₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,476 members, 3,456,772 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 07:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 (688 Views)
Anyi Obi, One Of The Youngest PhD Holders In Nigeria (pic) / The 6 Youngest PhD Holders In Nigeria (Photos) / List Of The 5 Youngest PhD Holders In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by Christaks(m): 6:57pm
ExxonMobil Corporation is the world's leading publicly-owned energy company. ExxonMobil's business in Nigeria is conducted through individual operating companies.
Applications are invited for the position below:
Job Title: Apprentice Program
AutoReqId: 27154BR
Location: Nigeria
Job Description
The NNPC/MPN Joint Venture invites applications from suitably qualified persons into our Apprenticeship Program. The Program is designed for young Nigerians with an interest in pursuing an Operations and Maintenance Technician career in the oil and gas or related industry.
Requirements of Candidate
Eligibility:
Only applicants with Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in one of the following disciplines are eligible to apply:
Mechanical Engineering Technology
Electrical Engineering Technology
Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology
Petroleum Engineering Technology
Chemical Engineering Technology
Applicants with higher qualifications should not apply.
Applicants must have graduated from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) program between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016, and possess a minimum of Lower Credit.
Application Closing Date
13th April, 2017.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Or
Follow the following steps to complete the application process:
Log onto: https://hr.exxonmobil.com/Nigeria-English/HR/careers.aspx
Click on 'Online Application'
Click on 'Search Openings'
Enter '27154' in the keyword search box
Click 'Search'
Click 'Apprentice Program'
Click 'Apply to job'
Note
Multiple applications may result to disqualification
An email notification will be sent to short listed applicants inviting them for aptitude test
In addition, the list of short listed applicants will be published in regional and national newspapers
Any application place outside the Mobil Producing Nigeria Job and Career website above is placed at the applicants sole risk.
Or u can use dis also
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/home.aspx?partnerid=6961&siteid=5400
Click "search opening"
click "search" again without typing anything
D current training wl b over by May
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by sukkot: 7:25pm
hmmmm interesting
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by lampard01: 7:26pm
lyksay dem nowa knw Hu dem go giv
The rate of unemployment in this country is worrisome.
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by KakiP(m): 7:26pm
dope
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by tommykiwi(m): 7:26pm
K
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by oribi(m): 7:27pm
chai go fly mi
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by ismokeweed(m): 7:28pm
Good
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by donigspain(m): 7:28pm
Good one.
|Re: Exxonmobil Entry Level-ond Holders Recruitment 2017 by Tazdroid(m): 7:28pm
Hmm, OK
(0) (Reply)
Bowen University Post Utme Date Is Out / Unlimited Post Ume Past Question Papers For N100!!! / 2012/2013 Unn Aspirant Putme Preparation
Viewing this topic: amadazs2000(m), Hopelect(m), jcmaiah(m), hombre(m), babalonimi, ghostntommy, samson2492, FreshShavedBalls(m), DannyJ19(m), god2good(m), florixi, Segol, kkboy, Shiru84, emmylet5000, Ademoore07(m), Emmyjune12(m), vickobon, oribi(m), tomaudu(m), debicy(m), ReubenE(m), Delusty(m), Liamm(m), phys(m), kayusbrown(m), donLEXY(m), sexybaby22(f), dnoable08, Zepros29(m), March1117(m), JUBILEE2000, okunola47, brownpollo(m), Entom(f), Mutuwa(m), Igboesika, HelloBiafra, ismokeweed(m), lollypeezle(m), tensazangetsu20(m), LordEmperoris1(m), freakcin, arbitrage, Jaabioro(m), seunseye(m), davibid, salveoP(m), mayana(m), brugge007(m), hischoice(m), joyjonathan, oolalekan1560(m), jidesam168(m), bulDozer, Gkemz(m), Tazdroid(m), airmirthd1(f), ealtutu, ObikeNkem, teamv, macdaddy, ala234crity(m), Loveebelejona, rosieflower2(f), aliyumaza, slurryeye, tobyharwe(m), dezzyxv(m), adeniyi3971(m), swagenity(m), Mecoy(m), Armstrong34(m), deept(m), meu442u, SeniorZato(m), Punctual(m), Viking007(m), kingDELE(m), cheeryfrancis, smartkester, akinlekans, Cocolatti(m), Homestic01(m), Koolking(m), ibrash600, timibenson, oluwayimika123, fuoski(m), Emrixx(m), tamzy123(m), Stonerobaba(m), makan85(m), Xblink, mikeayus(m), lampard01, anath(m), kinzodigital, possibilitarian(m), mascot19(m), TOmmyJidex1, sukkot, ejire042(m), Remi83(m), Harwoyeez(m), amalunweze, Stormofsword, samcomicz(m), ikofgod(f), ootolu and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12