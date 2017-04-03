₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly
The Ondo state House of Assembly on Monday, elected the lawmaker representing Ifedore Constituency, Bamidele David Oloyelogun, as its new Speaker. However, the factional lawmakers boycott the election.
Oloyelogun emerged victorious with nine votes after beating Olamide George from Akure North Constituency ‘1’ who polled four votes during an election described by critics as shady.
The election was conducted by thirteen lawmakers who suspended former female Speaker, Jumoke Akindele.
Recall that the acting speaker, Malachi Coker, had voluntarily stepped down from the seat.
Also the election, saw Ogundeji Iroju, from Odigbo Constituency emerging as the new Deputy Speaker, unopposed.
Ogundeji was the former spokesman of the ‘rebel’ lawmakers opposed to former speaker, Akindele style of leadership.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/breaking-david-oloyelogun-emerges-new-speaker-ondo-house-assembly/
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by ipobarecriminals: 2:39pm
in Nigeria, 4 ge 10.That's we have our own brand of mathematics
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by Nick4life: 2:40pm
Brown roof niggas politics
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by bedspread: 2:46pm
FIGHT FIGHT PAPAS
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by baylord101(m): 2:47pm
The crisis in Ondo house wan pass Nigeria own
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by dedons: 2:47pm
APC is a party filled with rogues and men of QUESTIONABLE characters.
I wonder what they ever gain from bringing others down.
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by Young03: 2:48pm
Ah swear i dont give a dieing Bleep
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by tosyne2much(m): 2:48pm
Functionality and accountability are the traits of a good leader not embezzlement of funds
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by OkoYiboz: 2:50pm
Nick4life:
Don't worry. Our is politics.
When it is time for crime and foolishness, your people would have their own 5 mins of fame.
As for the roofs, it shows ancient civilisation. As at the time those houses with zinc were constructed, your fathers still lived in trees like monkeys.
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by cathodekazim: 2:50pm
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by Igbaba2: 2:50pm
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by Jetleeee: 2:51pm
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by argon500: 2:51pm
if the house of assembly is in comotion, how would the governor perform
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by ObikeNkem: 2:51pm
David oloyelogun is greater than ojukwu.
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by jogsman01(m): 2:54pm
Pls, where is Ondo state....
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by Simitrendy: 2:59pm
OkoYiboz:
Lol badt guy
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by GreenMavro: 3:00pm
Where did we miss it? When are we going to get it right? Tired of Nigeria. Please check my signature
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by whyniel: 3:13pm
dedons:
Are you sure of what you just typed?
These are lawmakers who came to power in 2015 remember?
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by iluvdonjazzy: 3:15pm
and the fight continues
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by Purenaija(m): 3:17pm
dedons:It is better for u to keep shut when an issue you're not familiar with or understand is being raised.Who told u that APC was responsible for the show of Shame among PDP members in Ondo State House of Assembly?
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by kenerics4932: 3:19pm
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by Temidayo9(m): 3:19pm
dedons:How did u type all this and forget to use ur sense, nothing that they re all PDP from Mimiko administration ?
|Re: David Oloyelogun Emerges New Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly by ufuosman(m): 3:25pm
Congrats to him
