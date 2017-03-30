₦airaland Forum

Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes

Politics

by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:53am
The House of Representatives wants persons convicted of economic and financial crimes to be jailed for 20 years.

This is part of the details of the new amendments to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004, which The PUNCH obtained on Sunday.

The Act currently prescribes a penalty of “not less than two years” for economic and financial crimes.

Lawmakers consider this to be “lenient” for the serious crime of stealing public money or other forms of financial crimes.

Four consolidated bills before the House are seeking to further empower the EFCC to fight crime, insulate the anti-graft agency from interference by the Presidency and enhance its financial autonomy.

One of the bills, which was sponsored by a member from Cross River State, Mr. Bassey Ewa, proposes to raise the two-year term for economic and financial crimes offenders to 20 years.

In the new bill, Section 18 of the Principal Act is amended to prescribe tougher punishments for economic and financial crimes.

The new subsection (C) reads: “All convicted persons shall serve an imprisonment of a term not less than 20 years and have their ill-gotten property, accounts or investment confiscated by the government.”

The new proposal also states that plea bargaining or returning the full amount stolen does not exclude the convict from penalty.

Subsection (d) adds, “Where the accused person, upon investigation, accepts to refund the total amount standing in his/her name and willing to plea bargain, he or she shall be convicted for not less than two years.”

Similarly, a company found guilty of economic or financial crimes, will be barred from doing business in Nigeria for 50 years.

This is captured under subsection (e), which states that, “Any company found guilty of offences under this Act, both its assets and finances shall be frozen and the company blacklisted from doing business in Nigeria for 50 years.”

Another key amendment seeks to remove the power of appointing the Chairman of the EFCC from the President and to be vested directly in the hands of Nigerians.

Under the extant provisions, the President appoints the chairman and forwards the name to the Senate for approval.

But in the new amendment, members of the public, through a petition to the National Assembly, are empowered to make the appointments.

For example, Section 3 of the Principal Act is amended to insert new subsections (4) and (5).

The proposed subsection 4 reads: “Petitions against the Chairman or any of the members of the EFCC emanating from the public or the private sector shall be submitted to the National Assembly.

“If upon investigation and found culpable, a simple majority vote of members of the National Assembly is required in considering the fate of the chairman or any of the affected member.”

Subsection (5) provides that the resolution, when passed, will be forwarded to the President, who shall within 30 days, either accept the resolution or reject it.

The section empowers the National Assembly to override the President’s veto with a “two-thirds majority vote” of senators and members of the House of Representatives.

To make the EFCC financially autonomous, the House proposes in Section 35 of the Act that the commission should retain “0.1 per cent” of recovered looted funds.

It is also to retain “0.1 per cent” of its Internally-Generated Revenue.

Another “0.1 per cent” of contracts awarded by the Federal Government is to the credited to the account of the commission.

The PUNCH also obtained the details of amendments proposed to the Act by the Chairman, House Committee on Financial Crimes, Mr. Kayode Oladele.

Oladele’s bill, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the EFCC Act, 2004 to Enhance Effectiveness of the Act, and for other Related Matters,” seeks to grant full autonomy to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

When contacted, Ewa explained why he sought harsher punishment for economic thieves.

He said, “This provision of two years imprisonment, is mild and it should be raised to not less than 20 years. This will deter public servants from stealing money.

“If your are 40 years old and you know that you will be 60 years by the time you are out of jail, you will have some fear in you and think about your children.

“But to say two years is to encourage stealing the more because people say after all, it is only two years.”

The four bills passed second reading last week at a session presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

http://punchng.com/rep-seeks-20-year-jail-term-for-financial-crimes/

Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by LionDeLeo: 10:57am
But the senate refused to confirm Magu na. So how will this law catch up with the senathieves?

Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:02am
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by madridguy(m): 11:02am
Death penalty or it is a joke.

Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by dunkem21(m): 11:07am
Nice one cool

Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Igboesika: 11:09am
Just 20 ?
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Atiku2019: 11:20am
does it include political and military leaders like Babachir Lawal, Buratai etc

Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by victormartyn: 11:25am
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ybalogs(m): 11:35am
How I wish they really mean this.

Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ybalogs(m): 11:36am
Most of those in the house presently are already guilty of the crime. What's next now?

Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ybalogs(m): 11:39am
Which of these punishments would you prefer? like for 20 years Share for Death sentence.
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by cosmatika(m): 12:10pm
It's only in Nigeria that somebody will steal #1billion, and the court will grant him a bail for #50milliin. Den y won't he steal a bigger sum?
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by unclezuma: 12:11pm
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by DONSMITH123(m): 12:11pm
using their hand to dig their graves
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Tbillz(m): 12:11pm
Incorruptible Reps, Good bless Una according to Una handworks!!!
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Holatunde007(m): 12:12pm
Thats better



pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by akpasubi777(m): 12:12pm
Okay na

This is a perfect time for me to play the bait. You will soon understand grin
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by SFSNIPER(m): 12:12pm
Please may it come to pass.
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Omoluabi16(m): 12:13pm
The irony. The most corrupt institution in nigeria is passing a law against corruption.
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Abbeyme: 12:13pm
Let's see who the first offender and Beneficiary of the prison term would be!
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Bhadmus77(m): 12:13pm
chei..am leaving Nigeria and packing to my village. ondo local govt
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by maxiuc(m): 12:15pm
I want to hear approved and signed





Steal more then 10million death sentence
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by seangy4konji: 12:15pm
na saraki suppose first enter that prison.
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by maxiuc(m): 12:17pm
barclayb:
baba this ur car dem still never buy am
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA

Pls call : 08037299469
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ncesso75(f): 12:17pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by bishop4life(m): 12:20pm
If its not capital punishment, it's only a joke.
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by akpasubi777(m): 12:20pm
Omoluabi16:
The irony. The most corrupt institution in nigeria is passing a law against corruption.

It's a game of "truth or dare". If you sabi blow whistle then blow. Alhaji Lai tell you last time but na story unu dey enjoy pass truth.
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by ForFun: 12:22pm
So how will 200 Million Nigerians appoint or Nominate EFCC Chairman
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by JhimmySpark(m): 12:25pm
In as much as I would say 20years is small considering the mind blowing amount these our leaders do loot, it's still a good starting point. God bless that member that sponsored the bill. I just pray it sees the light of the day, because I doubt if those clowns at the upper chamber will approve of it.#bunchofthieves#
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by vickylincon(m): 12:28pm
cool, but am sure the senate will not subscribe to it
Re: Reps Seeks 20-year Jail Term For Financial Crimes by Slymonster(m): 12:29pm
hmmm

