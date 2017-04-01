₦airaland Forum

I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ionsman: 4:57pm
By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian, Francis Agoda, known as I Go Dye is splashing a whopping N1 million in support of Big Brother Housemate, Efe, who is among the last five housemates gunning for the ultimate prize of N25 million.

The news was broken in a video post by Osama Comedian, who gleeful crooned that the humour merchant has endorsed the housemate with a sum of one million naira to massively vote for him.

“ We TeamEfe, Jos chapter just received our own. God will reward you abundantly sir,” he quipped. The one million naira, according to sources, is to be shared among the teams supporting the housemate for procurement of rechard cards to vote massively for him.

Fans of the Big Brother housemate, Efe on Monday took to the streets of Lagos and Abuja in support of the ‘Warri boy’. The rally took place at the Millennium park, Abuja and Surulere National Stadium Lagos.

Most of them wore shirts with Efe’s face conspicuously captured on them. Also captured were voting code for the housemate and inscription such as ‘Based on Logistics.’

It should be noted that the final hurdle of the race for the ultimate prize is beginning to wear colouration of tribal sentiments as States and people of the last five housemates are lining up behind them to drum up support for them, with some financial muscle.

Efe is the last man standing alongside four female housemates – Tboss, Bisola, Debbie-Rise and Marvis.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/comedian-go-dye-splashes-n1-million-support-bbnaija-housemate-efe/

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by GloriaNinja(f): 4:57pm
That's why Nigeria is still backward.

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by coolesmile: 5:00pm
I don't follow BBNaija, but I will be surprised if Efe doesn't win. His fan base is really impressive. Everywhere you go, na so so Efe Efe Efe.

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:00pm
Lol it's not so tribal, olamide isn't from warri, is he? Where's Bisola is yoruba tongue

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ionsman: 5:00pm
Efe for the moola...I like grass to grace stories...I saw one of his family's picture today and I was almost moved to tears...Efe is winning...Q.E.D

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by youngest85(m): 5:03pm
GloriaNinja:
That's why Nigeria is still backward.

What is this one saying?

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by tyson99(m): 5:19pm
EFE NO GET ANY TALENT BUT WHEN YOUR TIME REACH E GO BE LIKE SAY YOU DO RITUAL


EFE MONEY!

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Emjay1310(m): 5:20pm
GloriaNinja:
That's why Nigeria is still backward.

But you don't have to comment na. What has massive support got to do with Nigeria's Backwardness? If i want to vote and don't have the money, getting recharge card from a celebrity is not a bad thing jarey. grow up please. One for based on logistics......

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by MJBOLT(m): 5:50pm
splashing money does not make efe the winner…tboss fans are voting silently efe fans are busy making noise
#TeamTboss

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by LesbianBoy(m): 6:06pm
Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by LesbianBoy(m): 6:09pm
coolesmile:
I don't follow BBNaija, but I will be surprised if Efe doesn't win. His fan base is really impressive. Everywhere you go, na so so Efe Efe Efe.

Nigerians and follow follow! Ask the people supporting him why and i bet they don't even know! angry

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by nmreports: 6:16pm
I believe these are theatrics.

1. He just made Efe more famous and in turn,

2. He also just reminded the industry and the people that; "I go dye is still alive o... give me jobs".

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Dinocarex(m): 6:16pm
. I think with all these supports. There are lots of pressure even for the housemates before they leave the house. They have obligation and royalty attached before leaving the house.

I pray God gives the winner wisdom to spend the money. Big brother is not about the grand prize tho. Its about the exposure.

Let me ask this question here. Who won the first Big Brother Nigeria gameshow
His name is Katung and he is not that popular.

Ebuka the host of BBN was a house mate when Katung won. Gideon Okeke, Triple X of beat FM was also housemates.

Seriously, its about the platform! Grab the opportunity and make it count.

God bless them all.

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Divay22(f): 6:16pm
Make dem just carry the money and car give am joor cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
He don already win

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 6:16pm
Too mush money

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ajoskele(m): 6:16pm
Efe for the money. Thanks I Go Dye.

Let's see how Biggie go do ojoro now.

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ekems2017(f): 6:16pm
Me wey dey shout Efe for nairaland abeg make una roger me my share o

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by zeezeegal(f): 6:16pm
MJBOLT:
splashing money does not make efe the winner…tboss fans are voting silently efe fans are busy making noise
#TeamTboss
When Efe Wins E Go Shock U Lyk Electric... Abeg No Go Jump For Lagoon O#efefortheakpalapala#

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by duketerry22: 6:16pm
So what else is new?

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 6:17pm
GloriaNinja:
That's why Nigeria is still backward.

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by chubbygal(f): 6:17pm
Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by joycesims(f): 6:17pm
MTN recharge cards have increased, I'm suspecting all these BBN votings angry
Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by henrydadon(m): 6:17pm
rubbish..total rubbish

i give up on this country..

that 1 millions naira could have been used to set up something meaningful for the youth in that community

but the same stupid youth with misplaced priorities are the one sharing the recharge card around.

let me see any one complain about recession or bad governance

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by berrystunn(m): 6:17pm
See one of the mumu.
We have too many stupid youth in Nigeria

Busy with BB9a....


This future of the youth is zero


busy with meaningless things

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by SageTravels: 6:18pm
Wahala dey for TBOSS CAMP
Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by kachi7021(m): 6:18pm
When did BBnaija become a poverty alleviation scheme....

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by admax(m): 6:18pm
angry angry

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by RichDad1(m): 6:18pm
But still Tboss for the money. : cool cool

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ngwababe: 6:18pm
Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by kelvyn7(m): 6:18pm
ALL EFE FANS DON'T GET HAPPY AND JUST RELAX WITH WHAT YOU ARE HEARING...KEEP VOTING


I JUST CAST ALL MY VOTE FOR EFE ON WECHAT

VOTE FOR EFE THROUGH WECHAT IT'S FREE

Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 6:18pm
chubbygal:
Lovely

