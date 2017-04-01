Y do ppl like commenting on issues they no nothing about? I laf wen I hear or c ppl refer to Chief James Ibori n the Late Governor general Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha as thief's. Have u not noticed that their ppl love dem even more than the current office holders? Its simply because ppl have seen that till dat no governor has equalled or surpassed dem in the development of their respective states. Only ppl dat don't no where Delta or Bayelsa is besides on the map call these men thief's. Till date all the governors dat could not even rehabilitate one stretch of road or pay workers salaries are moving around without anyone calling them thief's, rather they are celebrated.

How do you judge a man who is accused of stealing from his people , yet they revere him.



Ibori's issue is not as straightforward as it seems. Nine persons out of ten you talk to in Delta, will tell you Ibori is their hero.



Ask them about Uduaghan, who hasn't been arrested or jailed, you will hear them hiss.



Ibori might have got his fingers in the till (not justifying that), but he worked for his people as a governor. I heard Dickson praising him for the Burutu bridge today.



If you have gone through that area, you will know the purpose that coastal bridge is serving in linking several communities.



After him, what have his successors done. So, Ibori's case is like that adage that says " in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.



Na who dem catch be thief. Abacha died . they have been recovering money from him for 20 years. He was just president for about 4 years.



Babangida was there for 8 years, yet not a kobo has been recovered from him. Not even a court has indicted him. You think he didn't steal money?



Same for Abubakar who drew our foreign reserve down from 10billion to 1.3billion in just 10 months of his regime. Today he's buying up Nigeria's assets like Discos.



I am not from Delta. But my point is that Ibori might have stolen money , but he also worked.



He miscalculated in his politics. He had disdain for Jonathan because he (ibori) was Yaradua's paddy.



When yaradua died, it was time for Jonathan to take his pound of flesh and he did. He made the country hot for Ibori. If Ibori hadn't run out of Nigeria, he wouldn't have been jailed.



