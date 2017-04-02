Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube (3765 Views)

This tweet as posted by @rccghq drew Nigerians' anger as many don't agree with the Pastor's view. Logically, all the arguements are valid IMHO

Na wa o...this my country ehn





If you win souls for Christ through Facebook, you'd lose them to Satan on YouTube...



In as much as its wrong to judge a man of God, I'll say Adeboye was wrong for making such a comment

atleast nigerian are starting to think for themselves



his analogy is very stupid..it like just like saying..if you meet your wife in a church you will lose her in a mosque..what sense does that make? 5 Likes 1 Share

the statement is so wrong...firstly facebook is a platform designed specifically for chatting and as such one can toast a girl and get hooked up, but youtube! imagine, how can u find a wife on youtube? this even shows his statement wasnt given a good nice thought

secondly, as a christian tolerance should be one of ur foremost values...first he posted that a woman that cannot cook and pray for one hour should not be wedded...is that a biblical saying or earthly saying, u dont know how this women managed to survive to be what they are today, not everyone had the pleasure of having a caring mother that supports her and let her tag alone all the time..u just dont know people stories, but u keep posting unbiblical statements... u simply view mordenization as a bad thing and to be frank ,this is an archaic way of thinking

and i am sorry to say but u are drowning people instead of saving them

This is what you get when you put religion before normal thinking. You will think that a leader with massive followers will speak normalcy but no, he decide to put his personal, 1542 ideals on the head of his followers and I know most of his members met on Facebook. What will be their reactions now? Shame and regrets because their leader said its bad.

Facebook is a place to meet the good and bad and I have meet amazing friends their that assisted without seeing me physically. Couple have been blessed their and you will agree that many of those couple can be found in Nairaland.

Pastor please preach the gospel according to the Bible and don't dabble into technology. It's through same technology (Facebook) that you share your bank details for tithe and offerings.

Christians please this is 2017 not 1381. 1 Like 1 Share





The way naija pastors throw stupid quotes about is alarming.



And his followers be like "yes pastor"





Pst Adeboye, with all due respect keep ur sentiments to yourself.



Meanwhile if you buy private jet with church money, you would lose it to bokoharam. This is nonsense.The way naija pastors throw stupid quotes about is alarming.And his followers be like "yes pastor"Pst Adeboye, with all due respect keep ur sentiments to yourself.Meanwhile if you buy private jet with church money, you would lose it to bokoharam. 1 Like 1 Share





What does YouTube even got to do in his statement?



The people we see on Facebook or any social media are the same people we see in reality or physically, the same strangers, so what is the difference? Are all people in social media bad people? Are they not the same people we see around?



This baba thinks he's still in the non-technology age where things are manual. This is dumb, irrational, there is no single knowledge behind his statement, it is not even reasonable, I'm disappointed in Pst. Adeboye.What does YouTube even got to do in his statement?The people we see on Facebook or any social media are the same people we see in reality or physically, the same strangers, so what is the difference? Are all people in social media bad people? Are they not the same people we see around?This baba thinks he's still in the non-technology age where things are manual. 1 Like

Pastor "my car ran on water." Go back to your advert for BANK PHB joor. LIARS EVERYWHERE YOU GO 2 Likes

I met my girlfriend who changed my life for good on Facebook lemme cum nd see d YouTube dat will come nd snatch her from me





lets try to think before we post or preach... No one is wiser dan God 1 Like







The remaining are hypocrites...... Only those who have taken time to find wife on Facebook can criticize....The remaining are hypocrites...... 1 Like

lol..nigerian are hypocite..the same people bashing him on twitter are the same people that will travel on the lagos ibadan express way next week sunday to worship in his chruch and drop offering 4 Likes 1 Share

This guy got no chill @ all.



thanks to this recession.. the sheeple are receiving sense FINALLY. Nigerians are starting to use their god-given brains to question the greedy, evil and selfish establishment both political and religious

