|Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Daminaj1(f): 1:55pm
Yet 11,000 could not demand for Chibok girls.
This was shared by the former Minister of Education and activist for the release of the Chibok girls on her twitter page.
https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/849232960750587907
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/11-million-people-voted-on-bbnaija-but.html
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Daminaj1(f): 1:55pm
.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Jodha(f): 2:00pm
Madam go rest..
Jhoor oo.. We will not take this..
15 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Akshow: 2:07pm
Always wanting to steal the spot light. Madam, swerve. Do you know how many people vote multiple times? We can't vote is hundred per lines u know? Park well. Say same to millions of Nigerians who follow European football leagues like a cult.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by ekems2017(f): 2:07pm
Madam the madam. You still never learn. Abeg leave chibok girls matter. People wey plot am don collect their appointments and Buhari's daughter even carry am make money.
Na BBN dey reign now till Sunday and 100millon Nigerians go vote for Efe.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by itiswellandwell: 2:07pm
Hmmmmmmm. Story for the gods.
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by charleff512(m): 2:08pm
Aunty Oby.Ozugo!
Don't cry more than the bereaved!I
Inugo?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:08pm
Apolo eyes no be open eyes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Igboesika: 2:08pm
Bia Nwanyi aaa what is it ?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by zicoraads(m): 2:08pm
No comment
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by TippyTop(m): 2:08pm
Vote who ever you want to vote for.
I mean we have more ediots in this country than sane minds.
Buhari won the election with 3mil more votes than Dr Jonathan. Just imagine if those Buharideens had voted right, there won't be recession now.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Oildichotomy(m): 2:08pm
It is appaling our choice of priorities in this country. I'm not a fan of Oby but as for this she is so spot on.
This BBNaija BS is painful to say the least
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by donprinyo: 2:09pm
First comment says it all
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Myself2(m): 2:09pm
So what is this opportunistic confused woman talking about now
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by SlimBrawnie(f): 2:09pm
She should go and stay jhoor.....
See how hard English is for some people.
Big Brother: We recorded about 11million votes
Oby: One of my Mentees told me 11million people voted
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Gloryfox: 2:09pm
Bbog was a scam. So pple no send
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by montezz(f): 2:09pm
Hmmmm before nko?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Halen(f): 2:10pm
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by noetic5: 2:10pm
this one is even crying uncontrollably for Efe to win..lol WATCH VIDEO HERE
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by hakeem4(m): 2:10pm
Who BBN epp ?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by HarkymTheOracle(m): 2:10pm
She has a point though..
P.S: i read before commenting so i know what im saying
#MyChoice
3 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by ckmayoca(m): 2:10pm
We use BBN to relief ourselves from your political nonsense so we don't get HBP.
7 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by lifestyle1(m): 2:10pm
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by mrlaw93(m): 2:11pm
When she ve already finished the money she made from the govt wit her BBOG wahala.. Now she want to face the citizens... Madam gerarrahear men
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by Tenim47(m): 2:11pm
mummy, we're talking about 25milla nd suv
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by olrotimi(m): 2:11pm
Madam used and dump, you no hear say additional 22 girls have been kidnappp
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by jbaby265(f): 2:11pm
Chibok scam she mean. Werey
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by mizchoc(f): 2:11pm
When BBN started, most Nigerians were claiming holier than thou.. "it's an immoral show".. "it has nothing to offer"
So whr did 11million votes come out from?
The lagoon?
Scam or not, we give the government the opportunity to do what they do..
Yet we all want change.
How pathetic!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by edugiddy007: 2:11pm
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by registration(m): 2:12pm
This 11 million votes sef...
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by ekensi01(m): 2:12pm
help me tell then. fool at 20 can never make it in life.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? by lonelydora(m): 2:12pm
I never knew my people were still watching this our show after calling it "Immoral Show".
Before you cook beans you go through a selection
process in which all the seemingly bad beans are
thrown away so only the good beans remain for
cooking. However, when rain comes, the bad beans
you threw away in the backyard become seeds,
germinate and grow into beautiful crops, with
luscious leaves. From them come plenty of bean
seeds and the very same person who judged and
threw them away will pluck the leaves and seeds for
a healthy meal. You may be judged, despised and
discarded today, but, who knows, the same people
judging you will turn to you in your moment of
glory. Do not curse yourself when the world look
down on you. Your rain could be a matter of time.
Your germination moment could just be around
the corner. Think well before you act in haste.
10 Likes 1 Share
