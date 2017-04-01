Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Paris Fund: Adamawa Government Replies Nigerian Who Asked How It Was Spent (12041 Views)

Aliyu Hamman Tukur decided to ask his State, Adamawa and got this response.



'Over And Out'



APC!!!



The biggest political mistake in the history of our great country 63 Likes 4 Shares

What do u expect from looters in suit 17 Likes 1 Share

Hmm! Over and out



meanwhile

#Over&Out now trending...!!! 3 Likes

Very rude and ignorant thieves.



You don't domesticate an act. An act is binding on all arms and tiers of government.



You can compel them to release the required iformation by applying for an order of mandamus from the state high court. 24 Likes 2 Shares

We Know We Av Notin To Offer Nigeria, But We Need To Full Our Pockets.





We Are D Real Enemy' Of State .. 5 Likes

Apc is like purgatory 4 Nigeria 9 Likes 2 Shares

Freedom of speech is Haram in Islam. Sharia law is their bae 9 Likes





Over and out



Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha







Sarrki,where art thou? Na your state be this oh Over and outBahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaSarrki,where art thou? Na your state be this oh 1 Like

Judgement Day go sweet Die...

For real?

Over and out 2 Likes

Apc dey scam pass yahoo yahoo boys 2 Likes

APC scammed us big time....I just dey wait to see wetn these political parties wan campaign with come 2019 1 Like

Our leaders are idiots 2 Likes

Nothing person no go see for Naija



#Over&out

LMAO @ over and out...



The dude should reply, Roger that



The letter was not professionally and diplomatically written. Very proud Secretary to the government. He or she needs to be humbled urgently before the govt is dragged to the mud 8 Likes





In Nigeria leaders do not serve the people as they are expected to do instead the Lord over the masses as if they put themselves there. I hope the people in that state rise and protest over this rubbish. Did I just read over and out?In Nigeria leaders do not serve the people as they are expected to do instead the Lord over the masses as if they put themselves there. I hope the people in that state rise and protest over this rubbish. 1 Like

Good one. Is time we start asking questions

I'm still trying to imagine how someone in his right senses will do something as stupid as this... #there is little or no hope for this country 1 Like





Nigeria is indeed a zoo





can a Government in a sane Country reply their voter so arrogantly, this letter alone would mark the end of that Government, cause they would loose woefully in the next election. but in NIgeria, Buhari has made things so hard that in 2019 people will sell votes for 20 naira to APC





this country should just break up mehn



its not working



a country where graduates are paid 40$ a month is a dead country Nigeria is indeed a zoocan a Government in a sane Country reply their voter so arrogantly, this letter alone would mark the end of that Government, cause they would loose woefully in the next election. but in NIgeria, Buhari has made things so hard that in 2019 people will sell votes for 20 naira to APCthis country should just break up mehnits not workinga country where graduates are paid 40$ a month is a dead country 5 Likes

ode govt, they have obviously embezzled and shared the money amongst their cronies and have nothing to show for it. what happend to transparent governance?

OneManLegion:

Very rude and ignorant thieves.



You don't domesticate an act. An act is binding on all arms and tiers of government.



You can compel them to release the required iformation by applying for an order of mandamus from the state high court. The FOI Act isnt binding on state. It has been tested in law by lagos and one other state, State Assemblies had no input, that's why it could not be enforced at state level, till date, no state acknowledges it.

on topic, that weyrey secretary is mard The FOI Act isnt binding on state. It has been tested in law by lagos and one other state, State Assemblies had no input, that's why it could not be enforced at state level, till date, no state acknowledges it.on topic, that weyrey secretary is mard

.. Brazen disregard and arrogance .. What a country !

witchcraft of this century no longer fly with broom or change into bird's to fly at night rather they fly with private jets and occupy the political seats and you worship them. 2 Likes

Ask the Benue Dullard called Gov. Otorm and u would receive same reply

But my Governor showed the world his own report

you are only as a people stupid as your representatives in government. you mean to tell me kazaure was the best his people could come up with or the fornicating governor that so confidently postulated the genesis of the meningitis scourge. please let us fix up and look away from sentiments in all subsequent election. a dullard is a dullard and a thief is a thief so also a liar being a liar. enough said. God/ Allah forbid the next suicide comes from your family 3 Likes

Chai!