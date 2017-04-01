₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by JamieNaij(m): 7:42pm
Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who is still in Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Port-Harcourt Pastor, David Ibiyeomie. She wrote a note saying she is really suffering in prison.
She also thanked OAP Freeze, Bisi Alimi and Cossy Orjiakor for supporting her.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by poshestmina(f): 7:46pm
.No more twitter and instagram ehn ?
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by olayinks007(m): 7:47pm
Eeeya Aunty Kemi, sorry eehn hope u've learnt ur lesson? Buh is dat her hand writing 4 real . Hmmmmmmm
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:15pm
MISSED YOU MADAM HNN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfUixw8pp6Y
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Houseofglam7: 8:30pm
She still know where pen and paper dey
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by chimdi101: 8:30pm
257 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by softboiy: 8:30pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by coolebux(m): 8:30pm
Omo see confushon oo
So our e-warrior cannot compose a good and tidy writing
Poor Kemi
Eiyaaa
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 8:30pm
she the architect of her own misfortune
and to think she a former governor daughter
she played her self
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Drabeey(m): 8:30pm
so ds woman no get anyone wey fit pull strings to let her out of there?
na waa ooi. she come dey.make mouth like drabeey.
moral lesson; eniti ko niya... ko gbodo da egbo eyin
Drabeey was HERE
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by eleojo23: 8:30pm
But has she been sentenced yet?
If not, she shouldn't be in prison yet.
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by funkyrash(m): 8:31pm
What?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by ikp120(m): 8:31pm
19 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by chinoify: 8:31pm
Learn to control ur fingers next time.
15 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Nixiepie(f): 8:31pm
Eyya see wat ur mouth caused
God have mercy sha
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Seun360(m): 8:31pm
Its time to rescue dis woman, but she should learn from this experience.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by ableguy(m): 8:32pm
I really pity this woman. On behalf sorry be quarter of niralanders I say
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Freiden(m): 8:32pm
At least.....Your haters here on NL will be more than happy to read this.....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 8:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by AntiWailer: 8:32pm
No conviction .
Just jail straight.
And they scream Tyrant when confirmed thieves are treated same way.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by kateskitty(f): 8:32pm
Kikikiki
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by sdindan: 8:33pm
Serves her right.
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 8:33pm
delishpot:
nah bro..make that woman still dey for that place small..maybe her head go reset..imagine a woman of her age misbehaving on social media
16 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by BABANGBALI: 8:33pm
Her brain don dey go back to factory settings
8 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by Harmored(m): 8:33pm
you got your self there....Enjoy it
6 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by rasazee(m): 8:33pm
#freeauntykemi. abeg ehaf do o
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:33pm
I am giving the government 5 working days to release aunty Kemi or......................
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by SirJeffry(m): 8:33pm
See handwriting of a self acclaimed journalist smh. Fans ko fans ni. Next time you chew before swallowing.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Writes From Prison: "I Am Really Suffering In Prison" (Photo) by smiliyB(f): 8:33pm
HahHahhahaha so funny...kpele sha,another time investigate more before making a move.
6 Likes 1 Share
