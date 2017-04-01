₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Daminaj1(f): 8:43am
Nigerian Rapper Iceprince has publicly declared his support for Delta Born Jos raised contestant Efe.
IcePrince thinks Efe should win 'Based on Logistics'. As a man so that he can take care of the women around him (A lot of women will find this opinion sexist).
He also said Marvis is cool and he would like to be friends with her when the show is over. TBoss was not left out of the compliments as the rapper says 'She lights up his screen'.
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/bbnaija-iceprince-zamani-support-efe.html
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Daminaj1(f): 8:43am
More Tweets.
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by sinaj(f): 8:47am
Wehdonesir!
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by hungryboy(m): 8:49am
Tell me why we should join you in supporting Efe and you are telling us That “it's based on logistics “
Ice prince, you well so?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Lamzee(m): 8:50am
Everybody loves Efe... Anyway, Bisola for the money
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Smellymouth: 8:59am
Based on logistics..
IgweEfe aka CaptainNeeplez aka MrLogistics aka StreetKid..
Street is winning.. Street ti take over tucking in ko jawo mo.
Izzit ma fault!?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by CaroLyner(f): 9:14am
Enough of telling us who these celebs are supporting.
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by MJBOLT(m): 9:28am
he wants to be friends with marvis
Oga park go left, she lights up ya screen or you wanna bang her
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by jimi4us: 10:11am
ok
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by suzan404(f): 10:40am
TeamEfe
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:42am
Kk... As he be say he no get hit again make u just dey follow up with bb9ja
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Dharnchuks: 10:42am
Lands for Sale...
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by otijah2: 10:43am
Abeg how many likes for EFE
34 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by henrydadon(m): 10:43am
overhyped efe..
i cant wait for y'all to be dissapointed when he comes out.
this nigga has notin to offer..absolutely noting..i wonder how y'all cant see this..high time we stop celebrating mediocrity.
if you ask any self acclaim efe fan why they like him so much..they will tell you that it because he is "REAL"..rubbish...i was watching the show last week and efe was boring as hell.am a warri guy my self..am not hating..just stating the obvious.efe just a mediocre every day nigga.
give that money to debbie rise that girl need that money more than anyone there.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by ekems2017(f): 10:43am
Fake friend.
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by tspun(m): 10:43am
the science way Efe run I swear he strong die.
Base on logistics its either Efe or no winner.
If Efe no win, Big Brother should just declare the final inconclusive because the entire Africans day observe
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by damton(m): 10:44am
Okay o
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Zabilon007(m): 10:44am
Efe.... Hit like
Bisola.... Hit share
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:44am
Efe is the winner
13 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by sugarbelly: 10:45am
awww
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by BigBrother9ja: 10:45am
ALL THESE USELESS SUPPORTS WON'T CHANGE THE FACT THAT EFE WON'T WIN THE SHOW.
FÛCK THE STREET
He can only take the second place...
Quote me anywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Zaheertyler(m): 10:45am
Efe must win
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Zabilon007(m): 10:45am
jimi4us:He who runs from a fight, lives to fight another day.
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by nobodysmanrob(m): 10:45am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Oyind18: 10:45am
otijah2:OYO
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Laveda(f): 10:45am
Based on logistics, Ice Prince get sense
Efe for the money
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by Brownbarbie97(f): 10:45am
It seems like some celebs are now using Efe to remain relevant.This is someone that they wouldn't have looked at twice before his new found fame,later some pple will start asking "what's the use of this bbn crap sef"?im sure y'all already know the answers now.
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by libertyfather(m): 10:45am
What is bbnaija? No money to subscribe anyway
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by ipreach(m): 10:45am
#TeamEfe
#EfeNation
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by OsitaJustice: 10:45am
Based on the logistics on ground, I think efe will emerge...
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis by EmekaBlue(m): 10:46am
So dem dey shoot from SA our glory land and unable still dry watch
