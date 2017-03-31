Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure (3988 Views)

The late corps member was serving at the Government Secondary School, Tsamaye, Sabon-Birni Local Government in the state.



The deceased was resting after a football match between the various batches of the scheme, suddenly he just collapsed and died. His remains were brought to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and it was confirmed that he died of heart failure.



Condolence to the bereaved family. A terrible loss

I guess the guy shining is 42 is the dead corper

See You in heaven Bro 2 Likes 1 Share

Absolutely sad!

What a pity... May God accept his poor soul

Since buhari enter Aso rock.....







#Corpers just dey die anyhow.







who has noticed it?

Sometimes I wonder, why are we born in the first place, if this is how we gonna go ?



R.I.P YoungBlood

#Nas R.I.P YoungBlood#Nas 3 Likes

Too sad

Rip bro

Mouthgag:

I guess the guy shining is 42 is the dead corper wetin make dis one dey shine teeth? wetin make dis one dey shine teeth? 1 Like

Quite sad. I remember playing a football match during NYSC. After 10 mins I knew I wasn't fit and jejely substituted myself. I hadn't played football in more than 3 years before then.



May his soul RIP. 1 Like

Heart attack at twenty something years?...which doctor gave autopsy report?...quacks everywhere

since this week i cant count how many RIPs i hav typed \



but yet God is keeping us



rip young prof

My co-Sokopa (more than 10 years ago). RIP 1 Like

Mouthgag:

I guess the guy shining is 42 is the dead corper

Wahz dis b*tech xaying ? 1 Like 1 Share

na wa o

RIP,



Condolence, because I know how hurt it is to lose someone.

Sad one rip, best thing is to serve from home

SaintMorris:







Heart attack at twenty something years?...which doctor gave autopsy report?...quacks everywhere







Seriously? You think a twenty something can't have a heart attack? Seriously? You think a twenty something can't have a heart attack? 1 Like

RIP

So sad Rip bro

Khutie:





Wahz dis b*tech xaying ? Yo bitchy momma? Yo bitchy momma? 1 Like

Rip,football and it's wahala hmmm

See dis one possin for the girls untop obituary poster... na wawa him be ne?

Lawalemi:

My co-Sokopa (more than 10 years ago). RIP

Hmmm. Same as me. Where was your station ? Hmmm. Same as me. Where was your station ?



Rip

Khutie:

Sometimes I wonder, why are we born in the first place, if this is how we gonna go ?



R.I.P YoungBlood

#Nas am always think xame bro，to sleep self na wahala，death dey every corner am always think xame bro，to sleep self na wahala，death dey every corner