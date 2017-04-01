₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Baze1(m): 9:28pm On Apr 02
By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor and Henry Umoru
As the controversy over the ownership of N310 million allegedly stolen from the Maitama home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki gathers storm, the Department of State Security Service, DSS, Sunday night cleared him of any culpability.
The DSS said in clear terms that the cash did not belong to Saraki or any member of the National Assembly and accused its dismissed staff, who is now standing trial for armed robbery, Abdulrasheed Maigari, of trying to fabricate a lie for a hidden motive.
It will be recalled that Maigari, a former DSS operative, had said that he and others connived to steal the huge cash from the Senate President’s home when they were working as security operatives in his house
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/breaking-dss-clears-saraki-n310m-ownership/
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by OlujobaSamuel: 9:33pm On Apr 02
hummmmm, who get the money and whose house dem see am, no tell us who no get am
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by kolaaderin: 9:33pm On Apr 02
Why then did he Saraki declared some amount of money missing in is house and escalated the issue to the police then. If nothing is missing then why report the incident to the police.
I m suspecting some bad eggs in DSS working for Saraki against this government.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by GreyLaw(m): 9:39pm On Apr 02
Naijeriya!
But this news is without a source!
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Baze1(m): 9:50pm On Apr 02
GreyLaw:Done sir
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by dunkem21(m): 9:51pm On Apr 02
Let us see wetin dem go talk say him do again ..
Sai..raki
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by doctokwus: 9:53pm On Apr 02
Vanguard newspaper is not a credible news source,so any reaction to this story wud only come when the likes of Punch,premiumtimes or the nation also post it.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by pritykate(f): 9:56pm On Apr 02
This is Nigeria
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by MICHEALADEX(m): 10:02pm On Apr 02
I told you and now you know why magu can't be cleared since he belongs to the executives so Dss too becomes the legislative pet dog...awon were
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by GreyLaw(m): 10:33pm On Apr 02
Baze1:Okay, good.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by theSpark(m): 11:08pm On Apr 02
I'm awaiting confirmation.
Meanwhile It is either the head of your executive has been emasculated because the Senate has dirt on him or he had been in cahoots with them right from the start making him the greatest conman to have treaded on the Nigerian political sphere.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by MakeADifference: 2:29am
I borrowed something for DSS ...
It is "w h a t e v e r"
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by DeKen: 3:21am
Who owns the money? Does it belong to me?
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Philistine(m): 4:26am
hmmn! i hope there is nothing sinister between dss and saraki
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Cornerstone2020: 4:55am
Sarraki is getting stronger by the day without making noise. I love his politics.
Buhari made dss a vindictive tool now Daura is working for his political interest in the country hence submission of nasty reports against Magu and the new Sarraki alliance
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by uboma(m): 5:52am
hmm!
Saraki now exploits the DSS to his advantage.
The DSS was too quick to clear Saraki as being the owner of the 310 million naira reportedly found in his home.
I remember sometime last year, Saraki had declared his money stolen from his home by some support staff who used to work for him.
Nigerian politics, the more we look, the less we see....
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by blackpanda: 5:59am
I suspect this is the real reason Magu was rejected. He refused to play ball to cover up Saraki's culpability. Hence Saraki and dss ganged up against him.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by profhezekiah: 6:09am
Nigeria is forked
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:15am
kolaaderin:Some you say? Am forced to believe they're all bad eggs. This is exactly the reason why Nigeria will never move forward. If it wasn't his money how then did it get to his house? This people think we're fools.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by DamiBukola: 6:25am
blackpanda:Who appointed DSS DG, Daura?
Nothing reasonable can come out from Daura! I cannot wait for 2019 to see what your likes will campaign with
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:29am
blackpanda:you better wake up from cancerous sleep
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Lanretoye(m): 6:31am
this saraki hold ground o,how can one person be bigger than the whole country.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by jbhill(m): 6:40am
Lanretoye:He is bigger than APC and the president.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Nbote(m): 6:45am
Some of us sef ehn... Now d DSS has cleared Saraki, dey are now suddenly working for Saraki abi? D same DSS dat had been carrying out raids and recovery "loots" abi.. D sooner u all stop taking sides and realise these ppl both the presidency and d Senate are all one and d same thing.. What we hear or find out is actually wat dey want us to hear.. They all share common interests and U and I are definitely not one of dem.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by IamPatriotic(m): 7:15am
I've since given up on the crop of politicians that are currently running the affairs of Nigeria, including Buhari himself, they're all bunch of criminals.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by ThatCEO: 7:19am
Saraki is one nigga that I am beginning to like. How he plays this dirty game is a thing of beauty.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by sdindan: 7:32am
Confirm!
Saraki is the real President of Nigeria.
Buhari is helpless.
Saraki always on the news while our so called president is on his sick bed.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Daviddson(m): 8:10am
I hope this crap doesn't get to FP. This is a false news. No where in the concoction did Vanguard quote anybody in the DSS as saying that. Just wondering how much Saraki must have paid for this.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by amarilo: 8:12am
blackpanda:That is to say Saraki and the Presidency ganged up against Magu. DSS is under the presidency remember.
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Greatfuture: 8:14am
DSS Lawal daura,Abb kyari buhari chief of staff and mamman daura are working with saraki
|Re: DSS Clears Saraki Of N310m Ownership by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:17am
maybe it's mine. please DSS I lost same amount at the said date
