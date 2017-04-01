Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Ice Prince Supports Efe, Wants To Be Friends With Marvis (7262 Views)

IcePrince thinks Efe should win 'Based on Logistics'. As a man so that he can take care of the women around him (A lot of women will find this opinion sexist).



He also said Marvis is cool and he would like to be friends with her when the show is over. TBoss was not left out of the compliments as the rapper says 'She lights up his screen'.



More Tweets.

Tell me why we should join you in supporting Efe and you are telling us That “it's based on logistics “

Everybody loves Efe... Anyway, Bisola for the money 5 Likes





IgweEfe aka CaptainNeeplez aka MrLogistics aka StreetKid..



Street is winning.. Street ti take over tucking in ko jawo mo.



IgweEfe aka CaptainNeeplez aka MrLogistics aka StreetKid..

Street is winning.. Street ti take over tucking in ko jawo mo.

Izzit ma fault!

Enough of telling us who these celebs are supporting.

he wants to be friends with marvis



Oga park go left, she lights up ya screen or you wanna bang her

Kk... As he be say he no get hit again make u just dey follow up with bb9ja



Abeg how many likes for EFE 34 Likes

overhyped efe..



i cant wait for y'all to be dissapointed when he comes out.



this nigga has notin to offer..absolutely noting..i wonder how y'all cant see this..high time we stop celebrating mediocrity.



if you ask any self acclaim efe fan why they like him so much..they will tell you that it because he is "REAL"..rubbish...i was watching the show last week and efe was boring as hell.am a warri guy my self..am not hating..just stating the obvious.efe just a mediocre every day nigga.



give that money to debbie rise that girl need that money more than anyone there. 12 Likes 1 Share

Fake friend.

the science way Efe run I swear he strong die.



Base on logistics its either Efe or no winner.



If Efe no win, Big Brother should just declare the final inconclusive because the entire Africans day observe 6 Likes

Efe.... Hit like

Efe.... Hit like

Bisola.... Hit share

Efe is the winner 13 Likes

FÛCK THE STREET



He can only take the second place...







Quote me anywhere. ALL THESE USELESS SUPPORTS WON'T CHANGE THE FACT THAT EFE WON'T WIN THE SHOW.FÛCK THE STREETHe can only take the second place...Quote me anywhere. 2 Likes

Efe must win 8 Likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjYKAOrN7xI 2 Likes 1 Share

Efe for the money Based on logistics, Ice Prince get senseEfe for the money 8 Likes

It seems like some celebs are now using Efe to remain relevant.This is someone that they wouldn't have looked at twice before his new found fame,later some pple will start asking "what's the use of this bbn crap sef"?im sure y'all already know the answers now. 4 Likes

#TeamEfe

#EfeNation 7 Likes

Based on the logistics on ground, I think efe will emerge... 3 Likes