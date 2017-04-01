₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,650 members, 3,460,316 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 02:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms (7779 Views)
Buhari Advertises For Sale Of 2 Presidential Jets As Crisis Hits Economy (Pics) / Anambra Marks Houses For Demolition As 1 Dies, 10 Hospitalised / Do Not Accept Governor Fayose's Food, Rams - Imams Tell Ekiti Muslims (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by Statsocial: 10:23am
By Rotimi Ojomoyela
Ado-Ekiti—There was palpable tension in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, yesterday, as Muslim faithful protested proposed demolition of mosques built within the premises of petrol stations across the state.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/crisis-looms-ekiti-muslims-protest-mosques-demolition/
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by Jokerman(m): 10:56am
How can you build a mosque near a petrol station??
Wetin unu wan do there??
14 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by sarrki(m): 11:01am
Op rephrase your topic
Nothing like crisis looms in the land of omoluabi
Be it Christian, Muslim or traditionalist
We don't discriminate
We are all one
Ile Karo ojire onibaje
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:04am
since the days of prophet muhhamed, they keep causing wahala
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by vedaxcool(m): 11:17am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Please have this don't leave it in the bathroom next time...
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by vedaxcool(m): 11:24am
worshippers can contract cancer from the radioactive emissions from the petrol station
But Many petrol stations actually have cafeterias where people eat, I guess they all have cancer today? Sad fayose putrid stewpidity is communicable to people who work with him. It is simple if the mosque was built without a permit then just say so instead of lying using health hazard.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by sarrki(m): 11:27am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Why do you always feel your religion is supreme over others?
What proof do you have aside the holy book
Same holy book that instructs us to love our neighborh as ourselves
Also to buttress my point futher he said in Jeremiah 32:27 that behold I am the Lord of all flesh
You need to grow past all this
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:28am
sarrki:wetin i do again
4 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:28am
vedaxcool:is it your religion ?
2 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by dlondonbadboy: 11:29am
sarrki:
LOL
You are either ignorant, a liar or both.
11 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by sarrki(m): 11:30am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Bro we need to tolerate and show love to the faith
As our Lord preached
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by sarrki(m): 11:35am
dlondonbadboy:
You won't understand cause you are not one
It thrives in your own place
No room for it here
Come Christmasor easter time you won't know Muslim from Christian
During sallah same thing
Osuna osogbo festival is another example
2 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by BLACKdagger: 12:59pm
.
Yoruba muslims!
11 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by BLACKdagger: 12:59pm
N
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by amiibaby(f): 1:00pm
Hmmmmmmmmmm
Next
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by Ngasky(m): 1:00pm
Muslims unlike xtians don't pray weekly. We pray 5 times every single day. No matter what we are doing once it is time to pray we must pray unfailingly.
Not only petrol stations any place 4-5 muslims converge we must have an avenue to pray when the time approaches.
Talking about safety that's good but are they going to demolish the shops in the filling stations? And for cancer those petrol attendants were they killed by years of cancer radiation?
5 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by BruzMoney(m): 1:01pm
hmm
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by GloriaNinja(f): 1:03pm
They should also come and demolish the one near my street, they disturb me with their annoying voice all the time, especially early in the morning when am enjoying my sleep.
6 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by snika: 1:03pm
Abubakar Shekau is greater than Awolowo, Abiola, Tinubu and Oduduwa.
5 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by weedtheweeds: 1:04pm
Where have these protesters been since Muslims have been killing Christians? They insidiously act as if they have been deaf to current affairs. They Imams never speak against any terror attacks on Christians. They rejoice within themselves, encourage and financially support it. Do you notice that all our Muslim lawmakers never speaks out against the Fulani herdsmen attacks or raise a motion to put a stop to Islamic terror in the country? It is political and backed by religion. Has our president ever visited any location where the Fulani herdsmen or the Islamic terrorists attacked? Has he out of humanity come to address victims or affected families? If you attack one Muslim, they will troop out and call it oppression but they keep killing Christians at will. If Christians attack them in one day, they will fall like manure to the ground. Cowards!!
I doubt if they have forgotten what Israel as a country did to them in 1967. All they want is to dominate the world and convert or kill infidels. They are never content in their own space. They want to come into your own country or space and dictate the law. Yoruba Muslims forget that they are classified inferior to Hausa Muslims LOL. In turn, Arabs look down on African Muslims and treat them as slaves.
They will not permit Christians to build churches in their territories, yet they want to build mosques everywhere and blow the speakers in people's ears with their call for prayers. I used to think their prayers were Friday alone, now they operate even on Sunday.
Let us just get this straight, if they do not want Christians, then let all the Muslims move to the north and into the Sambisa forest to build their mosques. Muslims are known as barbarians and Touaregs. They are vicious attackers who attack cowardly without confrontations.
When they kill they try to sweep it under the carpet. In their religion, you can hardly talk or expose the evil. In Saudi Arabia, some Islamic civil group sprung in the early 2000's to protest the evil going on in their religion but they were all hanged. Any Muslim who speaks against Islam is killed instantly. You cannot question the religion or acts in the religion.
Koran 2:191 "Slay the unbelievers wherever you find them."
Koran 3:28 "Muslims must not take the infidels as friends."
Koran 3:85 "Any religion other than Islam is not acceptable."
Koran 5:33 "Maim and crucify the infidels if they criticize Islam".
Koran 8:12 "Terrorize and behead those that believe in scriptures other than the Koran."
Koran 8:60 "Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels."
Koran 8:65 "The unbelievers are stupid; urge all Muslims to fight them."
Koran 9:5 "When the opportunity arises kill the infidels wherever you find them."
Koran 9:30 "The Jews and Christians are perverts, fight them."
Koran 9:123 "Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood."
Koran 22:19 "Punish the unbelievers with garments of fire, hooked iron rods, boiling water, melt their skin and bellies".
Koran 47:4 "Do not hanker for peace with the infidels; behead them when you catch them.
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by ajoskele(m): 1:04pm
It is even for their own safety.. Let them bulldoze both the religious houses and the filling stations.
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by babdap: 1:05pm
FAYOSE should have learnt from his mentor Donald John Trump that any attempt to frustrate Islam would be resisted.
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by arsenic33(m): 1:05pm
I saw them protesting yesterday. Meanwhile, battle between NURTW and NURTE has gone bloody. From Oja Oba to Ijigbo junction has been besieged as there is no vehicular movement in this area of Ado-Ekiti. The battle is happening now live. Police no even get mind near them as dem dey far dey watch dem
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by Swegzfreak: 1:06pm
Ok o
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by wayceguy(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by Guyman02: 1:07pm
.
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by Sultty(m): 1:07pm
Common sense is needed here, it's called a filling station and not a praying station it's only inappropriate and unfortunate if nothing is done about it. this should be adopted in those filling stations in kaduna and kano
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by ekensi01(m): 1:07pm
they want to use that means to be creating bombs thank God the people notice it.
|Re: Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms by Tundeobama(m): 1:08pm
Who is sponsoring this mosque inside petrol station and government made the best decision.Yoruba is one even if church is inside petrol station we will bring it down
"jonathan’s Phone Call To Obasanjo And Babangida Over “fool.” Saga / Senators, Representatives And Academic Qualifications. / Mimiko Is Transforming Ondo State.
Viewing this topic: ofoka, Atanskenny, domaindivine(m), BABATEE251(m), docsholz(m), Pivot, thwarrior72, bharyhour15, dokkitaa(m), QUICKMOVE, ibrosegife, Sebosede(f), invectives(m), jamsman, matrixme(m), vibeskartel101, Alfranco(m), Pillars1(m), seansage(m), emi14, Sainttops(m), tspouse, Acidosis(m), Ray333(m), Ujuhot(f), ralphmi(m), Emu4life(m), Treasure17(m), geosegun(m), Vicolan, ThinkSmarter(m), mikaeli(m), kolafolabi(m), yung7(m), femibig(m), rakabuba001(m), RockHard, alfarouq(m), MayElEvEn(m), Horus(m), akinszz, darkhorizon, LOGDAN(m), Slynonny(m), Yorubaangel(m), cosmatika(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16