|FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by kolafolabi(m): 4:59pm
The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the adoption of Mondays and Wednesdays every week, as Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days across the country.
http://tvcnews.tv/2017/04/07/nigerian-govt-declares-mondays-wednesdays-as-nigeria-dress-day/
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by Agbalanze(m): 5:01pm
ok na
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by fabuloz1(m): 5:01pm
Dead on arrival
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by SooCute(m): 5:01pm
Implementation is problem.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by ogologoamu: 5:03pm
I rep. Sarrki.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by Jabioro: 5:05pm
So on Monday morning you expected me to ware buba,sokoto and agbada plus gbekele mess cap to office Abi?
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by dunkem21(m): 5:07pm
How can one wear a native attire on a Monday when most banks, companies already have their customized ties, scarfs and dress codes for their staff to open the week with ?..
Nice idea though but it should be on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Next: The implementation of the second stanza of the national anthem as a replacement for the first stanza as I proposed years back .. if you watch Big Brother, you'll agree with me
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by ovadozes(m): 5:23pm
Nothing is made in Nigeria, they shoud have said "assembled in Nigeria"
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by psucc(m): 5:39pm
To confirm the material is made in Nigeria, the prints on the fabric should carry made in Nigeria.
This is absolutely a misplaced priority. The Presidency spent billions of Naira on the State House Clinic, yet the President is being treated in London for ailments. Does made in Nigeria not cover this. We only have SPENT IN NIGERIA AND NOT made in Nigeria.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by Igboesika: 5:42pm
Confused set of human beings.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by egopersonified(f): 6:05pm
I have personally declared Thursdays to Sundays as Nigerian attire days, now you want to add Mondays and Wednesdays, ko le work.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by Destined2win: 6:22pm
This is a nice idea really
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by triplewisdom: 6:24pm
Tailors don hammer be dat.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by alignacademy(m): 6:27pm
triplewisdom:I like your thinking...
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by Fmartin(m): 7:15pm
hmm.. ok next
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by dunkem21(m): 7:30pm
Another thing Alhaji Lai lalasticlala, current NL minister of information should implement is the banning and detention of all the people who use the slogan "Naija" to replace Nigeria ..
..as done by Dora Akunyili Nkem ..May she rest in peace.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by okpurukata(f): 7:38pm
I have always advocated this. Though Wednesday and Friday is better. In India people including doctors and bankers proudly wear their sari to work. Here Nigerian banks out do each other in wearing suits from UK , Turkey and USA. Thus enriching those economies. The impact of this policy in tailors and the textile industry will be great. Kudos for who ever brought it up.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by konshency(m): 7:47pm
Will my boss approve me to put on made in Nigeria dress to office on monday... Such as agbada, buba and sokoto etc..
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by oyinkinola: 8:03pm
dunkem21:...but you can wear oyinbo attire any day!
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by oyinkinola: 8:12pm
....this is Nigeria am dreaming of!
how can 200,000,000 imported dress they consummed for God sake!
sooner than later tailoring will feed the nation!
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by Ncsamuel(m): 8:15pm
Instead of looking for how to feed Nigerians o! Rubbish
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by smartty68(m): 8:21pm
.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by dunkem21(m): 8:21pm
oyinkinola:
Read!
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by CalebIkechi(m): 8:21pm
Idiots
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by meskana212(m): 8:21pm
Girls shaa....I told this one that we should go and see a movie and her response was that I should use the money and come subscribe her GOTV.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by osemoses1234(m): 8:22pm
Nah dem sabi make I go check my bet9ja ticket
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by rattlesnake(m): 8:22pm
saraki the criminal
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by ableguy(m): 8:23pm
That's nice,holidays are good times. I have been fighting to be on front page for like ages. Thank God is Friday.
|Re: FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day by LEXYCOM: 8:23pm
sack letter loading
