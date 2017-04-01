₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ionsman: 4:57pm
By Ayo Onikoyi
Ace comedian, Francis Agoda, known as I Go Dye is splashing a whopping N1 million in support of Big Brother Housemate, Efe, who is among the last five housemates gunning for the ultimate prize of N25 million.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/comedian-go-dye-splashes-n1-million-support-bbnaija-housemate-efe/
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by GloriaNinja(f): 4:57pm
That's why Nigeria is still backward.
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by coolesmile: 5:00pm
I don't follow BBNaija, but I will be surprised if Efe doesn't win. His fan base is really impressive. Everywhere you go, na so so Efe Efe Efe.
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:00pm
Lol it's not so tribal, olamide isn't from warri, is he? Where's Bisola is yoruba
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ionsman: 5:00pm
Efe for the moola...I like grass to grace stories...I saw one of his family's picture today and I was almost moved to tears...Efe is winning...Q.E.D
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by youngest85(m): 5:03pm
GloriaNinja:
What is this one saying?
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by tyson99(m): 5:19pm
EFE NO GET ANY TALENT BUT WHEN YOUR TIME REACH E GO BE LIKE SAY YOU DO RITUAL
EFE MONEY!
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Emjay1310(m): 5:20pm
GloriaNinja:
But you don't have to comment na. What has massive support got to do with Nigeria's Backwardness? If i want to vote and don't have the money, getting recharge card from a celebrity is not a bad thing jarey. grow up please. One for based on logistics......
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by MJBOLT(m): 5:50pm
splashing money does not make efe the winner…tboss fans are voting silently efe fans are busy making noise
#TeamTboss
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by LesbianBoy(m): 6:06pm
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by LesbianBoy(m): 6:09pm
coolesmile:
Nigerians and follow follow! Ask the people supporting him why and i bet they don't even know!
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by nmreports: 6:16pm
I believe these are theatrics.
1. He just made Efe more famous and in turn,
2. He also just reminded the industry and the people that; "I go dye is still alive o... give me jobs".
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Dinocarex(m): 6:16pm
. I think with all these supports. There are lots of pressure even for the housemates before they leave the house. They have obligation and royalty attached before leaving the house.
I pray God gives the winner wisdom to spend the money. Big brother is not about the grand prize tho. Its about the exposure.
Let me ask this question here. Who won the first Big Brother Nigeria gameshow
His name is Katung and he is not that popular.
Ebuka the host of BBN was a house mate when Katung won. Gideon Okeke, Triple X of beat FM was also housemates.
Seriously, its about the platform! Grab the opportunity and make it count.
God bless them all.
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Divay22(f): 6:16pm
Make dem just carry the money and car give am joor
He don already win
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 6:16pm
Too mush money
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ajoskele(m): 6:16pm
Efe for the money. Thanks I Go Dye.
Let's see how Biggie go do ojoro now.
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ekems2017(f): 6:16pm
Me wey dey shout Efe for nairaland abeg make una roger me my share o
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by zeezeegal(f): 6:16pm
MJBOLT:When Efe Wins E Go Shock U Lyk Electric... Abeg No Go Jump For Lagoon O#efefortheakpalapala#
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by duketerry22: 6:16pm
So what else is new?
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 6:17pm
GloriaNinja:
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by chubbygal(f): 6:17pm
Lovely
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by joycesims(f): 6:17pm
MTN recharge cards have increased, I'm suspecting all these BBN votings
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by henrydadon(m): 6:17pm
rubbish..total rubbish
i give up on this country..
that 1 millions naira could have been used to set up something meaningful for the youth in that community
but the same stupid youth with misplaced priorities are the one sharing the recharge card around.
let me see any one complain about recession or bad governance
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by berrystunn(m): 6:17pm
See one of the mumu.
We have too many stupid youth in Nigeria
Busy with BB9a....
This future of the youth is zero
busy with meaningless things
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by SageTravels: 6:18pm
Wahala dey for TBOSS CAMP
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by kachi7021(m): 6:18pm
When did BBnaija become a poverty alleviation scheme....
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by admax(m): 6:18pm
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by RichDad1(m): 6:18pm
But still Tboss for the money. :
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by ngwababe: 6:18pm
Hmmmmm.....
Issorit
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by kelvyn7(m): 6:18pm
ALL EFE FANS DON'T GET HAPPY AND JUST RELAX WITH WHAT YOU ARE HEARING...KEEP VOTING
I JUST CAST ALL MY VOTE FOR EFE ON WECHAT
VOTE FOR EFE THROUGH WECHAT IT'S FREE
|Re: I Go Dye Supports Efe With N1Million To Ensure He Wins Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 6:18pm
chubbygal:
