The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the adoption of Mondays and Wednesdays every week, as Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days across the country.



The approval was contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture, dated 4th April, 2017, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma.



The letter, signed by Umar Lamba for the Permanent Secretary, Ayotunde Adesugba, reads in part: “The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting of Wednesday, 1st February, 2017, has approved the adoption of Mondays and Wednesdays of every week as Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days as part of measures to uplift the nation’s culture and promote Made-in-Nigeria textile products”.



Government further directed that a presentation on the Made-in-Nigeria Campaign be made to the National Economic Council to secure the buy-in of State Governments.



As a result, the Minister of Information & Culture, Lai Mohammed, has directed the Management of NICO to provide a comprehensive proposal on how to effectively implement the policy in a manner that would encourage all Nigerians to conveniently observe the Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days.



Recall that the Management of NICO had, in 2010, submitted a memo at the National Council on Culture and Tourism (NCCT), seeking government’s approval to declare Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as what the Institute called, “Dress Nigeria Days” to boost our identity as a people as well as revive our moribund textile industry.



Reacting to the Government’s approval for Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days, the Executive Secretary of NICO, Dr. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, told NICO News that, for him, it is one major breakthrough so far recorded by his administration in the Institute.



http://tvcnews.tv/2017/04/07/nigerian-govt-declares-mondays-wednesdays-as-nigeria-dress-day/

ok na 1 Like

Dead on arrival 56 Likes 3 Shares

Implementation is problem. 26 Likes

Oya enemies of state attack!. 13 Likes 5 Shares

So on Monday morning you expected me to ware buba,sokoto and agbada plus gbekele mess cap to office Abi? 11 Likes 2 Shares





Nice idea though but it should be on Wednesdays and Fridays.



Next: The implementation of the second stanza of the national anthem as a replacement for the first stanza as I proposed years back .. if you watch Big Brother, you'll agree with me How can one wear a native attire on a Monday when most banks, companies already have their customized ties, scarfs and dress codes for their staff to open the week with ?..Nice idea though but it should be on Wednesdays and Fridays.Next: The implementation of the second stanza of the national anthem as a replacement for the first stanza as I proposed years back .. if you watch Big Brother, you'll agree with me 34 Likes 2 Shares

Nothing is made in Nigeria, they shoud have said "assembled in Nigeria" 38 Likes

To confirm the material is made in Nigeria, the prints on the fabric should carry made in Nigeria.



This is absolutely a misplaced priority. The Presidency spent billions of Naira on the State House Clinic, yet the President is being treated in London for ailments. Does made in Nigeria not cover this. We only have SPENT IN NIGERIA AND NOT made in Nigeria. 47 Likes 5 Shares

Confused set of human beings. 8 Likes

I have personally declared Thursdays to Sundays as Nigerian attire days, now you want to add Mondays and Wednesdays, ko le work. 7 Likes

This is a nice idea really 4 Likes 1 Share

Tailors don hammer be dat. 21 Likes 1 Share

triplewisdom:

Tailors don hammer be dat. I like your thinking... I like your thinking... 29 Likes

hmm.. ok next

Another thing Alhaji Lai lalasticlala, current NL minister of information should implement is the banning and detention of all the people who use the slogan "Naija" to replace Nigeria ..



..as done by Dora Akunyili Nkem ..May she rest in peace. 3 Likes

I have always advocated this. Though Wednesday and Friday is better. In India people including doctors and bankers proudly wear their sari to work. Here Nigerian banks out do each other in wearing suits from UK , Turkey and USA. Thus enriching those economies. The impact of this policy in tailors and the textile industry will be great. Kudos for who ever brought it up. 46 Likes 2 Shares

Will my boss approve me to put on made in Nigeria dress to office on monday... Such as agbada, buba and sokoto etc..

dunkem21:

How can one wear a native attire on a Monday when most banks, companies already have their customized ties, scarfs and dress codes for their staff to open the week with ?..



Nice idea though but it should be on Wednesdays and Fridays.



Next: The implementation of the second stanza of the national anthem as a replacement for the first stanza as I proposed years back .. if you watch Big Brother, you'll agree with me

...but you can wear oyinbo attire any day! ...but you can wear oyinbo attire any day! 24 Likes 2 Shares

....this is Nigeria am dreaming of!

how can 200,000,000 imported dress they consummed for God sake!

sooner than later tailoring will feed the nation! 3 Likes

Instead of looking for how to feed Nigerians o! Rubbish 2 Likes

oyinkinola:



...but you can wear oyinbo attire any day!

Read! Read! 2 Likes

Idiots 1 Like

