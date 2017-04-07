Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up (12061 Views)

Nigeria Break Up Imminent, Oduduwa Republic Inevitable - Bayo Oluwasanmi / Why The North Will Never Allow Nigeria To Progress / Buhari's Re-election Could Hasten The Break Up Of Nigeria - Junaid Mohammed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

- The IPOB agitation for Biafra republic has suffered a big blow



- IPOB had insisted that it would secede from Nigeria



- But the British government said the UK remained firm in its support for one Nigeria



The renewed agitation by the members of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) to secede from Nigeria has suffered a major setback as the British authority vowed that it would not allow Nigeria to break up.





NAIJ.com gathered that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright stated that the United Kingdom is behind one and indivisible Nigeria.





Arkwright made this affirmation at a public lecture titled: “‎Brexit: Lessons, Challenges and Opportunities for Nigeria”, at the Federal University, Lokoja, on Thursday April 6.





Speaking on the position of Britain on the groups pushing to break from Nigeria, the envoy ‎ said the UK remained firm in its support for one Nigeria.



He noted that the unity of Nigeria should not be negotiable, stressing that the country will be better under one umbrella.







“The strength of Nigeria is not in her money or oil but her greatest asset remains her well-endowed and resourceful people,” Arkwright said.





He said Britain would support Nigeria in the areas of education and business development.





He said: “We will strive to increase our market by encouraging more investments in Nigeria.”





Meanwhile, the Presidency had revealed that the British Government will give the Federal Government information about Nigerians who own property in that country next year.

https://www.naij.com/1098162-biafra-agitation-suffers-a-major-setback-britain-nigeria-break-up.html 1 Like 1 Share

Britain ain't God 56 Likes 2 Shares

Evil people. You people created this evil blood sucking monster called Nigeria. May God punish you and your support for one Nigeria. 91 Likes 5 Shares





No be una colonize us yet you dey deport Nigerians from ur country.



Why una wan Brexit E be like say were dey worry una headNo be una colonize us yet you dey deport Nigerians from ur country.Why una wan Brexit 37 Likes

Britain itself will be divided, scotland are seeking for another referendum..

one thing to note is that the looters in Nigeria have no ethnicity or religion so how can one be sure a divided Nigeria is the best solution? an igbo made that has made it big in the north will have to leave in the so called biafran republic as an IDP 8 Likes

This is no news but change is the only constant thing on earth.

British vote out of Europe but not want us out of Nigeria is in justice against humanity & human right & self determination law which British endorse.

They must allow us exercises our right of referendum.

They don't know what they are saying. 51 Likes 3 Shares

"NAIJ.com gathered that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright stated that the United Kingdom is behind one and indivisible Nigeria."



"He noted that the unity of Nigeria should not be negotiable, stressing that the country will be better under one umbrella" 4 Likes 2 Shares

the guy above tho.

the said worst during apartheid of south Africa.

the will be surprised the way the will loose Scotland in the second referendum .

buhari and Britain is a sinking ship that zombies will sink along with 21 Likes

But Britain will be allowed to divide?



Its not in their hands, the Power is with the people. 11 Likes

Me right now..... 4 Likes

In essence, they are still ruling us. 10 Likes

mynd44 come see sympathize with ipobians 3 Likes 1 Share

This means several things:



1. The US is also in support of one Nigeria because the UK and the US are long standing allies that never go against one another, especially on issues of sovereignty.



2. The UK and US are the most powerful members of the UN with veto powers, so a UN sponsored/supervised referendum is out of the question; it's just not happening.



3. In the event of military engagement in the quest for biafra, the UK and US will be on Nigeria's side again and defend her sovereignty (through sale of weapons or outright participation in the melee) like they did in 1967.



4. The Nigerian government now has even more impetus to prosecute and punish Nnamdi Kanu, a Briton, with this renewed UK support for an indivisible Nigeria.



5. The IPOB propaganda to paint Nigeria in bad light through fraudulent claims so as to gain the sympathy / support of the international community, has failed woefully.



What a sad day for the Liepods. 44 Likes 5 Shares

I'm with britain on dis 6 Likes

Britain is no longer a super power to dictate events around the world. It will be good if Britain plays a role in stopping a military conflict rather than facilitating it by blindly supporting one side of the conflict.



The ONLY thing Britain can do to guarantee Nigeria unity is to support good governance and true federalism in Nigeria.

Otherwise it cannot do anything to stop the inevitable fate of Nigeria.



If it hopes to supply weapons to one side in the conflict, the other side will simply buy Russian and Chinese weapons and the onslaught will continue. 19 Likes

if ipob had used wisdom in their quest to secede, no country can say what britain is saying 5 Likes





Anyihumble:

Evil people. You people created this evil blood sucking monster called Nigeria. May God punish you and your support for one Nigeria. Gideonjerry:

it's quite easy you know to judge and legislate from afar. these brittons don't even know the capital of the country yet they pose as know all. they should just get lost

Sorry. I have handkerchiefs for both of u Good afternoon mr lalasticlala. This snake thread deserves FPSorry. I have handkerchiefs for both of u 5 Likes 1 Share

Anyihumble:

Evil people. You people created this evil blood sucking monster called Nigeria. May God punish you and your support for one Nigeria. Easy with the mouth foaming boy, looks like you guys are stuck with the rest of us for eternity Easy with the mouth foaming boy, looks like you guys are stuck with the rest of us for eternity 6 Likes 1 Share

Britain papa Britain papa 9 Likes

Am just looking at them 10 Likes

They might as well come and recolonize us..... 7 Likes

Ara gbachikwaa unu nti there. What God has destined will happen. Nothing more nothing less. 6 Likes

IPOB youths right now....









Nnamdi Kanu, nna, make we issue ultimatum to Queen Elizabeth. 17 Likes 3 Shares

No one is advocating for Nigeria's breakup. But address the fundamental issues on ground. Tribalism, religious crisis and corruption

BMedia:

This means several things:



1. The US is also in support of one Nigeria because the UK and the US are long standing allies that never go against one another, especially on issues of sovereignty.



2. The UK and US are the most powerful members of the UN with veto powers, so a UN sponsored/supervised referendum is out of the question; it's just not happening.



3. In the event of military engagement in the quest for biafra, the UK and US will be on Nigeria's side again and defend her sovereignty (through sale of weapons or outright participation in the melee) like they did in 1967.



4. The Nigerian government now has even more impetus to prosecute and punish Nnamdi Kanu, a Briton, with this renewed UK support for an indivisible Nigeria.



5. The IPOB propaganda to paint Nigeria in bad light through fraudulent claims so as to gain the sympathy / support of the international community, has failed woefully.



What a sad day for the Liepods. I particularly like point number 2 as it perpetually puts to rest any thought of a UN supervised referendum, leaving IPOB with only one option which is terrorism, then we can get the UN to declare them an international terrorist organization like ETA and PKK. IPOBS clearly underestimated the strength of the forces they elected to go up against I particularly like point number 2 as it perpetually puts to rest any thought of a UN supervised referendum, leaving IPOB with only one option which is terrorism, then we can get the UN to declare them an international terrorist organization like ETA and PKK. IPOBS clearly underestimated the strength of the forces they elected to go up against 6 Likes 2 Shares

Like they care. 7 Likes

They are right, they should not allow Nigeria to break up, even Biafrans do not want Nigeria to break up. Biafrans just want to secede and be de-mapped from the suicide infested Geographical expression.



>>>>> Personally, I want the whole Africa to become a country, - United African States. 8 Likes 1 Share

it's quite easy you know to judge and legislate from afar. these brittons don't even know the capital of the country yet they pose as know all. they should just get lost 5 Likes

If they care so much. They should make Nigeria Britain no visa entry. 8 Likes