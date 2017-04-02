Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastors And Controversies...kumuyi's Example (9323 Views)

On a certain day some years ago, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi was aflight en route Nigeria after ministering at a crusade abroad.



On the plane he sat by a chap who initiated a discussion. In the course of the discussion, this guy made Deeper Life Bible Church, its members, mode of dressing and several other aspects of the church the topic of discussion. He took his time to disparage Kumuyi's church and members while Pastor Kumuyi just smiled away.



At some point in the discussion the guy asked that they exchange acquaintances. He introduced himself and asked Kumuyi to do same. To his utmost surprise, he was not just sitting side by side with the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry but also had spent over an hour castigating him and his church, unknowingly.



After his exclamations, he asked Kumuyi why he never put up any defence or express disapproval of his critical attitude towards his church and members. And Kumuyi just smiled and replied there was no need...and the man was inspired to give his life to Christ.



I pray our pastors who are currently embroiled in recent attacks on their persons and personalities would learn from Papa Kumuyi.



Take note:



You don't fight your battles, God does.



You do not need to be asked to forgive, you forgive.



No man can pull you down, except you allow him.



The church cannot be destroyed by Satan and his army of demons and humans. Never!



It's only in lifting up Christ will all men be drawn to Him not in defending ourselves.



IF THERE'S ANYONE TO DEFEND, IT IS JESUS AND JESUS ALONE.



Humble preacher of holiness...

.am an atheist but this man is d only pastor i respect in d whole world.. He is d only man that can tell me to sit down and open d bible for me and i would pretend to listen and wont try to arque.cause of the respect i have for him!! I can never and would never throw any shades at him!! Respect to him please



Apostle suleiman no fit try come near me! Talkless of to preach for me! Him dey crase?





And. the. Bible. saaays.. I gbadun this Baba wella.. Him bi correct man..And. the. Bible. saaays..

I grew up mostly as a Deeper Life member and i left because of their doctrines. However, i think Kumuyi is someone that other so called men of Gd should look up to when coducting themselves. I'm not saying tat Kumuyi is a saint but as far as being humble and meek goes, he thumps all the Pastors that i've ever come across.

if u knw deeper lifers, u must knw kumuyi.



Papa y u lyin?

B. S 1 Like

Pls someone should pls as a matter of urgency show this to Apostle Sulaiman and that Port-Harcourt guy of a pastor to read and forgive.



Even tho Kemi Olunloyo may happened to be an irritant sometimes(nobody is perfect nah) but he just has to let go. Pls, the latter shld as a matter of fact free the woman for anything he believes in sake.



There nothing compare to freedom.



You dnt fight ur battles, God does.





No man can pull u down except u allow him.



If there's need for anyone to defend you, let jesus do that not lawyer.

Am sorry to say this but kumuyi is the only preacher I admire, cherish and respect in the whole universe. I don't attend deeper life but this man teaches the real word of God, he preaches the bible from cover to cover, he is humble and he would have lived a flambouyant lifestyle if he wanted to but cos of his understanding of the word of God he is living a simple life which has made him excel spiritually. I am a sinner and I pray for Gods grace to turn away from my bad ways and I hope to have an encounter with papa kumuyi someday.

One of the best man of God out there..



Long life baba

That scenario is different from what apostle Suleiman and pastor Ibiyeomie is going through right now.





Op, take this junk back to where you brought it from.



Mtcheeeeeew

He has the anointing of holiness while the others had that of prosperity and swag. If you attack the image of a holy man, you won't inflict any damage whereas an attack on the image of a prosperity preacher will affect his business and drive his customers away. So they need to defend their business jealously.

They that know their God shall be strong and do exploits.



On the other hand, all false prophets and teachers shall be irredeemably disgraced.

All your write up is the reason why fulani and others are killing Christians like Christmas chicken without resistance.



Those who brought Christianity to us are not taking any attack lightly.

So, what are we self

Why would you expect kumuyi to heat up an arguement. Will wining or loosing make any difference or change the deeper life church. Different context as with a criminal case as kemi's. Do you even understand the meaning of controversy? The person in this case only aired his thoughts and opinions... thats freedom of speech.

Publishing scandal and fake news to defame people is a crime. Totally different. May God grant Nigerians wisdom and intelligence.

True. A well respected Pastor. His stance for holiness and righteousness is one that resonate everywhere he goes. 1 Like

What are they facing ?

Baba himself

Chai



Like say Seun go reward comments

Instead of peace, religion in Nigeria has brought nothing but confusion and chaos 1 Like