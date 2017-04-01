₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,275 members, 3,459,125 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 01:27 AM

BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards (18635 Views)

BBNaija: Bisola Switches To Balley While TTT Slept & Got People Hating On Her / BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured / Throwback Pics Of BBNaija Bisola Wit Iyanya At 1st Ever MTN Project Fame In 2008 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by emefav: 7:39pm On Apr 04
Yes, coming after we reported earlier today that fans and family members of the top 5 Big Brother Naija housemates, are employing different strategies for their favourite housemate and loved one to win the competition, here's just another.

According to an Instagram user, Bisola's sister stormed Unilag today to share recharge cards to ready voters who will vote for her sister.

This is really a fierce battle.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-bisolas-sister-storms-unilag-to.html

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by bkool7(m): 7:41pm On Apr 04
Game on!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by littlewonders: 7:41pm On Apr 04
Even my Governor is sharing recharge card to vote bisola in our village.

7 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by crazymommy(f): 7:42pm On Apr 04
littlewonders:
Even my Governor is sharing recharge card to vote bisola in our village.
misplaced priorities

55 Likes 3 Shares

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by southniyikaye(m): 7:43pm On Apr 04
emefav:
Yes, coming after we reported earlier today that fans and family members of the top 5 Big Brother Naija housemates, are employing different strategies for their favourite housemate and loved one to win the competition, here's just another.

According to an Instagram user, Bisola's sister stormed Unilag today to share recharge cards to ready voters who will vote for her sister.

This is really a fierce battle.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-bisolas-sister-storms-unilag-to.html

Lalaticlala
the remaining five people,whosoever wins among them is ok with me.
But left to me,I love Marvis
So if efe wins,Marvis wins

9 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by SNOWCREAM(m): 7:46pm On Apr 04
Lol iZz ga gaan o grin
Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by wurabecca(f): 7:48pm On Apr 04
Some students will still use that same card to vote Efe cool
base on logistics, If Efe no win that 25M-Mulla.
We gon Storm S.A
UNCLAD to protest tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue

#Efe4dmoney

85 Likes 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by MJBOLT(m): 7:49pm On Apr 04
share all you want tboss is the winnergrin

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Young03: 8:00pm On Apr 04
Na southeners remain for d house

well, i dont care if anyone wins
because i wont vote even am giving free recharge cards
Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by yamunla(m): 8:01pm On Apr 04
.
Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Jodha(f): 8:12pm On Apr 04
wurabecca:
Some students will still use that same card to vote Efe cool
base on logistics, If Efe no win that 25M-Mulla.
We gon Storm S.A
UNCLAD to protest tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue

#Efe4dmoney

Based on approved logistics.. Yhur head dey there ghoon.. Ghoon.. cool cool

51 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Jodha(f): 8:14pm On Apr 04
If she like make she share "head".. EFE all the way..

Bisola may come.. Second or third.. I care less..

EFE is the chosen one.. And recharge cards can't change that..

44 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by wurabecca(f): 8:20pm On Apr 04
Jodha:


Based on approved logistics.. Yhur head dey there ghoon.. Ghoon.. cool cool

Our Kidney dey connect!
DiA FATHER!!!!!!!!!!!!

28 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Jodha(f): 9:00pm On Apr 04
wurabecca:


Our Kidney dey connect!
DiA FATHER!!!!!!!!!!!!
The connection.. Nah wireless connection cool
Dem no reach.. Taah..

Just dey chop the knuckle small.. Small.. Yhu too much..

18 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by BaesDiary: 9:32pm On Apr 04
Na wah o!

cheesy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Garshyzee(m): 9:39pm On Apr 04
See girls forming agbero because of EFE undecided

15 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Amberon: 10:32pm On Apr 04
shey you go trek go SA abi?
wurabecca:
Some students will still use that same card to vote Efe cool
base on logistics, If Efe no win that 25M-Mulla.
We gon Storm S.A
UNCLAD to protest tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue

#Efe4dmoney

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by auntysimbiat(f): 10:37pm On Apr 04
HMMM
Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by KoladeKoded(m): 10:37pm On Apr 04
all d best oo
Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Divay22(f): 10:38pm On Apr 04
Waffarians cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Time to support our own


Base on logistic for the money

8 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by b3llo(m): 10:39pm On Apr 04
Team Efe all the way joor! Based on Logistics #B.O.L

5 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by ngwababe: 10:39pm On Apr 04
This thing must end one-day and we go breath fresh air for nairaland.

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by maigemuu: 10:39pm On Apr 04
In our quest to provide succour and ease of life after years of meritorious services to the aged, we have detailed a plan to provide "salary for life" for those about retiring, just retired within 2 years or those within the age retirement bracket in the private and public sector. This plan is such that would make the retiree meet up with home,children,family demands with ease. The retiree would live life as though he or she were still in active service.

Who we are:
We are a firm committed to sustainable development poised to deliver best services to our teeming clients and delivering superior performance

How do I earn:
Do you know anyone who is just about retiring, just retired within 2 year space, planning retirement after life, then you stand to earn big from every referral to us.

The reward is such that can fetch you N50,000:00 earning minimum based on our terms and conditions. There is no limit to what you can earn
To learn more, please call/chat Funmi on 08085108953
Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by ipreach(m): 10:39pm On Apr 04
she has already failed

#EfeNation

9 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by aremed(m): 10:39pm On Apr 04
Efe is just blessed by God

10 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by ajoskele(m): 10:40pm On Apr 04
Nice strategy by Bisola's sis.
But for Efe matter, boys dey "die put"!

10 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by IYANGBALI: 10:40pm On Apr 04
If she like make she share money, nothing for bisola Miss gbokomi

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by LOGDAN(m): 10:40pm On Apr 04
cool

6 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Chimaritoponcho: 10:40pm On Apr 04
E
Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by Kzealz(m): 10:41pm On Apr 04
And we are busy promoting something that will never add to the economic situation of the country... What have we done to ourselves.. Where is our morality? If anyone here can name what he or she have learnt so far from BBN..just one reasonable tin.. Den I guess am a fool for not following the trend...

8 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by bounty007(m): 10:41pm On Apr 04
BOSSNATION..

We no dey make noise.. we don survive eviction. Eight(cool no be here.

Is a workover on Sunday.. keep voting.

Tboss for the mulla..

Na empty drums sabi sound pass.. Every vote must count..
No be mouth.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards by NLProblemChild(m): 10:41pm On Apr 04
They are waiting for her in Lasu o

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

DJ Switch Wins Glo X Factor [PHOTOS] / Nigerian Movie Stars / See Comedy Skits I Shot With My Infinix Hot Note!

Viewing this topic: Bamesto(m), Carshopper(m), donpapachi(m), excondido(m), Ajawuihevictor, aleguce, Goldmaxx(m), Prinselvic(f), danla44(m), keyobi, louie3(m) and 22 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.