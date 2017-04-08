₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 11:46 AM
Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by importexpert(m): 7:10pm On Apr 06
There is never a jolly good ride in any relationship. Every relationship surely has its ups and downs; and a large part of the time, it is due to individual differences.
However, some relationships are basically over even before the real break up happens. Both partners may have sensed it coming and just ignore it rather than try to rejuvenate the relationship.
Like someone said, “you need to know when a relationship is over so you don’t try to keep raising the dead. You need to know when it is dead.”
Here are the most common signs of a relationship with an impending end.
1. No more jealousy: This is one of the very first sign of a bad relationship. Healthy jealousy is one of the mutual characteristics of lovers. It shows that you have marked that person as your own. If anyone tries to trespass, you will often feel jealous because you feel your partner is your territory. But should there be a time that you or your partner stops feeling jealous about each other, it is a serious sign. It means your partner has concluded that he/she can do without you. It’s like the famous saying, “good riddance to bad rubbish”.
2. You both stop doing the little things: You will agree with me that most of the best things in a relationship happen when your partner does little things for you that you can probably even do by yourself. Why is it so? Because you were not expecting it but he/she did it anyway. When you and your partner quit doing little things that you have done for each other, it often means that you no longer see each other as special like before.
3. One partner is holding out: A relationship is between two people and it requires the efforts and inputs of the two partners to succeed. It is a known fact already that a one sided relationship cannot survive. So, in a situation where only one partner is now doing everything in a relationship, it means the other partner feels the relationship is not worth their time or energy. Guess which of the partner is most likely going to be trying to make things work? It is the partner who invested the most!
4. Communication dwindles: Usually, a relationship between two people makes them very close friends (or most times, best friends) and this means that they can talk to each other a lot about almost everything. In the same vein, they are able to discuss their feelings, future plans and other heart-to-heart talks. But if the relationship is about to end, reverse will be the case. There may be “hellos” and the usual “how are you doing” conversations but that is about all the discussion gets. One partner or the two partners just withdraw from the real essence of the communication they once shared.
5. Irritation kicks in: When two people are in love, they are usually excited about each other’s attraction and tolerant of each other’s weaknesses and shortcomings. But when the relationship gets sour, even the very thing that attracted them to each other can become a source of irritation. A partner who was admired because he was often quiet may soon be resented by the other because he rarely talks. Worse still, even casual things may cause you or your partner to be angry with each other. Once this kicks in and it is not resolved, it can be a big hole in the relationship.
6. Relationship Sabotage: This is obviously the cruelest sign in the list. When one partner is tired of the relationship but does not want to initiate the break up, the partner may begin to do things that will get the other partner angry. What is the goal? To push the other to the point of least resistance. If the person finally decides to quit, the aim is achieved. On the other hand, if the partner tolerates it, the resentment will just get bigger. So, if your partner is doing anything like this, he or she just wants to push you to the brink to do the break up yourself.
7. Your partner gets busy: This is the ultimate sign. Everybody is busy with one thing or the other. We just always create time for those who we believe are worth it. So, if your partner becomes so busy all of a sudden that you both rarely spend time together; it could be an indication that he/she is no longer interested in the relationship. People tend to avoid what they cannot deal with.
If at least four of these signs shows up in a relationship, you should know that the end is near. Every faulty relationship can be worked out but if your partner’s heart is no longer there, there is no amount of sweet talking or kind gestures that will bring them back.
DO you agree with these points? What other signs do you think show a crashing relationship ?
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by obiorathesubtle: 7:14pm On Apr 06
Im one of the legendary relationship screw ups who don't need this..
So..
I take leave now
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by ikp120(m): 7:15pm On Apr 06
Shuo, which one be no jealousy again ni?
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Michelle55(f): 7:18pm On Apr 06
Hmmmm,Quite true...
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by iamadonis2(m): 7:19pm On Apr 06
Odimma. 80% of the points raised above reflect my current relationship. And now, I don't need an Ifa Priest to tell me I'll be without a main chick in about three days
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Alesandese(f): 7:19pm On Apr 06
I stopped feeling sorry for people who complain of heartbreaks when I realized that most times, people who can't manage themselves emotionally want to manage another.
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by ZarZar(f): 7:22pm On Apr 06
When one door closes, a window gets flung open
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Tallesty1(m): 7:28pm On Apr 06
ZarZar:If one door closes and another one opens then you have bought a very bad second hand car.
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Boydehot: 7:36pm On Apr 06
Op, abi na by force say person go get gf or bf?
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by SuperSuave(m): 7:58pm On Apr 06
Boydehot:lol I tire o
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by ToriBlue(f): 8:00pm On Apr 06
It starts with number 7.
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Boydehot: 8:02pm On Apr 06
Bros, i wonder ooh.
SuperSuave:
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by firstking01(m): 10:09pm On Apr 06
True but too obvious for grand patrons in relationship matters like this to people of my pedegree .
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Homeboiy(m): 10:19pm On Apr 06
That is why u should fúck any girl u meet wella before she passes the pu§sy to another niggá
Hmmm my gf don suffer
fúck love. nothing like love
play along till u tired mehn
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Griffon: 6:44am On Apr 07
I can relate with these signs b'cos I've been in a relationship that was on the brink of collapse.
But then, something can be done to restore the no longer existing feelings, and that's a very good round of sex. I don't know about you but this works wonders.
Getting laid in a good way has a way of reminding you emotionally detached two what you stand to lose when the relationship is over hence the need to repair the cracks on the relationship.
Getting laid in a good way also tend to create a bond between you two, a bond that has ceased to exist in your relationship.
A doggy in the tub with my then emotionally detached chick, was all I needed to breathe a new lease of life into our dying relationship. She bought me a new shirt and perfume the next day, something she hadn't done in nearly four months.
Guess that banging sent signals
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by suzan404(f): 6:57am On Apr 07
Hmmmmm
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by tstx(m): 7:01am On Apr 07
How would this help me get an Independent girlfriend...
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by smackimorn(m): 10:21am
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by lonelydora(m): 10:23am
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by bro4u: 10:23am
WHEN SHE TELLS YOU YOUR D1CK IS SMALL... IT WILL NEVER BE WELL WITH NKECHI *SOBS*
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Odunharry(m): 10:23am
4 and 7 so true..
As a lady, once a guy keeps telling you he is so busy for you,(Staying for weeks without calling )try as much as possible to talk to him.
High chance he has lost interest.
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Divay22(f): 10:23am
Okay
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by RoyalBlak007: 10:23am
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by tspun(m): 10:24am
There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by Naughtytboy: 10:24am
I would rather work on my vocal talent, and watch angels work on my relationship. So i won't end up like dx
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by jmembre(m): 10:24am
i only need money making signs
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by germainediva(f): 10:25am
This is how most Nigerian marriages are......
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by mennagina(m): 10:25am
No 2 is real as hell
Re: Signs Your Relationship Is Over Before It Is Officially Over by maxiuc(m): 10:26am
That was exactly what happened between me nd MIMI
Thanks too nairaland for getting me prepared
She left And I didn't feel it much cus I had already prepared my mind for that
