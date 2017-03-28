Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) (17227 Views)

A Mango With Human Face Seen In Nasarawa State (Photo) / Check Out How Dogs Are Being Packaged somewhere in d world / This Watermelon Is The Most Disappointing Thing I've Ever Seen In My Life (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

See how dogs are transported for slaughter in Akwa ibom. On my way from Calabar, the state capital of Cross Rivers to Port Harcourt (April 2nd 2017), I saw a vehicle/truck in front of me. Guess what I saw. The following pictures will explain better.

Mod: do the needful

Lalasticlala do the needful 1 Like



MEANWHILE





WATCH SHOCKING VIDEO OF WHAT THESE LADIES KEPT IN THEIR PANTS Okay

Wow

Who will save this dogs now, this dogs need messiah 13 Likes





Akwa Ibom people sef, everything na dog

Meat - dog

Sex - doggy

Women - I no talk anything o Man's best friend they saidAkwa Ibom people sef, everything na dogMeat - dogSex - doggyWomen - 55 Likes 4 Shares

Op, do not bother Lalasticlala. Na SNAKE he dey like, no be DOG. Are you telling us there are no snakes over there? Abeg find one, snap am, then add am join to this post. Leave the rest to Lalasticlalaa. 1 Like 3 Shares

I saw this in Akwa ibom. We had a construction site on the road, everyday a truck like this full of dogs will drive past the site and an hour later come back empty. Almost every other day. 7 Likes

404 11 Likes

Anu 404 4 Likes

Wow.

very very sweet Dog meatvery very sweet 2 Likes

Akwa Ibom/calabar and dog meat are 16 Likes

I wonder what sweet about dog meat. 2 Likes 1 Share

Anyone capable of Killing and eating à Dog is capable of Killing man 20 Likes 2 Shares

Dog meat 1 Like

venai:

Op, do not bother Lalasticlala. Na SNAKE he dey like, no be DOG. Are you telling us there are no snakes over there? Abeg find one, snap am, then add am join to this post. Leave the rest to Lalasticlalaa. Send any snake pix in ur phone abeg. I need this to make front page Send any snake pix in ur phone abeg. I need this to make front page

U hardly see dogs roaming about in uyo, 404 is a daily meal to most akwaibomites. 1 Like

Lol.... Man must whack nau..... Abeg allow them to flex their meat oooo

Le 404

rip rip 6 Likes

I

Sincerely, there should be a law that forbids killing of dogs for food. If you've witnessed the way dogs scream before they die, you will understand better. Dogs are very sweet, warm and loyal.This is so sad 17 Likes 1 Share

404 1 Like

The condemned

One man's pet is another man's bushmeat 2 Likes

404

Animal abuse

How is this news again ?

anotherydz:

Akwa Ibom/calabar and dog meat are



With correct Palm wine..



They call it one name like that



404 +.... With correct Palm wine..They call it one name like that404 +....

Dog meat!

Puke on thread