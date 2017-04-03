₦airaland Forum

Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds

Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Askance: 6:25pm
The police, for the third time, have re-arraigned a Nigerian film maker, Olajide Kazeem, better known as Seun Egbede, and his alleged accomplice, Oyekan Ayomide, for alleged serial frauds involving N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.

The duo had earlier been arraigned on two different occasions before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on 40 counts.

Their re-arraignment for the third time on Monday followed the amendment of the charges by the police.
In the freshly amended charges, the police introduced the names of three other persons as defendants in the case.

The defendants whose names were added to the charges are Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo.

The defendants were accused of swindling no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos of various sums both in local and foreign currencies between 2015 and 2017.

The police alleged that the defendants defrauded the BDC operators mostly by falsely representing to the victims that they had foreign currencies to sell to or buy from the BDC operators.

The police alleged, for instance, that on February 2, 2017, Egbegbe and his co-defendants fraudulently obtained the sums of N2.45m and £,3,000 from one Alhaji Isa Adamu in Lagos under the guise that they wanted to see the naira and buy the pounds.

Among the other victims of the alleged frauds by Egbede were Mohammed Sanni, who was allegedly defrauded of N2.46m on 2017 New Year day; Jubrila Ado, allegedly defrauded of N1.257m on September 9, 2016; Hassan Amodu, allegedly defrauded of N600,000 in January 2016; Sanni Hassan, defrauded off N1.43 and £2,750 in August 2015; Saidi Abdullahi, defrauded of N700,000 on April 18, 2016; Atairu Abdullahi, defrauded of N1m on June 23, 2016; and Abdullahi Babadisa, defrauded of N650,000 in January 2016.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Innocent Anyigor, told the court that Egbegbe and the others acted contrary to Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and were liable to be punished under Section 1(3) of the same.

But when the charges were read to them on Monday, they all pleaded not guilty.

Justice Oguntoyinbo adjourned till April 26 for further proceedings in the case.


https://punchng.com/again-police-re-arraign-seun-egbegbe-four-others-for-serial-frauds/amp/

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Askance: 6:33pm
lalasticlala, OAM4J, Mynd44
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by izzou(m): 8:16pm
grin

I saw MrEgbegbe on nairaland this morning

Who get that moniker sef?

5 Likes

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Lincoln275(m): 8:16pm
this one don pass ordinary

1 Like

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by peacettw(f): 8:17pm
I never believed in curses up until now.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by wunmi590(m): 8:17pm
Your guy EFE is here, am a typical Yoruba guy, but please N'lander, I know you can do it.

3 Likes

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by olutai: 8:17pm
grin
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by darfay: 8:18pm
Two words "Bloody Afonja"

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Yungblaccmale(m): 8:18pm
Awo Seun Egbegbe [color=#990000][/color]
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by sauerr: 8:18pm
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by SNOWCREAM(m): 8:18pm
The witches for him Village no accept sacrifice o grin grin
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Adedeji013(m): 8:18pm
This guy's villagers are merciless. Serial theft.
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Zenithpeak: 8:18pm
Na wah oh
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by aybrands(m): 8:19pm
May God help u
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Nma27(f): 8:19pm
WIsh our legal system is swift to mete out justice to thieving politicians like this...

1 Like

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by johnstar(m): 8:20pm
Dis afonja boi again grin



Jail d ugly mudafvker grin


Ewu

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Tenim47(m): 8:20pm
your phone wil be ringing nd you wil rush there to pick it, until u found out its airtel customer care grin

1 Like

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by hardbody: 8:20pm
Askance:



https://punchng.com/again-police-re-arraign-seun-egbegbe-four-others-for-serial-frauds/amp/

These igbos ehn

I tire oo wink

2 Likes

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by wunmi590(m): 8:20pm
.
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by mglenny: 8:20pm
the end is here for mr edegbe
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Askance: 8:20pm
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Igboesika: 8:21pm
The person that hypnotised this guy is very heartless.
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by MAXIMAL123(m): 8:22pm
Haaaaaaa
Again? cry

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by oseka101(m): 8:22pm
.
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by lavenjcrown: 8:22pm
Speechless.
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by okonja(m): 8:25pm
Brutality angry lipsrsealed undecided
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by ajanma2(m): 8:25pm
NCAN reporting live from Abuja....
case of fraud commited..

Name: seun edegbe
Tribe: Afonja

yoloba ppl and fraud are like indomie and Egg..Haba!!!! he should stay there for a year or two,by the time dem give am watery beans morning and night,Nobody will tell him to be HumBleD...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by Queenserah26(f): 8:27pm
It is well
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by 2bam: 8:28pm
am speechless,is this ordinary!
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by pecoprince: 8:29pm
This guy una village juju really get ur time.
Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by tunazi(m): 8:31pm
izzou:
grin

I saw MrEgbegbe on nairaland this morning

Who get that moniker sef?
Me sef see am

1 Like

Re: Again, Police Re-arraign Seun Egbegbe, Four Others For Serial Frauds by izzou(m): 8:33pm
tunazi:

Me sef see am

Lol

grin

