|Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by sar33: 11:09am
CONDOLENCE VISIT TO KANO
Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in company of PDP stalwarts such as Dr. Sule Lamido CON, Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Sen. Bala Muhammad, Comr. Abba Morro, Dr. Akilu Indabawa on their way to Kano to condole the good people of Kano State over the demise of Danmasanin Kano Amb. Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/late-maitama-sulegoodluck-jonathan.html
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by sar33: 11:09am
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by sunnysunny69(m): 11:11am
The man that gave us many meme.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by hucienda: 11:13am
Pas mal.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Danielmoore(m): 11:29am
Thieves
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Raptureminded(m): 11:33am
ok
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by madridguy(m): 11:40am
Nice one Mallam GEJ
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by olasaad(f): 11:41am
What of Fayose and FFK? Have never seen them with GEJ since they lost the election.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by madridguy(m): 11:42am
GEJ is now wise
olasaad:
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by MirJay: 12:04pm
..
Behold a humble thief. Sir i salute you. Wish Osinbanjo will follow your blueprint then this country will grow again.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by illuminated93(m): 12:14pm
Ndi one nigeria
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by ndcide(m): 12:16pm
olasaad:
Then you are looking in the wrong direction. Go search again.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by NwaAmaikpe: 1:01pm
The infamous
Ex-President Goatluck JonáDaft.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by anyebedgreat: 1:01pm
Where is Sherrif?
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by connectpoint: 1:01pm
Buhari won't like this
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Amirullaha(m): 1:01pm
May the soul of the departed rest in peace...
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by buharichild: 1:02pm
connectpoint:Hope u know it's Jonathan that caused wat we are suffering today, Buhari is trying 2 remove us out of it but enemies of state won't let us
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by QuietHammer(m): 1:02pm
he is going to greet his fulani masters. Nothing special here
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by bsideboii(m): 1:02pm
Economic saboteurs. They will all meet their Waterloo very soon.Only time will tell.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Haphard(m): 1:03pm
Amirullaha:
Amen
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by nuti(m): 1:03pm
In This flood the only thing I can do is to watch "Game of thrones Season 7"
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Thisis2raw(m): 1:04pm
God will forgive those Nigerians that voted for vegetable man... . Over this humble meek man.
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by connectpoint: 1:04pm
buharichild:
that;s why your life is how it is..yu dented can.. don't quote me
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by buharichild: 1:05pm
connectpoint:Am telling u the truth
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Thisis2raw(m): 1:05pm
buharichild:so how come we never suffered under the regime of Gej?
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by connectpoint: 1:06pm
buharichild:
phuck off, i'm not broke
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by compressordaf(m): 1:07pm
GEJ my guy. You are 100% greater than the Daura cow leafing us #quote me let Thunder fall on you
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Thisis2raw(m): 1:07pm
bsideboii:drink water and have sense
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by buharichild: 1:07pm
Thisis2raw:we suffered under bokoharam
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by compressordaf(m): 1:07pm
GEJ my guy. You are 100% greater than the Daura cow leafing us #quote me let Thunder fall on you
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by dakeskese(m): 1:07pm
...
...
...
hmmmmmmm!!!!!!
let it not b what am tinkin ooo. hmm, let it not b oooo.
If wisdom is measured by the length of the beards, then goats would be philosophers.
#oldies...
|Re: Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence by Thisis2raw(m): 1:07pm
buharichild:bullshiit... Same boko harm that Buhari said a bullet to them is a bullet to the north..
So your baba created this boko harm insurgents
