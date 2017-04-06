₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Tolakay: 9:30am
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition wednesday summoned Diamond Bank Plc over the sacking of 300 staff.
It followed a petition by the aggrieved staff, which was earlier submitted by their Counsel, Stephen Ofagbor to the House.
The lawmakers had summoned the bank to appear before it to provide explanation on the matter.
The bank didn’t however turn up at the meeting wednesday.
Essentially, the petition alleged that the “retrenchment was unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, unwarranted, null and void” and called on the bank to reverse its decision.
Ofagbor said the affected staff have taken several steps towards their reinstatement or payment of their terminal benefits, including a demand letter from their solicitor, but all to no avail as the bank rebuffed all overtures.
He added that the affected persons were not given the opportunity to repay the loan as scheduled and are being charged interest on the unpaid balance, which they would not be in a position to pay except they are recalled or paid their redundancy benefits.
He said: “Each of the retrenched staff entitlement is based on rank and number of years served and they have been seized of all the particulars of each of them for purposes of computing their individual entitlement.
“The action of Diamond bank has caused the affected persons enormous hardship, psychological trauma, great embarrassment and above all stigmatisation.”
He added that unless adequately redressed, the situation portends great risk to the bank employees and the industry in general.
Nevertheless, Chairman of the committee, Nkem Abonta, however Adjourned hearing toMay 7, 2017 to enable the committee further communicate with Diamond bank.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/04/06/house-intervenes-in-diamond-bank-staff-retrenchment-dispute/
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by ol2012: 9:48am
Excellent move,
If they are confident the retrenchment wasn't unlawful, why didn't they show up yesterday? Hopefully their lawyers will advise them to show up the next hearing date.
I keep wondering what Uzoma stands to benefit if the bank crashes, as his actions so far suggests he doesn't mind running his father's business down with his strong headedness.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Unike1(m): 9:56am
Mods, please allow this news grace the front page. Thanks.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by kittykollinxx(m): 12:12pm
some companies have the feeling that they can do anyhow without been cautioned. I know with necessary bribe this matter go die down but God and devil is watching you
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by GreenMavro: 12:12pm
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by DiegoNakel(m): 12:12pm
Shey Na like this we go dy dy, Na like dis we go go go dy !!!!
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by skarlett(f): 12:12pm
Diamond bank should have the fear of God, 300 retrenched staff with families to feed in this recession and loans plus interest, haba mana!
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:12pm
Kk.. After una don make d country hard with una useless policy and bad economic mismanagement, una won come blamed bank wey drop workers
Oga make all of una park well joor... No be only summon na sermon
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by CokersClub: 12:13pm
Maybe the guy below me cares.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by ACURASPEEDO(m): 12:14pm
NA WA O
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by nactommy: 12:14pm
Not even 15 or 20, 300 workers among which I believe over 80% have families....#Diamond bank executives, I hail thee
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by babablogger: 12:15pm
Its a private establishment
The HOR can't do nothing
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by lonelydora(m): 12:16pm
How are they going to intervene? Give them money monthly to pay staffs?
The problem with Nigeria is we spent a lot of money maintaining these our legislators and executives while they do virtually nothing to help the economy.
My only regret is not leaving Nigeria when I had the chance, because i never knew we will still be like these present days.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by abumeinben(m): 12:17pm
Wonderful...
Which they could do this to Ericsson.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Iamwrath: 12:17pm
No bethem dey tiff money ??
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by uzoclinton(m): 12:18pm
Thank Goodness
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by everitina(f): 12:19pm
the only good news from the house all week
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by tuncosd38(m): 12:21pm
thank God for this.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by noziz(m): 12:23pm
Bank work na spoil, no job security
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Tazdroid(m): 12:29pm
Representing themselves
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Fumilayo1555: 12:31pm
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by yomalex(m): 12:32pm
okay
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Tazdroid(m): 12:32pm
babablogger:are you sure? It would help if they could because 300 people were sent to the labour market. That's troubling
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by oyb(m): 12:37pm
bunch of clueless jokers
can they pin point which law they claim has been flouted?
or is this the usual senate media investigation which is a coded shakedown?
if the senate are serious about worker welfare in the banking industry, they should enforce unionization of staff in the banks
outside of that this comes across as the empty headed posturing they are known for.
businesses downsize everyday. it is extremely messed up, but it is what it is.
the senate will not support diamond bank if it fails.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Mmadu111: 12:41pm
I hate bank work. Imagine the agony the retrenched and their families will be passing through this unimaginable hard time. God please come to their rescue. Advice , the very moment you step in as bank employee, exit plan should be part of your priorities.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by Mr2kay3: 12:58pm
Mmadu111:self employment is the best
Mmadu111:self employment is the best
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by SuperS1Panther: 12:59pm
Diamond Bank behaving like a Charcoal Bank.
Re: House Of Representatives Intervenes In Diamond Bank Staff Retrenchment Dispute by tjay01(m): 1:04pm
Long overdue.
