Most of we ladies get approached by different calibers of men asking for our contacts ranging from the good, bad and ugly.



We definitely can't give out our digits to every tom, dick and harry that asks for it so my question is what is the best way of saying NO to some of these men that request for ur digits without being Rude, insulting or destroying their Ego? 3 Likes

Give them a nonexistent number or better still give them ur Friends(male esp) that way when they call and hear wrong number.you go rest 5 Likes

Tell them I lost my phone.



Give them fake number.



Tell them I'm married. 7 Likes

i give them my number, allov of them 9 Likes







So far i never had an encounter with such rude boiz asking my number..



So far i never had an encounter with such rude boiz asking my number..

But i chatted with few men who are so rude in the middle of the conversations...i juz hit the block botton without saying anything..stuppid ppol dont need further explanations

Tell them I lost my phone.





Give them fake number.





Ive tried the fake number thing but most of them will call it to confirm in ur presence?what will u do in that situation?

You tell them your phone is switched off.

So far i never had an encounter with such rude boiz asking my number..



But i chatted with few men who are so rude in the middle of the conversations...i juz hit the block botton without saying anything..stuppid ppol dont need further explanations

..

she's asking of the Ones tha do approach u ..not the ones u chat with .. or how do u block someone who walks up to u .. ..she's asking of the Ones tha do approach u ..not the ones u chat with .. or how do u block someone who walks up to u .. 26 Likes

0p maybe u should just be straight and tell them u don't give out ur number ..that's ur policy ..a real dude will respect that . or better still ..when de ask for urs .. u ask for their own ..and be like ..I'll call u. .. 30 Likes 2 Shares





This is what i do...



If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....

This is what i do...

If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....

I just ignore the calls and if you won't stop calling Oya o na to give the nearest boy let him pretend to be my boyfriend...

Until y'all clock 35 then you start creating threads on "how to tell my gateman man na man" or "ladies can you marry a blind cripple with cute dimples?" Pls continue forming superstars. I don't blame you, I blame the inventors of makeup, weaveon and other fake accessories that boosts your egos. I would love to see you do shakara with your real ugly faces and iya eko hair 88 Likes 6 Shares

so meaning they should give their numbers to every tom dick and harry interesting aint it.

Meaning they shouldn't sound so arrogant about it. I know some guys can be annoying when they pester girls like 5 year olds, but that doesn't mean they should refer to us like we're dirt. Anyway we have our revenge when we marry them sha

Most of we ladies get approached by different calibers of men asking for our contacts ranging from the good,bad and ugly.We definitely can't give out our digits to every tom,dick and harry that asks for it so my question is what is the best way of saying NO to some of these men that request for ur digits without being Rude,insultive or destroying their Ego?



woman.Leave our men alone. We don't need ya,ll woman.Leave our men alone. We don't need ya,ll 1 Like 1 Share

woman.Leave our men alone. We don't need ya,ll you can have the gay ones to yourself. you can have the gay ones to yourself. 1 Like

Until y'all clock 35 then you start creating threads on "how to tell my gateman man na man" or "ladies can you marry a blind cripple with cute dimples?" Pls continue forming superstars. I don't blame you, I blame the inventors of makeup, weaveon and other fake accessories that boosts your egos. I would love to see you do shakara with your real ugly faces and iya eko hair so you expect us to give our numbers out to every man that asks for it?? so you expect us to give our numbers out to every man that asks for it?? 1 Like

If u don't want to give ur digits for any reason it is very simple. U don't have to lie just say this "sorry I don't give my number out but if u don't mind I can give u my mail address.

If u don't want to give ur digits for any reason it is very simple. U don't have to lie just say this "sorry I don't give my number out but if u don't mind I can give u my mail address. some men are very persistent,they will demand for the phone number only even to the extent that they will follow you to your destination if possible,it's very embarrassing and I try so much to avoid being rude or insultive some men are very persistent,they will demand for the phone number only even to the extent that they will follow you to your destination if possible,it's very embarrassing and I try so much to avoid being rude or insultive

If you can't give, you nicely turn them down....But i have seen some very rude guys,some can even take it by force.......



This is what i do...



If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....

I just ignore the calls and if you won't stop calling Oya o na to give the nearest boy let him pretend to be my boyfriend... 5 Likes

Meaning they shouldn't sound so arrogant about it. I know some guys can be annoying when they pester girls like 5 year olds, but that doesn't mean they should refer to us like we're dirt. Anyway we have our revenge when we marry them sha[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]









No offence, but you sound like a teenager. I mean does this make any sense

some guys can be very annoying when it comes to this,demanding for the number like it's their birthright.Any man that knows his worth will back down the first instance the lady declines .

If you can't give, you nicely turn them down....But i have seen some very rude guys,some can even take it by force.......



This is what i do...



If i nicely refuse and you are so adamant about getting the number. I'll give it to you But it's when you call I'll tell you my phone is mine and i decide who and who not to talk to.....

I just ignore the calls and if you won't stop calling Oya o na to give the nearest boy let him pretend to be my boyfriend... Lol,nice one .I'll definitely try that out Lol,nice one .I'll definitely try that out 2 Likes

i think I like the second option,collect his number and delete it seconds after

Brownbarbie, tell him you are flattered that he is interested but you are not looking for a relationship or friendship at the moment, hence you are not able to share your number.



NB. Don't feel bad. I mean don't apologize. It's means that you feel sorry for him. 1 Like



You want to set me up right



Too many kids.. ..



Very obvious 1 Like

Ladies forming.... 3 Likes

am too handsome to be declined ....#shoot

i think I like the second option,collect his number and delete it seconds after ..



that's the Aim/p0int ..

..

..

..

until u see the guy entering his range rover about to drive off .. u start screaming

..that's the Aim/p0int ........until u see the guy entering his range rover about to drive off .. u start screamingWait! wait!! wait!! ..iv not saved the number ..

if i were u, i wil say 'luk mr. my line is nt an emergency line that i should be giving to pple.. hiss, then walk awt' is that hard girls matta don tire me oh! u no lyk person, y lie to themif i were u, i wil say 'luk mr. my line is nt an emergency line that i should be giving to pple.. hiss, then walk awt' is that hard

I only collect guys no 1 Like