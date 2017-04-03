₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,382 members, 3,456,458 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 04:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) (31464 Views)
Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" / Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) / Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Obayemi Preaching At Sisters Convention (Throwback Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:22pm
Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries,OFM, has lashed out at Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/small-apostle-suleman-attacks-prophet-t-b-joshua-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4waXTKG5shA
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 1:24pm
PLEASE AND PLEASE MY CHRISTIAN LEADERS, DON"T ALLOW THESE ISLAMIC DEMONS TO DESECRATE THE BODY OF CHRIST. WE SHOULD RATHER TEAM UP AND BE UNITED AGAINST THESE FORCES.
THE KADUNA MIDGET AND THE USELESS KEYAMU WOULD BE DISGRACED AT THE END.
LONG LIVE CAN
LONG LIVE APOSTLE SULEIMAN
LONG LIVE TB JOSHUA
117 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ShobayoEmma: 1:25pm
But both of you are small before the Almighty God.
129 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:25pm
ShobayoEmma:
abi
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:26pm
TB Joshua is better of
I may not be OK with his doctrine
But better off than a fraudster of 3 some
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:27pm
Fake apostle remember pride comes before falleth
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:28pm
sarrki:
watch how touched not my anointed ones will finish u for these.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ObikeNkem: 1:28pm
We Igbos support Prophet Temitope . B Joshua prophet TB Joshua is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
TB Joshua is greater than ojukwu
TB Joshua is greater than chinua achebe
TB Joshua is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
TB Joshua is greater than nnamdi kanu
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by Lanretoye(m): 1:28pm
you self too small to call the GO by name,you and TB Joshua fit be mate pa. adeboye reach to born you and ur ministry so address him with respect.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ammyluv2002(f): 1:28pm
All these pastors sef
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:29pm
Apostle sule
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:29pm
take am easy o
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:29pm
Lanretoye:
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by argon500: 1:31pm
Their business their headache.
Next pls
5 Likes
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by emeijeh(m): 1:31pm
Na wah o
This man has never liked TB Josh for 1 day
2 Likes
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by stephnie1(f): 1:32pm
this man again
1 Like
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by argon500: 1:33pm
DONSMITH123:
Really funny. Who anointed them in the first place? if they are claiming God called them.. God also called me too and told me most of them are fake pastors
26 Likes
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:33pm
sule sule
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:33pm
Suleman you are a fraudulent god of men
2 Likes
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 1:34pm
sarrki:
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:34pm
argon500:
3 Likes
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:35pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
preach that to the man of God brother
1 Like
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by Gentle2015: 1:35pm
Where is the alleged video? Click on the link and still saw no video..
*Sorry, seen the video*
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by Spicycat(f): 1:36pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by SweetLove0(f): 1:37pm
sarrki:
lolz..you bad o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by OnankpaBa(m): 1:42pm
this is serious
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by sarrki(m): 1:43pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
We can't fall short of the glory of God cause of fake men of God
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by VampireeM(f): 1:44pm
Its so obvious that Apostle Suleiman is Loquacious... Must he reply to everything?? Thats why he keeps being in the news for the wrong reasons.. he shld learn sometimes silence is golden
7 Likes
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by OreMI22: 1:45pm
If this is true.
I am begining to suspect apostle Suleiman
1 Like
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by DjAndroid: 1:46pm
Anything concerning religion and pastors... .
3 Likes
|Re: "T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) by arosunshine(m): 1:49pm
sarrki:
do u have a personal beef with him ?
2 Likes
Who Is Pastor Abel Damina? / 7 Reasons Why People Dont Go To Church / Margaret Amure Died And Came Back To Life With A Message From Jesus Christ
Viewing this topic: Omonigeriarere, Sermwell(m), Basoj(m), CasualSammie(m), Mark51(m), temisaintkenz(m), babawarunn(m), Redboi(m), ayesco202(m), holutee(m), eric111111(m), Novelle, ItsUncleDee(m), Skybee1(m), woleaj67(m), ExpiredNigeria, parvenuexports(m), Dotsd1(m), CARLISTO77(m), Elmojiid(m), konstantin(m), landon(m), shammah1(m), Emekus92(m), Gcares(m), donlyone(m), mowapa(m), bestboss8(m), morbeta(m), J4justice, ngeneukwuewuGOAT, modelsms10, samso4sure, emkad(m), dosht(f), golpen(m), joxxy01(m), keshprince, kingrhirhs(m), abdulahi001, CplusJason(m), delightz(m), dammilotun(m), chidex101(m), sinegy, vecman22(m), unikprince(m), JustCurious, elothaddi(m), chackzzy(m), Tbagwell1(m), Whynotthetruth(m), gudnewzz25, olutai, drgeorge1(m), nic121, Stycon(m), ebyoma(f), NMotorwerks, lakeside30, NAMESABI(m), pillarmaria(m), Tunna202(m), Ifyrichards, DonSaporo(m), Segunlords, napoleon77(m), Aristocles271, DrDeji20, dopedealer(m), fairfield, fulladder, Sultannayef, Aimwest(m), sunkyrazzy(m), ogoh4(m), Teeeestone(m), kejykejy, Izukel(m), smada13(m), CHEDIS10, Korinnesta, famozair, Donprayer(m), Kingjoe7, spartan50(m), amadiwati(m), duchessxino(f), sondi, iamdannyfc(m), Deeanonymous, bookface, Ricky247(m), TurboBuilder, tunzy2b(m), yinkaotesh(m), Ddaji(m), rotmy, faith551(m), RockyEyo(m) and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31