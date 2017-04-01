Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them (5945 Views)

Source: Read the shameful story shared by Pastor EC Olumefo on how former Assistant General Superintendent of Assemblies of God church Rev Chidi Okorafor led thugs and Aguleri-boys in uniform to attack some church members,pastors and even burnt down some parts of the church.The thugs came in a commando grand style and commanded the pastors to lie down on the ground, trampling on them with military boots, koboko, irons, teargas, enough slap and heavy blow on their faces!Abeg make una read the full tori on the screenshots belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/ex-assemblies-of-god-church-boss-chidi.html?m=1

What is this country turning to, d so called men of God mishaving and what is nt even expected of cultists, is this what the BIBLE teaches us.

Violence in the house of God... i'm begining to see more reasons why hell is created. Some persons just have to represent there. And later they will tell us that God called them...

The pastors are not at fault



Rather we the followers that enriched them every day of the week with different Thanksgiving, Tithe,offering and special thanks giving



Some are even daft to the extent of giving first fruit 6 Likes 1 Share

Who was taking pictures during the beating and manhandling.





BTW how can a sane person still be attending assemblies of God?? 3 Likes

op you are a very wicked soul. why are you bloggers like this! defaming people without having proper knowledge of what is happening. where are the thugs and aguleri boys in the picture? don't those people look like uniformed men to you?

are you not aware that the church removed the embezzling general superintendent and made his assistant in the person of goddy okafor the superintendent and their is even a court order backing up the church?

how can an elected g.s take hundreds of millions which was deducted from serving pastors salary for their pensions without being questioned.



are you from assemblies of God church to know what is going on? op you will die a painful death if you continue this way to defame people without proper knowledge and investigation

hey Yoruba Muslim shut up! nobody is talking about money here. go to Muslim section and spill your trash!



Assemblies of God is not like other churches. it is not owned by one man in fact it is owned by nobody but only God. the leaders are elected.

the people lying down are people that is resisting court order and besides there is no evidence to show that the pics of people lying down has anything to do with AG!



That burning building pics have nothing to do with AG but was mischievously put by the op to deceive people

IP I know you will turn a blind eye to this comment. there is a court order backing the GS to do whatever he is doing. dealing with trouble makers in the church with the law is not a sin or evil. op take down this nonsense thread!

Rev. Chidi Okorafor why? Rev. Okorafor accomplices, why??... Brains on medical leave perhaps?

IP I know you will turn a blind eye to this comment. there is a court order backing the GS to do whatever he is doing. dealing with trouble makers in the church with the law is not a sin or evil. op take down this nonsense thread! hmm, so the "thugs" may be the "police" executing the said order then? hmm, so the "thugs" may be the "police" executing the said order then?

The church of christ, is gradually becoming a play ground.

Tithe and Offering money in action...



The caption should be yahoo boys fighting yahoo boys.



If no be money why are they fighting??

the members are not serious. Another church no dey

