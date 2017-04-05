Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem And Pledge (1429 Views)

Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate / Photo Of Seyi Law At The National Stadium For Protest / The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

During a game of Truth or Dare task, given by Big brother, Tboss was requested to recite the Nigerian Anthem by DebieRise



After a few wrong tries, Housemates helped teach her the Anthem by singing both stanzas together. 1 Like 1 Share

hmmm! when you not fully a nigerian 1 Like

Frank u quick oh,just now u don create topic, nice one sha,that girl is a disgrace 9 Likes

TBOSS is not my Naija.

The only real persons in that house are EFE, Bisola and partly Marvis.

TBoss is a psycho. That lady is manipulative. She can't cook. If she feels she is ajebo, why is she in the game? Based on logistics, we need to all use our kidneys. Captain N. should get home that cash please. 11 Likes 1 Share

?madam na the same bbnaija we de watch?ladies with jealousyyy CharityHil:

TBOSS is not my Naija.

The only real persons in that house are EFE, Bisola and partly Marvis.

TBoss is a psycho. That lady is manipulative. She can't cook. If she feels she is ajebo, why is she in the game? Based on logistics, we need to all use our kidneys. Captain N. should get home that cash please. She can't cook?madam na the same bbnaija we de watch?ladies with jealousyyy 1 Like

e don red e don red

kayusre:

She can't cook ?madam na the same bbnaija we de watch?ladies with jealousyyy There's a difference between cooking and actually knowing how to cook. Those of us that have tasted her food can confirm that she's a learner. Ask the lady above you. There's a difference between cooking and actually knowing how to cook. Those of us that have tasted her food can confirm that she's a learner. Ask the lady above you.





I don't blame her too much even some of our politicians can't recite it, but not withstanding...



EFE for the money He don happenI don't blame her too much even some of our politicians can't recite it, but not withstanding...EFE for the money

Not only that

Nawa oo, na real wa.





Link here.



Misspicy/Berbierklus come see your Bae abeg Shame catch me to watch the video seffLink here. https://www.instagram.com/p/BShDfQohBUp/?r=wa1 Misspicy/Berbierklus come see your Bae abeg

BASED ON WHAT....

And Efe is still dull as always said by her fans. No body should give me that crab of she schooled in heaven here oh 1 Like

SMH...... Very pitiable.

OK

Make una talk tru nah, even wen u sabi d nation a them, e dey hook sometimes, mostly wen u are scared u are gonna Bleep up

kayusre:

She can't cook ?madam na the same bbnaija we de watch?ladies with jealousyyy Na watin fine girls dey suffer.. Jealous girls everywhere Na watin fine girls dey suffer.. Jealous girls everywhere

E

She for recite Romanian national anthem na....am just shaming for her

toogbasky:

Make una talk tru nah, even wen u sabi d nation a them, e dey hook sometimes, mostly wen u are scared u are gonna Bleep up damage control damage control 1 Like

K

Most of those serving this country can't even recite the Anthem and pledge. Me sef I Doon forget most of those crappy lines Most of those serving this country can't even recite the Anthem and pledge. Me sef I Doon forget most of those crappy lines

This is BBnaija...if u cnt recite the naija anthem or pledge...den u dnt belong here...

Make una free d babe jhor. afterall some of una serving leaders no fit recite the national anthem. Abi na lie I talk?

.

This girl don fall my hand.

Is it the name of a fridge What is a TbossIs it the name of a fridge

Most annoying thing is she tried to put the blame on Debbie. I'm so glad Debbie stood up to her and have her a piece of her mind.



Vote Debie-Rise ojare