|Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by ObiOmaMu: 6:24pm
According to Sokoto state NYSC Coordinator, Musa Abubakar, Anthony who is from Benue state, died shortly after playing a match with his fellow corps members.
The late corps member was serving at the Government Secondary School, Tsamaye, Sabon-Birni Local Government in the state.
The deceased was resting after a football match between the various batches of the scheme, suddenly he just collapsed and died. His remains were brought to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and it was confirmed that he died of heart failure.
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Tazdroid(m): 7:12pm
Condolence to the bereaved family. A terrible loss
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Mouthgag: 7:12pm
I guess the guy shining is 42 is the dead corper
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by otijah2: 7:12pm
See You in heaven Bro
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by dietsono: 7:13pm
Absolutely sad!
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Fresia01(f): 7:13pm
What a pity... May God accept his poor soul
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Onyeoguego: 7:13pm
Since buhari enter Aso rock.....
#Corpers just dey die anyhow.
who has noticed it?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Khutie: 7:13pm
Sometimes I wonder, why are we born in the first place, if this is how we gonna go?
R.I.P YoungBlood
#Nas
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by abucomplex(m): 7:13pm
Too sad
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by shibanbo(m): 7:13pm
Rip bro
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by adontcare(f): 7:15pm
Mouthgag:wetin make dis one dey shine teeth?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by dabossman(m): 7:15pm
Quite sad. I remember playing a football match during NYSC. After 10 mins I knew I wasn't fit and jejely substituted myself. I hadn't played football in more than 3 years before then.
May his soul RIP.
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by SaintMorris: 7:15pm
Heart attack at twenty something years?...which doctor gave autopsy report?...quacks everywhere
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by maxiuc(m): 7:15pm
since this week i cant count how many RIPs i hav typed \
but yet God is keeping us
rip young prof
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Lawalemi(m): 7:16pm
My co-Sokopa (more than 10 years ago). RIP
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Khutie: 7:16pm
Mouthgag:
Wahz dis b*tech xaying?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by anonymuz(m): 7:16pm
na wa o
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by wunmi590(m): 7:18pm
RIP,
Condolence, because I know how hurt it is to lose someone.
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by bjhaid: 7:19pm
Sad one rip, best thing is to serve from home
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by dabossman(m): 7:19pm
SaintMorris:
Seriously? You think a twenty something can't have a heart attack?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by point5: 7:20pm
RIP
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Sensie(f): 7:20pm
So sad Rip bro
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Mouthgag: 7:20pm
Khutie:Yo bitchy momma?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by princechurchill(m): 7:21pm
Rip,football and it's wahala hmmm
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by azimibraun: 7:22pm
See dis one possin for the girls untop obituary poster... na wawa him be ne?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by vislabraye(m): 7:22pm
Lawalemi:
Hmmm. Same as me. Where was your station ?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by FashionReality: 7:23pm
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by azimibraun: 7:25pm
FashionReality:Guy you no see say we dey mourn?
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by salaboiz(m): 7:27pm
Rip
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by horlanrewaju11: 7:27pm
Khutie:am always think xame bro，to sleep self na wahala，death dey every corner
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by Khutie: 7:29pm
Mouthgag:Guess yhu don't have regards for yo momma? .
|Re: Photos Of The Sokoto Corper Who Died Of Heart Failure by EmmaLege: 7:30pm
