|Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Naijahelm: 11:14pm On Apr 13
Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba, 1st Runner, Bisola, 2nd Runner TBoss, 3rd Runner Up, Debbie-Rise and Marvis continued their media tours today.
The Big Brother Naija stars visited Nigerian Breweries and then Indomie as they continue their media tours after leaving the Reality Show.
1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Naijahelm: 11:15pm On Apr 13
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Kenzico(m): 11:18pm On Apr 13
I can Imagine how Efe is Feeling right now
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Tellemall: 11:25pm On Apr 13
How is this even news?
What do these people do for a living? Are they like celebrities or just people off a debauched pseudo-reality show?
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by youngest85(m): 11:36pm On Apr 13
Mavis my crush
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by josephine123: 11:51pm On Apr 13
Watch video: Tboss - I can't speak pidgin English #BBNaija
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShT2rcUOR7g
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by danielicon(m): 12:21am
youngest85:marvis??
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by SuperSuave(m): 12:28am
Kenzico:have you had 25m in your account before? If no, then you can't imagine how he's feeling my guy
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Kenzico(m): 9:46am
SuperSuave:
Am glad to know you've never had even 1 million in your account
So i dont think you are even close either
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by virus05(m): 11:26am
The guy don dey baff up
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by biggerboyc(m): 11:27am
Tboss skirt why no reach handkerchief, she con drag am go up again. The hustle for private jet man is real
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by cutetopsey(f): 11:28am
Efe nation "based on logistic *
I stand with Bisola *Na the work wey we dey do* Gbam!
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by hollawaley2: 11:28am
House Mates Turning Up Like Neva Before At Club Rumors Last Night-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMJ6gb4dlvU
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by ujosa75(m): 11:28am
newest celebs in town
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Safiaa(f): 11:28am
NEXXTTT!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Pumpido75(m): 11:29am
After all the media tours what next?
Obviously each individual for themselves. On your own
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by profbabatunde: 11:29am
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by 247NaijaGossips: 11:29am
Meanwhile;
The below dance is everything you need to see today!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwhtsQadOA&sns=tw
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by oshe11(m): 11:36am
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by lordkoko1: 11:36am
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Politicalapathy: 11:42am
cutetopsey:see as I dey laugh when I see your post.
Y did u prefer to follow losers.
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Chairmanfestus: 11:43am
This dude got something about him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ru0NGoXq86w
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Kobicove(m): 11:47am
I hope they will tour companies in other states as well
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Hearthynukeh(f): 11:49am
Debbie Rise and her dressing sef.. ..
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by GrandFinale2017(m): 11:49am
Enough of this BBNaija rubbish na.
It's getting stale.
You guys are already giving them popularity.
Mtchew i don tire for this country o.
Jobless set of people
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by chijioke098434: 11:51am
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by BABANGBALI: 11:56am
Of all those babes MA marvis p^ssy go sweet die, bisola own name borehole,tboss own na mass transit
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates by Tazdroid(m): 11:57am
H
