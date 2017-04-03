₦airaland Forum

"T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video)

"T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video)

Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" / Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) / Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

"T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:22pm
Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries,OFM, has lashed out at Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

In a video circulating online, the fiery Auchi-based preacher said Joshua was too small to have allowed some people ridicule the General Overseer, Worldwide, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye and the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa in his church without any reaction from him.

Suleman’s attack was in response to Dr Azuh Mary Ifeoma, who while giving a testimony in SCOAN mentioned some of the above names including Suleman in a disparaging way.

During the testimony, Dr Azuh said she was asked to sow a N5,000 seed to secure a private meeting with Apostle Suleiman and after sowing the seed, his prayers allegedly didn’t work.

In the footage, Suleiman said, “I will respond not because of me but because of two people, Papa Idahosa and Adeboye. Prophet T.B. Joshua is too small to stand and allow people ridicule Adeboye and Papa Idahosa and keep quiet. The Synagogue is too small to speak against the Redeemed, the CGM, it’s too small.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/small-apostle-suleman-attacks-prophet-t-b-joshua-video/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4waXTKG5shA

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 1:24pm
PLEASE AND PLEASE MY CHRISTIAN LEADERS, DON"T ALLOW THESE ISLAMIC DEMONS TO DESECRATE THE BODY OF CHRIST. WE SHOULD RATHER TEAM UP AND BE UNITED AGAINST THESE FORCES.


THE KADUNA MIDGET AND THE USELESS KEYAMU WOULD BE DISGRACED AT THE END.


LONG LIVE CAN

LONG LIVE APOSTLE SULEIMAN

LONG LIVE TB JOSHUA

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ShobayoEmma: 1:25pm
But both of you are small before the Almighty God.

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:25pm
ShobayoEmma:
But both of you are small before the Almight God.

abi

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:26pm
TB Joshua is better of


I may not be OK with his doctrine

But better off than a fraudster of 3 some

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:27pm
Fake apostle remember pride comes before falleth

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:28pm
sarrki:
TB Joshua is better of


I may not be OK with his doctrine

But better off than a fraudster of 3 some

watch how touched not my anointed ones will finish u for these. cheesy cheesy

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ObikeNkem: 1:28pm
We Igbos support Prophet Temitope . B Joshua prophet TB Joshua is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.

TB Joshua is greater than ojukwu
TB Joshua is greater than chinua achebe
TB Joshua is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
TB Joshua is greater than nnamdi kanu

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by Lanretoye(m): 1:28pm
you self too small to call the GO by name,you and TB Joshua fit be mate pa. adeboye reach to born you and ur ministry so address him with respect.

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ammyluv2002(f): 1:28pm
All these pastors sef

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:29pm
Apostle sule lipsrsealed
Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:29pm
take am easy o
Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:29pm
Lanretoye:
you self too small to call the GO by name,you and TB Joshua fit be mate pa. adeboye reach to born you and ur ministry so address him with respect.
Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by argon500: 1:31pm
Their business their headache.

Next pls

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by emeijeh(m): 1:31pm
Na wah o


This man has never liked TB Josh for 1 day

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by stephnie1(f): 1:32pm
this man again

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by argon500: 1:33pm
DONSMITH123:


watch how torched not my anointed ones will finish for these. cheesy cheesy

Really funny. Who anointed them in the first place? if they are claiming God called them.. God also called me too and told me most of them are fake pastors

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:33pm
sule sule grin grin grin
Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:33pm
Suleman you are a fraudulent god of men

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 1:34pm
sarrki:
TB Joshua is better of

I may not be OK with his doctrine
But better off than a fraudster of 3 some

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:34pm
argon500:


Really funny. Who anointed them in the first place? if they are claiming God called them.. God also called me too and told me most of them are fake pastors

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:35pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
PLEASE AND PLEASE MY CHRISTIAN LEADERS, DON"T ALLOW THESE ISLAMIC DEMONS TO DESECRATE THE BODY OF CHRIST. WE SHOULD RATHER TEAM UP AND BE UNITED AGAINST THESE FORCES.


THE KADUNA MIDGET AND THE USELESS KEYAMU WOULD BE DISGRACED AT THE END.


LONG LIVE CAN

LONG LIVE APOSTLE SULEIMAN

LONG LIVE TB JOSHUA

preach that to the man of God brother

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by Gentle2015: 1:35pm
Where is the alleged video? Click on the link and still saw no video..


*Sorry, seen the video*
Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by Spicycat(f): 1:36pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
PLEASE AND PLEASE MY CHRISTIAN LEADERS, DON"T ALLOW THESE ISLAMIC DEMONS TO DESECRATE THE BODY OF CHRIST. WE SHOULD RATHER TEAM UP AND BE UNITED AGAINST THESE FORCES.


THE KADUNA MIDGET AND THE USELESS KEYAMU WOULD BE DISGRACED AT THE END.


LONG LIVE CAN

LONG LIVE APOSTLE SULEIMAN

LONG LIVE TB JOSHUA

undecided

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:37pm
sarrki:
Suleman you are a fraudulent god of men

lolz..you bad o grin

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by OnankpaBa(m): 1:42pm
this is serious
Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:43pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
PLEASE AND PLEASE MY CHRISTIAN LEADERS, DON"T ALLOW THESE ISLAMIC DEMONS TO DESECRATE THE BODY OF CHRIST. WE SHOULD RATHER TEAM UP AND BE UNITED AGAINST THESE FORCES.


THE KADUNA MIDGET AND THE USELESS KEYAMU WOULD BE DISGRACED AT THE END.


LONG LIVE CAN

LONG LIVE APOSTLE SULEIMAN

LONG LIVE TB JOSHUA


We can't fall short of the glory of God cause of fake men of God

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by VampireeM(f): 1:44pm
Its so obvious that Apostle Suleiman is Loquacious... Must he reply to everything?? Thats why he keeps being in the news for the wrong reasons.. he shld learn sometimes silence is golden

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by OreMI22: 1:45pm
If this is true.
I am begining to suspect apostle Suleiman

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DjAndroid: 1:46pm
Anything concerning religion and pastors... .

Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by arosunshine(m): 1:49pm
sarrki:
Suleman you are a fraudulent god of men

do u have a personal beef with him ?

