



Applications are invited for the position below:



Job Title: Apprentice Program



AutoReqId: 27154BR

Location: Nigeria



Job Description

The NNPC/MPN Joint Venture invites applications from suitably qualified persons into our Apprenticeship Program. The Program is designed for young Nigerians with an interest in pursuing an Operations and Maintenance Technician career in the oil and gas or related industry.

Requirements of Candidate

Eligibility:

Only applicants with Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in one of the following disciplines are eligible to apply:

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Electrical Engineering Technology

Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology

Petroleum Engineering Technology

Chemical Engineering Technology

Applicants with higher qualifications should not apply.

Applicants must have graduated from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) program between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016, and possess a minimum of Lower Credit.

Application Closing Date

13th April, 2017.



How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Or

Follow the following steps to complete the application process:

Log onto:

Click on 'Online Application'

Click on 'Search Openings'

Enter '27154' in the keyword search box

Click 'Search'

Click 'Apprentice Program'

Click 'Apply to job'

Note

Multiple applications may result to disqualification

An email notification will be sent to short listed applicants inviting them for aptitude test

In addition, the list of short listed applicants will be published in regional and national newspapers

Any application place outside the Mobil Producing Nigeria Job and Career website above is placed at the applicants sole risk.







Or u can use dis also



https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/home.aspx?partnerid=6961&siteid=5400



Click "search opening"



click "search" again without typing anything





