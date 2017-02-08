₦airaland Forum

The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by divinehand2003(m): 10:07pm On Apr 03
Ejeba Efe Michael (born February 25, 1993) popularly known as Efe Ejeba or simply Efe, is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, actor and reality television show star.

Efe is the most popular Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, having over 60% of fans compare with the other housemates.

Efe ‘Based On Logistics’ as he is fondly called by viewers has so far competed himself in the Big Brother Naija House, staying clear from all. Kinds of drama.

Despite his Nose picking habit, the Delta State-Born, Jos-based Rapper has taken everyone by surprise with the supports from viewers.

After being nominated for possible eviction, Efe pulled an
incredible 39.9% 58/59% out of 100% to stay in the Big Brother Naija House.



He hails from Delta state, Nigeria (with his family-root from Warri). As a rapper, Efe musical style is referred to as pigin-english rap.

Efe is one of the housemates in the 2017 Big Brother Naija television shows. Efe moved to Lagos because it is “where it all happens’’ and worked his way up to earn recognition.

Efe is a graduate in Economics, he enjoys cooking and is confident his easy-flowing attitude will help him win over Housemates’ plots.

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by darioNaharis: 10:09pm On Apr 03
I actually came to see the net worth


*modified*

P.s this sly OP. After including "net worth " in the topic before, you now removed to make me look like a bad person

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Nwodosis(m): 10:12pm On Apr 03
darioNaharis:
I actually came to see the net worth
25m and a brand new car in waiting!

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by divinehand2003(m): 10:14pm On Apr 03
Nwodosis:

25m and a brand new car in waiting!

Hahahaha
BASED ON LOGISTICS my brother.....

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by phensbassey: 10:31pm On Apr 03
net worth

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by smartty68(m): 10:41pm On Apr 03
Chai this age forgery don the enter confusiongrin

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by tosyne2much(m): 10:42pm On Apr 03
If this bros can claim 1993, then it means I can claim 1995 then.. SMH

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by slimzypink(f): 10:42pm On Apr 03
TBOSS

In 2015/2016 Leicester City a football club in England were 5000-1 odds to win the english league or what is that league calee english league sha.. everybody laughed at them, they had forgotten players , players that were rejected from other clubs, they were a relegation bound team, that it was said that the chance of seeing a dinosaur on planet earth is possible than Leicester winning the league. People kept saying they would fall is not possible for a poor team to win it...we all know how that ended.

LEICESTER City Champions of ENGLAND 2015/2016 Best football story ever!!


Just like TBoss they keep saying she is untalented, nominated a record 7 times..called the white witch.... but she fought her way to the finals... Join the success story, dont sit in the corner.

Who doesn't like an underdog story!

VOTE TBoss to 32052

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by 0b10010011: 10:42pm On Apr 03
I will read all after Tboss has won!

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Moving4: 10:42pm On Apr 03
Correct man..... Efe all d way Up 4d mulla

But dis age of 1993 I nor understand am o... He looks older.... But anyway carry go

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Bantino: 10:43pm On Apr 03
Hmmmmm, na Big Brother we go chop today?
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Mikylopez(f): 10:44pm On Apr 03
i hope he wins the money tho he seems to be the poorest.... i really hope he wins the money
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by younghartz(m): 10:44pm On Apr 03
1993 bawo shocked
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by pmc01(m): 10:44pm On Apr 03
NL taking sides?

Anyways, wetin consign me!

#teamNaija
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by 48noble(m): 10:44pm On Apr 03
bbnaija winner
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by ekensi01(m): 10:44pm On Apr 03
am not find this funny at all.
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by teemswest(m): 10:45pm On Apr 03
Will you keep kwayet
slimzypink:
TBOSS

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by mercy232(f): 10:45pm On Apr 03
Ok... now that we know the profile, we should fry Okro abi? # radarada #

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:45pm On Apr 03
0b10010011:
I will read all after Tboss has won!
Awon wayray undecided

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:45pm On Apr 03
TBOSS for the money

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by GdexFolami(m): 10:45pm On Apr 03
darioNaharis:
I actually came to see the net worth
for your mind now ,you don mock am b that .OK o kontinue

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by GdexFolami(m): 10:46pm On Apr 03
That Bisola thou ...

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Brownbarbie97(f): 10:46pm On Apr 03
Mikylopez:
i hope he wins the money tho he seems to be the poorest.... i really hope he wins the money
This is exactly the mindset of 90% of his supporters.BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme .

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by parzdor(m): 10:46pm On Apr 03
JCR
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Tripdarlinq: 10:47pm On Apr 03
Nwodosis:

25m and a brand new car in waiting!
Major key
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by bounty007(m): 10:47pm On Apr 03
teemswest:
Will you keep kwayet

For what naa..

Tboss for the mulla.. echo it loud..

Good you hate..
Player hater tongue

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by OGHENE316: 10:48pm On Apr 03
click like if you think Efe deserve the moni click share if you think tboss deserve it

Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Omoluabi16(m): 10:48pm On Apr 03
Just 6 more days..and we'll be free of this BS.
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Mikylopez(f): 10:49pm On Apr 03
Brownbarbie97:
This is exactly the mindset of 90% of his supporters.BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme .
so? dahs u reason you decided to quote me?
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Brownbarbie97(f): 10:51pm On Apr 03
Mikylopez:
so? dahs u reason you decided to quote me?
Yeah this is a public forum so what were u expecting ? undecided
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by Divay22(f): 10:51pm On Apr 03
I hope he wins
Re: The Biography & Profile Of Efe (Big Brother Naija) by 0b10010011: 10:51pm On Apr 03
CROWNWEALTH019:

Awon wayray undecided


I will reply u after Tboss has won the money and SUV!


We re fans don't shout, we make it happen

