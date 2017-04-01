Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija (11472 Views)

I-Go-Dye Supports 2face's Nationwide Protest / MC Galaxy Gives N1million To Laura Ikeji To Assist Her In Opening Her Dream Shop / Davido Gives N1million To Poor Jide Sanyaolu #sendjidebacktouni (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ace comedian, Francis Agoda, known as I Go Dye is splashing a whopping N1 million in support of Big Brother Housemate, Efe, who is among the last five housemates gunning for the ultimate prize of N25 million.



The news was broken in a video post by Osama Comedian, who gleeful crooned that the humour merchant has endorsed the housemate with a sum of one million naira to massively vote for him.



“ We TeamEfe, Jos chapter just received our own. God will reward you abundantly sir,” he quipped. The one million naira, according to sources, is to be shared among the teams supporting the housemate for procurement of rechard cards to vote massively for him.



Fans of the Big Brother housemate, Efe on Monday took to the streets of Lagos and Abuja in support of the ‘Warri boy’. The rally took place at the Millennium park, Abuja and Surulere National Stadium Lagos.



Most of them wore shirts with Efe’s face conspicuously captured on them. Also captured were voting code for the housemate and inscription such as ‘Based on Logistics.’



It should be noted that the final hurdle of the race for the ultimate prize is beginning to wear colouration of tribal sentiments as States and people of the last five housemates are lining up behind them to drum up support for them, with some financial muscle.



Efe is the last man standing alongside four female housemates – Tboss, Bisola, Debbie-Rise and Marvis.





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/comedian-go-dye-splashes-n1-million-support-bbnaija-housemate-efe/ By Ayo Onikoyi 5 Likes

That's why Nigeria is still backward. 30 Likes

I don't follow BBNaija, but I will be surprised if Efe doesn't win. His fan base is really impressive. Everywhere you go, na so so Efe Efe Efe. 63 Likes 1 Share

Lol it's not so tribal, olamide isn't from warri, is he? Where's Bisola is yoruba 14 Likes 1 Share

Efe for the moola...I like grass to grace stories...I saw one of his family's picture today and I was almost moved to tears...Efe is winning...Q.E.D 36 Likes 1 Share

GloriaNinja:

That's why Nigeria is still backward.

What is this one saying? 39 Likes 1 Share

EFE NO GET ANY TALENT BUT WHEN YOUR TIME REACH E GO BE LIKE SAY YOU DO RITUAL





EFE MONEY! 68 Likes 1 Share

GloriaNinja:

That's why Nigeria is still backward.

But you don't have to comment na. What has massive support got to do with Nigeria's Backwardness? If i want to vote and don't have the money, getting recharge card from a celebrity is not a bad thing jarey. grow up please. One for based on logistics...... But you don't have to comment na. What has massive support got to do with Nigeria's Backwardness? If i want to vote and don't have the money, getting recharge card from a celebrity is not a bad thing jarey. grow up please. One for based on logistics...... 34 Likes 2 Shares

splashing money does not make efe the winner…tboss fans are voting silently efe fans are busy making noise

#TeamTboss 16 Likes 2 Shares

coolesmile:

I don't follow BBNaija, but I will be surprised if Efe doesn't win. His fan base is really impressive. Everywhere you go, na so so Efe Efe Efe.

Nigerians and follow follow! Ask the people supporting him why and i bet they don't even know! Nigerians and follow follow! Ask the people supporting him why and i bet they don't even know! 8 Likes

I believe these are theatrics.



1. He just made Efe more famous and in turn,



2. He also just reminded the industry and the people that; "I go dye is still alive o... give me jobs". 8 Likes





I pray God gives the winner wisdom to spend the money. Big brother is not about the grand prize tho. Its about the exposure.



Let me ask this question here. Who won the first Big Brother Nigeria gameshow

His name is Katung and he is not that popular.



Ebuka the host of BBN was a house mate when Katung won. Gideon Okeke, Triple X of beat FM was also housemates.



Seriously, its about the platform! Grab the opportunity and make it count.



God bless them all. . I think with all these supports. There are lots of pressure even for the housemates before they leave the house. They have obligation and royalty attached before leaving the house.I pray God gives the winner wisdom to spend the money. Big brother is not about the grand prize tho. Its about the exposure.Let me ask this question here. Who won the first Big Brother Nigeria gameshowHis name is Katung and he is not that popular.Ebuka the host of BBN was a house mate when Katung won. Gideon Okeke, Triple X of beat FM was also housemates.Seriously, its about the platform! Grab the opportunity and make it count.God bless them all. 8 Likes 3 Shares



He don already win Make dem just carry the money and car give am joorHe don already win 7 Likes 1 Share

Too mush money 1 Like

Efe for the money. Thanks I Go Dye.



Let's see how Biggie go do ojoro now. 11 Likes

Me wey dey shout Efe for nairaland abeg make una roger me my share o 6 Likes

MJBOLT:

splashing money does not make efe the winner…tboss fans are voting silently efe fans are busy making noise

#TeamTboss When Efe Wins E Go Shock U Lyk Electric... Abeg No Go Jump For Lagoon O#efefortheakpalapala# When Efe Wins E Go Shock U Lyk Electric... Abeg No Go Jump For Lagoon O#efefortheakpalapala# 13 Likes 1 Share

So what else is new? 2 Likes

GloriaNinja:

That's why Nigeria is still backward. 5 Likes

Lovely

MTN recharge cards have increased, I'm suspecting all these BBN votings

rubbish..total rubbish



i give up on this country..



that 1 millions naira could have been used to set up something meaningful for the youth in that community



but the same stupid youth with misplaced priorities are the one sharing the recharge card around.



let me see any one complain about recession or bad governance 11 Likes 1 Share

See one of the mumu.

We have too many stupid youth in Nigeria



Busy with BB9a....





This future of the youth is zero





busy with meaningless things 4 Likes

Wahala dey for TBOSS CAMP

When did BBnaija become a poverty alleviation scheme.... 3 Likes

1 Like

But still Tboss for the money. : 3 Likes

Hmmmmm.....

Issorit

ALL EFE FANS DON'T GET HAPPY AND JUST RELAX WITH WHAT YOU ARE HEARING...KEEP VOTING





I JUST CAST ALL MY VOTE FOR EFE ON WECHAT



VOTE FOR EFE THROUGH WECHAT IT'S FREE 3 Likes 1 Share