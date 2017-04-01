Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her (15167 Views)

- Doris Ekere was married to Daniel Adenimokan

- They have a son together David.

- It is alleged that Stella broke her home

- Stella has refuted this claim saying they were just friends as at the time he was having issues with his wife. (Some people have said she made it worse for them to resolve their issues, who are we to judge ).



Well, years down the line, the son David is in the US with her father, a move that was said to be against the mother's will but she had no choice.





If you look at the photo Doris shared on her page, you can tell it was from many years ago when he was younger which would give credibility to the report that she has not been allowed to see her son.



On his party, Stella shared a photo of David on her page despite refusing to share photos of her own children from her previous marriage to Jaiye Aboderin. This led many fans to call her out. below.





Stella Damasus has now reacted to the backlash she got

Doris Shared a old photo of her son. 1 Like

Nobody knows their true story. Stop judging her and get a life 9 Likes 1 Share

Shameless Mugcunt, deprived another woman of the happiness of having Her son around Her! 7 Likes

Na wa.



I didn't know the reputation of this Stella woman until she allegedly snatched Doris Simeon's husband.



She should work on what people think about her, as much as the world must talk about you, it is a horrible thing if all they have to say are bad things. 9 Likes

IF SHE NO WISH AM HBD, NA MALICE







IF SHE WISH AM, NA ANOTHER WAHALA









I JUST TIRE FOR 9JA PEOPLE 11 Likes 1 Share

Currently listening to Dr.Dre ft Snoop Dogg and Devin the Dude's F**k You!! 1 Like 1 Share

No chill



Btw

and how does this concern my bank Account





and how does this concern my bank Account 2 Likes

Wetin concern us

i hate celeb pass poo



they stink to me

they all live a horrible life 2 Likes

how is it stella's fault? are those comments from educated people? 4 Likes 1 Share





Aproko people. Wetin consign them?

No be small thing! We aren't gonna hear the end of this, I'm sure. I think Doris should pick the custody issue with her ex...leave Stella out of the matter nau 2 Likes 1 Share

All those people commenting, them get work? 1 Like

Who do we believe? Bloggers has made me doubt every story I read

Good Lord, why did you allow social media to be invented?



Now even when pesin hang pant outside for sambisa forest, ee go dey disturb pesin for ajegunle. 1 Like

cyara:

Who do we believe? Bloggers has made me doubt every story I read that is their own way of earning a living. leave dem alone that is their own way of earning a living. leave dem alone

Honestly

This Stella fine sha



Who am I to jugde



What if the Husband is d one preventing the mum from seeing her Son.



Believe me

Some women has terrible issues



With all these slay queens nd mamas



If u end up wit one of them



Ur name na Sorry 1 Like

who do we believe? anyway KARMA will catch up wit some people

Hmm

Who gives a poo? I don't care about her stupid Life. some of those judging her even have messed up lives, Nigerians and their judgemental stinky Lives. mtcheww how will this change the economy. 4 Likes 1 Share

I don't think you can snatch anyones husband except he wants to be snatched 6 Likes 1 Share

Stella my woman crush after liz benson

Let her family be ooo, world people

While others are bashing Stella, someone is busy begging people to vote for Efe.

seunlayi:

that their own way of earning a living. leave dem alone hope when they get arrested you won't see any problem with it? keep talking crap hope when they get arrested you won't see any problem with it? keep talking crap

Nigerians are really petty, how can Stella steal abi kidnap a full grown man for years? You guys should be calling out the man and not the woman. He obviously has issues with his ex, its has nothing to do with Stella.









And she can't return the child because she has no right to. The man took his son from the mother not Stella ooh. Although she shouldn't have posted his pix so as to respect his mother's feelings