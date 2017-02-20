Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Suspends 3 Prisons Officers Over Ngilari's Release (2788 Views)

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has suspended three senior Prisons officers, CP Peter Yeni Tenkwa, DCP Abubakar Abaka and SP John Bukar indicted for their complicity in the issuance of unauthorised medical report on Bala Ngelari, the former Governor of Adamawa State serving a 5 year jail term in Yola prison.



The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prisons Service, Francis Enobore disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Trust on Tuesday.



He said the letter dated 3rd April, 2017 and signed by the Director / Secretary of the Board, Mr. Sunday Dan Ogu, approved the suspension of the officers pending the outcome of all necessary investigations into the matter.



Enobore said a new Controller and officer in-charge have been posted to take over the state command and Yola prison respectively including a medical doctor to oversee the prison clinic.



He said the officers have since resumed duties.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/fg-suspends-3-prisons-officers-over-ngelari-s-release/192138.html

ok

True

STORY

If this is true then those officers need to be punished

Wasted yrs of service. ..

Someone has to be the fall guy for that fabrication....













And these where the people, corruption in high places

can I smoke weed?

) Ki lo kan mi?? (wetin concern me

Ok

dejonathan:

Ki lo kan mi?? (wetin concern me ) Abi oh, make i help you with the picshuree Abi oh, make i help you with the picshuree

No nonsense PMB

Hope my fellow Igbo brothers can see how PMB treats his fellow Northerner so let there be no protest when such is meted out to any lawless Igbo public official.

Everything about Nigeria is fantastically corrupt even the presidency is never a Saint.. Argue with me and watch amadioha n sango crush ur left ball.

It is well.

Correct!

Only suspension?

The level of corruption in this country is mind-boggling. Only God can help reverse the rot.





Wuruwuru people..



Still on still na dem dem.. APC always looking for scape goat.. over dia incompetence.Wuruwuru people..Still on still na dem dem.. 1 Like

Waskolo:

can I smoke weed? ahbeg comman take one tie jare this country problem too much ahbeg comman take one tie jare this country problem too much

That is their way

I hope the Ngilari of a man has been rearrested and re-imprisoned? All these are just diversionary tactics

Bunch of jokers. Kai! The drama in Nigeria alone is enough to make movie producers worldwide to be on their toes.

Ishilove:

I hope the Ngilari of a man has been rearrested and re-imprisoned? All these are just diversionary tactics

My same thought before they turn the officials to scapegoats. The post did not say anything about the man. SMH for Nigeria . My same thought before they turn the officials to scapegoats. The post did not say anything about the man. SMH for Nigeria

bounty007:

APC always looking for scape goat.. over dia incompetence.



Wuruwuru people..



Still on still na dem dem..





Abeg go borrow sense. Wat apc has to do with diz again Abeg go borrow sense. Wat apc has to do with diz again

dfrost:





My same thought before they turn the officials to scapegoats. The post did not say anything about the man. SMH for Nigeria . In a sane country the people responsible will be arrested while the convict taken back into custody. Nigeria is a disgrace and i'm just tired. These are the days I wish someone will take a gun and waste these bastards In a sane country the people responsible will be arrested while the convict taken back into custody. Nigeria is a disgrace and i'm just tired. These are the days I wish someone will take a gun and waste these bastards