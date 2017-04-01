₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by emefav: 7:39pm On Apr 04
Yes, coming after we reported earlier today that fans and family members of the top 5 Big Brother Naija housemates, are employing different strategies for their favourite housemate and loved one to win the competition, here's just another.
According to an Instagram user, Bisola's sister stormed Unilag today to share recharge cards to ready voters who will vote for her sister.
This is really a fierce battle.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by bkool7(m): 7:41pm On Apr 04
Game on!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by littlewonders: 7:41pm On Apr 04
Even my Governor is sharing recharge card to vote bisola in our village.
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by crazymommy(f): 7:42pm On Apr 04
littlewonders:misplaced priorities
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by southniyikaye(m): 7:43pm On Apr 04
emefav:the remaining five people,whosoever wins among them is ok with me.
But left to me,I love Marvis
So if efe wins,Marvis wins
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by SNOWCREAM(m): 7:46pm On Apr 04
Lol iZz ga gaan o
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by wurabecca(f): 7:48pm On Apr 04
Some students will still use that same card to vote Efe
base on logistics, If Efe no win that 25M-Mulla.
We gon Storm S.A
UNCLAD to protest
#Efe4dmoney
85 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by MJBOLT(m): 7:49pm On Apr 04
share all you want tboss is the winner
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Young03: 8:00pm On Apr 04
Na southeners remain for d house
well, i dont care if anyone wins
because i wont vote even am giving free recharge cards
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by yamunla(m): 8:01pm On Apr 04
.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Jodha(f): 8:12pm On Apr 04
wurabecca:
Based on approved logistics.. Yhur head dey there ghoon.. Ghoon..
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Jodha(f): 8:14pm On Apr 04
If she like make she share "head".. EFE all the way..
Bisola may come.. Second or third.. I care less..
EFE is the chosen one.. And recharge cards can't change that..
44 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by wurabecca(f): 8:20pm On Apr 04
Jodha:
Our Kidney dey connect!
DiA FATHER!!!!!!!!!!!!
28 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Jodha(f): 9:00pm On Apr 04
wurabecca:The connection.. Nah wireless connection
Dem no reach.. Taah..
Just dey chop the knuckle small.. Small.. Yhu too much..
18 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by BaesDiary: 9:32pm On Apr 04
Na wah o!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Garshyzee(m): 9:39pm On Apr 04
See girls forming agbero because of EFE
15 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Amberon: 10:32pm On Apr 04
shey you go trek go SA abi?
wurabecca:
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by auntysimbiat(f): 10:37pm On Apr 04
HMMM
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by KoladeKoded(m): 10:37pm On Apr 04
all d best oo
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Divay22(f): 10:38pm On Apr 04
Waffarians
Time to support our own
Base on logistic for the money
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by b3llo(m): 10:39pm On Apr 04
Team Efe all the way joor! Based on Logistics #B.O.L
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by ngwababe: 10:39pm On Apr 04
This thing must end one-day and we go breath fresh air for nairaland.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by maigemuu: 10:39pm On Apr 04
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by ipreach(m): 10:39pm On Apr 04
she has already failed
#EfeNation
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by aremed(m): 10:39pm On Apr 04
Efe is just blessed by God
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by ajoskele(m): 10:40pm On Apr 04
Nice strategy by Bisola's sis.
But for Efe matter, boys dey "die put"!
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by IYANGBALI: 10:40pm On Apr 04
If she like make she share money, nothing for bisola Miss gbokomi
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by LOGDAN(m): 10:40pm On Apr 04
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Chimaritoponcho: 10:40pm On Apr 04
E
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Kzealz(m): 10:41pm On Apr 04
And we are busy promoting something that will never add to the economic situation of the country... What have we done to ourselves.. Where is our morality? If anyone here can name what he or she have learnt so far from BBN..just one reasonable tin.. Den I guess am a fool for not following the trend...
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by bounty007(m): 10:41pm On Apr 04
BOSSNATION..
We no dey make noise.. we don survive eviction. Eight( no be here.
Is a workover on Sunday.. keep voting.
Tboss for the mulla..
Na empty drums sabi sound pass.. Every vote must count..
No be mouth.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by NLProblemChild(m): 10:41pm On Apr 04
They are waiting for her in Lasu o
