₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,386 members, 3,462,577 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 04:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted (1391 Views)
Ben Bruce Reacts To AMCON Closing Silverbird / How Jonathan Reacted To The $2b Arms Procurement Scandal In Nov 2015 / Throwback Photo Of Senator Ben Murray-bruce (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by freeDR(m): 3:43pm
The Senator posted on his Facebook book page what he finds to be a pitiable reflection of our educational system. He writes:
"This is one major reason why I believe we must fund education instead of our politicians wasteful lifestyles. What type of life would a child have when he is taught this at school?"
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by emeijeh(m): 3:45pm
We have to investigate this by finding out the ethnic group that does this "carrying" the most
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by Keneking: 3:46pm
Ok
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by Topleague(f): 3:48pm
stop spreading false alarm, it is ghana textbook.
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by softwerk(f): 3:48pm
Comparing Other Senators' Annual Salaries Worldwide To Senator Ben Murray Bruce's
* Sri Lanka – $5,100.00
* Malaysia – $25,300.00
* Spain – $43,900.00
* Ghana – $46,500.00
* Saudi Arabia – $64,000.00
* France – $85,900.00
* South Africa – $104,000.00
* Britain – $105,400.00
* Germany – $119,500.00
* Canada – $154 000.00
* United States – $174,000.00
* Nigeria - $2,183,685.00 per annum!!!
If only Oga common sense can locate the publisher and school and not just stop at wailing?!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by psucc(m): 3:51pm
Ghana textbook but Nigerian children carry the load?
Even if it's Ghana's text, the reality or practical is here in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by emeijeh(m): 3:56pm
psucc:
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by Davash222(m): 3:57pm
Literally, abi na for yansh we dey take carry load
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by woodcook: 3:58pm
The educational system is simply preparing the kids for what lies ahead - 'suffer head'
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by SmartBug: 4:01pm
This guy should kindly STFU.
The head is for carrying load.
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by smartty68(m): 4:44pm
.
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by mrmrmister: 4:44pm
Head: for carrying load.
Hand: for beating people.
Mouth: for insulting people.
Typical african lifestyle.
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by hotspec(m): 4:44pm
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by dman4mdmoon(m): 4:44pm
hmmm
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by Moneytize: 4:45pm
Hmmm....na wa o!
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by LordBaelish: 4:45pm
crap
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by propanet(m): 4:45pm
Is he not part of the decayed crooks?
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by bigtt76(f): 4:45pm
H for <see image>
freeDR:
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by Moneytize: 4:46pm
SmartBug:Maybe your own , but my own head is for reasoning.
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by kennygee(f): 4:46pm
Our education system needs to touch the hem of Jesus Garment
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by moshoodn(m): 4:46pm
Pitiably true..
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by Judolisco(m): 4:46pm
Oga wetin u wan make Dem write for dere even d children sabi say head na load Dem dey use am carry
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by oyetunder: 4:46pm
Cry, the beloved country.
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by jmoore(m): 4:47pm
hian. bloggers digging old posts
|Re: Ben Bruce Found This In A Primary School Textbook; See How He Reacted by ekevwe: 4:47pm
Do you expect who doesn't have WAEC result and the masses voted him as president to fund education? common sense
(0) (Reply)
Pat Utomi Quits Presidential Race / Should A Social Site Like NL Adopt A Particular Political Party? / Goodluck Jonathan Unmasked
Viewing this topic: nobodysmanrob(m), larion, teemswest(m), Olu12345, lanremayo, MOFBISH, Victorchuks4(m), KeDv, stephenmorris(m), Jshyne(f), raydatluvs(m), gudnewzz25, Ezike4love, jerryadigun, Usmilo(m), meetchandus(m), drealhandyman(m), Sirpaul(m), fatymore, Amoyinoluwa24, Muyee(m), KAYD007(m), Neyo230(m), sholeypra(m), Inception(m), showlight101(m), Chevalier(m), Stylz69(m), Dreambeat, addikt(m), wellman56, bewyse, Bichene7(m), aparata, adeoyemandel, sacramento1212, naptu2, halimatokunade, suzzyprima, yinkaellamz(m), fadasam, cashkid, Asuokaa, nsamchizzy, mgbedianya(m), justsayemma(m), won91(m), priceaction, Estacode, adefemi56(m), sesanrota(m), bani(m), Pyramid001, bigboa, Acetyl(m), snnaija(f), babaloke, Oluwasaeon(m), akinszz, LordBaelish, Afam4eva(m), Mosesjoker(m), Chizua(m), ichommy(m), ponpon(m), olumbateey(m), umehogagbo(m), visible006(m), Lacomus(m), tolurx(m), bigtt76(f), bayonekind(m), captain247(f), wiseone10, sexychocolate1(m), clementtt, Ykman(m), fufuNegusi(m), kingsinhno1, macb(m), Ituneth(m), Rotentina(m), Mavin1, simplexman, flexysat, nkjohnson22, mayowaeh, okuya, Carbony14, NewestRivers, icedondaniel(m), hexxez(m), AppleofGodseyes, brummell, Spicymercy(f), hotspec(m), Obabajo(m), Fhad, Hearme(m), Manxcopido, odeh1(m), ghetto72(m), Lakebeyin, jasonkehi(m), samuel19222(m), Rapsainot, saremy(m), elMacho(m), Familyman007(m), Divay22(f), blackbreed25(m), Moneytize, 9jakohai(m), faorex(m), elampiro(m), Smartlight(m), slenderdude, centvin008(m), olasclef(m), bbee(m), Vhalentino09(m), bakkunm, teemah21(f), oheni(f), SharpD, kennygee(f), oluwafemim(m), DickDastardly(m), Theyveedo(m), Amiableada(f), Khirat80, pachuz, enozy(m), Blingblings, ahiarah, makasimatics(m), Seyitosino(m), Eluwilussit(m), Adaowerri111, funkymoore, lanruma001, Ayaba03(f), classicTutor(m), Dotsd1(m), JimmySnow, owonbe, mariam55(f), YourGrace, smartty68(m), rovher(m), owenklay, iFartedAtOshodi, dspeaker(m), StarPlayer, dman4mdmoon(m), lolagreg, Osanoghodua1, GGInc, cashberry(m), MACSTANN, babwilms(m), Machiny, moshoodn(m), oomayor, Timijo, teechedah, hassan3102, lexy070(m), getrich(m), supermum0001, JustinSlayer69, lasrondo, Ibcdesigns(m), mrmrmister, Koolking(m), methodyk, blackHAZE, Gcares(m), Slim101(m), fanwas(m), Folafikemi, donbenie(m), 7Randall, khing00600, music4me, kasima(f), Exclusivebae, sircrabo, Lifestone(m), propanet(m), sawacha(m), okazuu(m), sammieguze(m), OsitaJustice, orshaw(m), Ayohbk(m), cardinal12, otunbakolawole(m), Daremee, Ochoiho, Joey82(m), yashau(m), Samscoz(m), banksnature, virtue123(m), squino(m), pstnicodemus(m), HolySteph, Empredboy(m), slimbiggy(m), kachi7021(m), okwyee(m), 12345baba, intruxive, 2kaybiel(m), avwerosuo22, Gliding(m), CravingChic, mamaboms, Shuen, setumnu, riveira, pija(m), PrinceAlaba(m), chigo003, shurch, jmoore(m), excanny, jfroyale(m), nwabudan25, sholasys, IghoCentric, haywhy1, bonana, obbax(m), Blueboy0402, glimpse33, chara019(f), nicetboy(m), Ebonygift(f), Chibaby87(f), versashee, gbengusey(m), reginaeb, Onuels, kkkp, tonyzeal(m), ephi123(f), Willzz(m), futurewise11(m), Bubewilson(m), mmsen, KingMicky3286, ekevwe, hanenyo, MshelB(m), Ambassador1x and 443 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6