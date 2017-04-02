Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos PDP Uncomfortable With Tinubu, Fayose’s Romance (7513 Views)

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saturday, frowned at what it described as an open romance between one of its members, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and a former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu describing it as not just anti-party but also a mockery of the defeat of the PDP in 2015, an election Tinubu played a key role.



Speaking against the background of a recent advertorial placed by Fayose to celebrate Tinubu’s 65th Birthday, the Lagos State PDP Chairman, Chief Segun Adewale described the romance between Fayose and Tinubu as unfortunate and a major blow on the confidence reposed in him by the grassroots members and supporters of the party.



Adewale, a former PDP Lagos West Senatorial aspirant in the 2015 elections, lamented in a press release, how some leaders of the party, including Fayose, have completely sold out to individuals within the ruling APC to the detriment of the PDP members.



“I am surprised that Governor Ayodele Fayose, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, could throw cautions to the wind and rub his alleged alliance with the leadership of the ruling party in the South-west on our faces. As a leader and beneficiary of the PDP’s goodwill, I expect him to clearly understand and demonstrate that members and supporters are looking up to him and such unguided action demoralises them.



“No doubt Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid his dues towards the success of the APC in the last general election. He deserves the admiration of members of the ruling party for providing a responsible leadership within his party. I want to advise Governor Fayose to emulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s team spirit and respect for party organs in his dealings within the PDP and not embark on actions that may further demoralize our members.



“The political sagacity of Tinubu is worthy of study by upcoming politicians.



However, open acknowledgement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s doggedness that saw our party out of power in 2015 is a mockery on the PDP,” the Lagos PDP Chairman said.



Continuing, Adewale stated that the attendance of Fayose, in company with other APC leaders, at the inauguration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, some weeks ago, was an affront on the South-west PDP leadership, while he neglected the welcome party and Thanksgiving service organised by the good people of Ondo Kingdom in honour of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.



“Unequivocally, the said advertorial is a confirmation of Governor Fayose’s anti-party activities that have fully come to the fore. I wonder how the APC would have viewed such advertorial for former President Goodluck Jonathan by former Governor Fashola or Governor Aregbesola, for instance, in the build-up to the 2015 general election.



“Even during the First or Second Republic, no opposition leader openly embraced Pa Obafemi Awolowo despite Awo’s popularity, achievements and sagacity. The fact that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has done very well for himself and his political party is not an excuse for Governor Fayose’s demonstration of impunity and disregard to party’s loyalty.



“It is an aberration for Governor Fayose to publicly acknowledge the role played by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in destroying the PDP that made Fayose what he is today. It is impossible to also forget the role played by Asiwaju Tinubu in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as the president, a decision that has brought untold economic hardship on Nigerians.



“Obviously, the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari wasn’t in the interest of the people but for personal aggrandisement of a few politicians,” he said, appealing to the PDP members to remain steadfast, because the storm would be over soon.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/04/02/lagos-pdp-uncomfortable-with-tinubu-fayoses-romance/ 1 Like 2 Shares

Truth is Tinubu is trying to toast fayose so as to fall fayemi's hands come 2018 election, just as fayemi fell his hands during the ondo election. 4 Likes 1 Share

Uncle Adewale, go and sit down, everyone cannot play the politics of bitterness. After all they are brothers. The guy above me, you self na don o. 13 Likes 2 Shares

What Lagos PDP failed to realise is this;

Tinubu is a great Yoruba son and not just an APC chieftain. 18 Likes 3 Shares





I don't blame PDP for being afraid of the romance between Fayose and Tinubu , because Nigeria politicians easily change side like prostitute. 1 Like

PDP, house of commotion. 6 Likes



Even the hitherto petty Fayose has embraced common sense so how hard is it for PDPLagos Lagos PDP show some maturity please, political affiliation is temporal while tribal affiliation is till death comes.Even the hitherto petty Fayose has embraced common sense so how hard is it for PDPLagos 7 Likes 1 Share

Atiku

You people are just being petty. Even another PDP governor (of Bayelsa) sef celebrated the same Tinubu. Why una no pick on am too? Fayose is a Yoruba man FIRST and PDP member second. He's free to associate with whomever he so chooses to associate with across party lines.



http://www.nairaland.com/3714953/seriake-dickson-celebrates-tinubus-65th You people are just being petty. Even another PDP governor (of Bayelsa) sef celebrated the same Tinubu. Why una no pick on am too? Fayose is a Yoruba man FIRST and PDP member second. He's free to associate with whomever he so chooses to associate with across party lines. 9 Likes

Lagos PDP have been quiet all this while...... but they just wanna be in the news again

We Igbos support Fayose because Fayose is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive. Fayose is greater than ojukwu

Fayose is greater than chinua achebe

Fayose is greater than nnamndi azikiwe 7 Likes 1 Share

Atiku Yes. We Igbos support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku Abubakar must rule us in biafra in the mighty name of jesus christ Yes. We Igbos support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku Abubakar must rule us in biafra in the mighty name of jesus christ 14 Likes 1 Share

That's why I rarely comment .. they have started their attacks on my family members ..

..just because I strongly believe in Saraki and Dino ..my family members are under attack ..

Even after collecting my phone ..

So the stupid idiots in Lagos PDP will rather prefer Fayose insult Tinubu on his birthday.

Fayose is a street wise politician, he understand the simple fact that you can't fight on all fronts, but pick fights wisely and know when to stop.

Dead politicians in PDP Lagos. 10 Likes 1 Share

They are scared of losing their talking drum.

Let Saraki and Dino come to your support. I've warned you, no politician is worth the trouble if they are not picking your bills. Let Saraki and Dino come to your support. I've warned you, no politician is worth the trouble if they are not picking your bills. 8 Likes

I will not sell my conscience like yours. I will not sell my conscience like yours.

The Adewale fella is a factional (Sherrif faction) Lagos PDP chairman sef, and we all know Sherrif and Fayose are at loggerheads so that explains his bad-belle for Fayose.

They are attacking my family members ..

Next thing they will collect from you is your freedom. Next thing they will collect from you is your freedom.

No wahala ..



Just leave my family members alone .. No wahala ..Just leave my family members alone ..

Lalasticlala ..

Ok





