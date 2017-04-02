₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by hapsyno: 1:31pm
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by emeijeh(m): 1:32pm
Wetin dis one mean na?
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by kabayomi(m): 1:35pm
No be ma money but that's gross immaturity...
You don't see Dangote going about like that
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by lytech1(m): 1:51pm
He has nothing to offer his fans anymore,so he needs to create some madness to keep his fame.
His problem na him problem
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:57pm
I juz don't get it...wat kind of MUMUNESS is this? Please explain
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by CaroLyner(f): 2:05pm
What a waste.
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by Khrixxx(m): 2:05pm
And so? God bless Buhari!
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by kachic2: 2:11pm
How does it affect the price of garri in d market?
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by IamLucy(f): 2:13pm
$100=30,000
that is my salary someone is eating
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by segebase(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by guy30stainless(m): 2:24pm
Make I no talk wetin dey my mind if not I for talk say na immaturity dey worry him.
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by DickDastardly(m): 2:24pm
King Buhari the Frugal won't like this
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by KingSarzy(m): 2:24pm
Crap
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by CriticMaestro: 2:24pm
look at the foool, he cant even help innocent Nigerians coming under xenophobic attacks by boycotting south africa. i dont blame him sha, i blame his stewpid fans
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by Ontarget: 2:25pm
This is childishness at its peak. This guy is the number 1 person I can identify in music industry who has zero talent but forced himself on everyone using his father's money.
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by ALAYORMII: 2:25pm
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by SuperSuave(m): 2:25pm
Who this yeye news epp
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by Elnino4ladies: 2:25pm
When will this kid grow up?
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by Olateef(m): 2:25pm
What's my business with that
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by joshboss(m): 2:25pm
lytech1:
Hater ooshi
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by dessz(m): 2:25pm
idgàf bout wat he uses his money for ;whether he use am clean yansh or nose.
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by lovelygurl(f): 2:25pm
Such a baby
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by smartty68(m): 2:26pm
Davido still needs some growing up to do...
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by ExInferis(m): 2:26pm
IamLucy:
Er...you do eat your salary too.
That's what it's for anyway.
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by dasauce(m): 2:26pm
Davido....take Ten lashes, you go dey alright!!
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by presido997(m): 2:26pm
dz madness nw
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by johnson232: 2:26pm
Now i know why wizkid has always placed himself above davido... wizkid is more mature
honestly davido is a child.
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by IYANGBALI: 2:26pm
Moderator how dis bullshiiiiiit take make front page? Na wa for you o
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by skarz: 2:26pm
no sense...he doesn't have anything to prove...we all know he's rich...but childishness won't let him behave sensible...same goes to all those guys and girls that flaunt a lot... if you're feeling intimidated, overlook the issue and get on with it...there are alot of low-key rich people that don't post their lives on ig...cause it's pointless...shout out to the people that will take this advice *peace out*
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by Atiku2019: 2:26pm
What Phyno will never do....
Small boy Davido
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by martineverest(m): 2:26pm
This one madness is worse than kemi olunloyo
|Re: Davido 'Eats' Thousands Of Dollars With His DMW Gang As Dinner In South Africa by oshe11(m): 2:26pm
If I get Money ehh........
