How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund

How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by jr4u2(m): 11:17am
In December 2016, when the state government of Osun paid out the sum of N13,645,546,673.04 to clear salaries, leave bonuses and pension arrears of four (4) months, many did wonder how the Paris Club refund received a month earlier was allocated.

However, the Accountant General of the state of Osun, Mr. Akintayo Kolawole, has revealed, how the state government expended the sum of N11,744,237,793.56 received from the federal government in November 2016 as first tranche of the Paris Club Refund.

Speaking with Journalists at his office in Osogbo, Mr. Kolawole revealed that the Osun Revenue Apportionment Committee headed by Comrade Hassan Sunmonu agreed for the total Paris Club Refund to be spent on clearing workers salary arrears.

“The revenue apportionment committee agreed that the Paris refund be used in paying salaries and that the sum of N1.9bn be added by the state government to augment salary payment to local government workers,” Mr. Kolawole noted.

Speaking on how a total of N13.6bn was used in paying salary
arrears, Mr Kolawole stated that, “the sum of N8,519,437.233.43 was paid out as salaries for September, October, November and December. Similarly, the sum of N924,676,305.24 was paid out as leave bonuses for the four months, while the sum of N2,496,605,100.64 was paid in pensions for the same period.”

Explaining how the state spent above the N11.74bn received as Paris Club Refund, the accountant general noted that the sum of N1,704,828,033.73 was transferred to the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the payment of salaries at that level.

When contacted, State Chairman of the Triangular Pensioners Association, Prince Rotimi Adelugba confirmed all pensioners in the state received four months of pension arrears as agreed with the state government in December 2016.

Other workers in the state commended the government for making workers’ welfare its priority.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/osun-spent-n11-7bn-paris-club-refund-govt/

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by swazpedro(m): 11:21am
yimu

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by WorldRichest: 11:43am
Money that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how the state will develop?

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by agbangam: 11:47am
WorldRichest:
Moeny that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how a state will develop?

Wailers Na wa for una oo... Capital project wen pple no see money eat food or pay school bills Una sabi wail oo.

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by GEJPosterity: 1:38pm
So we're supposed to clap for you or what?

You used a windfall to partially offset a backlog of salaries and pensions that your theft and lack of vision caused, and now the Osun State Ministry of Information "Strategic Communication Unit" wants us to applaud?

That what? "Aregbesola is working"? Or whatr exactly? undecided undecided undecided undecided

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Blue3k(m): 1:47pm
WorldRichest:
Money that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how the state will develop?

I thought it was opposite. I do agree more revenue needs to go towards capital projects in Nigeria in general most of budget goes towards recurrent expenses while the capital projects first to be cut.

The rest of the state's need to post what they did with money starting with Akwa Ibom since that my state. Transpency is a good at least we know now nothing happened.

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Yorubaangel(m): 2:44pm
and the state is still owning workers of more than 6months salary....

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Qmerit(m): 2:53pm
[quote author=WorldRichest post=55283376]Money that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how the state will develop?[/quote]

What did you study oga? You talk of capital project when there's surplus... Not with arrears...with owing worker.. I know you would say how come worker were owed in the first place and that should be answered another day! Remember some govs collected and never paid workers arrears not do any capital projects like you said.

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Qmerit(m): 2:54pm
[quote author=WorldRichest post=55283376]Money that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how the state will develop?[/quote]

What did you study oga? You talk of capital project when there's surplus... Not with arrears...with owing worker.. I know you would say how come worker were owed in the first place and that should be answered another day! Remember some govs collected and never paid workers arrears not do any capital projects like you said. E.G Delta, Bayelsa, etc

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Qmerit(m): 2:55pm
Yorubaangel:
and the state is still owning workers of more than 6months salary....

Which of the state sir... Not Osun please do a research by calling workers in the state and find out!

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by amiibaby(f): 4:15pm
Okay
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by folly22(f): 4:16pm
which workers? the ones they are owing almost 2years half salary

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by olafunny(m): 4:17pm
They can't even pay corpers ordinary 5000

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by modelmike7(m): 4:17pm
Chai
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Moreoffaith(m): 4:17pm
Henhen??
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by seguno2: 4:17pm
Yorubaangel:
and the state is still owning workers of more than 6months salary....

Is that true?
If salaries are being owed then pensioners must be dying of hunger and starvation.
Is this the change that they promised?
Wahala dey oh.

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Earth2Metahuman: 4:17pm
Yorubaangel:
and the state is still owning workers of more than 6months salary....
osun is owing only one month

Stop spreading nonsense rumours.

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by BiafranBushBoy(m): 4:17pm
lol cheesy
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Tenim47(m): 4:17pm
the change we want cool
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by johnummi(m): 4:17pm
Aregbesola is a rascal and common thief... dats all

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by ElSherriff: 4:18pm
Afonjas shaaaaa...owing salaries since Sept. Now that Jan to March is still owed, maybe the Burundi Loan Refund will be utilized. Agbaya leleyi

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by IMASTEX: 4:18pm
Hmm
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by profhezekiah: 4:18pm
The governor and his cabinet suppose to face firing squad, dey are clueless and ineffectively useless

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by olani76(f): 4:18pm
the more you look the less u see... our these governors irrespective of their political affiliation have one thing in common, which is to see to the destruction of the common man

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by stonemind(m): 4:19pm
H
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by madridguy(m): 4:19pm
Ok
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by Bants(m): 4:19pm
Osun state is backwards they even had to borrow 2b more to cover deficit...what are they using to develop the state then...1b for chieftancy and local government wth..have they paid Jan - March self

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by banjeezay(m): 4:21pm
ok I can see that the funds 'spended ' were properly 'spended' grin
Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by stagger: 4:22pm
WorldRichest:
Money that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how the state will develop?

At leaast, Aregbe's govt was honest enough to pay workers with the money. Some governors expressly denied having received this money until the FG provided evidence to prove otherwise.

Common sense dictates that when mass of workers are hungry, you settle them to prevent social unrest and breakdown of law and order. How does it look like when you enter a house with dilapidated furniture and a hungry family, and you prefer to give them money to buy new furniture instead of using the money to buy them food so they can at least be at peace? Won't they stone you?

Re: How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund by olrotimi(m): 4:22pm
Sarrki would coman call this one omoluabi. SMH, very unfortunate to find yourself in a place like osun, working for the state government.
Despair and misery would be your middle names.

