₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,881 members, 3,461,074 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 10:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge (1429 Views)
Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate / Photo Of Seyi Law At The National Stadium For Protest / The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by FrankGiel: 8:39pm
During a game of Truth or Dare task, given by Big brother, Tboss was requested to recite the Nigerian Anthem by DebieRise
After a few wrong tries, Housemates helped teach her the Anthem by singing both stanzas together.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by midehi2(f): 8:42pm
hmmm! when you not fully a nigerian
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by moststylish(m): 9:09pm
Frank u quick oh,just now u don create topic, nice one sha,that girl is a disgrace
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by CharityHil(f): 9:20pm
TBOSS is not my Naija.
The only real persons in that house are EFE, Bisola and partly Marvis.
TBoss is a psycho. That lady is manipulative. She can't cook. If she feels she is ajebo, why is she in the game? Based on logistics, we need to all use our kidneys. Captain N. should get home that cash please.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by kayusre: 9:40pm
She can't cook?madam na the same bbnaija we de watch?ladies with jealousyyy
CharityHil:
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Oyind17: 9:57pm
e don red
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Afam4eva(m): 9:57pm
kayusre:There's a difference between cooking and actually knowing how to cook. Those of us that have tasted her food can confirm that she's a learner. Ask the lady above you.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Divay22(f): 9:58pm
He don happen
I don't blame her too much even some of our politicians can't recite it, but not withstanding...
EFE for the money
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by bamisho: 9:58pm
Not only that
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by dfrost: 9:58pm
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Nickymezor(f): 9:58pm
Nawa oo, na real wa.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Laveda(f): 9:59pm
Shame catch me to watch the video seff
Link here. https://www.instagram.com/p/BShDfQohBUp/?r=wa1
Misspicy/Berbierklus come see your Bae abeg
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by jarkbauer: 9:59pm
BASED ON WHAT....
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by massinola(m): 9:59pm
And Efe is still dull as always said by her fans. No body should give me that crab of she schooled in heaven here oh
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by MissGlamorosa(f): 9:59pm
SMH...... Very pitiable.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Odisco2(m): 9:59pm
OK
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by toogbasky(m): 9:59pm
Make una talk tru nah, even wen u sabi d nation a them, e dey hook sometimes, mostly wen u are scared u are gonna Bleep up
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Oyind17: 9:59pm
kayusre:Na watin fine girls dey suffer.. Jealous girls everywhere
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Maccoy507: 9:59pm
E
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by pixtuk(m): 9:59pm
She for recite Romanian national anthem na....am just shaming for her
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Oyind17: 10:00pm
toogbasky:damage control
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Jacksparr0w127: 10:00pm
K
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:00pm
Most of those serving this country can't even recite the Anthem and pledge. Me sef I Doon forget most of those crappy lines
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Deeypeey(m): 10:00pm
This is BBnaija...if u cnt recite the naija anthem or pledge...den u dnt belong here...
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by mailingdgreat: 10:00pm
Make una free d babe jhor. afterall some of una serving leaders no fit recite the national anthem. Abi na lie I talk?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Abdhul(m): 10:00pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by SFSNIPER(m): 10:00pm
This girl don fall my hand.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by RZArecta(m): 10:00pm
What is a Tboss Is it the name of a fridge
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by dominique(f): 10:00pm
Most annoying thing is she tried to put the blame on Debbie. I'm so glad Debbie stood up to her and have her a piece of her mind.
Vote Debie-Rise ojare
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by YukHub: 10:00pm
If with this error this gal win then you know say naija don mumu
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge by Drazeen(m): 10:00pm
When Life Throws You Lemon...? / A Must Watch Birthday Gift From Nonny D / Looking For Movie Producers
Viewing this topic: protouchcakes, awesomeboi(m), SuperJay777, timexkaka, zone11, Neossos(m), Abayhormy(m), Aguoru122, Bonchila(m), mybad, Eseose9(f), odohemma(m), sanpipita(m), emadamysy, frugal(m), ritux, Chiefly(m), Mamalahawt, Collins4u1(m), Holywizard(m), princeisah26(m), Queendo(f), Mitope(f), onpointme, sisisioge, press005, jarkbauer, princessdairies(f), kingthoby1811(m), profedet, kastroveli, sherfizle(m), damosade(m), MissGlamorosa(f), Lordaweezy, monex(m), thatIwoboy(m), michoade, miceroms, agabusta, Maccoy507, Naslow08(m), ohluwanome(m), Mightyraw(m), gr8gem(f), Hendo444, u11ae1013, hartobiju, Pearl27(f), brixton, deeola01, Marvel1206, IfeanyiYagazie, duni04(m), mizzytan(m), chyk1(m), JennieCutie4U(f), seunmsg(m), yinkeys(m), Okpueze1(m), Browsenigeria, Jacksparr0w127, EzekielBams(m), papascode, tomaudu(m), leemond(m), stopit, Roserbert(m), Ahmed0336(m), blessehi, sparqo01, SFSNIPER(m), IKEGOD21(m), sekem, Langbasa, obarome1, MzJin, ileogbenfidel(m), sosleem(m), bamisho, binsanni(m), jonnytad(m), slimmaintenance(m), SarFakky, sonflex, eclipsehemmy(m), Jjamah(m), Orpe7(m), Bishop4real, AutoReportNG, Amusaopeyemi(f), teelady(f), debasco1(m), Deeypeey(m), doctimonyeka(m), paulvelly1(m), JayIlych, sneak3(m), Olutimo, Giddyperson, Vickysnipe147(m), Foxykevo(m), aishdamsel(f), Abdulqareem(m), AprokoNaija, muffyt05, Thelmerh(f), bravado90(m), dunkem21(m), vallachy, boja28(m), pashiano(m), antontech(m), Laveda(f), deltakonnectsme, Akwaudene87(m), uche87(m), gonagona(m), panasharp(m), Evergreat2014(m), Eboh4z, alex2much, akinolaa76, pascal2young(m), Drazeen(m), Tvegas(m), bayinq25(m), tossedbae(f), foyeks2001(f), MisterNuel(m), Opiletool(m), W3xy1(m), lukrauf(m), damola311, kweenkong(f), XketchDesigns(m), collinsVP, Agboconsult1, Funmiladey(m), fF01(m), Libber(f), ArewaNG, mayorski01(m), muhdchilli(m), unitysheart(m), yurLink, TPAND, amazon14, Iamwills20, OseIbhadode93, tigerclaws, littlewonders, jconsulting(f), Whoeppme(m), suethebastard(f), mumemma, nicerichard05, dyze, Odisco2(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), whizola, Physicist(m), zubimete(f), Bimpsyyyyy, cathyperry45(f), neyocool(m), Ak2fyn, Sveen, oviexcels, Obaofnaija(m), yommen, Nickizoe(f), andyboi4real(m), nicolosam(m), girlhaley(f), mayprince(m), Abdhul(m), obinon(m), AustineCJ, eeby1983(m), Lunagirl(f), toast224, oshiiteoku, Biafra1000, yourexcellency, edo3(m), Horlawale1(m), Donbosco46, Sincerelyme(f), Adesuwachelsea(f), promizier, okitz4(m), keemsleek(m), Jenticles(f), Haryee(m), dossylvanus(m), DanFife, marisdgreat(f), Samuelsmart22(m), OGHENE316, Chudymario, numbered(m), LilSmith55(m), cutetopsey(f), Saint83(m), Macaustin24, Jaybeee(m), Ojobojo1(m), anny268(f), idee91, diego2015, pixtuk(m), Nwachukwu1986(m), biz8386, NNature(m), Ronaldinnioh(f), TFarrah, jbaby265(f), deekseen(m), Binoxo(m), GbemiOO(f), vincentont(m), Divay22(f), SPDAZZY(f), ogoh4(m), shilz(f), Cleantip(m), Jolar101, puzo(m), silvaspecs, Tynasparks(f), itsIYKE(m), Gohee(m), Donmoris212, AlexCk, HeWhoMusntBeNamed(m), Misterdhee1(m), chikeBen, Tuoyofelix(m), Iyemik, dan55, Makavelli099(m), cloudyskygrind(m), Juni4jay(m), YukHub, keeper1(m), tomiwaolugbenga, sunny63(m), Jbleenk, phemolala07(m), idnoble007(m), brianok(m), dejidejavu, Osquarefryo, MARCH13(m), Mannylex(m), SwiftNation, munas, lovingyouhun, faithgokz(f), chokozcfs(m), creamylicious(f), Phemmy777(m), AnnieC(f), 0b10010011, jbjustice(m), JessNigeria, giancarlo(m), onuwaje(m), thatchick, dragonking3, seasy, Ahmed99(m), dayo1984, Meritwellz, babniyen(m), pokenose(m), Adeebiwa09(m), yusqod, Oyind17, agbado1(m), aghap51(m), jossylad86(m), Postboiswag(m), Dejlof, braine, suyamasta(m), timbs001(m), beewhy009(m) and 322 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12