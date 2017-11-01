₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:42pm
As shared by Cecilia.....
'Rest in peace our heroes.The picture you are seeing is that of a young Cross riverian his name is Lance coporal Ogar that was serving his father land in far away sambisa not until the dreaded boko haram terrorist killed him
as we speak the army is refusing to release his body to his family until and unless they hear or receive direct order from above and this can only go through if our distinguished senator sen mrs Rose oko or HON Jarigbe Agom or someone at such level of authority or power speaks please let us forward this message until justice prevails, Gabriel Bravo Oluohu Declan Ogar-Genesis Declan Ogar-Genesis Sunny Omagu Ogar Egbara Emmanuel Ikaba Adoga Michael Oyi Thompson Idagu Yeche Monday Odaji Jnr Monday Dico Odey please help
this distress message was forwarded to me by his colleague and he said if nothing is done immediately his corpse will be burried at sambisa thank you'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/army-allegedly-refuse-to-release-corpse.html?m=1
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by falcon01: 6:43pm
RIP
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:46pm
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by capatainrambo: 6:46pm
why should a southerner be in borno
and lanky aboki soldiers will be in the south eh?
evrybody should just stay on his own abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Emvico34: 6:58pm
R.i.p the poster above me has said it all
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by FarahAideed: 7:08pm
Nigeria sha must pose an obstacle infront of its living and dead citizens in one way or the other
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Caseless: 7:29pm
RIP
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by mgbadike81: 7:32pm
Rip, Nigeria is not worth dying for.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by NwaAmaikpe: 8:26pm
It will be so ironic if this family supported Operation Python Dance.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by ngy11: 8:27pm
nawa
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by SHAKABOOM: 8:27pm
Hahahaha! Wot a waste..Fighting for a dead country.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by BabaOwen: 8:29pm
Why b say nah everything for Nigeria dey get K-leg.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by whateverkay(m): 8:29pm
Biafra will never come in Jesus name
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by lonelydora(m): 8:31pm
A soldier killed in active duty is the state's property and they may decide to bury their own in military cementary or release to the family.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by BruncleZuma: 8:31pm
Technically perplexed
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:31pm
It's unfortunate that Lance Corporal Ogar died for nothing
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by iluvpomo(m): 8:32pm
RIP gallant warrior .... dying for a country like Nigeria is in itself depressing not to talk about the problems his family is now facing
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Sultty(m): 8:32pm
Yet somewhere in aso villa..
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by ngy11: 8:32pm
Rip
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Referendum50(f): 8:33pm
Only fools fight for Nigeria... Rip
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by iluvpomo(m): 8:33pm
Referendum50:
He fought gallantly for his country and lost his life - let us not disrespect his action and instead honor his bravery.
Yes, one can say that Nigeria is a country not worth dying for but we have to show utmost respect to our heroes that make that ultimate sacrifice.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by emperordelis(m): 8:34pm
Honestly,Nigeria is not worth dying for.i'm sorry but i will be the last person to lay down my life for Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by paybak(m): 8:37pm
Why should they release the body? Some people self. Person die as a millitary man. No be government own am? Well what do i know. But i think say na government they do burial for them.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by asawanathegreat(m): 8:38pm
RIP brother, we will continue the fight until these mindless people are their sponsors are flush out of Nigeria territory.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by itiswellandwell: 8:39pm
Fresh boy. Rip bro
Fresh boy. Rip bro
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by olatade(m): 8:40pm
It is well
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Pvibe007: 8:40pm
whateverkay:
It's obvious that you Are a mad man and a swine. The MODs won't see idiots like this to ban. Was Biafra Mentioned in the post.
Some people need Slap to reset their brain!
If Them born you well voice this rubbish outside your house?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Mrchippychappy(m): 8:40pm
See as my cross river brothers they die for wahala wen dem no cause! People use money sponsor boko haram just because dem wan enta aso rock, now wen the thing wen dem start don pass their power dem come dey send innocent igbo and south south boys to die for nothing. Abeg de people wen start dis fuk-up should face and finish de fuk-up wen dem start. Southern soldiers, save your lives and worry about your own home land and not aboki man land.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by BUHARIjubrin: 8:44pm
Yes yes yes yes yes
One by one.. ...
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by Pray(m): 8:44pm
Read Army constitution on death in active duty before commenting. He died a hero and he is a property of the state.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Family Cries Out As Army Refuses To Release Corpse by UbanmeUdie: 8:44pm
