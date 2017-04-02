₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by peeps4u: 4:43pm
This tweet as posted by @rccghq drew Nigerians' anger as many don't agree with the Pastor's view. Logically, all the arguements are valid IMHO
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by peeps4u: 4:45pm
Lalasticlala, see more
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by obafemee80(m): 4:49pm
I can't laff
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by tendercharles(m): 4:49pm
Na wa o...this my country ehn
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by originalKsp(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by adepeter26(m): 7:01pm
I love a particular retweet above
If you win souls for Christ through Facebook, you'd lose them to Satan on YouTube...
So funny.
Lalasticlala come see again. 9ja & dem twitter reactions...
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by damilolammm(m): 7:23pm
If you Toast a girl in Church, another man will bleep her in a club
MEANWHILE
WATCH SHOCKING VIDEO OF WHAT THESE LADIES KEPT IN THEIR PANTS
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by Tazdroid(m): 7:23pm
Another one?
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by smartty68(m): 7:24pm
In as much as its wrong to judge a man of God, I'll say Adeboye was wrong for making such a comment
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by henrydadon(m): 7:24pm
atleast nigerian are starting to think for themselves
his analogy is very stupid..it like just like saying..if you meet your wife in a church you will lose her in a mosque..what sense does that make?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by Evinsco(m): 7:24pm
booked
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by odionjoy: 7:24pm
Hy need an exclusive rich sugar mumy/dady widin nigeria
call miss joy on 09067060406 for the conection
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by ChappyChase(m): 7:24pm
This is savage!
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by CriticMaestro: 7:24pm
the statement is so wrong...firstly facebook is a platform designed specifically for chatting and as such one can toast a girl and get hooked up, but youtube! imagine, how can u find a wife on youtube? this even shows his statement wasnt given a good nice thought
secondly, as a christian tolerance should be one of ur foremost values...first he posted that a woman that cannot cook and pray for one hour should not be wedded...is that a biblical saying or earthly saying, u dont know how this women managed to survive to be what they are today, not everyone had the pleasure of having a caring mother that supports her and let her tag alone all the time..u just dont know people stories, but u keep posting unbiblical statements... u simply view mordenization as a bad thing and to be frank ,this is an archaic way of thinking
and i am sorry to say but u are drowning people instead of saving them
p.s
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by Dongreat(m): 7:24pm
This is what you get when you put religion before normal thinking. You will think that a leader with massive followers will speak normalcy but no, he decide to put his personal, 1542 ideals on the head of his followers and I know most of his members met on Facebook. What will be their reactions now? Shame and regrets because their leader said its bad.
Facebook is a place to meet the good and bad and I have meet amazing friends their that assisted without seeing me physically. Couple have been blessed their and you will agree that many of those couple can be found in Nairaland.
Pastor please preach the gospel according to the Bible and don't dabble into technology. It's through same technology (Facebook) that you share your bank details for tithe and offerings.
Christians please this is 2017 not 1381.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by beardlessdude(m): 7:25pm
This is nonsense.
The way naija pastors throw stupid quotes about is alarming.
And his followers be like "yes pastor"
Pst Adeboye, with all due respect keep ur sentiments to yourself.
Meanwhile if you buy private jet with church money, you would lose it to bokoharam.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by tintingz(m): 7:25pm
This is dumb, irrational, there is no single knowledge behind his statement, it is not even reasonable, I'm disappointed in Pst. Adeboye.
What does YouTube even got to do in his statement?
The people we see on Facebook or any social media are the same people we see in reality or physically, the same strangers, so what is the difference? Are all people in social media bad people? Are they not the same people we see around?
This baba thinks he's still in the non-technology age where things are manual.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by otemdomino: 7:25pm
Pastor "my car ran on water." Go back to your advert for BANK PHB joor. LIARS EVERYWHERE YOU GO
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by IamAkinzy: 7:25pm
Hmmn! Me "Alayeh" must Hear of Diz I no wan Hear "I Dinno" wen I Said dat ooo! #AjekunIyaLoading.....
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by juliusnobisugo(m): 7:25pm
I met my girlfriend who changed my life for good on Facebook lemme cum nd see d YouTube dat will come nd snatch her from me
lets try to think before we post or preach... No one is wiser dan God
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by felixomor: 7:25pm
Only those who have taken time to find wife on Facebook can criticize....
The remaining are hypocrites......
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by EzigboNwanma(f): 7:26pm
Ok, so how about this? types of sacrifices?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by pythonkid: 7:26pm
1
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by Godsage: 7:27pm
k
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by henrydadon(m): 7:27pm
lol..nigerian are hypocite..the same people bashing him on twitter are the same people that will travel on the lagos ibadan express way next week sunday to worship in his chruch and drop offering
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by oluwayimika123: 7:27pm
This guy got no chill @ all.
He's got me cracking......
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by Tenim47(m): 7:28pm
if i get babe online, na to start yahoo
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by hisgrace090: 7:28pm
Jesus is lord!!!
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by bishop4life(m): 7:28pm
Why won't he say such senseless sh*t,When Naigiriya and nairalandi yoot have been calling for dadi frizi head?
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by LaEvilIMiss(f): 7:28pm
thanks to this recession.. the sheeple are receiving sense FINALLY. Nigerians are starting to use their god-given brains to question the greedy, evil and selfish establishment both political and religious
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 7:28pm
.
|Re: Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye's Tweet About Facebook Wife & YouTube by olaoge(m): 7:29pm
Naija people no get chill pills at all... Not even a Man of God can tweets without getting Hilarious comments
