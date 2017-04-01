Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) (35432 Views)

Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform / Kemi Olunloyo Sent To Port-Harcourt Prison For 'Defaming' Pastor David Ibiyeomie / Kemi Olunloyo: "Linda Ikeji Needs Cream To Tone Out Her Knees & Feet" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





She also thanked OAP Freeze, Bisi Alimi and Cossy Orjiakor for supporting her.



Read from SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/kemi-olunloyo-writes-from-prison.html Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who is still in Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Port-Harcourt Pastor, David Ibiyeomie. She wrote a note saying she is really suffering in prison.She also thanked OAP Freeze, Bisi Alimi and Cossy Orjiakor for supporting her.

.No more twitter and instagram ehn ? .No more twitter and instagram ehn ? 63 Likes 3 Shares

. Hmmmmmmm Eeeya Aunty Kemi, sorry eehn hope u've learnt ur lesson? Buh is dat her hand writing 4 real. Hmmmmmmm 47 Likes 1 Share

MISSED YOU MADAM HNN





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfUixw8pp6Y 3 Likes

She still know where pen and paper dey 2 Likes 2 Shares

A German girl married a Spanish man & went to Spain.. She can't speak Spanish.. Each time she wants to buy chicken legs, she would lift her skirt& show her thighs to enable the seller understand her... This went on for sometime.. One day she wanted to buy banana.. So She took her husband to the shop.. (don't laugh listen Dirty minds)

She didn't do what you're thinking because her husband speaks Spanish very well. 257 Likes 5 Shares

bring your paypal funds to me 340/$ 1 Like 1 Share



So our e-warrior cannot compose a good and tidy writing

Poor Kemi

Eiyaaa Omo see confushon ooSo our e-warrior cannot compose a good and tidy writingPoor KemiEiyaaa 4 Likes 1 Share

she the architect of her own misfortune



and to think she a former governor daughter



she played her self 4 Likes

so ds woman no get anyone wey fit pull strings to let her out of there?



na waa ooi. she come dey.make mouth like drabeey.





moral lesson; eniti ko niya... ko gbodo da egbo eyin









Drabeey was HERE 3 Likes

But has she been sentenced yet?



If not, she shouldn't be in prison yet. 4 Likes

What?

19 Likes

Learn to control ur fingers next time. 15 Likes

Eyya see wat ur mouth caused



God have mercy sha

Its time to rescue dis woman, but she should learn from this experience. 2 Likes

I really pity this woman. On behalf sorry be quarter of niralanders I say 11 Likes 1 Share

At least.....Your haters here on NL will be more than happy to read this..... 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

No conviction .



Just jail straight.





And they scream Tyrant when confirmed thieves are treated same way. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Kikikiki 1 Like

Serves her right. 5 Likes

delishpot:

Free aunty kemi

nah bro..make that woman still dey for that place small..maybe her head go reset..imagine a woman of her age misbehaving on social media nah bro..make that woman still dey for that place small..maybe her head go reset..imagine a woman of her age misbehaving on social media 16 Likes

Her brain don dey go back to factory settings 8 Likes

you got your self there....Enjoy it you got your self there....Enjoy it 6 Likes

#freeauntykemi. abeg ehaf do o 5 Likes 1 Share

I am giving the government 5 working days to release aunty Kemi or...................... 3 Likes

See handwriting of a self acclaimed journalist smh. Fans ko fans ni. Next time you chew before swallowing. 2 Likes