Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Muslims Protest Mosque Demolition As Crisis Looms (7779 Views)

Buhari Advertises For Sale Of 2 Presidential Jets As Crisis Hits Economy (Pics) / Anambra Marks Houses For Demolition As 1 Dies, 10 Hospitalised / Do Not Accept Governor Fayose's Food, Rams - Imams Tell Ekiti Muslims (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









Ado-Ekiti—There was palpable tension in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, yesterday, as Muslim faithful protested proposed demolition of mosques built within the premises of petrol stations across the state.



The government’s action is starting with a petrol station built by one Alhaji Suleman Akinbami, the Secretary of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, at Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti.



The Muslims under the aegis of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, NACOMYO, described the government action as an attempt to oppress them. The mosque, according to them , was built by a petrol dealer, within the premises of his petrol station in Adebayo and donated to Muslim community.



However, the Commissioner for Lands, Mr Taiye Otitoju, dismissed the insinuation that the demolition was targeted at any person or religious organisation, saying; “It was done to save lives. How can anybody get approval to build a petrol station and later build a religious centre inside it. This is not about mosques, churches too will be pulled down if found at such locations.



“Government took the decision because of the fire outbreak at a petrol filling station in Ado-Ekiti and we want to ensure that few people converge at or around petrol stations.



“We have to notify the people affected and we have done that. It is also noteworthy that these people applied for the construction of petrol filling stations and building a place of worship there may not be necessary.”



It was gathered that the Commissioner for Lands, had visited the mosque at about 5pm on Monday and marked it for demolition, on the premise that worshippers can contract cancer from the radioactive emissions from the petrol station.



The protesting Muslim youths marched from the Central mosque at Oja Oba to Odo Ado Area to brief the Chief Imam of

Ekiti State, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere before taking a detour and moved to the palace of Ewi, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and Adebayo area, where the mosque was located.



Addressing the protesters, the Grand Imam assured that he would continue to liaise with government for peaceful resolution of the issue.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/crisis-looms-ekiti-muslims-protest-mosques-demolition/ By Rotimi Ojomoyela

How can you build a mosque near a petrol station??



Wetin unu wan do there?? 14 Likes

Op rephrase your topic



Nothing like crisis looms in the land of omoluabi



Be it Christian, Muslim or traditionalist





We don't discriminate



We are all one



Ile Karo ojire onibaje 22 Likes 1 Share

since the days of prophet muhhamed, they keep causing wahala 21 Likes 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:

since the days of prophet muhhamed, they keep causing wahala





Please have this don't leave it in the bathroom next time... Please have this don't leave it in the bathroom next time... 21 Likes 3 Shares

worshippers can contract cancer from the radioactive emissions from the petrol station



But Many petrol stations actually have cafeterias where people eat, I guess they all have cancer today? Sad fayose putrid stewpidity is communicable to people who work with him. It is simple if the mosque was built without a permit then just say so instead of lying using health hazard. But Many petrol stations actually have cafeterias where people eat, I guess they all have cancer today? Sad fayose putrid stewpidity is communicable to people who work with him. It is simple if the mosque was built without a permit then just say so instead of lying using health hazard. 18 Likes 3 Shares

CROWNWEALTH019:

since the days of prophet muhhamed, they keep causing wahala



Why do you always feel your religion is supreme over others?



What proof do you have aside the holy book



Same holy book that instructs us to love our neighborh as ourselves



Also to buttress my point futher he said in Jeremiah 32:27 that behold I am the Lord of all flesh



You need to grow past all this Why do you always feel your religion is supreme over others?What proof do you have aside the holy bookSame holy book that instructs us to love our neighborh as ourselvesAlso to buttress my point futher he said in Jeremiah 32:27 that behold I am the Lord of all fleshYou need to grow past all this 7 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:







Why do you always feel your religion is supreme over others?



What proof do you have aside the holy book



Same holy book that instructs us to love our neighborh as ourselves



Also to buttress my point futher he said in Jeremiah 32:27 that behold I am the Lord of all flesh



You need to grow past all this wetin i do again wetin i do again 4 Likes

vedaxcool:









Please have this don't leave it in the bathroom next time... is it your religion ? is it your religion 2 Likes

sarrki:

Op rephrase your topic



Nothing like crisis looms in the land of omoluabi



Be it Christian, Muslim or traditionalist





We don't discriminate



We are all one



Ile Karo ojire onibaje

LOL



You are either ignorant, a liar or both. LOLYou are either ignorant, a liar or both. 11 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



wetin i do again

Bro we need to tolerate and show love to the faith



As our Lord preached Bro we need to tolerate and show love to the faithAs our Lord preached

dlondonbadboy:





LOL



You are either ignorant, a liar or both.





You won't understand cause you are not one



It thrives in your own place



No room for it here



Come Christmasor easter time you won't know Muslim from Christian



During sallah same thing



Osuna osogbo festival is another example You won't understand cause you are not oneIt thrives in your own placeNo room for it hereCome Christmasor easter time you won't know Muslim from ChristianDuring sallah same thingOsuna osogbo festival is another example 2 Likes

.

Yoruba muslims! Yoruba muslims! 11 Likes

N

Hmmmmmmmmmm













Next

Muslims unlike xtians don't pray weekly. We pray 5 times every single day. No matter what we are doing once it is time to pray we must pray unfailingly.

Not only petrol stations any place 4-5 muslims converge we must have an avenue to pray when the time approaches.

Talking about safety that's good but are they going to demolish the shops in the filling stations? And for cancer those petrol attendants were they killed by years of cancer radiation? 5 Likes

hmm

They should also come and demolish the one near my street, they disturb me with their annoying voice all the time, especially early in the morning when am enjoying my sleep. 6 Likes

Abubakar Shekau is greater than Awolowo, Abiola, Tinubu and Oduduwa. 5 Likes

Where have these protesters been since Muslims have been killing Christians? They insidiously act as if they have been deaf to current affairs. They Imams never speak against any terror attacks on Christians. They rejoice within themselves, encourage and financially support it. Do you notice that all our Muslim lawmakers never speaks out against the Fulani herdsmen attacks or raise a motion to put a stop to Islamic terror in the country? It is political and backed by religion. Has our president ever visited any location where the Fulani herdsmen or the Islamic terrorists attacked? Has he out of humanity come to address victims or affected families? If you attack one Muslim, they will troop out and call it oppression but they keep killing Christians at will. If Christians attack them in one day, they will fall like manure to the ground. Cowards!!



I doubt if they have forgotten what Israel as a country did to them in 1967. All they want is to dominate the world and convert or kill infidels. They are never content in their own space. They want to come into your own country or space and dictate the law. Yoruba Muslims forget that they are classified inferior to Hausa Muslims LOL. In turn, Arabs look down on African Muslims and treat them as slaves.

They will not permit Christians to build churches in their territories, yet they want to build mosques everywhere and blow the speakers in people's ears with their call for prayers. I used to think their prayers were Friday alone, now they operate even on Sunday.

Let us just get this straight, if they do not want Christians, then let all the Muslims move to the north and into the Sambisa forest to build their mosques. Muslims are known as barbarians and Touaregs. They are vicious attackers who attack cowardly without confrontations.

When they kill they try to sweep it under the carpet. In their religion, you can hardly talk or expose the evil. In Saudi Arabia, some Islamic civil group sprung in the early 2000's to protest the evil going on in their religion but they were all hanged. Any Muslim who speaks against Islam is killed instantly. You cannot question the religion or acts in the religion.







Koran 2:191 "Slay the unbelievers wherever you find them."

Koran 3:28 "Muslims must not take the infidels as friends."

Koran 3:85 "Any religion other than Islam is not acceptable."

Koran 5:33 "Maim and crucify the infidels if they criticize Islam".

Koran 8:12 "Terrorize and behead those that believe in scriptures other than the Koran."

Koran 8:60 "Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels."

Koran 8:65 "The unbelievers are stupid; urge all Muslims to fight them."

Koran 9:5 "When the opportunity arises kill the infidels wherever you find them."

Koran 9:30 "The Jews and Christians are perverts, fight them."

Koran 9:123 "Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood."

Koran 22:19 "Punish the unbelievers with garments of fire, hooked iron rods, boiling water, melt their skin and bellies".

Koran 47:4 "Do not hanker for peace with the infidels; behead them when you catch them. 1 Like

It is even for their own safety.. Let them bulldoze both the religious houses and the filling stations.

FAYOSE should have learnt from his mentor Donald John Trump that any attempt to frustrate Islam would be resisted. 1 Like

I saw them protesting yesterday. Meanwhile, battle between NURTW and NURTE has gone bloody. From Oja Oba to Ijigbo junction has been besieged as there is no vehicular movement in this area of Ado-Ekiti. The battle is happening now live. Police no even get mind near them as dem dey far dey watch dem 1 Like

Ok o

.

Common sense is needed here, it's called a filling station and not a praying station it's only inappropriate and unfortunate if nothing is done about it. this should be adopted in those filling stations in kaduna and kano 1 Like

they want to use that means to be creating bombs thank God the people notice it.