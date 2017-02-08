Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) (10280 Views)

Efe is the most popular Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, having over 60% of fans compare with the other housemates.



Efe ‘Based On Logistics’ as he is fondly called by viewers has so far competed himself in the Big Brother Naija House, staying clear from all. Kinds of drama.



Despite his Nose picking habit, the Delta State-Born, Jos-based Rapper has taken everyone by surprise with the supports from viewers.



After being nominated for possible eviction, Efe pulled an

incredible 39.9% 58/59% out of 100% to stay in the Big Brother Naija House.







He hails from Delta state, Nigeria (with his family-root from Warri). As a rapper, Efe musical style is referred to as pigin-english rap.



Efe is one of the housemates in the 2017 Big Brother Naija television shows. Efe moved to Lagos because it is “where it all happens’’ and worked his way up to earn recognition.



Efe is a graduate in Economics, he enjoys cooking and is confident his easy-flowing attitude will help him win over Housemates’ plots.



I actually came to see the net worth





*modified*



P.s this sly OP. After including "net worth " in the topic before, you now removed to make me look like a bad person 12 Likes

darioNaharis:

I actually came to see the net worth 25m and a brand new car in waiting! 25m and a brand new car in waiting! 24 Likes

Nwodosis:



25m and a brand new car in waiting!

Hahahaha

BASED ON LOGISTICS my brother..... HahahahaBASED ON LOGISTICS my brother..... 20 Likes 1 Share

net worth 1 Like

Chai this age forgery don the enter confusion 1 Like 1 Share

If this bros can claim 1993, then it means I can claim 1995 then.. SMH 12 Likes 2 Shares

TBOSS



In 2015/2016 Leicester City a football club in England were 5000-1 odds to win the english league or what is that league calee english league sha.. everybody laughed at them, they had forgotten players , players that were rejected from other clubs, they were a relegation bound team, that it was said that the chance of seeing a dinosaur on planet earth is possible than Leicester winning the league. People kept saying they would fall is not possible for a poor team to win it...we all know how that ended.



LEICESTER City Champions of ENGLAND 2015/2016 Best football story ever!!





Just like TBoss they keep saying she is untalented, nominated a record 7 times..called the white witch.... but she fought her way to the finals... Join the success story, dont sit in the corner.



Who doesn't like an underdog story!



VOTE TBoss to 32052 10 Likes

I will read all after Tboss has won! 5 Likes

Correct man..... Efe all d way Up 4d mulla



But dis age of 1993 I nor understand am o... He looks older.... But anyway carry go 5 Likes

Hmmmmm, na Big Brother we go chop today?

i hope he wins the money tho he seems to be the poorest.... i really hope he wins the money

1993 bawo

NL taking sides?



Anyways, wetin consign me!



#teamNaija

bbnaija winner

am not find this funny at all.

slimzypink:

TBOSS Will you keep kwayet 1 Like

Ok... now that we know the profile, we should fry Okro abi? # radarada # 1 Like

0b10010011:

I will read all after Tboss has won! Awon wayray Awon wayray 1 Like





TBOSS for the money 5 Likes 1 Share

darioNaharis:

I actually came to see the net worth for your mind now ,you don mock am b that .OK o kontinue for your mind now ,you don mock am b that .OK o kontinue

That Bisola thou ...

Mikylopez:

i hope he wins the money tho he seems to be the poorest.... i really hope he wins the money This is exactly the mindset of 90% of his supporters.BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme . This is exactly the mindset of 90% of his supporters.BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme . 7 Likes 3 Shares

JCR

Nwodosis:



25m and a brand new car in waiting! Major key Major key

teemswest:

Will you keep kwayet

For what naa..



Tboss for the mulla.. echo it loud..



Good you hate..

Player hater For what naa..Tboss for the mulla.. echo it loud..Good you hate..Player hater 3 Likes 1 Share

click like if you think Efe deserve the moni click share if you think tboss deserve it 15 Likes 3 Shares

Just 6 more days..and we'll be free of this BS.

Brownbarbie97:

This is exactly the mindset of 90% of his supporters.BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme . so? dahs u reason you decided to quote me? so? dahs u reason you decided to quote me?

Mikylopez:

so? dahs u reason you decided to quote me? Yeah this is a public forum so what were u expecting ? Yeah this is a public forum so what were u expecting ?

I hope he wins