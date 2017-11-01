Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse (2895 Views)

'Rest in peace our heroes.The picture you are seeing is that of a young Cross riverian his name is Lance coporal Ogar that was serving his father land in far away sambisa not until the dreaded boko haram terrorist killed him



as we speak the army is refusing to release his body to his family until and unless they hear or receive direct order from above and this can only go through if our distinguished senator sen mrs Rose oko or HON Jarigbe Agom or someone at such level of authority or power speaks please let us forward this message until justice prevails, Gabriel Bravo Oluohu Declan Ogar-Genesis Declan Ogar-Genesis Sunny Omagu Ogar Egbara Emmanuel Ikaba Adoga Michael Oyi Thompson Idagu Yeche Monday Odaji Jnr Monday Dico Odey please help



this distress message was forwarded to me by his colleague and he said if nothing is done immediately his corpse will be burried at sambisa thank you'.





RIP

why should a southerner be in borno

and lanky aboki soldiers will be in the south eh?









evrybody should just stay on his own abeg 3 Likes

R.i.p the poster above me has said it all 1 Like

Nigeria sha must pose an obstacle infront of its living and dead citizens in one way or the other

RIP

Rip, Nigeria is not worth dying for. 2 Likes





It will be so ironic if this family supported Operation Python Dance. It will be so ironic if this family supported Operation Python Dance. 4 Likes 1 Share

nawa

Hahahaha! Wot a waste..Fighting for a dead country. 2 Likes

Why b say nah everything for Nigeria dey get K-leg.

Biafra will never come in Jesus name

A soldier killed in active duty is the state's property and they may decide to bury their own in military cementary or release to the family. 1 Like

Technically perplexed

It's unfortunate that Lance Corporal Ogar died for nothing

RIP gallant warrior .... dying for a country like Nigeria is in itself depressing not to talk about the problems his family is now facing gallant warrior .... dying for a country like Nigeria is in itself depressing not to talk about the problems his family is now facing 1 Like

Yet somewhere in aso villa.. 1 Like

Rip

Only fools fight for Nigeria... Rip 1 Like

Referendum50:

Only fools fight for Nigeria

He fought gallantly for his country and lost his life - let us not disrespect his action and instead honor his bravery.

Yes, one can say that Nigeria is a country not worth dying for but we have to show utmost respect to our heroes that make that ultimate sacrifice. He fought gallantly for his country and lost his life - let us not disrespect his action and instead honor his bravery.Yes, one can say that Nigeria is a country not worth dying for but we have to show utmost respect to our heroes that make that ultimate sacrifice. 3 Likes

Honestly,Nigeria is not worth dying for.i'm sorry but i will be the last person to lay down my life for Nigeria. 1 Like

Why should they release the body? Some people self. Person die as a millitary man. No be government own am? Well what do i know. But i think say na government they do burial for them.

RIP brother, we will continue the fight until these mindless people are their sponsors are flush out of Nigeria territory.

Fresh boy. Rip bro



It is well

whateverkay:

Biafra will never come in Jesus name



It's obvious that you Are a mad man and a swine. The MODs won't see idiots like this to ban. Was Biafra Mentioned in the post.

Some people need Slap to reset their brain!

If Them born you well voice this rubbish outside your house? It's obvious that you Are a mad man and a swine. The MODs won't see idiots like this to ban. Was Biafra Mentioned in the post.Some people need Slap to reset their brain!If Them born you well voice this rubbish outside your house?

See as my cross river brothers they die for wahala wen dem no cause! People use money sponsor boko haram just because dem wan enta aso rock, now wen the thing wen dem start don pass their power dem come dey send innocent igbo and south south boys to die for nothing. Abeg de people wen start dis fuk-up should face and finish de fuk-up wen dem start. Southern soldiers, save your lives and worry about your own home land and not aboki man land.

Yes yes yes yes yes



One by one.. ...