Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus Reacts To Those Criticizing Her For Sharing A Photo Of Doris Son. (10264 Views)

Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays / Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama / How Stella Damasus Has Been Taking Care Of Actress Doris Simeon's Son [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/stella-damasus-replies-critiques-over.html



She wrote;



[b] With all the things that are happening in the world, with all the recession people are complaining about, with all the people who are dying everyday, with all the injustice in the world, this right here is what some people have decided to dwell on. Funny how the same issue has given some people high blood pressure for the past 4 years. Funny how the same people cannot realize that regardless of what they say behind their phones, nothing has changed. In fact it's getting better and stronger. Funny how wishing an amazing young man happy birthday just to celebrate him will cause people to bring out the ugliness in their hearts and their hatred for humanity. So sad that this wonderful young man will look at comments under his birthday picture and instead of the smiles that should appear on his face, he is extremely saddened at the fact that adults can be so terrible. So sad that the things he is taught never to do to others by adults are being done by adults. So sad that people cannot hold off their evil thoughts and words just for one day to celebrate the same person they claim to be looking out for. Everyone has their own life to live. Do you and let me do me and allow God who knows what man can never know, be the judge. Words from internet trolls and bullies can NEVER bring me or my family down. I have been through much worse and I am STILL STANDING. Ask about me. #nuffsaid [/b]



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSgf9PCDTbm/?hl=en Stella Damasus has reacted to this post http://www.nairaland.com/3724682/stella-damasus-celebrates-david-adenimokans which saw social media users slamming her for finding it ok to share a photo of another woman's child despite reports that the said child is being kept away from his mother.She wrote;[b][/b]

She should go and sit down jor..how'll she feel if another woman keeps posting a picture of her son on his birthday and she can't have access to see him physically??she's talking about recession,how many people has she helped to stop it?? 43 Likes

Madam,i don ask about you, and dem tell me say you be husband snatcher, gold digger to your demise husband, and also a home breaker. Wehdone ma. 13 Likes

Shameless hussy. She has thrown caution to the wind. 4 Likes 1 Share

Funny enough.. I see doris simon to be way finer than this stella of a woman cuz She has never looked beautiful to me before.. I wonder what Daniel saw in stella(probably stella has got a good character that Doris lack).. But i have been thinking silently, is it that Doris is into drugs(even though she has never looked like someone thats into drugs to me) or shes broke.. Cuz i dont just understand why she cant fight to have the custody of her son.. 15 Likes 3 Shares

This oldie still de exist ?

Nigeria with internet bullies and haters...good response. Did she stop the boy's mama from having access to the boy 2 Likes 1 Share

shut up woman,do the right thing and stop playing the victim here,remember you have daughters,infact u make me sick 13 Likes

OP I thought its Stella Damascus not Stella Damasus

Abi na Stella Jerusalem 1 Like

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

I still see no big deal in posting her step son's picture and wishing him a happy birthday if she no post am na Nigerians go talk say she no like the boy cause if it was her son she go post am







People taking panadol ontop another person headache 6 Likes 2 Shares

Don't forget you have daughters o,karma is a biatch 8 Likes

The Nigerian intrigues...

Please, can we leave issues like this and talk about Abacha's loot? 2 Likes

they should let them be

Dis pple dat r insultibg d woman, doesnt d ex-husband also have custody of the child. Dem no fit call the man to order. I jxt tire, pple go de divorce as if say na fastest way to being popular without considering d children involved. Stella shud at least let d child mother c d child she carried 4 9months.



Wetin concern me sef.

Came:

Madam,i don ask about you, and dem tell me say you be husband snatcher, gold digger to your demise husband, and also a home breaker. Wehdone ma. Internet bully spotted Internet bully spotted

iamsea:

Funny enough.. I see doris simon to be way finer than this stella of a woman cuz She has never looked beautiful to me before.. I wonder what Daniel saw in stella(probably stella has got a good character that Doris lack).. But i have been thinking silently, is it that Doris is into drugs(even though she has never looked like someone thats into drugs to me) or shes broke.. Cuz i dont just understand why she cant fight to have the custody of her son.. 6 Likes

iamsea:

Funny enough.. I see doris simon to be way finer than this stella of a woman cuz She has never looked beautiful to me before.. I wonder what Daniel saw in stella(probably stella has got a good character that Doris lack).. But i have been thinking silently, is it that Doris is into drugs(even though she has never looked like someone thats into drugs to me) or shes broke.. Cuz i dont just understand why she cant fight to have the custody of her son..



So in your thinking

In all your stupid thinking

She is into drugs

You must be a druggie So in your thinkingIn all your stupid thinkingShe is into drugsYou must be a druggie 2 Likes

Felibaby:

Shameless hussy. She has thrown caution to the wind. Another one spotted Another one spotted 1 Like 1 Share

oshiiteoku:

shut up woman,do the right thing and stop playing the victim here,remember you have daughters,infact u make me sick u should see a doctor then u should see a doctor then

Daminaj1:

Stella Damasus has reacted to this post http://www.nairaland.com/3724682/stella-damasus-celebrates-david-adenimokans which saw social media users slamming her for finding it ok to share a photo of another woman's child despite reports that the said child is being kept away from his mother.

http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/stella-damasus-replies-critiques-over.html



She wrote;



[b



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSgf9PCDTbm/?hl=en

No matter what,let him see his mother.

Ur daughters are with their mother.

If Jaiye's family had taken ur daughters since he died,how would u have felt?

The biggest advise u should give ademonikan or whatever is to grant d boy at least some access to his mother even if for minutes.

Moreover,did u address the issues?Be speaking nonsense grammar up and down.

Stella Jerusalem Hitler No matter what,let him see his mother.Ur daughters are with their mother.If Jaiye's family had taken ur daughters since he died,how would u have felt?The biggest advise u should give ademonikan or whatever is to grant d boy at least some access to his mother even if for minutes.Moreover,did u address the issues?Be speaking nonsense grammar up and down.Stella Jerusalem Hitler 2 Likes

goldbim:

She should go and sit down jor..how'll she feel if another woman keeps posting a picture of her son on his birthday and she can't have access to see him physically??she's talking about recession,how many people has she helped to stop it?? Internet bully Internet bully

oshiiteoku:

shut up woman,do the right thing and stop playing the victim here,remember you have daughters,infact u make me sick She can't hear u She can't hear u 1 Share