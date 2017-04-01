₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by JamieBlog(m): 8:00am
Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who paid the housemates of Big Brother Naija a visit, has left fans in suspense as to who she's rooting for.
She shared this on her instagram, and wrote;
So many are asking me who i'm rooting for amongst the #bbnaija finalists.Meeting them,I liked them all but 2 out of the five remaining are top on my mind. Who do you think they are? Who are you voting for ? #platforms #dontwasteit
Fans are saying it's efe and bisola
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by SNOWCREAM(m): 8:04am
Efe must sha dey
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by MxtaMichealz(m): 9:48am
I guess she is rooting for Tboss, well jux saying... ANYWAYS READ WHY VOTING IS A MANIPULATION FOR TBOSS >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-voting-winner-manipulation-tboss.html
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by Sharon6(f): 10:11am
Based on Logistics and Efe.... Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by veekid(m): 10:11am
Film producers wey Sabi talents know say Na Bisola
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by ladyF(f): 10:11am
Hehehe.... Me ayam rooting for LadyF. LadyF for President.
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N385/$
It's LadyF again.
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:11am
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by adorablepepple(f): 10:12am
I don't think she is rooting for bisola, bisola was doing ttt.
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by haymekus: 10:12am
Hit LIKE if u think efe gonna win or SHARE if tboss gonna win
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by Marcelinho(m): 10:13am
Very well known that it between Efe n Bisola, no argument but Efe must win and will win
keep the vote flying in
teamEfe
EfeNation
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by cr7rooney10(m): 10:13am
She is rooting for Reuters
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by scarffield(m): 10:14am
can never b tboobs!
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by dejinu(f): 10:14am
e no concern me ooo.., As for me and my family, na EFE all the way
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by dotmarvel(m): 10:14am
Na she sabi, no one cares about who she's rooting for..
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by parkeration: 10:15am
WHO CARES?
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by skarlett(f): 10:16am
k.
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by Raydans: 10:16am
Who her support help
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by babyfaceafrica: 10:17am
Who cares?....is BBN a programme?...nansense
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by MOSICATED5(m): 10:17am
TBOSS NA WHO NO LIKE FINE THING
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by adewale9050: 10:19am
JamieBlog:
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by Qriousity(m): 10:19am
TBOSS AND DEM-BE-RICE all the way.
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by Mouthgag: 10:20am
If all these noise makers like, let them commit SUICIDE, EFE WONT WIN THE SHOW...
QUOTE ME ANYWHERE...
BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme nor a charity program.
Bleep THE STREET.
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by bignero: 10:20am
agbaya...root for a greater Nigeria, ...nobe she condemn dr sid for ass the other day?
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by ehi1976: 10:22am
Omotola will vote for Bisola in the spirit of feminism
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by doyinisaac: 10:23am
ladyF:shey u go buy perfectmoney then u go exchange am go bitcoin by yourself...
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by Mrskokomas: 10:23am
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by feyiad12(f): 10:26am
Efe army
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by GreenMavro: 10:26am
ladyF:
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by jimi4us: 10:26am
obviously its going to be her girl TBoss
|Re: BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For by saint7000: 10:27am
Illuminatii and mind control. BBnaija is a distraction used to mind control stupid, dumb Nigerians, and distract them from pressing issues affecting the country.
