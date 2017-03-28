₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by chimchim1(m): 1:45pm
See how dogs are transported for slaughter in Akwa ibom. On my way from Calabar, the state capital of Cross Rivers to Port Harcourt (April 2nd 2017), I saw a vehicle/truck in front of me. Guess what I saw. The following pictures will explain better.
Mod: do the needful
Lalasticlala do the needful
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by raypex(m): 1:48pm
Wow
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Bofoy4: 1:54pm
Who will save this dogs now, this dogs need messiah
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by darioNaharis: 1:54pm
Man's best friend they said
Akwa Ibom people sef, everything na dog
Meat - dog
Sex - doggy
Women - I no talk anything o
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by venai(m): 1:55pm
Op, do not bother Lalasticlala. Na SNAKE he dey like, no be DOG. Are you telling us there are no snakes over there? Abeg find one, snap am, then add am join to this post. Leave the rest to Lalasticlalaa.
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by obasiken: 1:55pm
I saw this in Akwa ibom. We had a construction site on the road, everyday a truck like this full of dogs will drive past the site and an hour later come back empty. Almost every other day.
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by mexxmoney: 1:56pm
404
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by cheruv: 1:58pm
Anu 404
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 2:09pm
Wow.
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Lucy001(f): 2:20pm
Dog meat very very sweet
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 2:31pm
Akwa Ibom/calabar and dog meat are
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by crotonite(m): 2:32pm
I wonder what sweet about dog meat.
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Whistleblowers: 3:12pm
Anyone capable of Killing and eating à Dog is capable of Killing man
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by fhelihx: 3:16pm
Dog meat
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by chimchim1(m): 3:29pm
venai:Send any snake pix in ur phone abeg. I need this to make front page
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 3:49pm
U hardly see dogs roaming about in uyo, 404 is a daily meal to most akwaibomites.
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by martinz1: 3:49pm
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 3:50pm
Lol.... Man must whack nau..... Abeg allow them to flex their meat oooo
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by younghartz(m): 3:50pm
Le 404
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 3:50pm
rip
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Mouthgag: 3:50pm
I
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 3:50pm
Sincerely, there should be a law that forbids killing of dogs for food. If you've witnessed the way dogs scream before they die, you will understand better. Dogs are very sweet, warm and loyal.This is so sad
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by AleAirHub(m): 3:51pm
404
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Dexema(m): 3:51pm
The condemned
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by VanBommel(m): 3:51pm
One man's pet is another man's bushmeat
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by oshe11(m): 3:51pm
404
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Moneyyy: 3:51pm
Animal abuse
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by lampard01: 3:51pm
How is this news again ?
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by obembet(m): 3:51pm
anotherydz:
With correct Palm wine..
They call it one name like that
404 +....
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 3:51pm
Dog meat!
Puke on thread
|Re: Dogs Transported For Slaughter In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Opinedecandid(m): 3:51pm
Dog meat, aka 404 sweet die.
