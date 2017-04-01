Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Osun Spent N11.7bn Paris Club Refund (9685 Views)

In December 2016, when the state government of Osun paid out the sum of N13,645,546,673.04 to clear salaries, leave bonuses and pension arrears of four (4) months, many did wonder how the Paris Club refund received a month earlier was allocated.



However, the Accountant General of the state of Osun, Mr. Akintayo Kolawole, has revealed, how the state government expended the sum of N11,744,237,793.56 received from the federal government in November 2016 as first tranche of the Paris Club Refund.



Speaking with Journalists at his office in Osogbo, Mr. Kolawole revealed that the Osun Revenue Apportionment Committee headed by Comrade Hassan Sunmonu agreed for the total Paris Club Refund to be spent on clearing workers salary arrears.



“The revenue apportionment committee agreed that the Paris refund be used in paying salaries and that the sum of N1.9bn be added by the state government to augment salary payment to local government workers,” Mr. Kolawole noted.



Speaking on how a total of N13.6bn was used in paying salary

arrears, Mr Kolawole stated that, “the sum of N8,519,437.233.43 was paid out as salaries for September, October, November and December. Similarly, the sum of N924,676,305.24 was paid out as leave bonuses for the four months, while the sum of N2,496,605,100.64 was paid in pensions for the same period.”



Explaining how the state spent above the N11.74bn received as Paris Club Refund, the accountant general noted that the sum of N1,704,828,033.73 was transferred to the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the payment of salaries at that level.



When contacted, State Chairman of the Triangular Pensioners Association, Prince Rotimi Adelugba confirmed all pensioners in the state received four months of pension arrears as agreed with the state government in December 2016.



Other workers in the state commended the government for making workers’ welfare its priority.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/osun-spent-n11-7bn-paris-club-refund-govt/ 5 Likes

Money that is supposed to be used for Capital project is used for recurrent expenditure. Is that how the state will develop? 7 Likes 1 Share

Wailers Na wa for una oo... Capital project wen pple no see money eat food or pay school bills Una sabi wail oo. Wailers Na wa for una oo... Capital project wen pple no see money eat food or pay school billsUna sabi wail oo. 40 Likes 1 Share





You used a windfall to partially offset a backlog of salaries and pensions that your theft and lack of vision caused, and now the Osun State Ministry of Information "Strategic Communication Unit" wants us to applaud?



That what? "Aregbesola is working"? Or whatr exactly? So we're supposed to clap for you or what?You used a windfall to partially offset a backlog of salaries and pensions that your theft and lack of vision caused, and now the Osun State Ministry of Information "Strategic Communication Unit" wants us to applaud?That what? "Aregbesola is working"? Or whatr exactly? 5 Likes

I thought it was opposite. I do agree more revenue needs to go towards capital projects in Nigeria in general most of budget goes towards recurrent expenses while the capital projects first to be cut.



The rest of the state's need to post what they did with money starting with Akwa Ibom since that my state. Transpency is a good at least we know now nothing happened. I thought it was opposite. I do agree more revenue needs to go towards capital projects in Nigeria in general most of budget goes towards recurrent expenses while the capital projects first to be cut.The rest of the state's need to post what they did with money starting with Akwa Ibom since that my state. Transpency is a good at least we know now nothing happened. 12 Likes

and the state is still owning workers of more than 6months salary.... 2 Likes

What did you study oga? You talk of capital project when there's surplus... Not with arrears...with owing worker.. I know you would say how come worker were owed in the first place and that should be answered another day! Remember some govs collected and never paid workers arrears not do any capital projects like you said. 6 Likes

which workers? the ones they are owing almost 2years half salary 1 Like

They can't even pay corpers ordinary 5000 2 Likes

Is that true?

If salaries are being owed then pensioners must be dying of hunger and starvation.

Is this the change that they promised?

Wahala dey oh. Is that true?If salaries are being owed then pensioners must be dying of hunger and starvation.Is this the change that they promised?Wahala dey oh. 2 Likes

Aregbesola is a rascal and common thief... dats all 2 Likes

Afonjas shaaaaa...owing salaries since Sept. Now that Jan to March is still owed, maybe the Burundi Loan Refund will be utilized. Agbaya leleyi 2 Likes

The governor and his cabinet suppose to face firing squad, dey are clueless and ineffectively useless 2 Likes

the more you look the less u see... our these governors irrespective of their political affiliation have one thing in common, which is to see to the destruction of the common man 1 Like

Osun state is backwards they even had to borrow 2b more to cover deficit...what are they using to develop the state then...1b for chieftancy and local government wth..have they paid Jan - March self 2 Likes

ok I can see that the funds 'spended ' were properly 'spended'

At leaast, Aregbe's govt was honest enough to pay workers with the money. Some governors expressly denied having received this money until the FG provided evidence to prove otherwise.



Common sense dictates that when mass of workers are hungry, you settle them to prevent social unrest and breakdown of law and order. How does it look like when you enter a house with dilapidated furniture and a hungry family, and you prefer to give them money to buy new furniture instead of using the money to buy them food so they can at least be at peace? Won't they stone you? At leaast, Aregbe's govt was honest enough to pay workers with the money. Some governors expressly denied having received this money until the FG provided evidence to prove otherwise.Common sense dictates that when mass of workers are hungry, you settle them to prevent social unrest and breakdown of law and order. How does it look like when you enter a house with dilapidated furniture and a hungry family, and you prefer to give them money to buy new furniture instead of using the money to buy them food so they can at least be at peace? Won't they stone you? 5 Likes