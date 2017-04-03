₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:16pm On Apr 02
Even When The PDP Was The INEC
https://mobile.twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig?max_id=846271084496326655
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:16pm On Apr 02
See Gobe!
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:17pm On Apr 02
Apart from a handful of gullible and hate-Filled IPOB miscreants, Nigerians in unison have thrown PDP To the Dustbin of Nigerian history....
Ndi Ara!
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Thorhammer(m): 10:25pm On Apr 02
They should conduct another one to rate their 16years rule...
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:27pm On Apr 02
Thorhammer:
They probably overestimated Nigerians Gullibility...
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CarlosTheJackal: 10:29pm On Apr 02
PDP and APC are birds of same feather.
I'm only looking for a way To leave this Hell called Nigeria because the system has failed us and there is no Hope that things will get better
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by andresia(m): 10:32pm On Apr 02
Iol. Only person supporting evil there is the protection seeker. See how he was largely ignored on Twitter. I said it, that dude only gets attention on nairaland cos some silly youths here, blinded by bigotry, thinks he has anything to offer
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CarlosTheJackal: 10:34pm On Apr 02
NgeneUkwenu:The trouble with Nigeria today is not the leaders rather the selfish followers who think of their own betterment at the detriment of the Others.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Sketchandcraft: 10:35pm On Apr 02
The handler did a mistake it suppose be upside down...
Or maybe the poll is been influenced by APC...
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by buchai: 10:36pm On Apr 02
for real the two party's are liars but I don't know the one that tells the most of Lies until we try another party. the party's have different ways and doctrines to preach for them to be in power for ever.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by dunkem21(m): 10:38pm On Apr 02
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Progressive01(m): 10:43pm On Apr 02
What a useless party, and even more useless supporters. Just negodu shame..
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CarlosTheJackal: 10:43pm On Apr 02
andresia:I dislike Tonyebarcanista for personal reasons but i don't think you can ever measure a drop of the height he has attained at his age
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CarlosTheJackal: 10:45pm On Apr 02
Progressive01:Omenkalives using multiple monikers.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Progressive01(m): 10:48pm On Apr 02
CarlosTheJackal:You should prove this is omenkalives. Get the hell out of my sight and face the topic.
Nonsense.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by dunkem21(m): 10:50pm On Apr 02
^^ ..but the guy said the truth na
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:50pm On Apr 02
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Aufbauh(m): 10:50pm On Apr 02
NgeneUkwenu:
And they (PDP) got a bloody nose from sensible Nigerians.
I saw one Tonye Barcanista rattling and rambling among people with foresight.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:53pm On Apr 02
Progressive01:omenka a.k.a omenkalives
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CarlosTheJackal: 10:53pm On Apr 02
Aufbauh:Show us your Twitter handle let's compare it with his own.
Tonye might have issues but he made sure he branched out to spread and defend his ideals
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Progressive01(m): 10:55pm On Apr 02
Aufbauh:Dont mind the bastards. They must have thought all Nigerians are as stupid as their supporters. Good for them.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Aufbauh(m): 10:59pm On Apr 02
CarlosTheJackal:
Even the Tonye you're trying hard to identify with can't seek my handle for comparison simply because he knows me better than you do.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CarlosTheJackal: 11:00pm On Apr 02
Progressive01:Do you need to call a Nairalander that. Tonyeebarcanista is not one.
Where is lalasticlala? Please the insults on this thread is much
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by CarlosTheJackal: 11:01pm On Apr 02
Aufbauh:Post your handle or remain silent
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Progressive01(m): 11:07pm On Apr 02
CarlosTheJackal:Shut the fvck up. I was referring to PDP and not any nairalander. Stop trying too hard to secure a ban for me, because you might be the one who eventually gets one for blackmailing.
Nonsense.
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Buharimustgo: 11:08pm On Apr 02
NgeneUkwenu:
Loretta Onochie,no matter how hard u struggle to sell Buhari,he is the worst President so far,bury your head in shame
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by deji15: 11:09pm On Apr 02
PDP lost in the polls conducted by themselves. Useless and hopeless party
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:36pm On Apr 02
lalasticlala
|Re: PDP Conducts Poll To Rate Buhari's 2 Years In Office: See Results And Reactions by Adminisher: 12:22am
Why are a vocal minority still supporting PDP is a mystery. There are varying degrees of cluelessness in people. I always ask why APGA, KOWA, SDP and others are not being widely embraced by Nigerians from a certain area as more credible opposition parties?. Nobody has given an answer
