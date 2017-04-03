Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) (31464 Views)

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries,OFM, has lashed out at Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.



In a video circulating online, the fiery Auchi-based preacher said Joshua was too small to have allowed some people ridicule the General Overseer, Worldwide, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye and the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa in his church without any reaction from him.



Suleman’s attack was in response to Dr Azuh Mary Ifeoma, who while giving a testimony in SCOAN mentioned some of the above names including Suleman in a disparaging way.



During the testimony, Dr Azuh said she was asked to sow a N5,000 seed to secure a private meeting with Apostle Suleiman and after sowing the seed, his prayers allegedly didn’t work.



In the footage, Suleiman said, “I will respond not because of me but because of two people, Papa Idahosa and Adeboye. Prophet T.B. Joshua is too small to stand and allow people ridicule Adeboye and Papa Idahosa and keep quiet. The Synagogue is too small to speak against the Redeemed, the CGM, it’s too small.”

PLEASE AND PLEASE MY CHRISTIAN LEADERS, DON"T ALLOW THESE ISLAMIC DEMONS TO DESECRATE THE BODY OF CHRIST. WE SHOULD RATHER TEAM UP AND BE UNITED AGAINST THESE FORCES.





THE KADUNA MIDGET AND THE USELESS KEYAMU WOULD BE DISGRACED AT THE END.





LONG LIVE CAN



LONG LIVE APOSTLE SULEIMAN



But both of you are small before the Almighty God.

But both of you are small before the Almight God.

TB Joshua is better of





I may not be OK with his doctrine



But better off than a fraudster of 3 some 70 Likes 3 Shares

Fake apostle remember pride comes before falleth

TB Joshua is better of





I may not be OK with his doctrine



But better off than a fraudster of 3 some

watch how touched not my anointed ones will finish u for these.

We Igbos support Prophet Temitope . B Joshua prophet TB Joshua is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.



TB Joshua is greater than ojukwu

TB Joshua is greater than chinua achebe

TB Joshua is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

TB Joshua is greater than nnamdi kanu 41 Likes 4 Shares

you self too small to call the GO by name,you and TB Joshua fit be mate pa. adeboye reach to born you and ur ministry so address him with respect.

All these pastors sef

Apostle sule

take am easy o

you self too small to call the GO by name,you and TB Joshua fit be mate pa. adeboye reach to born you and ur ministry so address him with respect.

Their business their headache.



Next pls 5 Likes

Na wah o





Na wah o

This man has never liked TB Josh for 1 day

this man again

watch how torched not my anointed ones will finish for these.

Really funny. Who anointed them in the first place? if they are claiming God called them.. God also called me too and told me most of them are fake pastors

sule sule

Suleman you are a fraudulent god of men

TB Joshua is better of



I may not be OK with his doctrine

But better off than a fraudster of 3 some 8 Likes 3 Shares

Really funny. Who anointed them in the first place? if they are claiming God called them.. God also called me too and told me most of them are fake pastors

Where is the alleged video? Click on the link and still saw no video..





*Sorry, seen the video*

Suleman you are a fraudulent god of men

lolz..you bad o

this is serious

We can't fall short of the glory of God cause of fake men of God

Its so obvious that Apostle Suleiman is Loquacious... Must he reply to everything?? Thats why he keeps being in the news for the wrong reasons.. he shld learn sometimes silence is golden

If this is true.

If this is true.

I am begining to suspect apostle Suleiman

Anything concerning religion and pastors... .