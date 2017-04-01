Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Put Fans In Suspense As To Who She's Rooting For (8714 Views)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dances With Students Of Mary Gold College (Photos) / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's Tribute To OJB Jezreel: Lived In My House For 2 Weeks (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She shared this on her instagram, and wrote;



So many are asking me who i'm rooting for amongst the #bbnaija finalists.Meeting them,I liked them all but 2 out of the five remaining are top on my mind. Who do you think they are? Who are you voting for ? #platforms #dontwasteit





Fans are saying it's efe and bisola





VIEW SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/bbn-omotola-jalade-ekeinde-put-fans-in.html Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who paid the housemates of Big Brother Naija a visit, has left fans in suspense as to who she's rooting for.She shared this on her instagram, and wrote;So many are asking me who i'm rooting for amongst the #bbnaija finalists.Meeting them,I liked them all but 2 out of the five remaining are top on my mind. Who do you think they are? Who are you voting for ? #platforms #dontwasteitFans are saying it's efe and bisola

Efe must sha dey 4 Likes

ANYWAYS READ WHY VOTING IS A MANIPULATION FOR TBOSS >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-voting-winner-manipulation-tboss.html I guess she is rooting for Tboss, well jux saying...







GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE! Based on Logistics and Efe.... LolGIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 1 Like

Film producers wey Sabi talents know say Na Bisola 5 Likes





Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N385/$



It's LadyF again. Hehehe.... Me ayam rooting for LadyF. LadyF for President.Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N385/$It'sagain. 2 Likes

I don't think she is rooting for bisola, bisola was doing ttt.

Hit LIKE if u think efe gonna win or SHARE if tboss gonna win 15 Likes 3 Shares

Very well known that it between Efe n Bisola, no argument but Efe must win and will win





keep the vote flying in

teamEfe

EfeNation 5 Likes

She is rooting for Reuters 1 Like

can never b tboobs!

e no concern me ooo.., As for me and my family, na EFE all the way 1 Like

Na she sabi, no one cares about who she's rooting for.. 3 Likes 1 Share

WHO CARES? 1 Like

k. 1 Like

Who her support help

Who cares?....is BBN a programme?...nansense 1 Like

TBOSS NA WHO NO LIKE FINE THING 1 Like

JamieBlog:

Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who paid the housemates of Big Brother Naija a visit, has left fans in suspense as to who she's rooting for.



She shared this on her instagram, and wrote;



So many are asking me who i'm rooting for amongst the #bbnaija finalists.Meeting them,I liked them all but 2 out of the five remaining are top on my mind. Who do you think they are? Who are you voting for ? #platforms #dontwasteit





Fans are saying it's efe and bisola





VIEW SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/bbn-omotola-jalade-ekeinde-put-fans-in.html







TBOSS AND DEM-BE-RICE all the way. 1 Like

If all these noise makers like, let them commit SUICIDE, EFE WONT WIN THE SHOW...







QUOTE ME ANYWHERE...



BBN is not a poverty alleviation scheme nor a charity program.





Bleep THE STREET. 1 Like 1 Share





agbaya...root for a greater Nigeria, ...nobe she condemn dr sid for ass the other day? agbaya...root for a greater Nigeria, ...nobe she condemn dr sid for ass the other day?

Omotola will vote for Bisola in the spirit of feminism

ladyF:

Hehehe.... Me ayam rooting for LadyF. LadyF for President.



Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N385/$



It's LadyF again. shey u go buy perfectmoney then u go exchange am go bitcoin by yourself... shey u go buy perfectmoney then u go exchange am go bitcoin by yourself...

Ok

Efe army

ladyF:

Hehehe.... Me ayam rooting for LadyF. LadyF for President.



Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N385/$



It's LadyF again.

obviously its going to be her girl TBoss