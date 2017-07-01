Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Late Maitama Sule: Goodluck Jonathan Leads PDP Stalwarts To Kano For Condolence (8947 Views)

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in company of PDP stalwarts such as Dr. Sule Lamido CON, Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Sen. Bala Muhammad, Comr. Abba Morro, Dr. Akilu Indabawa on their way to Kano to condole the good people of Kano State over the demise of Danmasanin Kano Amb. Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule





The man that gave us many meme. 3 Likes

Pas mal.

Thieves 2 Likes

Nice one Mallam GEJ 11 Likes 3 Shares

What of Fayose and FFK? Have never seen them with GEJ since they lost the election.





What of Fayose and FFK? Have never seen them with GEJ since they lost the election. GEJ is now wise

Behold a humble thief. Sir i salute you. Wish Osinbanjo will follow your blueprint then this country will grow again. ..Behold a humble thief. Sir i salute you. Wish Osinbanjo will follow your blueprint then this country will grow again.

Ndi one nigeria 1 Like

What of Fayose and FFK? Have never seen them with GEJ since they lost the election.

Then you are looking in the wrong direction. Go search again.







Ex-President Goatluck JonáDaft. The infamousEx-President Goatluck JonáDaft. 3 Likes 4 Shares

Where is Sherrif?

Buhari won't like this 3 Likes

May the soul of the departed rest in peace... 2 Likes

Hope u know it's Jonathan that caused wat we are suffering today, Buhari is trying 2 remove us out of it but enemies of state won't let us

he is going to greet his fulani masters. Nothing special here

Economic saboteurs. They will all meet their Waterloo very soon.Only time will tell. 1 Like 1 Share

May the soul of the departed rest in peace...



Amen Amen

In This flood the only thing I can do is to watch "Game of thrones Season 7"

God will forgive those Nigerians that voted for vegetable man... . Over this humble meek man. 3 Likes

Hope u know it's Jonathan that caused wat we are suffering today, Buhari is trying 2 remove us out of it but enemies of state won't let us

that;s why your life is how it is..yu dented can.. don't quote me

that;s why your life is how it is..yu dented can.. don't quote me Am telling u the truth Am telling u the truth 1 Like

so how come we never suffered under the regime of Gej?

Am telling u the truth

phuck off, i'm not broke

GEJ my guy. You are 100% greater than the Daura cow leafing us #quote me let Thunder fall on you 9 Likes

drink water and have sense

so how come we never suffered under the regime of Gej? we suffered under bokoharam we suffered under bokoharam

GEJ my guy. You are 100% greater than the Daura cow leafing us #quote me let Thunder fall on you 4 Likes

If wisdom is measured by the length of the beards, then goats would be philosophers.



#oldies... 1 Like