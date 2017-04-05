





A girl was left disgraced at her work place after her main boyfriend brought along the man she is cheating with to ‘help’ with a marriage proposal.





According to the post by MrStealYoSnacks on Instagram, the main boyfriend’s cousin found out his girlfriend was cheating on him so he planned an elaborate payback for her unfaithfulness.



He brought the guy she is cheating on him with, to make a fake marriage proposal.



See video below:





http://gistreel.com/2017/04/05/epic-man-proposes-cheating-girlfriend-brings-along-guy-shes-cheating-photosvideo/



This unfortunate situation, which happened at the lady’s workplace, left her work colleagues open-mouthed and shocked. Epic! Man Proposes To Cheating Girlfriend, Brings Along The Guy She’s Cheating On Him With (Photos/Video)A girl was left disgraced at her work place after her main boyfriend brought along the man she is cheating with to ‘help’ with a marriage proposal.According to the post by MrStealYoSnacks on Instagram, the main boyfriend’s cousin found out his girlfriend was cheating on him so he planned an elaborate payback for her unfaithfulness.He brought the guy she is cheating on him with, to make a fake marriage proposal.See video below:This unfortunate situation, which happened at the lady’s workplace, left her work colleagues open-mouthed and shocked.