|Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by AlexReports(m): 8:28pm
It was indeed an amazing and colourful event held in Abuja over the weekend as the Northern Nigeria Peace award took centre stage. The 2017 edition of the honour attracted several dignitaries including the Kano State Governor, though represented. The event was designed to celebrate Northern peace icon and agents of change that have impacted positively towards empowering victims of crisis and supporting peace campaigns.
Amongst notable award recognitions of the night was Big Church Foundation, a charity and empowerment NGO owned by Dr. Olakunle Churchill. The foundation was honoured for its several charity supports in the North like Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Gombe and recently in Kaduna, during the KADA River Massacre in Southern Kaduna. The foundation was also in the news days ago for paying off the house rent debt of an orphanage in Nassarawa state.
Other personalities and individuals that were honoured were Alhaji Ibrahim Comassie, Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) ,Amb. Hussaini Coomasie, a veteran Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, veteran TV presenter Amb. Rachel Bakam, Queen Oluchi Madubuko, Comedian Ayuba etc. Also honoured though received by her mother was Chichi Mbagwu, the reigning Face of Unity Nigeria Queen who bagged first Class in United Kingdom. She was awarded for her Academic Excellence haven done some projects in the north.
Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, the project director explained that although there were a lot of patriotic men and women who have contributed meaningfully in the peace building project in the North, it was imperative to honour 'outstanding' ones. According to him, there are some Nigerians also listed for the awards, who are not from the North by birth. He, however, noted that they have contributed in one way or the other, in the spirit of a united Nigeria, toward the peace and development of the region.
Popular Abuja brother artists Mamuzee Twins, veteran nollywood actress Empress Njamah and other showbiz stars were also present
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/04/impressive-big-church-foundation-ali.html?m=0
|Re: Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by babablogger: 9:44pm
Waiting for Tonto to say he bought the award
once a B always a
Churchill keep up the good work
The posters above and below me have something stupid to say.
|Re: Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by GloriaNinja(f): 9:44pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by BigBrother9ja: 9:47pm
Bigbrother9ja is not a charity program nor a poverty elevation show.
No amount of useless endorsement or Noise will make him win...
E go do una like Nollywood
|Re: Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by obembet(m): 9:47pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by SparklingJ: 9:49pm
|Re: Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by bebe2(f): 9:52pm
The fear of Boko haram..............
Keep begging them with ur money,
It won't work
|Re: Big Church Foundation, Ali Nuhu, Rachel Bakam Bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award by Repairnigeria(m): 9:54pm
