|Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Askance: 6:25pm
The police, for the third time, have re-arraigned a Nigerian film maker, Olajide Kazeem, better known as Seun Egbede, and his alleged accomplice, Oyekan Ayomide, for alleged serial frauds involving N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.
https://punchng.com/again-police-re-arraign-seun-egbegbe-four-others-for-serial-frauds/amp/
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Askance: 6:33pm
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by izzou(m): 8:16pm
I saw MrEgbegbe on nairaland this morning
Who get that moniker sef?
5 Likes
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Lincoln275(m): 8:16pm
this one don pass ordinary
1 Like
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by peacettw(f): 8:17pm
I never believed in curses up until now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by wunmi590(m): 8:17pm
Your guy EFE is here, am a typical Yoruba guy, but please N'lander, I know you can do it.
3 Likes
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by olutai: 8:17pm
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by darfay: 8:18pm
Two words "Bloody Afonja"
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Yungblaccmale(m): 8:18pm
Awo Seun Egbegbe [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by sauerr: 8:18pm
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by SNOWCREAM(m): 8:18pm
The witches for him Village no accept sacrifice o
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Adedeji013(m): 8:18pm
This guy's villagers are merciless. Serial theft.
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Zenithpeak: 8:18pm
Na wah oh
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by aybrands(m): 8:19pm
May God help u
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Nma27(f): 8:19pm
WIsh our legal system is swift to mete out justice to thieving politicians like this...
1 Like
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by johnstar(m): 8:20pm
Dis afonja boi again
Jail d ugly mudafvker
Ewu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Tenim47(m): 8:20pm
your phone wil be ringing nd you wil rush there to pick it, until u found out its airtel customer care
1 Like
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by hardbody: 8:20pm
Askance:
These igbos ehn
I tire oo
2 Likes
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by wunmi590(m): 8:20pm
.
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by mglenny: 8:20pm
the end is here for mr edegbe
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Askance: 8:20pm
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Igboesika: 8:21pm
The person that hypnotised this guy is very heartless.
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by MAXIMAL123(m): 8:22pm
Haaaaaaa
Again?
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by oseka101(m): 8:22pm
.
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by lavenjcrown: 8:22pm
Speechless.
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by okonja(m): 8:25pm
Brutality
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by ajanma2(m): 8:25pm
NCAN reporting live from Abuja....
case of fraud commited..
Name: seun edegbe
Tribe: Afonja
yoloba ppl and fraud are like indomie and Egg..Haba!!!! he should stay there for a year or two,by the time dem give am watery beans morning and night,Nobody will tell him to be HumBleD...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Queenserah26(f): 8:27pm
It is well
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by 2bam: 8:28pm
am speechless,is this ordinary!
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by pecoprince: 8:29pm
This guy una village juju really get ur time.
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by tunazi(m): 8:31pm
izzou:Me sef see am
1 Like
|Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by izzou(m): 8:33pm
tunazi:
Lol
