₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,245 members, 3,456,053 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 01:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance (7513 Views)
Akpabio's Secret Meeting With Tinubu: PDP Moves Against Godswill Akpabio / Buhari Meets With Tinubu & Sikiru Adetona In London Today / Prophet Has A Message For Obasanjo, Buhari, Tinubu, Fayose (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by Islie: 11:07am
Femi Ogbonnikan
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/04/02/lagos-pdp-uncomfortable-with-tinubu-fayoses-romance/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:08am
Truth is Tinubu is trying to toast fayose so as to fall fayemi's hands come 2018 election, just as fayemi fell his hands during the ondo election.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by zico530(m): 11:08am
Uncle Adewale, go and sit down, everyone cannot play the politics of bitterness. After all they are brothers. The guy above me, you self na don o.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:09am
zico530:When you turn madridguy
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by ettybaba(m): 11:11am
What Lagos PDP failed to realise is this;
Tinubu is a great Yoruba son and not just an APC chieftain.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by madridguy(m): 11:12am
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by Thorhammer(m): 11:12am
I don't blame PDP for being afraid of the romance between Fayose and Tinubu , because Nigeria politicians easily change side like prostitute.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by madridguy(m): 11:13am
PDP, house of commotion.
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by stinggy(m): 11:14am
Lagos PDP show some maturity please, political affiliation is temporal while tribal affiliation is till death comes.
Even the hitherto petty Fayose has embraced common sense so how hard is it for PDPLagos
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:15am
madridguy:I fear ma brother
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by Thorhammer(m): 11:15am
ettybaba:In politics, it's party supremacy first. Did Tinubu romance with Obj or any member of PDP when he was in opposition ??
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 11:18am
Another Lagos report that will soon be denied by PDP
Hands microphone to the person below ..
1 Like
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by Atiku2019: 11:18am
Political Re-alignment 2019
Atiku
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by AshiwajuFoward: 11:26am
Thorhammer:
You people are just being petty. Even another PDP governor (of Bayelsa) sef celebrated the same Tinubu. Why una no pick on am too? Fayose is a Yoruba man FIRST and PDP member second. He's free to associate with whomever he so chooses to associate with across party lines.
http://www.nairaland.com/3714953/seriake-dickson-celebrates-tinubus-65th
9 Likes
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by ijustdey: 11:31am
Lagos PDP have been quiet all this while...... but they just wanna be in the news again
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by ObikeNkem: 11:34am
We Igbos support Fayose because Fayose is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive. Fayose is greater than ojukwu
Fayose is greater than chinua achebe
Fayose is greater than nnamndi azikiwe
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by ObikeNkem: 11:36am
Atiku2019:Yes. We Igbos support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku Abubakar must rule us in biafra in the mighty name of jesus christ
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 11:39am
That's why I rarely comment .. they have started their attacks on my family members ..
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 11:42am
..just because I strongly believe in Saraki and Dino ..my family members are under attack ..
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 11:43am
Even after collecting my phone ..
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by ManMountain(m): 11:45am
So the stupid idiots in Lagos PDP will rather prefer Fayose insult Tinubu on his birthday.
Fayose is a street wise politician, he understand the simple fact that you can't fight on all fronts, but pick fights wisely and know when to stop.
Dead politicians in PDP Lagos.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by Progressive01(m): 11:47am
They are scared of losing their talking drum.
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by ManMountain(m): 11:48am
dunkem21:
Let Saraki and Dino come to your support. I've warned you, no politician is worth the trouble if they are not picking your bills.
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 11:49am
ManMountain:
I will not sell my conscience like yours.
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by AshiwajuFoward: 11:50am
The Adewale fella is a factional (Sherrif faction) Lagos PDP chairman sef, and we all know Sherrif and Fayose are at loggerheads so that explains his bad-belle for Fayose.
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 11:51am
They are attacking my family members ..
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by ManMountain(m): 11:51am
dunkem21:
Next thing they will collect from you is your freedom.
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 11:55am
ManMountain:
No wahala ..
Just leave my family members alone ..
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by dunkem21(m): 12:00pm
Lalasticlala ..
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by DlawTECHY(m): 12:14pm
Ok
Check my signature for our telegram group link. The best group on telegram. Don't dull ooo
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by Tbillz(m): 12:14pm
K
|Re: Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance by EXLOVER(m): 12:15pm
Fayose should always use condom whenever he wants to have romance with Tibunu. Because that man ehn.. Lipsealed
1 Like
Sales Rep In A Security Company / Win An All Expense Paid Trip / Nigeria’s Constitution Is A Fraud
Viewing this topic: mekuso89(m), BandAid(m), sparrowkid, Habbatmakolly, Swissheart(f), softheart4love(m), Adenoladavid, AnonyNymous(m), smallJagaban, darlous(m), LordofWar, SAVEDBABA(m), vcoco1, Shollyjay90(m), oyenco(m), bodivi, DeRay98(m), ultimateballer, Prinzcharmin, ZombieTERROR, genesisproperty, TheBillionTeam, shinebabe(f), mickypi, waterhouse071(m), muffyt05, AbiodunHaruna, Okundaye4(m), faisalcan(m), Kjo2017, oldninja(m), mcgaius, Khez, ajagidiagbo1(m), tayo4ng(f), koresN(m), austinvsb1(m), theSpark(m), Benblaq(m), onasautos, professeurlanre(m), dannydolly, adigsdecor, fafambo, femison32(m), mblarry1(m), Jemc(m), benebaby77, ekems2017(f) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10