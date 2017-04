When BBN started, most Nigerians were claiming holier than thou.. "it's an immoral show".. "it has nothing to offer" So whr did 11million votes come out from? The lagoon? Scam or not, we give the government the opportunity to do what they do.. Yet we all want change. How pathetic!

I never knew my people were still watching this our show after calling it "Immoral Show".



Before you cook beans you go through a selection

process in which all the seemingly bad beans are

thrown away so only the good beans remain for

cooking. However, when rain comes, the bad beans

you threw away in the backyard become seeds,

germinate and grow into beautiful crops, with

luscious leaves. From them come plenty of bean

seeds and the very same person who judged and

threw them away will pluck the leaves and seeds for

a healthy meal. You may be judged, despised and

discarded today, but, who knows, the same people

judging you will turn to you in your moment of

glory. Do not curse yourself when the world look

down on you. Your rain could be a matter of time.

Your germination moment could just be around

the corner. Think well before you act in haste. 10 Likes 1 Share