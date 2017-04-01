₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,101 members, 3,465,117 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 10:49 PM

Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) (35432 Views)

Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform / Kemi Olunloyo Sent To Port-Harcourt Prison For 'Defaming' Pastor David Ibiyeomie / Kemi Olunloyo: "Linda Ikeji Needs Cream To Tone Out Her Knees & Feet" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by JamieNaij(m): 7:42pm
Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who is still in Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Port-Harcourt Pastor, David Ibiyeomie. She wrote a note saying she is really suffering in prison.

She also thanked OAP Freeze, Bisi Alimi and Cossy Orjiakor for supporting her.

Read from SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/kemi-olunloyo-writes-from-prison.html

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by poshestmina(f): 7:46pm
grin grin .No more twitter and instagram ehn ?

63 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by olayinks007(m): 7:47pm
Eeeya Aunty Kemi, sorry eehn hope u've learnt ur lesson? Buh is dat her hand writing 4 real undecided. Hmmmmmmm

47 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:15pm
MISSED YOU MADAM HNN


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfUixw8pp6Y

3 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Houseofglam7: 8:30pm
She still know where pen and paper dey undecided

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by chimdi101: 8:30pm
A German girl married a Spanish man & went to Spain.. She can't speak Spanish.. Each time she wants to buy chicken legs, she would lift her skirt& show her thighs to enable the seller understand her... This went on for sometime.. One day she wanted to buy banana.. So She took her husband to the shop.. (don't laugh listen Dirty minds)
She didn't do what you're thinking because her husband speaks Spanish very well.

257 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by softboiy: 8:30pm
bring your paypal funds to me 340/$

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by coolebux(m): 8:30pm
Omo see confushon oo grin
So our e-warrior cannot compose a good and tidy writing
Poor Kemi
Eiyaaa grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 8:30pm
she the architect of her own misfortune

and to think she a former governor daughter

she played her self

4 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Drabeey(m): 8:30pm
so ds woman no get anyone wey fit pull strings to let her out of there?

na waa ooi. she come dey.make mouth like drabeey.


moral lesson; eniti ko niya... ko gbodo da egbo eyin




Drabeey was HERE

3 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by eleojo23: 8:30pm
But has she been sentenced yet?

If not, she shouldn't be in prison yet.

4 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by funkyrash(m): 8:31pm
What?
Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by ikp120(m): 8:31pm
tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue

19 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by chinoify: 8:31pm
Learn to control ur fingers next time.

15 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Nixiepie(f): 8:31pm
Eyya see wat ur mouth caused

God have mercy sha
Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Seun360(m): 8:31pm
Its time to rescue dis woman, but she should learn from this experience.

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by ableguy(m): 8:32pm
I really pity this woman. On behalf sorry be quarter of niralanders I say

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Freiden(m): 8:32pm
At least.....Your haters here on NL will be more than happy to read this.....

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 8:32pm
Hmmm
Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by AntiWailer: 8:32pm
No conviction .

Just jail straight.


And they scream Tyrant when confirmed thieves are treated same way.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by kateskitty(f): 8:32pm
Kikikiki

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by sdindan: 8:33pm
Serves her right.

5 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 8:33pm
delishpot:
Free aunty kemi

nah bro..make that woman still dey for that place small..maybe her head go reset..imagine a woman of her age misbehaving on social media

16 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by BABANGBALI: 8:33pm
Her brain don dey go back to factory settings

8 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Harmored(m): 8:33pm
grin you got your self there....Enjoy it

6 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by rasazee(m): 8:33pm
#freeauntykemi. abeg ehaf do o

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:33pm
I am giving the government 5 working days to release aunty Kemi or...................... angry

3 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by SirJeffry(m): 8:33pm
See handwriting of a self acclaimed journalist smh. Fans ko fans ni. Next time you chew before swallowing. undecided

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by smiliyB(f): 8:33pm
HahHahhahaha so funny...kpele sha,another time investigate more before making a move. grin

6 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Tiwa Savage Teaches Her Son How To Read (photo) / Sound Sultan With Jimi Agbaje At Mtn Registration Center(photos) / Tonto Risks 15-yr In Jail For Weed Photos, NDLEA To Investigate

Viewing this topic: Cutie09, OOOS(m), Dexema(m), harveyspec, GogobiriLalas, gbadaniyi(m), paking(m), yconcrete, kennynelcon(m), gud4dbest(m), xwolverine, Rexious(m), gykes(m), spassion, sulaimon22, Nobleking2000(m), ozoneboy, loverboi97(m), Austyno4(m), Olalekan27, lugiano1, lastround, PayBoyXclusives(m), ladeswiss(f), enairaprof, Muniho, operandus(m), MsFaith(f), kels2much(m), felsunseg(m), ositaboy, Benard94(m), Heroboy, BankManager(m), Ivanlxi(m), Umbro01(m), Tpeters(m), kay2yk, poshraykwen1(f), holakunle69(m), BigBelleControl(m), slimzy28(m), omotolly22(f), phirme, Dodo5(m), call4shola(m), bangsterics(f), goldfish80(m), faithynuvo(m), sleekman(m), Fingesi(m), orobski(m), emmahardgun(m), Oshea4eva(m), echofun, sureteeboy(m), aklosx(m), Oyindaberry(f), sparrow01, plux4, gbesky(m), misterh(m), surrogatesng, Shezhawt(f), elpiro, Best1708(f), sexybol(m), yertyr(m), JOHNMASON(m), tgmservice, 9igerian, Absa, bossoflife(m), Pheez(m), Akan(m), Danzeky, doctorgyna(m), Wuzyurdaddy(m), heartofgold112, OlimehG(m), brightdv(m), Viking007(m), ikechemez(m), oneniceguy(m), scarwiz(m), carlkenny, Diamondqueen(f), ameerh(m), chaxking(m), samsard(m), Amenphx, attehwole, durella32, Alphacrissy(m), bakerzone, lydiaoluwaseyi(f) and 145 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.