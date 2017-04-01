₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by chimere66: 2:38pm
Hamida ,a beautiful young girl and a serving NYSC member who finished from Bayero university Kano got battered by her cousin.Her cousin attacked her because he suspected that she is 'growing wings' for him.
Read the story shared by on the screenshots above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/nigerian-lady-nearly-killed-by-her.html
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:40pm
End time cousin
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:41pm
Hope no intimate relationship before now ?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by Tallesty1(m): 2:46pm
sarrki:
16 Likes
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 2:46pm
Eyyyah such a cute girl
R.I.P
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:49pm
[quote author=Tallesty1 post=55320967][/quote]
Coz I wonder why he will behave such way
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by omaolowo(m): 2:54pm
youngberry001:
"R.I.P." ke?
Cousin ALMOST killed......
Abeg, it is not yet RIP
11 Likes
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by K9Uneet(m): 3:02pm
youngberry001:What are you smoking? It must be very strong.
14 Likes
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 3:46pm
youngberry001:
RIP??
Are you sure you're the owner of your certificate(s) ?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by Mjacksson: 3:47pm
Bad
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by holyokoto(m): 3:47pm
End time Corper
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 3:47pm
Something is wrong somewhere.
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 3:47pm
but why dis life just dy like dz gun self?
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by nactommy: 3:48pm
Some people go just dey behave like confirm animal
1 Like
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by DrObum(m): 3:48pm
Who type RIP for up
Your brain dey pain you?!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 3:49pm
She is growing wings is she a bird
END TIME COUSIN.
2 Likes
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by Friedyokes: 3:49pm
youngberry001:with people like this his will move forward u didn't even bother to read ....
1 Like
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by felzylix(m): 3:49pm
youngberry001:nah like die like die dey do some people SMH
1 Like
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by Akandegbng: 3:50pm
youngberry001:GEGEMU LO N SISE
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by Coolcat101: 3:50pm
Just negodu
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by latissimusDorsi: 3:50pm
DrObum:
Some people don't read before they post. Them go just rush to "buy land"
5 Likes
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 3:51pm
sarrki:Must you use end time??
2 Likes
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 3:51pm
Haters everywhere see her bride gifts just poking him.
1 Like
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by frubben(m): 3:52pm
Don't u have elder brother, person more na for gather beat madness comot from him head. At the end of the day, dey will beg u and they will release him.
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by sod09(m): 3:53pm
sarrki:exactly...Hausa and incest
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by pwettyesther(f): 3:53pm
youngberry001:
Try and read well before u comment hastily
1 Like
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by BoombGodpikin: 3:53pm
youngberry001:The weed you smoked is it from Auchi? She never die na why telling her to R.I.P
1 Like
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 3:53pm
Females are 2nd class citizens in the North...
A woman dares not report her husband for beating her. She wouldn't receive any sympathy, she would likely be divorced.
When i saw the headline, i was like....
...oh, no...not an Aboki again!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 3:54pm
Praise d lord....
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by jashar(f): 3:54pm
hmmm.....
@ the dude that said RIP , you remind me of Mama Peace that said; 'Ojukwu is dead, but his manhood lives on'.
|Re: Corper From Kano Almost Killed By Her Cousin 2 Days To Her Wedding (Photos) by obyrich(m): 3:54pm
youngberry001:Happy brithday bro.
She never die yet.
