them to ship abroad. always use dhl fedex tnt and other registered express to send your goods outside the country no matter how expensive shipping cost is.you charge and buyers who need it will pay for it.incase of loss.express mail will be liable and pay for your goods.nipost is like nigeriAn politicians and treasury.once something is gone.it is gone without a trace and you can't old them liable 6 Likes

sirlop:



Nawa oh....this is just too bad

Another issue paypal should try fix is, how they will independently verify that an item was delivered or not. Another issue paypal should try fix is, how they will independently verify that an item was delivered or not.

They'll start sounding like bankers..."We re working on it"

Criminals at nipost!!

newspostng:

nipost is only good for receiving goods.even items are still lost when they arrive naija in nipost care not to talk of using them to ship abroad. always use dhl fedex tnt and other registered express to send your goods outside the country no matter how expensive shipping cost is.you charge and buyers who need it will pay for it.incase of loss.express mail will be liable and pay for your goods.nipost is like nigeriAn politicians and treasury.once something is gone.it is gone without a trace and you can't old them liable

Nipost do claim to have this first rate service which they do advertise. But still saying who ever are the group that runs it are from Nigeria though Nipost do claim to have this first rate service which they do advertise. But still saying who ever are the group that runs it are from Nigeria though 1 Like

Nipost should be really checked

@oP why not EMS? Why NIPOST? There'sno insurance aginst theft i suppose... I've used these guys EMS is cheap and reliable, just pay for insurance n when products get missing, you can use the receipt to file a suit... if yu no pay insurance bros na ur own league u dey o...

subtlemee:

Report the case multiple times directly to their supervising minister search for his contact on sahara reporters website.



Nigerian Postal service sirlop:



Nigerian Postal service Report the case multiple times directly to their supervising minister search for his contact on sahara reporters website.

Never trust NIPOST, it is so outdated and untrustworthy

sirlop:



No. Their charges are cheaper...i just decided to give them a try. I thought they will be as efficient as China Post, Hong Kong post, Netherlands post etc. Cos they fall under the same category.most items I buy on Aliexpress come in via China Post and Hongkong post. Nipost sends out goods out of Nigeria under the name EMS. Nipost sends out goods out of Nigeria under the name EMS.

Nipost is a very useless company. I remember when I wanted to apply to the university, I used Nipost to send my application forms. The admission list came out and my forms were still in Nipost office. Run away from anything Nigerian. Better safe than sorry. 5 Likes

esmarcq:

Never trust NIPOST, it is so outdated and untrustworthy

Coming from someone who hasn't used them out of Nigeria.



Have used Nipost several times and package are do get delivered withing 5-8 working days. Coming from someone who hasn't used them out of Nigeria.Have used Nipost several times and package are do get delivered withing 5-8 working days.

I never knew that shitty establishment still dey o

NIPOST staffs are those thieves, they steal the goods I order from Aliexpress

subtlemee:

What is Nipost? Bro stop using that whack Nipost okay, all of them in that office are criminals , do you know how much i have lost to them. at a point i told my friend in the UK not to send anything through them again, because when ever she send, they would steal it and then tell me that the parcel was not found or it has not arrived, the last one was late last year, a Christmas card to me with 30 pounds inside just for my drinks, they stole it too, men they are whack and useless bro, sorry about your loss but just forget about it okay. cos you would never get it back man ,

Nigeria will truly achieve its full potentials when assets like Nipost, Nta and NRC are privatised. Government has no business doing business 2 Likes