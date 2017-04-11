Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? (15179 Views)

Yet 11,000 could not demand for Chibok girls.



This was shared by the former Minister of Education and activist for the release of the Chibok girls on her twitter page.



https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/849232960750587907







This was shared by the former Minister of Education and activist for the release of the Chibok girls on her twitter page.

Madam go rest..



Jhoor oo.. We will not take this.. 15 Likes

Always wanting to steal the spot light. Madam, swerve. Do you know how many people vote multiple times? We can't vote is hundred per lines u know? Park well. Say same to millions of Nigerians who follow European football leagues like a cult. 15 Likes 1 Share

Madam the madam. You still never learn. Abeg leave chibok girls matter. People wey plot am don collect their appointments and Buhari's daughter even carry am make money.

Na BBN dey reign now till Sunday and 100millon Nigerians go vote for Efe. 43 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmmmmm. Story for the gods. 1 Like

Aunty Oby.Ozugo!

Don't cry more than the bereaved!I

Inugo? 12 Likes 1 Share

Apolo eyes no be open eyes

Bia Nwanyi aaa what is it ?

No comment

Vote who ever you want to vote for.

I mean we have more ediots in this country than sane minds.



Buhari won the election with 3mil more votes than Dr Jonathan. Just imagine if those Buharideens had voted right, there won't be recession now. 15 Likes 1 Share

It is appaling our choice of priorities in this country. I'm not a fan of Oby but as for this she is so spot on.



This BBNaija BS is painful to say the least 37 Likes 4 Shares

First comment says it all 1 Like 1 Share

So what is this opportunistic confused woman talking about now

She should go and stay jhoor.....



See how hard English is for some people.



Big Brother: We recorded about 11million votes



Oby: One of my Mentees told me 11million people voted 10 Likes 1 Share

Bbog was a scam. So pple no send 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm before nko?

this one is even crying uncontrollably for Efe to win..lol WATCH VIDEO HERE

Who BBN epp ?





P.S: i read before commenting so i know what im saying

#MyChoice She has a point though..P.S: i read before commenting so i know what im saying#MyChoice 3 Likes

We use BBN to relief ourselves from your political nonsense so we don't get HBP. 7 Likes

When she ve already finished the money she made from the govt wit her BBOG wahala.. Now she want to face the citizens... Madam gerarrahear men 1 Like

mummy, we're talking about 25milla nd suv mummy, we're talking about 25milla nd suv

Madam used and dump, you no hear say additional 22 girls have been kidnappp 7 Likes 1 Share

Chibok scam she mean. Werey 1 Like

When BBN started, most Nigerians were claiming holier than thou.. "it's an immoral show".. "it has nothing to offer"



So whr did 11million votes come out from?

The lagoon?



Scam or not, we give the government the opportunity to do what they do..

Yet we all want change.



How pathetic! 8 Likes 1 Share

This 11 million votes sef...

help me tell then. fool at 20 can never make it in life.