The Big Brother Naija stars visited Nigerian Breweries and then Indomie as they continue their media tours after leaving the Reality Show.



Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba, 1st Runner, Bisola, 2nd Runner TBoss, 3rd Runner Up, Debbie-Rise and Marvis continued their media tours today.The Big Brother Naija stars visited Nigerian Breweries and then Indomie as they continue their media tours after leaving the Reality Show.





I can Imagine how Efe is Feeling right now I can Imagine how Efe is Feeling right now 1 Like

How is this even news?



What do these people do for a living? Are they like celebrities or just people off a debauched pseudo-reality show?

Mavis my crush

youngest85:

Mavis my crush marvis?? marvis??

Kenzico:



I can Imagine how Efe is Feeling right now have you had 25m in your account before? If no, then you can't imagine how he's feeling my guy have you had 25m in your account before? If no, then you can't imagine how he's feeling my guy 6 Likes

SuperSuave:

have you had 25m in your account before? If no, then you can't imagine how he's feeling my guy



Am glad to know you've never had even 1 million in your account





So i dont think you are even close either Am glad to know you've never had even 1 million in your accountSo i dont think you are even close either 2 Likes 1 Share

The guy don dey baff up

Tboss skirt why no reach handkerchief, she con drag am go up again. The hustle for private jet man is real

Efe nation "based on logistic *





I stand with Bisola *Na the work wey we dey do* Gbam!





newest celebs in town

NEXXTTT!!!!!!!!!!!

After all the media tours what next?

Obviously each individual for themselves. On your own



The below dance is everything you need to see today!!!



I hope they will tour companies in other states as well

Debbie Rise and her dressing sef.. ..

Enough of this BBNaija rubbish na.

It's getting stale.

You guys are already giving them popularity.

Mtchew i don tire for this country o.

Jobless set of people

