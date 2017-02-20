₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has suspended three senior Prisons officers, CP Peter Yeni Tenkwa, DCP Abubakar Abaka and SP John Bukar indicted for their complicity in the issuance of unauthorised medical report on Bala Ngelari, the former Governor of Adamawa State serving a 5 year jail term in Yola prison.
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
If this is true then those officers need to be punished
If this is true then those officers need to be punished
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Wasted yrs of service. ..
Wasted yrs of service. ..
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by Islie: 8:56pm
Someone has to be the fall guy for that fabrication....
And these where the people, corruption in high places
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by hardywaltz(m): 10:17pm
No nonsense PMB
Hope my fellow Igbo brothers can see how PMB treats his fellow Northerner so let there be no protest when such is meted out to any lawless Igbo public official.
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by danasjoe1: 10:17pm
Everything about Nigeria is fantastically corrupt even the presidency is never a Saint.. Argue with me and watch amadioha n sango crush ur left ball.
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Only suspension?
Only suspension?
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by quiverfull(m): 10:20pm
The level of corruption in this country is mind-boggling. Only God can help reverse the rot.
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by bounty007(m): 10:20pm
APC always looking for scape goat.. over dia incompetence.
Wuruwuru people..
Still on still na dem dem..
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by Ishilove: 10:24pm
I hope the Ngilari of a man has been rearrested and re-imprisoned? All these are just diversionary tactics
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by dfrost: 10:27pm
Bunch of jokers. Kai! The drama in Nigeria alone is enough to make movie producers worldwide to be on their toes.
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by dfrost: 10:28pm
Ishilove:
My same thought before they turn the officials to scapegoats. The post did not say anything about the man. SMH for Nigeria .
Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release
Abeg go borrow sense. Wat apc has to do with diz again
bounty007:
Abeg go borrow sense. Wat apc has to do with diz again
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by Ishilove: 10:30pm
dfrost:In a sane country the people responsible will be arrested while the convict taken back into custody. Nigeria is a disgrace and i'm just tired. These are the days I wish someone will take a gun and waste these bastards
|Re: FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release by bounty007(m): 10:32pm
easyfem:
Bros no vex say I no get oh.. methink say na dem d rule us.. Abi prisons don different from our executive.
Anyway shey make I borrow yours naa..
People dey o
