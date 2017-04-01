₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Nnamddi(m): 12:30pm
Nigerians have started asking their State Government how the first tranche of the Paris Club funds were spent.
Aliyu Hamman Tukur decided to ask his State, Adamawa and got this response.
'Over And Out'
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by naijaboy756: 12:31pm
APC!!!
The biggest political mistake in the history of our great country
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by eshietIntrepid(m): 12:35pm
What do u expect from looters in suit
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Oblitz(m): 12:42pm
Hmm! Over and out
meanwhile
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by TheTrueSeeker: 12:47pm
#Over&Out now trending...!!!
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by OneManLegion(m): 12:51pm
Very rude and ignorant thieves.
You don't domesticate an act. An act is binding on all arms and tiers of government.
You can compel them to release the required iformation by applying for an order of mandamus from the state high court.
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Sarrrki(m): 1:31pm
We Know We Av Notin To Offer Nigeria, But We Need To Full Our Pockets.
We Are D Real Enemy' Of State ..
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by spartan117(m): 1:46pm
Apc is like purgatory 4 Nigeria
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by cosmatika(m): 2:11pm
Freedom of speech is Haram in Islam. Sharia law is their bae
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by izzou(m): 2:11pm
Over and out
Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Sarrki,where art thou? Na your state be this oh
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by PhilAmadeus: 2:12pm
Judgement Day go sweet Die...
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by xynerise(m): 2:12pm
For real?
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by sanandreas(m): 2:12pm
Over and out
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by spartan117(m): 2:13pm
Apc dey scam pass yahoo yahoo boys
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by dotmarvel(m): 2:14pm
APC scammed us big time....I just dey wait to see wetn these political parties wan campaign with come 2019
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Igboblog: 2:14pm
Our leaders are idiots
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Lusola15: 2:14pm
Nothing person no go see for Naija
#Over&out
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Koolking(m): 2:15pm
LMAO @ over and out...
The dude should reply, Roger that
The letter was not professionally and diplomatically written. Very proud Secretary to the government. He or she needs to be humbled urgently before the govt is dragged to the mud
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by dhardline(m): 2:16pm
Did I just read over and out?
In Nigeria leaders do not serve the people as they are expected to do instead the Lord over the masses as if they put themselves there. I hope the people in that state rise and protest over this rubbish.
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by IMASTEX: 2:16pm
Good one. Is time we start asking questions
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by ossekene(m): 2:18pm
I'm still trying to imagine how someone in his right senses will do something as stupid as this... #there is little or no hope for this country
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by rozayx5(m): 2:18pm
Nigeria is indeed a zoo
can a Government in a sane Country reply their voter so arrogantly, this letter alone would mark the end of that Government, cause they would loose woefully in the next election. but in NIgeria, Buhari has made things so hard that in 2019 people will sell votes for 20 naira to APC
this country should just break up mehn
its not working
a country where graduates are paid 40$ a month is a dead country
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by prettyboi1989(m): 2:18pm
ode govt, they have obviously embezzled and shared the money amongst their cronies and have nothing to show for it. what happend to transparent governance?
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by OlujobaSamuel: 2:20pm
OneManLegion:The FOI Act isnt binding on state. It has been tested in law by lagos and one other state, State Assemblies had no input, that's why it could not be enforced at state level, till date, no state acknowledges it.
on topic, that weyrey secretary is mard
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by NeedGiftcards(m): 2:20pm
.. Brazen disregard and arrogance .. What a country !
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by ebuclassic18(m): 2:21pm
witchcraft of this century no longer fly with broom or change into bird's to fly at night rather they fly with private jets and occupy the political seats and you worship them.
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Bigii(m): 2:21pm
Ask the Benue Dullard called Gov. Otorm and u would receive same reply
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Hardeydamola(m): 2:21pm
But my Governor showed the world his own report
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by geozone: 2:22pm
you are only as a people stupid as your representatives in government. you mean to tell me kazaure was the best his people could come up with or the fornicating governor that so confidently postulated the genesis of the meningitis scourge. please let us fix up and look away from sentiments in all subsequent election. a dullard is a dullard and a thief is a thief so also a liar being a liar. enough said. God/ Allah forbid the next suicide comes from your family
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Mouthgag: 2:23pm
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Lilimax(f): 2:23pm
Chai!
|Re: Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent by Bigsteveg(m): 2:24pm
The last line got me cracking. 'over and out '
The person that replied this request must be a joker..a real one.
