|Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Amoyinoluwa24: 7:03pm
Femi Fani-Kayode
What happened at the PDP meeting yesterday did not surprise me at all. I was there and witnessed the whole thing. Ali Modu Sheriff lived up to his reputation of being a disrespectful bullly and thug.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Amoyinoluwa24: 7:23pm
Pics
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by AntiWailer: 7:40pm
Mchew..
Who cares ?
None of them cares about us.
They are all thieves and Armed Robbers just changing Party names to leverage on lesser evil
This drug addict wrote several crazy things about Jonathan when he was in APC.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by oyinkinola: 7:47pm
...those who kill pdp kill it dearly!
2019 is a walk over for APC!
bad day for wailers!
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Davash222(m): 7:50pm
Sheriff is APC...
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by seunmsg(m): 7:54pm
The cries and cries of Femi Fani Kayode.
Unfortunately, it's too early to cry. Wait till PDP is finally buried in the next election.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by mykeljosef: 7:56pm
can the zombies above me keep quiet
cant they realize PDP downfall is a huge blow on democracy
i mean with an unstable PDP. APC has displayed gross incompetence and lackadaisical corruption
imagine what will happen when there's no one to check their excesses
for God sake it's obvious sheriff is a power hungru bastard....i blame pdp for putting him as their chairman
but I believe in every society the leader can be impeached
so if a party agrees they don't want him I believe no court should interfere
more so APC and PDP are a party of rouges and thieves who dont give a poo about Nigerians
so BMC above and to come
kindly use sense n support humanity n common sense instead of celebrating the downfall of PDP
remember those bastards in both parties aint in the same recession as you
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Alexis11: 7:57pm
Jonathan is not God!
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by IpobExposed: 7:57pm
Jonathan was a real time hardened criminal. Who destabilized the economy
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Tripdarlinq: 7:58pm
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by unstableaswater: 7:58pm
Is this not the same Sheriff that went all the way to Otuoke Bayelsa to discuss PDP with Jonathan?
GEJ was humble enough to receive him and discuss.
Now he is walking out on the same GEJ in a meeting.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by smartty68(m): 7:58pm
If them like make them fight from now till tomorrow. Who e epp?
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by wellmax(m): 7:59pm
PDP IS DEAD.
Burial arrangements will be announced shortly by the BOT.
Thank you.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by obaival(m): 7:59pm
Politicians, na d same pple
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Pavarottii(m): 8:00pm
I don't see sheriff winning this battle at the end. PDP is too big for one man to hold to ransom.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by HAH: 8:00pm
Because SAS cannot be anyone's stooge
SAS was a senator in 1991 probably when the likes of Wike were still student and fayose at the motor park, he later became governor and ruled for 8 years you want him to be your toy, am so disappointed with Makarfi to have been a tool in the hands of Wike and fayose, Makarfi was odili's mate he is even senior governor to amechi who was wikes oga
SAS is th legally recognised chairman of PDP why will he just be a mere flour member in a supposed meeting of PDP, he should be addressed properly
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by simonlee(m): 8:00pm
I don tire with this una matter. Buhari dey Bleep us up and our only hope is here battling each other over chairmanship. Which way my people
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by policy12: 8:01pm
May the lord Kwantinu to rain confusion in the midst of any gathering that is for the purpose of looting and not to lead. Any association for self interest and not for the masses may d meeting start well and end in wheel either by APC or PDP....holy confusion scatter them.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Adminisher: 8:02pm
unstableaswater:One transformational question is what GEJ himself is still doing in PDP? To succeed in life you ask transformational questions
Buhari himself will dump APC before next elections
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by mykeljosef: 8:02pm
IpobExposed:
you are ............
i swear if not for ban.....
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by holysainbj(m): 8:03pm
IpobExposed:u are ok?
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by henrysam(m): 8:03pm
He who God wants to destroy, they first made mad. That is the case of sheriff. Time will surely tell. Just wait and see.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by bhankymyk(m): 8:03pm
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by femolii: 8:04pm
Jonathan really finish pdp.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by chi4ik: 8:04pm
the only way is for PDP to proceed to Advance PDP period. Sheriff will never give PDP peace.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Smooyis(m): 8:04pm
Two wrongs don't make a right
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Elnino4ladies: 8:04pm
SAS for president
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Obaluf0n: 8:04pm
.
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by holysainbj(m): 8:05pm
Adminisher:kikikiki bros howfa na
buhari will dump APC, for what? APGA?
people sef
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by Realdeals(m): 8:05pm
PDP issue, they should deal with it!
|Re: Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" by worlexy(m): 8:05pm
With the way Sheriff is behaving it clearly shows that he's determined to destroy PDP and send the party into total extinction. FFK may be right after all that Sheriff is working for the APC
