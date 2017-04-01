Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Bisola's Sister At UNILAG To Share Recharge Cards (18635 Views)

According to an Instagram user, Bisola's sister stormed Unilag today to share recharge cards to ready voters who will vote for her sister.



This is really a fierce battle.



Game on! 3 Likes 1 Share

Even my Governor is sharing recharge card to vote bisola in our village. 7 Likes

littlewonders:

Even my Governor is sharing recharge card to vote bisola in our village. misplaced priorities misplaced priorities 55 Likes 3 Shares

emefav:

Lalaticlala the remaining five people,whosoever wins among them is ok with me.

But left to me,I love Marvis

So if efe wins,Marvis wins the remaining five people,whosoever wins among them is ok with me.But left to me,I love MarvisSo if efe wins,Marvis wins 9 Likes

Lol iZz ga gaan o



base on logistics, If Efe no win that 25M-Mulla. We gon Storm S.A UNCLAD to protest



#Efe4dmoney Some students will still use that same card to vote Efebase on logistics, If Efe no win that 25M-Mulla.We gon Storm S.AUNCLAD to protest#Efe4dmoney 85 Likes 2 Shares

share all you want tboss is the winner 2 Likes

Na southeners remain for d house



well, i dont care if anyone wins

because i wont vote even am giving free recharge cards

wurabecca:



Based on approved logistics.. Yhur head dey there ghoon.. Ghoon.. Based on approved logistics.. Yhur head dey there ghoon.. Ghoon.. 51 Likes 1 Share

If she like make she share "head".. EFE all the way..



Bisola may come.. Second or third.. I care less..



EFE is the chosen one.. And recharge cards can't change that.. 44 Likes

Jodha:





Based on approved logistics.. Yhur head dey there ghoon.. Ghoon..

Our Kidney dey connect!

DiA FATHER!!!!!!!!!!!! 28 Likes

wurabecca:





Our Kidney dey connect!

DiA FATHER!!!!!!!!!!!! The connection.. Nah wireless connection

Dem no reach.. Taah..



Just dey chop the knuckle small.. Small.. Yhu too much.. The connection.. Nah wireless connectionDem no reach.. Taah..Just dey chop the knuckle small.. Small.. Yhu too much.. 18 Likes





Na wah o! 1 Like 1 Share

See girls forming agbero because of EFE 15 Likes

HMMM

all d best oo



Time to support our own





Base on logistic for the money WaffariansTime to support our ownBase on logistic for the money 8 Likes

Team Efe all the way joor! Based on Logistics #B.O.L 5 Likes

This thing must end one-day and we go breath fresh air for nairaland. 3 Likes

she has already failed



#EfeNation 9 Likes

Efe is just blessed by God 10 Likes

Nice strategy by Bisola's sis.

But for Efe matter, boys dey "die put"! 10 Likes

If she like make she share money, nothing for bisola Miss gbokomi 3 Likes

6 Likes

And we are busy promoting something that will never add to the economic situation of the country... What have we done to ourselves.. Where is our morality? If anyone here can name what he or she have learnt so far from BBN..just one reasonable tin.. Den I guess am a fool for not following the trend... 8 Likes





We no dey make noise.. we don survive eviction. Eight( no be here.



Is a workover on Sunday.. keep voting.



Tboss for the mulla..



Na empty drums sabi sound pass.. Every vote must count..

No be mouth. BOSSNATION..We no dey make noise.. we don survive eviction. Eight(no be here.Is a workover on Sunday.. keep voting.Tboss for the mulla..Na empty drums sabi sound pass.. Every vote must count..No be mouth. 5 Likes 1 Share