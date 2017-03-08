₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,938 members, 3,461,209 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? (6627 Views)
Fb User Rahmat Ibraheem Said She Loves Giving Guys A Mouth Gig / What Age Is Best For Marriage For Ladies And Guys? Your Opinion... / Guys Your Babe Sits Like This In Public What Will You Do?(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 4:23pm On Apr 04
Most of we ladies get approached by different calibers of men asking for our contacts ranging from the good, bad and ugly.
We definitely can't give out our digits to every tom, dick and harry that asks for it so my question is what is the best way of saying NO to some of these men that request for ur digits without being Rude, insulting or destroying their Ego?
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by calculator123(m): 4:24pm On Apr 04
Give them a nonexistent number or better still give them ur Friends(male esp) that way when they call and hear wrong number.you go rest
5 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by ToriBlue(f): 4:32pm On Apr 04
Tell them I lost my phone.
Give them fake number.
Tell them I'm married.
7 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by slimthugchimee2(f): 4:34pm On Apr 04
i give them my number, allov of them
9 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by TrapQueen717: 4:36pm On Apr 04
So far i never had an encounter with such rude boiz asking my number..
But i chatted with few men who are so rude in the middle of the conversations...i juz hit the block botton without saying anything..stuppid ppol dont need further explanations
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 4:48pm On Apr 04
ToriBlue:Ive tried the fake number thing but most of them will call it to confirm in ur presence?what will u do in that situation?
6 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by ToriBlue(f): 4:52pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:You tell them your phone is switched off.
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Judasjudas(m): 4:53pm On Apr 04
TrapQueen717:..
she's asking of the Ones tha do approach u ..not the ones u chat with .. or how do u block someone who walks up to u ..
26 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Judasjudas(m): 4:54pm On Apr 04
0p maybe u should just be straight and tell them u don't give out ur number ..that's ur policy ..a real dude will respect that . or better still ..when de ask for urs .. u ask for their own ..and be like ..I'll call u. ..
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Divay22(f): 5:08pm On Apr 04
If you can't give, you nicely turn them down....But i have seen some very rude guys,some can even take it by force.......
This is what i do...
If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....
I just ignore the calls and if you won't stop calling Oya o na to give the nearest boy let him pretend to be my boyfriend...
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by CreamyMoltenLar: 6:00pm On Apr 04
Until y'all clock 35 then you start creating threads on "how to tell my gateman man na man" or "ladies can you marry a blind cripple with cute dimples?" Pls continue forming superstars. I don't blame you, I blame the inventors of makeup, weaveon and other fake accessories that boosts your egos. I would love to see you do shakara with your real ugly faces and iya eko hair
88 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Ultimatesammie(m): 6:04pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:so meaning they should give their numbers to every tom dick and harry interesting aint it.
8 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by CreamyMoltenLar: 6:15pm On Apr 04
Ultimatesammie:Meaning they shouldn't sound so arrogant about it. I know some guys can be annoying when they pester girls like 5 year olds, but that doesn't mean they should refer to us like we're dirt. Anyway we have our revenge when we marry them sha
23 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Boxer007(m): 6:19pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:
woman.Leave our men alone. We don't need ya,ll
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:23pm On Apr 04
Boxer007:you can have the gay ones to yourself.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:25pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:so you expect us to give our numbers out to every man that asks for it??
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by lastclaire4: 7:25pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:If u don't want to give ur digits for any reason it is very simple. U don't have to lie just say this "sorry I don't give my number out but if u don't mind I can give u my mail address.
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:29pm On Apr 04
lastclaire4:some men are very persistent,they will demand for the phone number only even to the extent that they will follow you to your destination if possible,it's very embarrassing and I try so much to avoid being rude or insultive
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Aderola15(f): 7:29pm On Apr 04
Divay22:
5 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by vicfuntop(f): 7:30pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:
No offence, but you sound like a teenager. I mean does this make any sense
11 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:32pm On Apr 04
CreamyMoltenLar:some guys can be very annoying when it comes to this,demanding for the number like it's their birthright.Any man that knows his worth will back down the first instance the lady declines .
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:33pm On Apr 04
Divay22:Lol,nice one .I'll definitely try that out
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:35pm On Apr 04
Judasjudas:i think I like the second option,collect his number and delete it seconds after
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by vicfuntop(f): 7:39pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie, tell him you are flattered that he is interested but you are not looking for a relationship or friendship at the moment, hence you are not able to share your number.
NB. Don't feel bad. I mean don't apologize. It's means that you feel sorry for him.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Divay22(f): 8:01pm On Apr 04
[quote author=Aderola15 post=55265271][/quote]
You want to set me up right
[/b]Weldone Ma[b]
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by kaboninc(m): 8:05pm On Apr 04
Too many kids.. ..
Very obvious
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Cesc001(m): 8:08pm On Apr 04
Ladies forming....
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by brandydaniells(m): 8:16pm On Apr 04
am too handsome to be declined ....#shoot
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Judasjudas(m): 8:19pm On Apr 04
Brownbarbie97:..
that's the Aim/p0int ..
..
..
..
until u see the guy entering his range rover about to drive off .. u start screaming
Wait! wait!! wait!! ..iv not saved the number ..
12 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Fmartin(m): 8:24pm On Apr 04
girls matta don tire me oh! u no lyk person, y lie to them if i were u, i wil say 'luk mr. my line is nt an emergency line that i should be giving to pple.. hiss, then walk awt' is that hard
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by missioner(m): 8:57pm On Apr 04
I only collect guys no
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Do You Decline Giving Guys Your Contact? by Benita27(f): 9:10pm On Apr 04
Simply say "Sorry, I don't give my number to strangers". If he insist, converse with him but still decline. There's no harm in saying "No" and standing on that, everyone mustn't be your friend, taking numbers from guys you don't like shows you're not stable.
5 Likes
The Practice Of 'Hit And Run' / Woo Me, The Wooer With The Finest Integration Of Words Will Be Ma B.f. / 4 Super Sexy Apps You Will Completely LOVE
Viewing this topic: Peachess(f), Atlanticfire, MATTHEW59, erosimo(m), Beetwaise(m), chukwudi3(m), CaraJewel(f), ttshems(m), valeno(m), tunashg(m), YoungSharawy4444(m), BLACKdagger, hercules1(m), livingLegends, KayTash(m), MrTeCO(m), Stbottle(m), jaxxy(m), oxon(m), Slatemsk(m), olusayeroyagi(m), Candlelight07(m), Matoni, laCapri, strrev, shakablaiize(m), YoungB1a(m), Dhortunn(m), ExAngel007(f), chiswagz, damzy88, SlimBrawnie(f), Jozay(m), odehaj, Eddie4all, Stanleywaxy(m), sodsak, chukagates(m), walexzee11(m), prince049(m), iykman360(m), Moso(m), Mrdigitech(m), SirLegal(m), leesworld, Amenphx, joyjonathan, wizard007(m), Gabbybass(m), niggi4life(m), skajove(m), strawgirl(f), darasimih104(m), nellaluv(f), admax(m), blessedvisky(m), Benita27(f), IamAkinzy, assemble, chaxking(m), mysterydude, hypertension(m), snezBaba, phemsie(m), deefem81, blaquebelle, goingape1, Noblequin(f), holicalpha(m), VanBommel(m), kachi7021(m), iyayip, kaka18, segsxpendable(m), klbakare(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), adedayourt(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19