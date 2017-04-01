₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by jr4u2(m): 11:17am
In December 2016, when the state government of Osun paid out the sum of N13,645,546,673.04 to clear salaries, leave bonuses and pension arrears of four (4) months, many did wonder how the Paris Club refund received a month earlier was allocated.
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by swazpedro(m): 11:21am
yimu
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by WorldRichest: 11:43am
Money that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how the state will develop?
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by agbangam: 11:47am
WorldRichest:
Wailers Na wa for una oo... Capital project wen pple no see money eat food or pay school bills Una sabi wail oo.
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by GEJPosterity: 1:38pm
So we're supposed to clap for you or what?
You used a windfall to partially offset a backlog of salaries and pensions that your theft and lack of vision caused, and now the Osun State Ministry of Information "Strategic Communication Unit" wants us to applaud?
That what? "Aregbesola is working"? Or whatr exactly?
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Blue3k(m): 1:47pm
WorldRichest:
I thought it was opposite. I do agree more revenue needs to go towards capital projects in Nigeria in general most of budget goes towards recurrent expenses while the capital projects first to be cut.
The rest of the state's need to post what they did with money starting with Akwa Ibom since that my state. Transpency is a good at least we know now nothing happened.
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Yorubaangel(m): 2:44pm
and the state is still owning workers of more than 6months salary....
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Qmerit(m): 2:53pm
[
What did you study oga? You talk of capital project when there's surplus... Not with arrears...with owing worker.. I know you would say how come worker were owed in the first place and that should be answered another day! Remember some govs collected and never paid workers arrears not do any capital projects like you said.
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Qmerit(m): 2:54pm
[
What did you study oga? You talk of capital project when there's surplus... Not with arrears...with owing worker.. I know you would say how come worker were owed in the first place and that should be answered another day! Remember some govs collected and never paid workers arrears not do any capital projects like you said. E.G Delta, Bayelsa, etc
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Qmerit(m): 2:55pm
Yorubaangel:
Which of the state sir... Not Osun please do a research by calling workers in the state and find out!
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by amiibaby(f): 4:15pm
Okay
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by folly22(f): 4:16pm
which workers? the ones they are owing almost 2years half salary
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by olafunny(m): 4:17pm
They can't even pay corpers ordinary 5000
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by modelmike7(m): 4:17pm
Chai
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Moreoffaith(m): 4:17pm
Henhen??
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by seguno2: 4:17pm
Yorubaangel:
Is that true?
If salaries are being owed then pensioners must be dying of hunger and starvation.
Is this the change that they promised?
Wahala dey oh.
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Earth2Metahuman: 4:17pm
Yorubaangel:osun is owing only one month
Stop spreading nonsense rumours.
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by BiafranBushBoy(m): 4:17pm
lol
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Tenim47(m): 4:17pm
the change we want
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by johnummi(m): 4:17pm
Aregbesola is a rascal and common thief... dats all
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by ElSherriff: 4:18pm
Afonjas shaaaaa...owing salaries since Sept. Now that Jan to March is still owed, maybe the Burundi Loan Refund will be utilized. Agbaya leleyi
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by IMASTEX: 4:18pm
Hmm
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by profhezekiah: 4:18pm
The governor and his cabinet suppose to face firing squad, dey are clueless and ineffectively useless
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by olani76(f): 4:18pm
the more you look the less u see... our these governors irrespective of their political affiliation have one thing in common, which is to see to the destruction of the common man
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by stonemind(m): 4:19pm
H
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by madridguy(m): 4:19pm
Ok
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Bants(m): 4:19pm
Osun state is backwards they even had to borrow 2b more to cover deficit...what are they using to develop the state then...1b for chieftancy and local government wth..have they paid Jan - March self
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by banjeezay(m): 4:21pm
ok I can see that the funds 'spended ' were properly 'spended'
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by stagger: 4:22pm
WorldRichest:
At leaast, Aregbe's govt was honest enough to pay workers with the money. Some governors expressly denied having received this money until the FG provided evidence to prove otherwise.
Common sense dictates that when mass of workers are hungry, you settle them to prevent social unrest and breakdown of law and order. How does it look like when you enter a house with dilapidated furniture and a hungry family, and you prefer to give them money to buy new furniture instead of using the money to buy them food so they can at least be at peace? Won't they stone you?
|Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by olrotimi(m): 4:22pm
Sarrki would coman call this one omoluabi. SMH, very unfortunate to find yourself in a place like osun, working for the state government.
Despair and misery would be your middle names.
