|Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by nickxtra(m): 2:06pm
At the launching of the Nigerian Economic Recovery plan in Abuja, Vice President was captured on camera looking at President Buhari like.... i don't know what to refer to it.......... help me give it an appropriate caption, pls.
Let me try - I think Osibanjo is trying to say "Sir, u no trust, i have done a great work"
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by sarrki(m): 2:07pm
Magnificent valors
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by nickxtra(m): 2:08pm
sarrki:I think you are on point
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by eezeribe(m): 2:10pm
OK
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Keneking: 2:11pm
Amazing blueprint
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:12pm
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by AngelicBeing: 2:14pm
Keneking:Useless blue print, crafted by clueless thieves to keep the masses talking while they continue their looting spree, useless APC / PDP led government, feeding fat while the masses are suffering, nonsense
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by JideAmuGiaka: 2:27pm
VP be like; 'Oga, why do you look so confused?.
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by kingivie: 2:27pm
Action speaks louder.
VP I remain loyal but I knw d northern cabal will neva allow dis to work cos dey don't want u to shine.
So dis is anoda distraction.
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by AbdelKabir: 2:30pm
Osinbanjo be like "don't mention"...
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by nickxtra(m): 2:38pm
AngelicBeing:There is still hope in the country. Don't be an hurry to lose it.
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by AngelicBeing: 2:43pm
nickxtra:Really? since when? l have been hearing the same bu.l..sh.it since 1250 AD, and yet it is not getting better but deteriorating fast, with these bunch of vultures we have as politicians, tell me another story, trust any Nigerian politicians are your own peril, abeg, next news jare
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Papasmal(m): 3:01pm
Buhari: Whaa is this fa....,I no fundastand am?
Osinbajo:I can see u are truly a Dullard, Simple English u can't comprehend....wat a pity!
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Opinionated: 3:04pm
Haters keep wailing
Wailers keep hating
Hailers keep supporting
Friends keep praying
Recession keeps biting
The economy keeps stalling
The people keep complaining
In case you are wondering
Where is this all heading?
It is part of my thinking
That if we stop whining
And start changing
We might be deserving
Of the blessings
We are wanting
Looters are shaking
Thieves are fearing
Because whistles are blowing
And prison is beckoning
Positive change is emerging
If we keep working
It won’t be long in coming
http://www.opinions.ng/lets-encourage-baba-b/
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by bantudra: 3:05pm
this two are like father and son...
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by fergie001(m): 3:06pm
Buhari:Teke,hole am
Osibanjo:U,Petroleum Minister,me NEMA DG,it is well,no p
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by nickxtra(m): 3:11pm
fergie001:
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Adminisher: 3:19pm
fergie001:Ha ha ..It is not fair I swear
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by nedu666: 3:30pm
osinbade; oga are u read this book
pmb; for what, do i look like someone who has nothing to do. by the way have u read the book urself
osinbade: me waste my time reading wetin
pmb; u are a korrect guy am sure dis 2 mumu laughing sarki and dogo hve not read the book.
osinbade; na those two you dey talk, me i sure funke, udo and emefi never read the book
pmb: wat so who has read the book
osinbade; oga d printer don read the book. that one is enough
pmb; ehnn osinbade abi wetin u call urself.
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by chudyprince: 4:22pm
Osibanjo be like, you see? they thought you were death
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Jakumo(m): 4:37pm
VP is thinking to himself along these lines :
"See as Oga hin face dey shine today. I sure say him witi madam don enjoy sotaaaaay for OZA ROOM before daybreak today. Dis man get pawa no be small ting, and na him cause wey Oga no dey take OZA ROOM matter play at all. Carry go Oga. Nothing do you. We dey follow you for back"
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by iluvdonjazzy: 4:38pm
what a strange cap baba is wearing there
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by profhezekiah: 4:42pm
Osinbajo was like so dis guy no wan die abi,how did jonathan succeed yaradua sef
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by ironheart(m): 5:04pm
AngelicBeing:1250AD? GO AND DIE, abeg u be Egyptian mommy?
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by AngelicBeing: 5:08pm
ironheart:
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by SalamRushdie: 5:10pm
Blue print in Nigeria means Yimu Yimu print
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by adeyak83(m): 5:11pm
Osinbajo be like: Sir! very fantastic.
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by ironheart(m): 5:40pm
AngelicBeing:hahahahaha
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Tazdroid(m): 6:32pm
Like Prof wants to burst into laughter or something
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Tazdroid(m): 6:33pm
AngelicBeing:are you suffering? haven't you been online for some days now non stop?
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Tazdroid(m): 6:33pm
chudyprince:
WHAAAT?!
|Re: Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo by Esseite: 6:46pm
Can we now focus?
