Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 5 Things That Can Limit Your Internet Speed In Nigeria (2734 Views)

16 Things That Are Too Real For Nigerians Who Use Android Devices / Which Network Have High Speed In Internet Between Glo And Airtel / Trick To Increase Browsing Speed In Opera Mini (opera Trick) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Internet Speed Limiting Factors are:



Network and Location: Network Strength and coverage is a vital determinant in browsing process and speed in Nigeria. This doesn't have to do with your phone type or network Spec rather it deals with the signal strength of the network provider in your location. Top Android phones with network types like GSM/CDMA, 3G and 4G/ LTE are no exception when it comes to this as they can go bar-less in a network poor zone. The best way to deal with this issue is to know the best network for your area or wherever you are travelling to across the country.



Phone Type and its Network technology: Network Strength being constant, phones on 4 or 3 bands (HSDPA and 4G bands LTE band) are pace setters and far more stable than phones on 2G bands (GSM) and Edge. you can improve your browsing experience by purchasing phones with good network technology.



Data saving and Throttle: When your device is on a data saving mood certain browsing benefits might be on restriction, most times images are off and warnings are issued before certain content are loaded from the web. Data throttle is another way to limit the Mobile Data usage in any android syslowing of Internet service by an Internet service provider after you’ve reached a certain threshold. However, bandwidth can also be set by a phone user through the mobile internet settings option or on a router while sharing Data.



Living Close to or Under a Power line: Apart from the health implications of living close to high voltage poles or wires, these implications can also affect network signals and strength. EMF and RF (Radio frequency) Signals are notable features of network transmission for devices and antennas. High voltage power lines do have quite an intense electromagnetic field that weakens RF signals therefor mobile phones will not work indoors, only roof mounted TV antenna's will work and running anything like cordless phones or wireless networks will also have network signal issues.



Viruses: Once your phone is attacked by a virus or malware, it might be running in the background, connecting to the internet without your permission and draining your phone’s resources. Take precautions by installing an antivirus program, and only get add-ons and extensions from trusted sources. Also, Inefficient antivirus software can slow down your browser speed.



Other Limiting Factors include: Diabolical DNS, Full and Uncleared Cookies/Passwords, Number of Wi-fi Users, The app or Software you are browsing with and so on



source: Fellow Nigerians, You all must have had one or two issues trying to browse the internet. known and unknown factors might contribute to hindering this technoholic or business activities on the web. Nigerian top service provider like MTN, Glo, Etisalat, Netcome, Cyberspace, Airtel etc have always and will always will be blamed for these issues but let me burst your bubbles 'They are not the sole course of our Network issues'. This article sheds light on notable factors that limits internet speed in Nigeria.Network Strength and coverage is a vital determinant in browsing process and speed in Nigeria. This doesn't have to do with your phone type or network Spec rather it deals with the signal strength of the network provider in your location. Top Android phones with network types like GSM/CDMA, 3G and 4G/ LTE are no exception when it comes to this as they can go bar-less in a network poor zone. The best way to deal with this issue is to know the best network for your area or wherever you are travelling to across the country.Phone Type and its Network technology: Network Strength being constant, phones on 4 or 3 bands (HSDPA and 4G bands LTE band) are pace setters and far more stable than phones on 2G bands (GSM) and Edge. you can improve your browsing experience by purchasing phones with good network technology.When your device is on a data saving mood certain browsing benefits might be on restriction, most times images are off and warnings are issued before certain content are loaded from the web. Data throttle is another way to limit the Mobile Data usage in any android syslowing of Internet service by an Internet service provider after you’ve reached a certain threshold. However, bandwidth can also be set by a phone user through the mobile internet settings option or on a router while sharing Data.Apart from the health implications of living close to high voltage poles or wires, these implications can also affect network signals and strength. EMF and RF (Radio frequency) Signals are notable features of network transmission for devices and antennas. High voltage power lines do have quite an intense electromagnetic field that weakens RF signals therefor mobile phones will not work indoors, only roof mounted TV antenna's will work and running anything like cordless phones or wireless networks will also have network signal issues.Once your phone is attacked by a virus or malware, it might be running in the background, connecting to the internet without your permission and draining your phone’s resources. Take precautions by installing an antivirus program, and only get add-ons and extensions from trusted sources. Also, Inefficient antivirus software can slow down your browser speed.Other Limiting Factors include: Diabolical DNS, Full and Uncleared Cookies/Passwords, Number of Wi-fi Users, The app or Software you are browsing with and so onsource: http://www.priceurb.com/2017/04/5-things-that-can-limit-your-internet.html 1 Like

Pls add the following to the list;

1- POOR INTERNET SERVICES PRODUCED BY GSM COMPANIES DUE TO USE OF OUTDATED TECHNOLOGY



2- OVERCROWDED LINES DUE TO INADEQUATE MASTS



3- Wayo and scam techniques GSM companies apply in robbing us of our money in the name of bonuses in the midst of poor internetting 6 Likes

Another thing is... Using glo network 5 Likes

Egregius:

Another thing is... Using glo network

lol i feel your pain...you have lots of data but you cannot use it.

but i enjoy Glo when i am in a certain location,...you just have to find yours.. lol i feel your pain...you have lots of data but you cannot use it.but i enjoy Glo when i am in a certain location,...you just have to find yours.. 1 Like

.

Nice

Ok

Spot on O. P

Op kindly add that it is your view point.







but you can still visit AM VERY SURE, THIS IS ONLY POSSIBLE NIGERIA......but you can still visit http://yoloaded.com ...

I don't know why some people will just off their data what if someone sent u an important message nko







With my Mtn 4G am in control

As in ehn..

I don't know what to say anymore my smile 4G LTE don dey slow now ehn and it's used to be very fast when I first bought it. Too slow fa 1 Like

OP you forgot these..

.

Illegal Data throttling by Internet service providers(i.e MTN, Airtel)



.

Use of out dated technology...

.

Over Crowded Spectrums... Etc. 2 Likes

Egregius:

Another thing is... Using glo network

ONE BOTTLE OF ZOBO FOR THIS GUY ONE BOTTLE OF ZOBO FOR THIS GUY 2 Likes



To imagine Glo unlimited tweak has been available for some months now and I can't use it due to their very poor network coverage in my area is sad Etisalat and mtn 2G fast pass Glo 3G here To imagine Glo unlimited tweak has been available for some months now and I can't use it due to their very poor network coverage in my area is sadEtisalat and mtn 2G fast pass Glo 3G here

bring your paypal funds to me 350/$ hit me on watsapp on my signature

lol its only in naija u will buy Glo sub of 1k for 3GB of data and be able to account for 20 MB that you used poor ntwrk wont allow u download nd customer service will still say Sir we ar sorry but u downloaded things.





am like: ehn wat did i download MTN ntwrk abi Wetin 2 Likes

bigass123:

As in ehn..

I don't know what to say anymore my smile 4G LTE don dey slow now ehn and it's used to be very fast when I first bought it. Too slow fa market strategy af cash u bro market strategy af cash u bro

post=55362587:

Fellow Nigerians, You all must have had one or two issues trying to browse the internet. known and unknown factors might contribute to hindering this technoholic or business activities on the web. Nigerian top service provider like MTN, Glo, Etisalat, Netcome, Cyberspace, Airtel etc have always and will always will be blamed for these issues but let me burst your bubbles 'They are not the sole course of our Network issues'. This article sheds light on notable factors that limits internet speed in Nigeria.



Internet Speed Limiting Factors are:



Network and Location: Network Strength and coverage is a vital determinant in browsing process and speed in Nigeria. This doesn't have to do with your phone type or network Spec rather it deals with the signal strength of the network provider in your location. Top Android phones with network types like GSM/CDMA, 3G and 4G/ LTE are no exception when it comes to this as they can go bar-less in a network poor zone. The best way to deal with this issue is to know the best network for your area or wherever you are travelling to across the country.



Phone Type and its Network technology: Network Strength being constant, phones on 4 or 3 bands (HSDPA and 4G bands LTE band) are pace setters and far more stable than phones on 2G bands (GSM) and Edge. you can improve your browsing experience by purchasing phones with good network technology.



Data saving and Throttle: When your device is on a data saving mood certain browsing benefits might be on restriction, most times images are off and warnings are issued before certain content are loaded from the web. Data throttle is another way to limit the Mobile Data usage in any android syslowing of Internet service by an Internet service provider after you’ve reached a certain threshold. However, bandwidth can also be set by a phone user through the mobile internet settings option or on a router while sharing Data.



Living Close to or Under a Power line: Apart from the health implications of living close to high voltage poles or wires, these implications can also affect network signals and strength. EMF and RF (Radio frequency) Signals are notable features of network transmission for devices and antennas. High voltage power lines do have quite an intense electromagnetic field that weakens RF signals therefor mobile phones will not work indoors, only roof mounted TV antenna's will work and running anything like cordless phones or wireless networks will also have network signal issues.



Viruses: Once your phone is attacked by a virus or malware, it might be running in the background, connecting to the internet without your permission and draining your phone’s resources. Take precautions by installing an antivirus program, and only get add-ons and extensions from trusted sources. Also, Inefficient antivirus software can slow down your browser speed.



Other Limiting Factors include: Diabolical DNS, Full and Uncleared Cookies/Passwords, Number of Wi-fi Users, The app or Software you are browsing with and so on



source: http://www.priceurb.com/2017/04/5-things-that-can-limit-your-internet.html All this are true but with ntel I am covered All this are true but with ntel I am covered

we have heard

I never forget wetin glo service do me last december... Glo una be bastards....

Location can highly hindered your freedom on the internet



Do you need a trustworthy web programmer? Chinawapz Tech is the best. We offer a professional service at affordable price. We develop your idea for you using a powerful programming language. We develop ideas like MMM, Exchange website, Social sites, Pay to click, Ads serving...e.t.c

Call or Whatsapp: 08130767357

E-mail: chinawapz@gmail.com





http://www.wapextra.com.ng/more-trouble-for-couple-who-rped-wifes-pregnant-friend-uploaded-it-online-in-lagos/ More Trouble For Couple Who R*ped Wife’s Pregnant Friend & Uploaded It Online In Lagos

GLO can reduce your internet speed