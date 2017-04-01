₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by henryanna36: 5:11pm
Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori was in Bayelsa to pay a condolence visit to Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson and Alamieyeseigha's family over the death of former Governor of Bayelsa State, DSP Alamieyeseigha.
He was given a heroic welcome by the President of the Ijaw Youths council (IYC), Barr. Eric Omare and his executives.
According to Ibori,DSP was a martyr of the Niger Delta Struggle.Chief James Ibori was a bosom friend and an ally of the late Chief Alamieyeseigha.
They were contemporaries in the agitation for the realization of the 13% derivation and resource control in the Niger Delta Region.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:13pm
GOD BLESS IBORI
enemies of NIGER DELTA would soon come and spew thrash on this thread...
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by ElSherriff: 5:13pm
Thief!
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by cuedish: 5:14pm
CELEBRATING A CRIMINAL
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Progressive01(m): 5:15pm
Hope that man standing next to Ibori didn't miss his antenatal so he could attend this occasion.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by profhezekiah: 5:17pm
This country moving forward is a mirage when we have deluded followers mostly youths
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Jabioro: 5:26pm
Receiving rogue back into her fold to do more damages..
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by mikeweezy(m): 5:34pm
high level criminal
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 5:58pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Does he even know you? And you that is not his enemy what have you, your family or even your local government benefited from having such a friend?
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 6:10pm
Issokai... We dun hear
MEANWHILE
WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by DonEd(m): 6:19pm
I really don't find it comfortable when you guys call him a thief. Please point out a governor in this country that hasn't lined his pockets. This man set the infrastructure that remains in Delta state till date. Compared to the likes of other state governors and office holders that looted their coffers dry, this man built the state, empowered the youths amonst others and that's why he is still celebrated even after labelled different names from critics.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:23pm
Money can make anything happen!
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by asksteve(m): 6:34pm
Y do ppl like commenting on issues they no nothing about? I laf wen I hear or c ppl refer to Chief James Ibori n the Late Governor general Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha as thief's. Have u not noticed that their ppl love dem even more than the current office holders? Its simply because ppl have seen that till dat no governor has equalled or surpassed dem in the development of their respective states.
Only ppl dat don't no where Delta or Bayelsa is besides on the map call these men thief's.
Till date all the governors dat could not even rehabilitate one stretch of road or pay workers salaries are moving around without anyone calling them thief's, rather they are celebrated.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:43pm
How do you judge a man who is accused of stealing from his people , yet they revere him.
Ibori's issue is not as straightforward as it seems. Nine persons out of ten you talk to in Delta, will tell you Ibori is their hero.
Ask them about Uduaghan, who hasn't been arrested or jailed, you will hear them hiss.
Ibori might have got his fingers in the till (not justifying that), but he worked for his people as a governor. I heard Dickson praising him for the Burutu bridge today.
If you have gone through that area, you will know the purpose that coastal bridge is serving in linking several communities.
After him, what have his successors done. So, Ibori's case is like that adage that says " in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.
Na who dem catch be thief. Abacha died . they have been recovering money from him for 20 years. He was just president for about 4 years.
Babangida was there for 8 years, yet not a kobo has been recovered from him. Not even a court has indicted him. You think he didn't steal money?
Same for Abubakar who drew our foreign reserve down from 10billion to 1.3billion in just 10 months of his regime. Today he's buying up Nigeria's assets like Discos.
I am not from Delta. But my point is that Ibori might have stolen money , but he also worked.
He miscalculated in his politics. He had disdain for Jonathan because he (ibori) was Yaradua's paddy.
When yaradua died, it was time for Jonathan to take his pound of flesh and he did. He made the country hot for Ibori. If Ibori hadn't run out of Nigeria, he wouldn't have been jailed.
Long post though...
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:44pm
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by otswag(m): 6:44pm
The problem with Nigeria is Nigerians. Delusion is when you hope for a better future yet do not hesitate to celebrate those that openly robbed you. Dis one Don pass ignorance. Walahi, Nigerians are just dumb.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by annoyingman: 6:44pm
NIGERIA LAND OF FOOLS
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Fabulosdave01: 6:45pm
God. Nigeria have spoil finish. We now celebrate corruption. Ibori, tinubu and all others deserve death for all they have done. We need real progressives in this country.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by mayorkyzo(m): 6:45pm
Ogidigboigbo 1 of africa
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by ariesbull: 6:45pm
Bunch of idiots and kaikai people
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Punctual(m): 6:45pm
Am very sure this man won't stop his corrupt attitude..they should have given him life imprisonment
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by spartan117(m): 6:46pm
Hmm
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Richie0974: 6:46pm
In the UK he's a thief but in Nigeria he's a celebrated hero.
Welcome to the land of the shallow minded.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 6:46pm
Nawa oh
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:46pm
Buhari is Mad.. he can't Jail me
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by jogsman01(m): 6:46pm
Baba niyen!
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 6:47pm
...
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by mmsen: 6:47pm
Useless people.
Re: James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 6:47pm
THIEF.
