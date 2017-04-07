Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode: "Sheriff Is A Thug Who Walked Out On Jonathan, Insulted Governors" (21874 Views)

What happened at the PDP meeting yesterday did not surprise me at all. I was there and witnessed the whole thing. Ali Modu Sheriff lived up to his reputation of being a disrespectful bullly and thug.



Walking out on your leader and a gentleman like President Goodluck Jonathan despite all his appeals for restraint, calm and peace is not the way forward.

And openly threatening and insulting the Governors, members of the PDP Board of Trustees, the PDP National Assembly caucus, the PDP former Ministers Forum, the PDP former Governors forum, the PDP Womens Caucus, the PDP Youth Caucus and 95 per per cent of the party leadership is not the way to prove your credentials as a leader.



Only barbarians behave in this way. To make matters worse after you walk out of the meeting you tell the world that you are now the leader of the party and that you will have nothing to do with Jonathan's peace initiatives anymore.



Clearly the man is governed and ruled by his ego and not by his brain. He had a great opportunity to settle this issue once and for all yesterday and he blew it simply because he insisted on being addressed as National Chairman by all and sundry at the meeting which no-one was prepared to do.



Sheriff is a sick man. He needs help. He is uneducated and he is primitive. He is closer to beast than man. Worse still he is working for the APC.



I said this from day one last year when they first went to the hole that he comes from in Chad and brought him to lead our party.



Nothing good can ever come from him. Nothing clean or wholesome can come from a gangster who is prepared to sell his soul to the devil and destroy his own political party in return for a few crumbs. May God judge him for his greed, cowardice and wickedness.





Pics

Mchew..





Who cares ?



None of them cares about us.



They are all thieves and Armed Robbers just changing Party names to leverage on lesser evil



This drug addict wrote several crazy things about Jonathan when he was in APC. 47 Likes 4 Shares

...those who kill pdp kill it dearly!

2019 is a walk over for APC!

bad day for wailers! 18 Likes 4 Shares

Sheriff is APC... 6 Likes





Unfortunately, it's too early to cry. Wait till PDP is finally buried in the next election. The cries and cries of Femi Fani Kayode.Unfortunately, it's too early to cry. Wait till PDP is finally buried in the next election. 14 Likes

can the zombies above me keep quiet





cant they realize PDP downfall is a huge blow on democracy





i mean with an unstable PDP. APC has displayed gross incompetence and lackadaisical corruption



imagine what will happen when there's no one to check their excesses





for God sake it's obvious sheriff is a power hungru bastard....i blame pdp for putting him as their chairman





but I believe in every society the leader can be impeached





so if a party agrees they don't want him I believe no court should interfere







more so APC and PDP are a party of rouges and thieves who dont give a poo about Nigerians





so BMC above and to come





kindly use sense n support humanity n common sense instead of celebrating the downfall of PDP





remember those bastards in both parties aint in the same recession as you 23 Likes 2 Shares

Jonathan is not God! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Jonathan was a real time hardened criminal. Who destabilized the economy 16 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

Is this not the same Sheriff that went all the way to Otuoke Bayelsa to discuss PDP with Jonathan?



GEJ was humble enough to receive him and discuss.



Now he is walking out on the same GEJ in a meeting. 15 Likes

If them like make them fight from now till tomorrow. Who e epp? 10 Likes

PDP IS DEAD.

Burial arrangements will be announced shortly by the BOT.

Thank you. 8 Likes

Politicians, na d same pple 1 Like

I don't see sheriff winning this battle at the end. PDP is too big for one man to hold to ransom. 16 Likes

Because SAS cannot be anyone's stooge



SAS was a senator in 1991 probably when the likes of Wike were still student and fayose at the motor park, he later became governor and ruled for 8 years you want him to be your toy, am so disappointed with Makarfi to have been a tool in the hands of Wike and fayose, Makarfi was odili's mate he is even senior governor to amechi who was wikes oga



SAS is th legally recognised chairman of PDP why will he just be a mere flour member in a supposed meeting of PDP, he should be addressed properly 22 Likes 2 Shares

I don tire with this una matter. Buhari dey Bleep us up and our only hope is here battling each other over chairmanship. Which way my people 3 Likes

May the lord Kwantinu to rain confusion in the midst of any gathering that is for the purpose of looting and not to lead. Any association for self interest and not for the masses may d meeting start well and end in wheel either by APC or PDP....holy confusion scatter them. 8 Likes

unstableaswater:

Is this not the same Sheriff that went all the way to Otuoke Bayelsa to discuss PDP?



GEJ was humble enough to receive him and discuss.



Now he is walking out on the same GEJ wen a meeting is called.









One transformational question is what GEJ himself is still doing in PDP? To succeed in life you ask transformational questions

Buhari himself will dump APC before next elections One transformational question is what GEJ himself is still doing in PDP? To succeed in life you ask transformational questionsBuhari himself will dump APC before next elections 2 Likes

IpobExposed:

Jonathan was a real time hardened criminal. Who destabilized the economy



you are ............





i swear if not for ban..... you are ............i swear if not for ban..... 1 Like

IpobExposed:

Jonathan was a real time hardened criminal. Who destabilized the economy u are ok? u are ok? 1 Like 2 Shares

He who God wants to destroy, they first made mad. That is the case of sheriff. Time will surely tell. Just wait and see. 3 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan really finish pdp. 2 Likes

the only way is for PDP to proceed to Advance PDP period. Sheriff will never give PDP peace. 2 Likes

Two wrongs don't make a right

SAS for president 4 Likes

.

Adminisher:



One transformational question is what GEJ himself is still doing in PDP? To succeed in life you ask transformational questions

Buhari himself will dump APC before next elections kikikiki bros howfa na

buhari will dump APC, for what? APGA?

people sef kikikiki bros howfa nabuhari will dump APC, for what? APGA?people sef 2 Likes

PDP issue, they should deal with it! 1 Like