|Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:53am
The House of Representatives wants persons convicted of economic and financial crimes to be jailed for 20 years.
http://punchng.com/rep-seeks-20-year-jail-term-for-financial-crimes/
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by LionDeLeo: 10:57am
But the senate refused to confirm Magu na. So how will this law catch up with the senathieves?
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:02am
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by madridguy(m): 11:02am
Death penalty or it is a joke.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by dunkem21(m): 11:07am
Nice one
They have resumed attacks on my family members because of comments on NL ..
You can run thru my posts to see if I have insulted or maligned anybody.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Igboesika: 11:09am
Just 20 ?
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Atiku2019: 11:20am
does it include political and military leaders like Babachir Lawal, Buratai etc
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by victormartyn: 11:25am
kikiki...
...and they shall set Trap for themselves...
I laff in Igala.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ybalogs(m): 11:35am
How I wish they really mean this.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ybalogs(m): 11:36am
Most of those in the house presently are already guilty of the crime. What's next now?
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ybalogs(m): 11:39am
Which of these punishments would you prefer? like for 20 years Share for Death sentence.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by cosmatika(m): 12:10pm
It's only in Nigeria that somebody will steal #1billion, and the court will grant him a bail for #50milliin. Den y won't he steal a bigger sum?
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by unclezuma: 12:11pm
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by DONSMITH123(m): 12:11pm
using their hand to dig their graves
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Tbillz(m): 12:11pm
Incorruptible Reps, Good bless Una according to Una handworks!!!
Thats better
Thats better
pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by akpasubi777(m): 12:12pm
Okay na
This is a perfect time for me to play the bait. You will soon understand
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by SFSNIPER(m): 12:12pm
Please may it come to pass.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Omoluabi16(m): 12:13pm
The irony. The most corrupt institution in nigeria is passing a law against corruption.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Abbeyme: 12:13pm
Let's see who the first offender and Beneficiary of the prison term would be!
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Bhadmus77(m): 12:13pm
chei..am leaving Nigeria and packing to my village. ondo local govt
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by maxiuc(m): 12:15pm
I want to hear approved and signed
Steal more then 10million death sentence
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by seangy4konji: 12:15pm
na saraki suppose first enter that prison.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by maxiuc(m): 12:17pm
barclayb:
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ncesso75(f): 12:17pm
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by bishop4life(m): 12:20pm
If its not capital punishment, it's only a joke.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by akpasubi777(m): 12:20pm
Omoluabi16:
It's a game of "truth or dare". If you sabi blow whistle then blow. Alhaji Lai tell you last time but na story unu dey enjoy pass truth.
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ForFun: 12:22pm
So how will 200 Million Nigerians appoint or Nominate EFCC Chairman
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by JhimmySpark(m): 12:25pm
In as much as I would say 20years is small considering the mind blowing amount these our leaders do loot, it's still a good starting point. God bless that member that sponsored the bill. I just pray it sees the light of the day, because I doubt if those clowns at the upper chamber will approve of it.#bunchofthieves#
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by vickylincon(m): 12:28pm
cool, but am sure the senate will not subscribe to it
|Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Slymonster(m): 12:29pm
hmmm
