₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,939 members, 3,464,496 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 03:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up (12061 Views)
Nigeria Break Up Imminent, Oduduwa Republic Inevitable - Bayo Oluwasanmi / Why The North Will Never Allow Nigeria To Progress / Buhari's Re-election Could Hasten The Break Up Of Nigeria - Junaid Mohammed (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by tollyboy5(m): 1:22pm
- The IPOB agitation for Biafra republic has suffered a big blow
https://www.naij.com/1098162-biafra-agitation-suffers-a-major-setback-britain-nigeria-break-up.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by wizzyrich(m): 1:27pm
Britain ain't God
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Anyihumble: 1:27pm
Evil people. You people created this evil blood sucking monster called Nigeria. May God punish you and your support for one Nigeria.
91 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Moreoffaith(m): 1:30pm
E be like say were dey worry una head
No be una colonize us yet you dey deport Nigerians from ur country.
Why una wan Brexit
37 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by CriticMaestro: 1:31pm
Britain itself will be divided, scotland are seeking for another referendum..
one thing to note is that the looters in Nigeria have no ethnicity or religion so how can one be sure a divided Nigeria is the best solution? an igbo made that has made it big in the north will have to leave in the so called biafran republic as an IDP
8 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Allsouls: 1:32pm
This is no news but change is the only constant thing on earth.
British vote out of Europe but not want us out of Nigeria is in justice against humanity & human right & self determination law which British endorse.
They must allow us exercises our right of referendum.
They don't know what they are saying.
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by QuotaSystem: 1:32pm
"NAIJ.com gathered that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright stated that the United Kingdom is behind one and indivisible Nigeria."
"He noted that the unity of Nigeria should not be negotiable, stressing that the country will be better under one umbrella"
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by tollyboy5(m): 1:33pm
the guy above tho.
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by igbozionism: 1:34pm
the said worst during apartheid of south Africa.
the will be surprised the way the will loose Scotland in the second referendum .
buhari and Britain is a sinking ship that zombies will sink along with
21 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by DrGoodman: 1:35pm
But Britain will be allowed to divide?
Its not in their hands, the Power is with the people.
11 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Shome36(m): 1:35pm
Me right now.....
4 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by careytommy7(m): 1:35pm
In essence, they are still ruling us.
10 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by tollyboy5(m): 1:38pm
mynd44 come see sympathize with ipobians
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by BMedia: 1:41pm
This means several things:
1. The US is also in support of one Nigeria because the UK and the US are long standing allies that never go against one another, especially on issues of sovereignty.
2. The UK and US are the most powerful members of the UN with veto powers, so a UN sponsored/supervised referendum is out of the question; it's just not happening.
3. In the event of military engagement in the quest for biafra, the UK and US will be on Nigeria's side again and defend her sovereignty (through sale of weapons or outright participation in the melee) like they did in 1967.
4. The Nigerian government now has even more impetus to prosecute and punish Nnamdi Kanu, a Briton, with this renewed UK support for an indivisible Nigeria.
5. The IPOB propaganda to paint Nigeria in bad light through fraudulent claims so as to gain the sympathy / support of the international community, has failed woefully.
What a sad day for the Liepods.
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by spartan117(m): 1:41pm
I'm with britain on dis
6 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by OreMI22: 1:50pm
Britain is no longer a super power to dictate events around the world. It will be good if Britain plays a role in stopping a military conflict rather than facilitating it by blindly supporting one side of the conflict.
The ONLY thing Britain can do to guarantee Nigeria unity is to support good governance and true federalism in Nigeria.
Otherwise it cannot do anything to stop the inevitable fate of Nigeria.
If it hopes to supply weapons to one side in the conflict, the other side will simply buy Russian and Chinese weapons and the onslaught will continue.
19 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by 2kaybiel(m): 1:54pm
if ipob had used wisdom in their quest to secede, no country can say what britain is saying
5 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by wristbangle(m): 1:58pm
Good afternoon mr lalasticlala. This snake thread deserves FP
Anyihumble:
Gideonjerry:
Sorry. I have handkerchiefs for both of u
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Balyz: 2:02pm
Anyihumble:Easy with the mouth foaming boy, looks like you guys are stuck with the rest of us for eternity
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Goldenheart(m): 2:07pm
Britain papa
9 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by doctor306: 2:08pm
Am just looking at them
10 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Lexusgs430: 2:08pm
They might as well come and recolonize us.....
7 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Igboesika: 2:08pm
Ara gbachikwaa unu nti there. What God has destined will happen. Nothing more nothing less.
6 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by JustinSlayer69: 2:08pm
IPOB youths right now....
Nnamdi Kanu, nna, make we issue ultimatum to Queen Elizabeth.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by sweerychick(f): 2:08pm
No one is advocating for Nigeria's breakup. But address the fundamental issues on ground. Tribalism, religious crisis and corruption
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Balyz: 2:09pm
BMedia:I particularly like point number 2 as it perpetually puts to rest any thought of a UN supervised referendum, leaving IPOB with only one option which is terrorism, then we can get the UN to declare them an international terrorist organization like ETA and PKK. IPOBS clearly underestimated the strength of the forces they elected to go up against
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by ToriBlue(f): 2:09pm
Like they care.
7 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Billyonaire: 2:09pm
They are right, they should not allow Nigeria to break up, even Biafrans do not want Nigeria to break up. Biafrans just want to secede and be de-mapped from the suicide infested Geographical expression.
>>>>> Personally, I want the whole Africa to become a country, - United African States.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by Gideonjerry(m): 2:09pm
it's quite easy you know to judge and legislate from afar. these brittons don't even know the capital of the country yet they pose as know all. they should just get lost
5 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by IMASTEX: 2:10pm
If they care so much. They should make Nigeria Britain no visa entry.
8 Likes
|Re: Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up by gberra: 2:10pm
Nigeria ain't breaking up, Not in this generation.
Ipob always cry!
2 Likes
Fayemi Slams N3bn Libel Suit On Fayose’s Aides Lare / Gbarainubie Power Plant Ready End Of Q1 2017 / Atiku Says Violence May Be Inevitable
Viewing this topic: Timblaze(m), charleson022, LilSmith55(m), Blackfire(m), abu99err, worldman(m), drajjay, quinnboy, wengerly(m), Eziokwuegbuozoo, mrtayesynchro, lightuplightup, debeginin, mrikay, Ontop123(m), discusant, Richman15, sirclemzy, frakdon(m), odicity, topcii(m), wonlasewonimi, postmann, codebrew85(m), chafed, ganja06(m), Mpanyi, dozymars(m), clinz, johntolu(m), kayloyal87(m), ndlife, muyibaba222(m), BrokenPussy(f), dman4mdmoon(m), kingsley724(m), cybernaut(m), zimuzo, 2npe(m), Running204(m), Annie2059(f), EXLOVER(m), SIRmanjar(m), Tstone1(m), yurppy(m), BudeYahooCom, CASTOSVILLA(m), Sincere4u(m), efeski(m), Obago1000, koolJ1(f), Moneyyy, cnwamo(m), Chiebunigom, Smily202(m), OCHULORC(f), GJames(m), omoiyamayor, omenka(m), Setaje(f), Siddeek, mt77, magzey, nolly121, naijalien, uptoHim(m), PHILipu1(m), kentoplash(m), BeFancy, frankanyiks(m), Omuka, BMedia, Oladelson(m), ghostmist, dacza, cogbuagu, emmanuelotty(m), zeb04(f), ricsman(m), wizzyrich(m), lampidoo, GoodDieYoung, Dedetwo(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10