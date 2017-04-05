Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari: Caption This Photo (20462 Views)

At the launching of the Nigerian Economic Recovery plan in Abuja, Vice President was captured on camera looking at President Buhari like.... i don't know what to refer to it.......... help me give it an appropriate caption, pls.



Let me try - I think Osibanjo is trying to say "Sir, u no trust, i have done a great work" 9 Likes

Magnificent valors 8 Likes

sarrki:

Magnificent valors I think you are on point I think you are on point 4 Likes

Amazing blueprint 4 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:

Amazing blueprint Useless blue print, crafted by clueless thieves to keep the masses talking while they continue their looting spree, useless APC / PDP led government, feeding fat while the masses are suffering, nonsense 81 Likes 12 Shares

VP be like; 'Oga, why do you look so confused?. 14 Likes

Action speaks louder.



VP I remain loyal but I knw d northern cabal will neva allow dis to work cos dey don't want u to shine.

So dis is anoda distraction. 4 Likes

Osinbanjo be like "don't mention"...

AngelicBeing:

Useless blue print, crafted by clueless thieves to keep the masses talking while they continue their looting spree, useless APC / PDP led government, feeding fat while the masses are suffering, nonsense There is still hope in the country. Don't be an hurry to lose it. There is still hope in the country. Don't be an hurry to lose it. 8 Likes

nickxtra:

There is still hope in the country. Don't be a hurry to lose it. Really? since when? l have been hearing the same bu.l..sh.it since 1250 AD, and yet it is not getting better but deteriorating fast, with these bunch of vultures we have as politicians, tell me another story, trust any Nigerian politicians are your own peril, abeg, next news jare 32 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari: Whaa is this fa....,I no fundastand am?







Osinbajo:I can see u are truly a Dullard, Simple English u can't comprehend....wat a pity! 3 Likes 1 Share



Wailers keep hating

Hailers keep supporting

Friends keep praying

Recession keeps biting

The economy keeps stalling

The people keep complaining

In case you are wondering

Where is this all heading?

It is part of my thinking

That if we stop whining

And start changing

We might be deserving

Of the blessings

We are wanting

Looters are shaking

Thieves are fearing

Because whistles are blowing

And prison is beckoning

Positive change is emerging

If we keep working

It won’t be long in coming



http://www.opinions.ng/lets-encourage-baba-b/ Haters keep wailingWailers keep hatingHailers keep supportingFriends keep prayingRecession keeps bitingThe economy keeps stallingThe people keep complainingIn case you are wonderingWhere is this all heading?It is part of my thinkingThat if we stop whiningAnd start changingWe might be deservingOf the blessingsWe are wantingLooters are shakingThieves are fearingBecause whistles are blowingAnd prison is beckoningPositive change is emergingIf we keep workingIt won’t be long in coming 5 Likes 1 Share

this two are like father and son...

Buhari:Teke,hole am

Osibanjo:U,Petroleum Minister,me NEMA DG,it is well,no p 2 Likes 1 Share

fergie001:

Buhari:Teke,hole am

Osibanjo:U,Petroleum Minister,me NEMA DG,it is well,no p 1 Like 1 Share

fergie001:

Buhari:Teke,hole am

Osibanjo:U,Petroleum Minister,me NEMA DG,it is well,no p Ha ha ..It is not fair I swear Ha ha ..It is not fair I swear 2 Likes

osinbade; oga are u read this book

pmb; for what, do i look like someone who has nothing to do. by the way have u read the book urself

osinbade: me waste my time reading wetin

pmb; u are a korrect guy am sure dis 2 mumu laughing sarki and dogo hve not read the book.

osinbade; na those two you dey talk, me i sure funke, udo and emefi never read the book

pmb: wat so who has read the book

osinbade; oga d printer don read the book. that one is enough

pmb; ehnn osinbade abi wetin u call urself. 4 Likes

Osibanjo be like, you see? they thought you were death 1 Like

VP is thinking to himself along these lines :



"See as Oga hin face dey shine today. I sure say him witi madam don enjoy sotaaaaay for OZA ROOM before daybreak today. Dis man get pawa no be small ting, and na him cause wey Oga no dey take OZA ROOM matter play at all. Carry go Oga. Nothing do you. We dey follow you for back" 1 Like

what a strange cap baba is wearing there 1 Like

Osinbajo was like so dis guy no wan die abi,how did jonathan succeed yaradua sef 2 Likes

AngelicBeing:

Really? since when? l have been hearing the same bu.l..sh.it since 1250 AD, and yet it is not getting better but deteriorating fast, with these bunch of vultures we have as politicians, tell me another story, trust any Nigerian politicians are your own peril, abeg, next news jare 1250AD? GO AND DIE, abeg u be Egyptian mommy? 1250AD? GO AND DIE, abeg u be Egyptian mommy? 2 Likes

ironheart:

1250AD? GO AND DIE, abeg u be Egyptian mommy? Useless comments, where is my cane, olokpa flog sense into ironheart, give him 8000 lashes of koboko 11 Likes

Blue print in Nigeria means Yimu Yimu print

Osinbajo be like: Sir! very fantastic.

AngelicBeing:

[s][/s] Useless comments, where is my cane, olokpa flog sense into ironheart, give him 8000 lashes of koboko hahahahaha hahahahaha

Like Prof wants to burst into laughter or something

AngelicBeing:

Useless blue print, crafted by clueless thieves to keep the masses talking while they continue their looting spree, useless APC / PDP led government, feeding fat while the masses are suffering, nonsense are you suffering? haven't you been online for some days now non stop?

chudyprince:

Osibanjo be like, you see? they thought you were death



WHAAAT?! 9 Likes 1 Share