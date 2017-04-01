₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by broseme: 11:01am
Read the shameful story shared by Pastor EC Olumefo on how former Assistant General Superintendent of Assemblies of God church Rev Chidi Okorafor led thugs and Aguleri-boys in uniform to attack some church members,pastors and even burnt down some parts of the church.The thugs came in a commando grand style and commanded the pastors to lie down on the ground, trampling on them with military boots, koboko, irons, teargas, enough slap and heavy blow on their faces!Abeg make una read the full tori on the screenshots below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/ex-assemblies-of-god-church-boss-chidi.html?m=1
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by sarrki(m): 11:04am
All this god of men sef
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by profhezekiah: 11:04am
What is this country turning to, d so called men of God mishaving and what is nt even expected of cultists, is this what the BIBLE teaches us.
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by giftedheart1(m): 11:09am
Violence in the house of God... i'm begining to see more reasons why hell is created. Some persons just have to represent there. And later they will tell us that God called them...
God is Patience sha!
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by sarrki(m): 11:14am
The pastors are not at fault
Rather we the followers that enriched them every day of the week with different Thanksgiving, Tithe,offering and special thanks giving
Some are even daft to the extent of giving first fruit
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by genearts(m): 11:28am
Who was taking pictures during the beating and manhandling.
BTW how can a sane person still be attending assemblies of God??
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by igbosupremacist: 11:38am
op you are a very wicked soul. why are you bloggers like this! defaming people without having proper knowledge of what is happening. where are the thugs and aguleri boys in the picture? don't those people look like uniformed men to you?
are you not aware that the church removed the embezzling general superintendent and made his assistant in the person of goddy okafor the superintendent and their is even a court order backing up the church?
how can an elected g.s take hundreds of millions which was deducted from serving pastors salary for their pensions without being questioned.
are you from assemblies of God church to know what is going on? op you will die a painful death if you continue this way to defame people without proper knowledge and investigation
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by igbosupremacist: 11:49am
sarrki:
hey Yoruba Muslim shut up! nobody is talking about money here. go to Muslim section and spill your trash!
Assemblies of God is not like other churches. it is not owned by one man in fact it is owned by nobody but only God. the leaders are elected.
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by igbosupremacist: 11:53am
the people lying down are people that is resisting court order and besides there is no evidence to show that the pics of people lying down has anything to do with AG!
That burning building pics have nothing to do with AG but was mischievously put by the op to deceive people
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by igbosupremacist: 11:54am
genearts:
sir pls what is wrong with assemblies of God?
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by igbosupremacist: 11:58am
IP I know you will turn a blind eye to this comment. there is a court order backing the GS to do whatever he is doing. dealing with trouble makers in the church with the law is not a sin or evil. op take down this nonsense thread!
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by midehi2(f): 12:55pm
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by wakes(m): 12:56pm
NA wao
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by robosky02(m): 12:56pm
this very baddddddddddddd
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by Mentcee(m): 12:56pm
D= dullard=Buhari
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by Tazdroid(m): 12:56pm
Rev. Chidi Okorafor why? Rev. Okorafor accomplices, why??... Brains on medical leave perhaps?
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by johntaiwo123(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by ichommy(m): 12:57pm
Hian!
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by uzoclinton(m): 12:58pm
I think I'll just sit here and wait for the atheists in the house "to come and be commenting" in falz's voice
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by Bintak(f): 12:58pm
This is the house of God
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by mcmurphy132: 12:59pm
Christian which way na
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by Tazdroid(m): 1:00pm
igbosupremacist:hmm, so the "thugs" may be the "police" executing the said order then?
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by enesty77(m): 1:00pm
speechless on this one
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by Evergreen4(m): 1:01pm
The church of christ, is gradually becoming a play ground.
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by Tokziby: 1:01pm
Tithe and Offering money in action...
The caption should be yahoo boys fighting yahoo boys.
If no be money why are they fighting??
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by jaxmand: 1:02pm
the members are not serious. Another church no dey
|Re: Assemblies Of God: Chidi Okorafor & His Thugs Attack Pastors, Beat, Teargas Them by Piercy(m): 1:02pm
sarrki:
And the Lord said it was finished bros as I dy see your matter eh on top the transformer way I climb so broda... Abeg eh tamper justice with mercy please.. Brother.. You did notice just kill English you beheaded it.. Chai
Fellow Naira landers please let's hold a minute silent for the death of English language
