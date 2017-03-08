₦airaland Forum

Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 4:23pm On Apr 04
Most of we ladies get approached by different calibers of men asking for our contacts ranging from the good, bad and ugly.

We definitely can't give out our digits to every tom, dick and harry that asks for it so my question is what is the best way of saying NO to some of these men that request for ur digits without being Rude, insulting or destroying their Ego?

3 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by calculator123(m): 4:24pm On Apr 04
Give them a nonexistent number or better still give them ur Friends(male esp) that way when they call and hear wrong number.you go rest

5 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by ToriBlue(f): 4:32pm On Apr 04
Tell them I lost my phone.

Give them fake number.

Tell them I'm married.

7 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by slimthugchimee2(f): 4:34pm On Apr 04
i give them my number, allov of them undecided

9 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by TrapQueen717: 4:36pm On Apr 04
grin


So far i never had an encounter with such rude boiz asking my number.. cheesy grin

But i chatted with few men who are so rude in the middle of the conversations...i juz hit the block botton without saying anything..stuppid ppol dont need further explanations wink grin

4 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 4:48pm On Apr 04
ToriBlue:
Tell them I lost my phone.


Give them fake number.


Tell them I'm married.
Ive tried the fake number thing but most of them will call it to confirm in ur presence?what will u do in that situation?

6 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by ToriBlue(f): 4:52pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:
Ive tried the fake number thing but most of them will call it to confirm in ur presence?what will u do in that situation?
You tell them your phone is switched off.

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Judasjudas(m): 4:53pm On Apr 04
TrapQueen717:
grin


So far i never had an encounter with such rude boiz asking my number.. cheesy grin

But i chatted with few men who are so rude in the middle of the conversations...i juz hit the block botton without saying anything..stuppid ppol dont need further explanations wink grin
..
she's asking of the Ones tha do approach u ..not the ones u chat with .. or how do u block someone who walks up to u ..

26 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Judasjudas(m): 4:54pm On Apr 04
0p maybe u should just be straight and tell them u don't give out ur number ..that's ur policy ..a real dude will respect that . or better still ..when de ask for urs .. u ask for their own ..and be like ..I'll call u. ..

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Divay22(f): 5:08pm On Apr 04
If you can't give, you nicely turn them down....But i have seen some very rude guys,some can even take it by force.......

This is what i do...

If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....
I just ignore the calls and if you won't stop calling grin grin grin Oya o na to give the nearest boy let him pretend to be my boyfriend...

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by CreamyMoltenLar: 6:00pm On Apr 04
Until y'all clock 35 then you start creating threads on "how to tell my gateman man na man" or "ladies can you marry a blind cripple with cute dimples?" Pls continue forming superstars. I don't blame you, I blame the inventors of makeup, weaveon and other fake accessories that boosts your egos. I would love to see you do shakara with your real ugly faces and iya eko hair grin

88 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Ultimatesammie(m): 6:04pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:
Until y'all clock 35 then you start creating threads on "how to tell my gateman man na man" or "ladies can you marry a blind cripple with cute dimples?" Pls continue forming superstars. I don't blame you, I blame the inventors of makeup, weaveon and other fake accessories that boosts your egos. I would love to see you do shakara with your real ugly faces and iya eko hair grin
so meaning they should give their numbers to every tom dick and harry interesting aint it.

8 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by CreamyMoltenLar: 6:15pm On Apr 04
Ultimatesammie:

so meaning they should give their numbers to every tom dick and harry interesting aint it.
Meaning they shouldn't sound so arrogant about it. I know some guys can be annoying when they pester girls like 5 year olds, but that doesn't mean they should refer to us like we're dirt. Anyway we have our revenge when we marry them sha

23 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Boxer007(m): 6:19pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:
Most of we ladies get approached by different calibers of men asking for our contacts ranging from the good,bad and ugly.We definitely can't give out our digits to every tom,dick and harry that asks for it so my question is what is the best way of saying NO to some of these men that request for ur digits without being Rude,insultive or destroying their Ego?


woman.Leave our men alone. We don't need ya,ll

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:23pm On Apr 04
Boxer007:



woman.Leave our men alone. We don't need ya,ll
you can have the gay ones to yourself.

1 Like

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:25pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:
Until y'all clock 35 then you start creating threads on "how to tell my gateman man na man" or "ladies can you marry a blind cripple with cute dimples?" Pls continue forming superstars. I don't blame you, I blame the inventors of makeup, weaveon and other fake accessories that boosts your egos. I would love to see you do shakara with your real ugly faces and iya eko hair grin
so you expect us to give our numbers out to every man that asks for it??

1 Like

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by lastclaire4: 7:25pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:
Most of we ladies get approached by different calibers of men asking for our contacts ranging from the good,bad and ugly.We definitely can't give out our digits to every tom,dick and harry that asks for it so my question is what is the best way of saying NO to some of these men that request for ur digits without being Rude,insultive or destroying their Ego?
If u don't want to give ur digits for any reason it is very simple. U don't have to lie just say this "sorry I don't give my number out but if u don't mind I can give u my mail address.

4 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:29pm On Apr 04
lastclaire4:

If u don't want to give ur digits for any reason it is very simple. U don't have to lie just say this "sorry I don't give my number out but if u don't mind I can give u my mail address.
some men are very persistent,they will demand for the phone number only even to the extent that they will follow you to your destination if possible,it's very embarrassing and I try so much to avoid being rude or insultive
Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Aderola15(f): 7:29pm On Apr 04
Divay22:
If you can't give, you nicely turn them down....But i have seen some very rude guys,some can even take it by force.......

This is what i do...

If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....
I just ignore the calls and if you won't stop calling grin grin grin Oya o na to give the nearest boy let him pretend to be my boyfriend...

5 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by vicfuntop(f): 7:30pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:
Meaning they shouldn't sound so arrogant about it. I know some guys can be annoying when they pester girls like 5 year olds, but that doesn't mean they should refer to us like we're dirt. Anyway we have our revenge when we marry them sha[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]





No offence, but you sound like a teenager. I mean does this make any sense

11 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:32pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:
Meaning they shouldn't sound so arrogant about it. I know some guys can be annoying when they pester girls like 5 year olds, but that doesn't mean they should refer to us like we're dirt. Anyway we have our revenge when we marry them sha
some guys can be very annoying when it comes to this,demanding for the number like it's their birthright.Any man that knows his worth will back down the first instance the lady declines .

1 Like

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:33pm On Apr 04
Divay22:
If you can't give, you nicely turn them down....But i have seen some very rude guys,some can even take it by force.......

This is what i do...

If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....
I just ignore the calls and if you won't stop calling grin grin grin Oya o na to give the nearest boy let him pretend to be my boyfriend...
Lol,nice one .I'll definitely try that out

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:35pm On Apr 04
Judasjudas:
0p maybe u should just be straight and tell them u don't give out ur number ..that's ur policy ..a real dude will respect that . or better still ..when de ask for urs .. u ask for their own ..and be like ..I'll call u. ..
i think I like the second option,collect his number and delete it seconds after grin
Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by vicfuntop(f): 7:39pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie, tell him you are flattered that he is interested but you are not looking for a relationship or friendship at the moment, hence you are not able to share your number.

NB. Don't feel bad. I mean don't apologize. It's means that you feel sorry for him.

1 Like

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Divay22(f): 8:01pm On Apr 04
[quote author=Aderola15 post=55265271][/quote]
You want to set me up right grin grin grin grin grin

[/b]Weldone Ma[b]
Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by kaboninc(m): 8:05pm On Apr 04
Too many kids.. ..

Very obvious

1 Like

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Cesc001(m): 8:08pm On Apr 04
Ladies forming....

3 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by brandydaniells(m): 8:16pm On Apr 04
am too handsome to be declined ....#shoot
Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Judasjudas(m): 8:19pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:
i think I like the second option,collect his number and delete it seconds after grin
..

that's the Aim/p0int ..
..
..
..
until u see the guy entering his range rover about to drive off .. u start screaming
Wait! wait!! wait!! ..iv not saved the number ..

12 Likes

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Fmartin(m): 8:24pm On Apr 04
girls matta don tire me oh! u no lyk person, y lie to them if i were u, i wil say 'luk mr. my line is nt an emergency line that i should be giving to pple.. hiss, then walk awt' is that hard
Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by missioner(m): 8:57pm On Apr 04
I only collect guys no

1 Like

Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Benita27(f): 9:10pm On Apr 04
Simply say "Sorry, I don't give my number to strangers". If he insist, converse with him but still decline. There's no harm in saying "No" and standing on that, everyone mustn't be your friend, taking numbers from guys you don't like shows you're not stable.

5 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

