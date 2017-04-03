Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly (5339 Views)

Police Shut Ondo House Of Assembly (video) / Defection: Supreme Court Order Ondo House Of Rep To Vacate Sit. / PDP Wins Big As INEC Announces Ondo House Of Assembly Results (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Ondo state House of Assembly on Monday, elected the lawmaker representing Ifedore Constituency, Bamidele David Oloyelogun, as its new Speaker. However, the factional lawmakers boycott the election.



Oloyelogun emerged victorious with nine votes after beating Olamide George from Akure North Constituency ‘1’ who polled four votes during an election described by critics as shady.



The election was conducted by thirteen lawmakers who suspended former female Speaker, Jumoke Akindele.



Recall that the acting speaker, Malachi Coker, had voluntarily stepped down from the seat.



Also the election, saw Ogundeji Iroju, from Odigbo Constituency emerging as the new Deputy Speaker, unopposed.



Ogundeji was the former spokesman of the ‘rebel’ lawmakers opposed to former speaker, Akindele style of leadership.





http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/breaking-david-oloyelogun-emerges-new-speaker-ondo-house-assembly/ Oloyelogun emerged victorious with nine votes after beating Olamide George from Akure North Constituency ‘1’ who polled four votes during an election described by critics as shady.The election was conducted by thirteen lawmakers who suspended former female Speaker, Jumoke Akindele.Recall that the acting speaker, Malachi Coker, had voluntarily stepped down from the seat.Also the election, saw Ogundeji Iroju, from Odigbo Constituency emerging as the new Deputy Speaker, unopposed.Ogundeji was the former spokesman of the ‘rebel’ lawmakers opposed to former speaker, Akindele style of leadership.

in Nigeria, 4 ge 10.That's we have our own brand of mathematics in Nigeria, 4 ge 10.That's we have our own brand of mathematics

Brown roof niggas politics

FIGHT FIGHT PAPAS

The crisis in Ondo house wan pass Nigeria own

APC is a party filled with rogues and men of QUESTIONABLE characters.





I wonder what they ever gain from bringing others down. 1 Like

Ah swear i dont give a dieing Bleep

Functionality and accountability are the traits of a good leader not embezzlement of funds

Nick4life:

Brown roof niggas politics

Don't worry. Our is politics.

When it is time for crime and foolishness, your people would have their own 5 mins of fame.



As for the roofs, it shows ancient civilisation. As at the time those houses with zinc were constructed, your fathers still lived in trees like monkeys. Don't worry. Our is politics.When it is time for crime and foolishness, your people would have their own 5 mins of fame.As for the roofs, it shows ancient civilisation. As at the time those houses with zinc were constructed, your fathers still lived in trees like monkeys. 10 Likes 1 Share

rada rada

and so?

....

if the house of assembly is in comotion, how would the governor perform

David oloyelogun is greater than ojukwu.

Pls, where is Ondo state....

OkoYiboz:





Don't worry. Our is politics.

When it is time for crime and foolishness, your people would have their own 5 mins of fame.



As for the roofs, it shows ancient civilisation. As at the time those houses with zinc were constructed, your fathers still lived in trees like monkeys.



Lol badt guy Lol badt guy 2 Likes

Where did we miss it? When are we going to get it right? Tired of Nigeria. Please check my signature

dedons:

APC is a party filled with rogues and men of QUESTIONABLE characters.





I wonder what they ever gain from bringing others down.

Are you sure of what you just typed?



These are lawmakers who came to power in 2015 remember? Are you sure of what you just typed?These are lawmakers who came to power in 2015 remember?

Hello there!

Are you a Merchant or offer services/skills/freelancer and in need of clients/sales? Enlist your products and services FREE OF CHARGE by sending us a mail at raybabastores@gmail.com.

and the fight continues

dedons:

APC is a party filled with rogues and men of QUESTIONABLE characters.





I wonder what they ever gain from bringing others down. It is better for u to keep shut when an issue you're not familiar with or understand is being raised.Who told u that APC was responsible for the show of Shame among PDP members in Ondo State House of Assembly? It is better for u to keep shut when an issue you're not familiar with or understand is being raised.Who told u that APC was responsible for the show of Shame among PDP members in Ondo State House of Assembly? 1 Like

check this out

dedons:

APC is a party filled with rogues and men of QUESTIONABLE characters.





I wonder what they ever gain from bringing others down. How did u type all this and forget to use ur sense, nothing that they re all PDP from Mimiko administration ? How did u type all this and forget to use ur sense, nothing that they re all PDP from Mimiko administration ? 1 Like