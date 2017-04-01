₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,764 members, 3,460,634 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 05:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her (15167 Views)
Laide Bakare Licks Her Son's Lips, Fans Slam Her [PICS] / Oge Okoye In A Boobs-Baring Outfit To Church Today, Fans Slam Her (Photos) / Stella Damasus Celebrates Her 16-Year-Old Daughter On Instagram (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Daminaj1(f): 3:12pm
For those that are not aware of the pre existing drama, here you go.
- Doris Ekere was married to Daniel Adenimokan
- They have a son together David.
- It is alleged that Stella broke her home
- Stella has refuted this claim saying they were just friends as at the time he was having issues with his wife. (Some people have said she made it worse for them to resolve their issues, who are we to judge ).
Well, years down the line, the son David is in the US with her father, a move that was said to be against the mother's will but she had no choice.
If you look at the photo Doris shared on her page, you can tell it was from many years ago when he was younger which would give credibility to the report that she has not been allowed to see her son.
On his party, Stella shared a photo of David on her page despite refusing to share photos of her own children from her previous marriage to Jaiye Aboderin. This led many fans to call her out. below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSdjJB5jBNY/?hl=en
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/fans-call-out-stella-damasus-over-drois.html
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Daminaj1(f): 3:13pm
Stella Damasus has now reacted to the backlash she got
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/stella-damasus-replies-critiques-over.html
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Daminaj1(f): 3:13pm
Doris Shared a old photo of her son.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Erngie(f): 3:15pm
Nobody knows their true story. Stop judging her and get a life
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by dacovajnr: 3:21pm
Shameless Mugcunt, deprived another woman of the happiness of having Her son around Her!
7 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by kennygee(f): 3:30pm
Na wa.
I didn't know the reputation of this Stella woman until she allegedly snatched Doris Simeon's husband.
She should work on what people think about her, as much as the world must talk about you, it is a horrible thing if all they have to say are bad things.
9 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Jh0wsef(m): 3:31pm
IF SHE NO WISH AM HBD, NA MALICE
IF SHE WISH AM, NA ANOTHER WAHALA
I JUST TIRE FOR 9JA PEOPLE
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Memphis357(m): 3:31pm
Currently listening to Dr.Dre ft Snoop Dogg and Devin the Dude's F**k You!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Swegzfreak: 3:31pm
No chill
Btw
Sell your gift cards to me...
I buy at sexy rates
Contact @sig
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by NonFarmPayrol: 3:31pm
and how does this concern my bank Account
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by skarz: 3:31pm
Wetin concern us
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by cathodekazim: 3:32pm
i hate celeb pass poo
they stink to me
they all live a horrible life
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by lilmax(m): 3:32pm
how is it stella's fault? are those comments from educated people?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by BigBrother9ja: 3:32pm
So wetin consin us
Team TTT
Team EFE
TEam TBoss
Team Bisola
TEam Debby
Team.... Winner
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Akshow: 3:33pm
Aproko people. Wetin consign them?
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by sisisioge: 3:33pm
No be small thing! We aren't gonna hear the end of this, I'm sure. I think Doris should pick the custody issue with her ex...leave Stella out of the matter nau
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by mikeczay: 3:33pm
All those people commenting, them get work?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by cyara(f): 3:33pm
Who do we believe? Bloggers has made me doubt every story I read
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by hucienda: 3:34pm
Good Lord, why did you allow social media to be invented?
Now even when pesin hang pant outside for sambisa forest, ee go dey disturb pesin for ajegunle.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by seunlayi(m): 3:35pm
cyara:that is their own way of earning a living. leave dem alone
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by kollynxofodile(m): 3:35pm
Honestly
This Stella fine sha
Who am I to jugde
What if the Husband is d one preventing the mum from seeing her Son.
Believe me
Some women has terrible issues
With all these slay queens nd mamas
If u end up wit one of them
Ur name na Sorry
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Tisham20(m): 3:36pm
who do we believe? anyway KARMA will catch up wit some people
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by jericco1(m): 3:36pm
Hmm
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by GloriaNinja(f): 3:37pm
Who gives a poo? I don't care about her stupid Life. some of those judging her even have messed up lives, Nigerians and their judgemental stinky Lives. mtcheww how will this change the economy.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by babablogger: 3:37pm
I don't think you can snatch anyones husband except he wants to be snatched
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by olani76(f): 3:39pm
Stella my woman crush after liz benson
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by johnummi(m): 3:40pm
Let her family be ooo, world people
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by anny268(f): 3:40pm
While others are bashing Stella, someone is busy begging people to vote for Efe.
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by lilmax(m): 3:41pm
seunlayi:hope when they get arrested you won't see any problem with it? keep talking crap
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Boleyndynasty2(f): 3:41pm
Nigerians are really petty, how can Stella steal abi kidnap a full grown man for years? You guys should be calling out the man and not the woman. He obviously has issues with his ex, its has nothing to do with Stella.
And she can't return the child because she has no right to. The man took his son from the mother not Stella ooh. Although she shouldn't have posted his pix so as to respect his mother's feelings
|Re: Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her by Dorxxy: 3:42pm
I used to have respect for this so called Stella but, she lost it when she snatched a fellow woman's husband. You protect your kids and broadcast another woman's son. Return this child to his mother. You can never be his mom
4 Likes
UKWU! See The Heavily Endowed Lady Causing Commotion On The Internet (photos) / Seun Kuti Speaks On Secret Child Controversy / See Pretty Ghanaian Girl And B.F Exposed Online After Private Video Got Leaked
Viewing this topic: sammyuche(m), Burffmern01, annytee(m), Zabilon007(m), broswilli, RonMos, Arielle, sebak(f), Mftivi, iambliss, Fiwasayo(f), marticeus(m), iamrosheed, sbabimbola(f), tommylee(m), deflover(m), dearie(m), cloudview(m), FINA4804(f), EvangelistNdudi(m), Fawie(m), klinsbar, EldaTimba(m), KINGSP(m), Mzflow(f), mzMerci(f), agricforyouths(m), encrypt(m), patosky22(m), saintiyke(m), Jh0wsef(m), HateU2(f), Tellemall, chinah609(m), lekenzie, konkocious(m), taiwojoe40(m), Bisjosh(f), Jhamzy(m), prodiga, Yaungdee(m), BCISLTD, disunriches, umorosky, olak4gold(m), alfarouq(m), precris(m), iambijo(m), vansledge(m), Ayomide93(m), fearnoman(m), eitsei(m), lumzybo, Hustlerlomo(m), Cheks01(f), rachels, GoldEnyong(m), BeeJoyful, Ejimchiglo, branyalways(f), Ichiebullion(m), jeffoski(m), paykobo, Patosajad and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24